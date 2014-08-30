Les casernes

Le socialisme sans la liberté , c ’ est la caserne ,et le capitalisme même avec la liberté du marché , c ' est la caserne , et seuls les militaires devraient s ’ en réclamer !

" Le socialisme sans la liberté , c ’ est la caserne . "

Mikhail Aleksandrovitch Bakounine ( 1814-1876) , théoricien de l ’ anarchisme .

L ’ on ne peut nier qu ’ il y avait de rares avantages collectifs ( transports ou loyers moins chers ) pour les populations qui vécurent sous le joug stalinien . Mais il y manquait le principal ingrédient de la recette socialiste , à savoir la liberté individuelle et collective . Et même si en ex URSS , comme le démontre la toujours référence documentaire de feu le cinéaste Jean Aurel ( 1925-1996) , avec son Staline ( 1985 ) d ’ après le livre de Boris Souvarine ( 1895-1984 ) , si donc , en ex URSS de Staline , l ’ on estime les éliminations de groupes ou individus , dans une fourchette entre 30 et 60 millions de morts / mortes , il n ’ en demeure pas pour autant , que le capitalisme privé à fait beaucoup plus de victimes que le capitalisme d ’ Etat , dans son ensemble , ce qui ne justifie aucunement le capitalisme d ' Etat ou spectaculaire concentré , le capitalisme privé étant lui un spectaculaire diffus . En 2010 , nous sommes dans le mélange des deux , ce qui nous donne le spectaculaire intégré , partout ou presque , sur l ' ensemble de la planète Terre .

Et d ’ ailleurs en 2010 , la défécation à l ’ air libre ou avec des latrines défectueuses , est le lot quotidien de 2,5 milliards de personnes dans le monde , ce qui fut , il y a plusieurs siècles , la condition sanitaire de toutes les couches sociales ou presque . L ’ on était culturellement engrammé à déféquer en groupe ou entre membres d ’ une même famille . C ’ était une époque où les fèces , étaient un remède et un baume , comme masque de beauté pour la peau , par exemple ... à cet égard , il faut savoir que le père du néologisme socialisme en 1834 , par dérision au début , fut feu le socialiste fouriériste républicain Pierre Leroux ( 1797-1871) , qui voulait recycler les excréments humains , pour en fertiliser les terres , et même y substituer l ’ impôt ... bref .

Quoi que l ’ on fasse , l ’ on consolide la société spectaculaire marchande techno-industrielle , dès que l ’ on achète quelque chose , dès que l ’ on vend quelque chose . L ’ on manifeste son mécontentement dans la rue , sous des drapeaux , contre ceci ou cela , un ceci ou cela auquel chacun (e) participe nonobstant , dès que l ’ on travaille , dès que l ’ on consomme , dès que l ’ on " vit " tout simplement . C ’ est là le secret TERRIFIANT , comme le secret de la fabrication pauvre , de notre capitalisme qui se nourrit de toute sa contestation , qui se construit sur toute destruction , qui se régénère , et se repaît de toutes les idéologies , de toutes les religions , de toutes les révolutions inabouties . C ’ est un ténia .

C ’ est ainsi, qu'en empreinte écologique, ( nourriture et divers ) qu ’ un chat domestique pèse aussi lourd qu ’ une Golf Wolkswagen qui fait 9000 km par an . C ’ est ainsi qu ’ un chien domestique de taille moyenne pèse autant qu ’ une Toyota Land Cruiser qui fait 2000 km par an . Et un gros chien lui pèse pour une voiture qui fait 3000 km par an . La France recense environ 8 millions de chiens , et 9,7 millions de chats ... et 25 millions de voitures . Et nous savons que les animaux non humains de compagnie , sont des substituts affectifs , qui pallient à la solitude et au mal être de leurs propriétaires , à leurs névroses ou à leurs nombreuses déceptions sur les animaux humains . Les militaires qui sont les vrais gardiens du temple , ont toujours eu le besoin d ’ expérimenter des armes nouvelles .

Ainsi l ’ armée Américaine fit semblant de ne pas être au courant de l ’ attaque de Pearl Harbor le 17 Décembre 1941 , lorsque la flotte nippone , forte de 423 avions , 27 sous-marins , 6 porte-avions , les attaqua . Ce qui fut , bien sûr , décelé par les radaristes Américains , qui eurent l ’ ordre de ne rien dire . Car , il fallait un prétexte aux Etats Unis d ’ Amérique pour entrer en guerre , surtout après une intensive période de propagande pour la paix ... ainsi le bombardement de la ville de Royan en 1945 , alors que la guerre était sur le point de se terminer , de toutes façons , mais ce fut un bombardement au napalm , ce qui permit de tester cette arme nouvelle ... il en est de même pour les villes de Hiroshima ( ville atomisée le 6 Août 1945 ) et Nagasaki ( ville atomisée le 9 Août 1945 ) . Le Japon aurait capitulé , même sans l ’ atomisation de ces deux villes jugées comme stratégiques , par l ’ état major Américain .

Et l ’ on prit comme alibi , pour pouvoir expérimenter cette arme toute récente à l ’ époque , la " non capitulation " japonaise ... cela permit aussi à l ’ armée Américaine de terrifier tout futur adversaire potentiel , et d ’ avoir une guerre d ’ avance ... une armée Japonaise , pourtant vaincue , dans les faits , par les Américains et leurs alliés !

Linus Pauling ( 1901-1994 ) prix Nobel de chimie en 1954 et prix Nobel de la paix en 1962 , et aussi chantre de la vitamine C , s ’ opposa par la suite aux expérimentations atomiques atmosphériques , d ’ où son prix Nobel de la paix ... Linus Pauling qu ’ Einstein ( 1879-1955 ) considéra comme le plus grand scientifique ayant jamais existé !

" Car , si nous pouvions supposer qu ' une grande multitude d ' individus s ' accordent pour suivre la justice et les autres lois de nature , sans qu ' une puissance commune les tienne en respect , nous pourrions tout aussi bien supposer que le genre humain ferait de même ; ainsi , il n ' y aurait ni un quelconque gouvernement civil , ni aucun Etat , et il n ' y en aurait pas besoin , parce qu ' il y aurait la paix sans sujétion."

Thomas Hobbes ( Léviathan : 1651 )

Patrice Faubert ( 2010 ) puète , peuète , pouète , paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ )

Socialism without freedom is barracks, and capitalism itself with free market is barracks, and only the military should claim it!

"Socialism without freedom is barracks."

Mikhail Aleksandrovich Bakunin (1814-1876), theorist of anarchism.

It cannot be denied that there were rare collective advantages (transport or cheaper rents) for the populations who lived under the Stalinist yoke. But it lacked the main ingredient of the socialist recipe, namely individual and collective freedom. And even if in the former USSR, as the still documentary reference of the late filmmaker Jean Aurel (1925-1996) shows, with his Stalin (1985) from the book by Boris Souvarine (1895-1984), if so, in ex USSR of Stalin, it is estimated the eliminations of groups or individuals, in a range between 30 and 60 million dead / dead, it does not remain about it, however, that private capitalism has made many more victims than the State capitalism, as a whole, which in no way justifies state capitalism or concentrated spectacular, private capitalism being a diffuse spectacular. In 2010, we are in the mixture of the two, which gives us the spectacular integrated, everywhere or almost, on the whole of the planet Earth.

And in 2010, defecation in the open or with defective latrines, is the daily lot of 2.5 billion people in the world, which was, several centuries ago, the sanitary condition of all. social strata or almost. We were culturally engramed to defecate in groups or between members of the same family. It was a time when faeces were a remedy and a balm, as a beauty mask for the skin, for example ... in this regard, it should be known that the father of the neologism socialism in 1834, out of derision at the beginning, was the late Republican Fourierist socialist Pierre Leroux (1797-1871), who wanted to recycle human excrement, to fertilize the land, and even to replace it with taxes ... in short.

Whatever we do, we consolidate the spectacular techno-industrial merchant society, as soon as we buy something, as soon as we sell something. We manifest our discontent in the street, under flags, against this or that, a this or that in which everyone participates notwithstanding, as soon as we work, as soon as we consume, as soon as we quite simply "lives". This is the TERRIFICING secret, like the secret of poor manufacturing, of our capitalism which feeds on all its contestation, which is built on all destruction, which regenerates itself, and feasts on all ideologies, all religions , of all unsuccessful revolutions. It’s a tapeworm.

Thus, in ecological footprint (food and miscellaneous) that a domestic cat weighs as heavy as a Golf Wolkswagen which does 9000 km per year. This is how a medium-sized domestic dog weighs as much as a Toyota Land Cruiser that does 2,000 km per year. And a big dog weighs him down for a car that does 3000 km a year. France has around 8 million dogs, and 9.7 million cats ... and 25 million cars. And we know that non-human companion animals are emotional substitutes, which compensate for the loneliness and ill-being of their owners, their neuroses or their many disappointments with human animals. The soldiers, who are the true guardians of the temple, have always had the need to experiment with new weapons.

Thus the United States Army pretended not to be aware of the attack on Pearl Harbor on December 17, 1941, when the Japanese fleet, 423 aircraft, 27 submarines, 6 aircraft carriers, attacked them. This was, of course, detected by the American radar operators, who were ordered not to say anything. Because, the United States of America needed a pretext to go to war, especially after an intensive period of propaganda for peace ... thus the bombardment of the city of Royan in 1945, when the war was on the verge of. end, anyway, but it was a bombardment with napalm, which made it possible to test this new weapon ... it is the same for the cities of Hiroshima (atomized city on August 6, 1945) and Nagasaki (atomized city on August 6, 1945). August 9, 1945). Japan would have capitulated, even without the atomization of these two cities deemed strategic by the United States General Staff.

And we took as an alibi, in order to be able to experiment with this very recent weapon at the time, the Japanese "non capitulation" ... this also allowed the American army to terrify any potential future adversary, and to have a war. in advance ... a Japanese army, yet defeated, in fact, by the Americans and their allies!

Linus Pauling (1901-1994) Nobel Prize in Chemistry in 1954 and Nobel Peace Prize in 1962, and also champion of vitamin C, subsequently opposed atmospheric atomic experiments, hence his Nobel Peace Prize ... Linus Pauling whom Einstein (1879-1955) considered as the greatest scientist who ever existed!

"For, if we could suppose that a great multitude of individuals agree to follow justice and the other laws of nature, without a common power holding them in respect, we could just as well assume that mankind would do the same; thus, there would be neither any civil government, nor any state, and there would be no need, because there would be peace without subjection. "

Thomas Hobbes (Leviathan: 1651)

Patrice Faubert (2010) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien (http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/)