Anamorphose en dissonance cognitive

Toute ville

Est une histoire politique

Et ce à l'image

Et ce au ramage du capital

De cerveaux humains en situation sociale

De cerveaux humains en situation du capital

De toute construction et de tout bien

Ce sont comme des projections

D'une culture de la tradition et de la convention

C'est ce qu'il y a dans nos têtes

De toute victoire comme de toute défaite

Le plus souvent

Il s'agit d'un règlement

Contre toute spontanéité

Contre tout possible déréglé

De la facilité contrôlée

Du contrôlé facilité

Ainsi

De feu ( 1878 - 1940 ) Jean Chiappe

Sympathisant droitiste au tout attrape

Qui fut préfet de police

Avec une certaine extrême droite, en diplomatique complicité

Il introduisit

Des passages cloutés à Paris

Des feux de circulation à Paris

Et des épouses de policiers, il fit

Beaucoup de concierges, en logique qui suit

Mais pour les sens interdits

Non, cela ne fut pas lui

Car cela fut instauré par les nazis !

L'on ne peut s'enorgueillir

De rien, si l'on sait, sauf à déguerpir

Tout ou presque s'étant construit

Tout ou presque se construit

Sur de la sueur, des larmes et du sang

Le vent de l'Histoire, au tout l'emportant

Du fait brut revisité et comme seul important

De tout édifice, de toute création, ou de toute construction

Ainsi plus encore que de la falsification

L'Histoire est une histoire de l'interprétation

De l'interprétation de l'Histoire

S'y voyant comme dans un miroir

Toute une anamorphose

Qui ne sait pas tenir sa pose

Et plus que jamais, ce qui importe maintenant

Cela n'est pas ce qui est écrit

Ou a été écrit

Mais ce que l'on dit

Mais ce qui a été dit

Les écrits s'envolent, ainsi

Et ils ne restent que les dits

Dans un temps de présent permanent

C'est comme une erreur de clic

Et le texte que vous écrivez est effacé, c'est du numérique

Il faut ainsi recommencer, du sisyphéen même pas romantique

Rien ne vaut le papier imprimé

Tout le reste, à l'échec, à l'oubli, c'est voué !

D'une bétonnisation des idées

D'une monumentalisation des idées

Et elles ne sont, que du passé, idées revisitées

Tout avenir ainsi en galerie des Glaces

Du plus pauvre au plus riche, visibles ou invisibles traces

Le temps historique comme figé

Un pas en avant

Trois pas en arrière

La réaction sait y faire

Jadis, elle se disait contre-révolutionnaire

Contre la République et contre les prolétaires

Mais s'adaptant, se rénovant, pour ne pas se défaire

Toute une artificialisation, ainsi, de la chasse

La chasse de toute une artificialisation

De l'exploitation et de l'élevage

Faisans, perdrix et autres, des loisirs de la mort

La mort des vrais loisirs

Avec donc des tirs assassins sur du gibier d'élevage

Toute une vie comme en cage

Puis à peine encore volatiles, tués !

Même d'anciens chasseurs pourraient s'en offusquer

Plus aucun savoir-faire de moindre dignité

De même, pour de la paille au béton

Mentalisation de bétonnisation

Il s'est perdu

Le savoir-faire de l'ancienne génération

Après 1914 - 1918, le béton remplaça la paille

Toute une généralisation

Toute une pollution

De la nouvelle technologisation, de la nouvelle industrialisation

Il en va donc aussi

Pour l'élevage dit alimentaire

Ou pour des distractions cynégétiques réactionnaires

Et donc maille après maille

Tout est du même tonneau

Et donc vaille que vaille

De l'industrie de l'emballage

Tout l'emballage propre à toute industrie

Avec tous les polluants encrés

Qui dans la bouffe vont s'intégrer

Du catastrophisme au tout flingué

( bis ) Tout est du même tonneau

Et donc maille après maille

Et donc vaille que vaille

Comme la façon dont l'on traite

Les personnes âgées, comme si vieillir était une défaite

Et beaucoup d'enfants sont aussi maltraités

L'humanité inhumanité n'est pas Antée

Elle ne maîtrise pas la Terre, elle en est hantée

La vérité de la réalité

La réalité de la vérité

La vérité n'est plus ce qui est

La vérité n'a jamais été ce qui est

Mais ce que l'on veut croire

Mais ce que l'on peut croire

Et nous vidons nos mémoires

De tous les désespoirs

En stratégie d'un nouvel espoir

Et l'inconscience peut permettre l'enfantement

Et l'ignorance continue de faire des enfants

Alors que le métier de vivre se fait plus indécent !

Patrice Faubert ( 2021 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ )

Any city

Is a political story

And this in the image

And this to the ramage of capital

Human brains in social situation

Human brains in a situation of capital

Of all construction and all good

They are like projections

From a culture of tradition and convention

This is what is in our heads

Of any victory as of any defeat

Most of the time

This is a regulation

Against all spontaneity

Against all possible disorderly

Controlled ease

Control made easy

So

De feu (1878 - 1940) Jean Chiappe

All-round rightist sympathizer

Who was Prefect of Police

With a certain extreme right, in diplomatic complicity

He introduced

Zebra crossings in Paris

Traffic lights in Paris

And police wives, he made

Lots of janitors, in the following logic

But for the forbidden senses

No, it wasn't him

Because it was established by the Nazis!

We cannot be proud

You're welcome, if we know, except to get away

Almost everything having been built

Almost everything is being built

On sweat, tears and blood

The wind of history, at all prevailing

From the raw fact revisited and as the only important one

Of any building, of any creation, or of any construction

So more than falsification

History is a history of interpretation

From the interpretation of history

Seeing yourself as in a mirror

A whole anamorphosis

Who does not know how to hold his pose

And more than ever, what matters now

This is not what is written

Where was written

But what we say

But what was said

The writings fly away, so

And they only remain the said

In a time of permanent present

It's like a click error

And the text you write is erased, it's digital

So we have to start over, from the Sisyphean not even romantic

Nothing beats printed paper

Everything else, to failure, to oblivion, it's doomed!

Concreting ideas

From a monumentalization of ideas

And they are only from the past, revisited ideas

Any future like this in the Hall of Mirrors

From the poorest to the richest, visible or invisible traces

Historical time as frozen

One step forward

Three steps back

The reaction knows how to do it

Formerly, she said she was counter-revolutionary

Against the Republic and against the proletarians

But adapting, renovating, so as not to come undone

A whole artificialization, thus, of the hunt

The hunt for a whole artificialization

Of exploitation and breeding

Pheasants, partridges and others, recreation of the dead

The death of true leisure

So with murderous shootings on farmed game

A whole life in a cage

Then barely still volatile, killed!

Even former hunters might be offended

No more know-how of lesser dignity

Likewise, for straw to concrete

Mentoring of concreting

He got lost

The know-how of the old generation

After 1914 - 1918, concrete replaced straw

A whole generalization

A whole pollution

New technology, new industrialization

So also

For so-called food breeding

Or for reactionary hunting distractions

And so stitch after stitch

Everything is from the same barrel

And so whatever

From the packaging industry

All packaging specific to any industry

With all inked pollutants

Who in the food will integrate

From catastrophism to all gunshot

(bis) Everything is from the same barrel

And so stitch after stitch

And so whatever

Like the way we treat

The elderly, as if getting old was a defeat

And many children are also abused

Humanity inhumanity is not Antaeus

She does not control the Earth, she is haunted by it

The truth of reality

The reality of the truth

The truth is no longer what is

The truth has never been what is

But what we want to believe

But what we can believe

And we empty our memories

Of all the despair

In strategy of a new hope

And unconsciousness can allow childbirth

And ignorance continues to make children

While the profession of living is becoming more indecent!

Patrice Faubert (2021) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien (http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/)