The Shortwave Report 03/1221 Listen Globally!

This week's show features stories from Radio Deutsche-Welle, NHK Japan, Radio Havana Cuba, and Spanish National Radio.

From GERMANY- In Brazil corruption charges against Lula da Silva have been thrown out and he could run against Bolsonaro next year. Global briefs on Covid and vaccines, including richer nations of the WTO blocked a push to waive patent rights on the vaccines. The European Parliament voted to strip immunity from 3 members who led the 2017 Catalan independence referendum. In Mexico the lower house of Congress has voted to legalize recreational use and production of marijuana. As Japan prepared to mark the 10th anniversary of the Fukushima nuclear devastation, DW reviews the events that followed the largest earthquake ever to hit that region.

From JAPAN- NHK had many memorial reports about the 10th anniversary of the earthquake, tsunami, and nuclear meltdown- tens of thousands of residents are still unable to return to the area, and the decommissioning date has been moved to 2051, 30 years from now. No one knows how to safely remove radioactive debris from inside the reactors, and vast amounts of contaminated cooling waters remain stored on site. Japanese nuclear regulators compiled a report on the accident, saying that contamination is much higher than expected. The UN Security Council condemned the use of violence against peaceful protestors by the military in Myanmar, but did not criticize the coup that led to the rebellion.

From CUBA- A group of Democratic congress members have reintroduced the Berta Caceres human rights in Honduras act, which would suspend military aid to the country. New data reveals that 2/3 of tropical rainforest is gone or degraded by human activity. A Viewpoint on a report by Medea Benjamin and Nicolas Davies which points out that for the past 20 years the US and its allies have dropped an average of 46 bombs and missiles per day somewhere in the world.

From SPAIN- Alison Hughes reports on an escalation in the war on Yemen following a failed attack on Saudi oil fields by Houthi rebels.

