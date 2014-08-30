Anamorphose en dissonance cognitive
Toute ville
Est une histoire politique
Et ce à l'image
Et ce au ramage du capital
De cerveaux humains en situation sociale
De cerveaux humains en situation du capital
De toute construction et de tout bien
Ce sont comme des projections
D'une culture de la tradition et de la convention
C'est ce qu'il y a dans nos têtes
De toute victoire comme de toute défaite
Le plus souvent
Il s'agit d'un règlement
Contre toute spontanéité
Contre tout possible déréglé
De la facilité contrôlée
Du contrôlé facilité
Ainsi
De feu ( 1878 - 1940 ) Jean Chiappe
Sympathisant droitiste au tout attrape
Qui fut préfet de police
Avec une certaine extrême droite, en diplomatique complicité
Il introduisit
Des passages cloutés à Paris
Des feux de circulation à Paris
Et des épouses de policiers, il fit
Beaucoup de concierges, en logique qui suit
Mais pour les sens interdits
Non, cela ne fut pas lui
Car cela fut instauré par les nazis !
L'on ne peut s'enorgueillir
De rien, si l'on sait, sauf à déguerpir
Tout ou presque s'étant construit
Tout ou presque se construit
Sur de la sueur, des larmes et du sang
Le vent de l'Histoire, au tout l'emportant
Du fait brut revisité et comme seul important
De tout édifice, de toute création, ou de toute construction
Ainsi plus encore que de la falsification
L'Histoire est une histoire de l'interprétation
De l'interprétation de l'Histoire
S'y voyant comme dans un miroir
Toute une anamorphose
Qui ne sait pas tenir sa pose
Et plus que jamais, ce qui importe maintenant
Cela n'est pas ce qui est écrit
Ou a été écrit
Mais ce que l'on dit
Mais ce qui a été dit
Les écrits s'envolent, ainsi
Et ils ne restent que les dits
Dans un temps de présent permanent
C'est comme une erreur de clic
Et le texte que vous écrivez est effacé, c'est du numérique
Il faut ainsi recommencer, du sisyphéen même pas romantique
Rien ne vaut le papier imprimé
Tout le reste, à l'échec, à l'oubli, c'est voué !
D'une bétonnisation des idées
D'une monumentalisation des idées
Et elles ne sont, que du passé, idées revisitées
Tout avenir ainsi en galerie des Glaces
Du plus pauvre au plus riche, visibles ou invisibles traces
Le temps historique comme figé
Un pas en avant
Trois pas en arrière
La réaction sait y faire
Jadis, elle se disait contre-révolutionnaire
Contre la République et contre les prolétaires
Mais s'adaptant, se rénovant, pour ne pas se défaire
Toute une artificialisation, ainsi, de la chasse
La chasse de toute une artificialisation
De l'exploitation et de l'élevage
Faisans, perdrix et autres, des loisirs de la mort
La mort des vrais loisirs
Avec donc des tirs assassins sur du gibier d'élevage
Toute une vie comme en cage
Puis à peine encore volatiles, tués !
Même d'anciens chasseurs pourraient s'en offusquer
Plus aucun savoir-faire de moindre dignité
De même, pour de la paille au béton
Mentalisation de bétonnisation
Il s'est perdu
Le savoir-faire de l'ancienne génération
Après 1914 - 1918, le béton remplaça la paille
Toute une généralisation
Toute une pollution
De la nouvelle technologisation, de la nouvelle industrialisation
Il en va donc aussi
Pour l'élevage dit alimentaire
Ou pour des distractions cynégétiques réactionnaires
Et donc maille après maille
Tout est du même tonneau
Et donc vaille que vaille
De l'industrie de l'emballage
Tout l'emballage propre à toute industrie
Avec tous les polluants encrés
Qui dans la bouffe vont s'intégrer
Du catastrophisme au tout flingué
( bis ) Tout est du même tonneau
Et donc maille après maille
Et donc vaille que vaille
Comme la façon dont l'on traite
Les personnes âgées, comme si vieillir était une défaite
Et beaucoup d'enfants sont aussi maltraités
L'humanité inhumanité n'est pas Antée
Elle ne maîtrise pas la Terre, elle en est hantée
La vérité de la réalité
La réalité de la vérité
La vérité n'est plus ce qui est
La vérité n'a jamais été ce qui est
Mais ce que l'on veut croire
Mais ce que l'on peut croire
Et nous vidons nos mémoires
De tous les désespoirs
En stratégie d'un nouvel espoir
Et l'inconscience peut permettre l'enfantement
Et l'ignorance continue de faire des enfants
Alors que le métier de vivre se fait plus indécent !
Patrice Faubert ( 2021 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ )
Any city
Is a political story
And this in the image
And this to the ramage of capital
Human brains in social situation
Human brains in a situation of capital
Of all construction and all good
They are like projections
From a culture of tradition and convention
This is what is in our heads
Of any victory as of any defeat
Most of the time
This is a regulation
Against all spontaneity
Against all possible disorderly
Controlled ease
Control made easy
So
De feu (1878 - 1940) Jean Chiappe
All-round rightist sympathizer
Who was Prefect of Police
With a certain extreme right, in diplomatic complicity
He introduced
Zebra crossings in Paris
Traffic lights in Paris
And police wives, he made
Lots of janitors, in the following logic
But for the forbidden senses
No, it wasn't him
Because it was established by the Nazis!
We cannot be proud
You're welcome, if we know, except to get away
Almost everything having been built
Almost everything is being built
On sweat, tears and blood
The wind of history, at all prevailing
From the raw fact revisited and as the only important one
Of any building, of any creation, or of any construction
So more than falsification
History is a history of interpretation
From the interpretation of history
Seeing yourself as in a mirror
A whole anamorphosis
Who does not know how to hold his pose
And more than ever, what matters now
This is not what is written
Where was written
But what we say
But what was said
The writings fly away, so
And they only remain the said
In a time of permanent present
It's like a click error
And the text you write is erased, it's digital
So we have to start over, from the Sisyphean not even romantic
Nothing beats printed paper
Everything else, to failure, to oblivion, it's doomed!
Concreting ideas
From a monumentalization of ideas
And they are only from the past, revisited ideas
Any future like this in the Hall of Mirrors
From the poorest to the richest, visible or invisible traces
Historical time as frozen
One step forward
Three steps back
The reaction knows how to do it
Formerly, she said she was counter-revolutionary
Against the Republic and against the proletarians
But adapting, renovating, so as not to come undone
A whole artificialization, thus, of the hunt
The hunt for a whole artificialization
Of exploitation and breeding
Pheasants, partridges and others, recreation of the dead
The death of true leisure
So with murderous shootings on farmed game
A whole life in a cage
Then barely still volatile, killed!
Even former hunters might be offended
No more know-how of lesser dignity
Likewise, for straw to concrete
Mentoring of concreting
He got lost
The know-how of the old generation
After 1914 - 1918, concrete replaced straw
A whole generalization
A whole pollution
New technology, new industrialization
So also
For so-called food breeding
Or for reactionary hunting distractions
And so stitch after stitch
Everything is from the same barrel
And so whatever
From the packaging industry
All packaging specific to any industry
With all inked pollutants
Who in the food will integrate
From catastrophism to all gunshot
(bis) Everything is from the same barrel
And so stitch after stitch
And so whatever
Like the way we treat
The elderly, as if getting old was a defeat
And many children are also abused
Humanity inhumanity is not Antaeus
She does not control the Earth, she is haunted by it
The truth of reality
The reality of the truth
The truth is no longer what is
The truth has never been what is
But what we want to believe
But what we can believe
And we empty our memories
Of all the despair
In strategy of a new hope
And unconsciousness can allow childbirth
And ignorance continues to make children
While the profession of living is becoming more indecent!
Patrice Faubert (2021) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien (http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/)
