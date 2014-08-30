Premier mai 2019
Premier mai 2019
Trois manifestations
En une journée, record personnel
Forcément, tout ne fut pas miel
11H, Place des fêtes
CNT/F, et cortège libertaire
Arrêt Stalingrad, bonne ambiance, du grand soir, une répète
Déjà, toute une armada policière
Environ 1500 personnes
Mais aucune comptabilité n'est vraiment bonne
Pour les conversations
Manque de bol
Je ne suis jamais de rétention
Mais, car, bougeant sans cesse, en effet, beaucoup, j'autocolle
Et je le redis
Je vais manifester quand je le puis
De Nantes et de Paris
Presque jamais d'autres
Cela n'est pas à Tonnerre
Petite ville où je suis domicilié, là, je est un autre
Où je pourrais aller manifester avec mon drapeau libertaire
Noir et rouge, entouré
Et reconnaissable, d'un A cerclé
Car aucune trace de ce rite
Sinon, bien sûr, feu ( 1825 - 1862 ) Ernest Coeurderoy
Qui protesta contre toute institution, et tout roi
Et tout mécontentement a un fondement
Qu'il faut politiser révolutionnairement !
Mais de toute sotie
La société spectaculaire marchande techno-industrielle
Et oui, fait son nid
Avec toujours la part belle
Donc, de toute chose
La récupération politicienne fait sa rose
Elle est la voix des médias, ainsi, elle ose
Toutes les sources avinées du capital
S'entonnent sans trop de mal
Cependant, elles saoulent fort mal
49 additifs autorisés dans la vinification
Au moins 70 auxiliaires de technologie
Le capital est poison
Le capital est chienlit
Avec un art étudié de tout confondre
Pour mieux, pourfendre
Comme à pierre fendre
Certes
Jamais, il n'y eut autant de gens différents
Avec parfois, des motifs divergents
Qui ne s'étaient rassemblés dans la rue
Un, il y en a marre, généralisé
Englobant toutes les sensibilités
De l'intérieur, elles-mêmes opposées ou divisées
Et puis, une police dépassée
Qui gaze ou matraque des réfugiés
Qui humilie des paniqués
Dans un hôpital, agressés devenant agresseurs, tout inversé
Donc
Je fis une manif libertaire
Puis, une manif sauvage, vite avortée
Par les baceux, dispersés, volatilisés
Nous n'étions qu'une centaine, ô témérité
Merci au couple libertaire suédois, pour sa solidarité
Donc, évidemment, la peur sait y faire
Plus que jamais, méfiance, envers les syndicats muselières
Plus que jamais, méfiance, envers les syndicats contre-révolutionnaires
Pratiquement tous, inutile que je les énumère
Puis, je m'en fus rejoindre la grande manifestation
Mais là aussi, gazage pour tous et toutes, sans distinction !
Et comme d'habitude
Car c'est pour moi, une ivresse, une plénitude
Avec mon drapeau noir d'anarchie
Car je suis nomade dans l'esprit, et donc, la vie
Des manifestations, pour les comprendre, il faut les visiter
Que des musées ou des cinémas, que des théâtres, c'est beaucoup plus risqué
Finalement
Je suis nomade aussi dans les manifestations
Attentif aux dits et à toute discussion
Sans réserve, approuvant toute vraie contestation
Quand elle n'est donc pas en réduction
May 1, 2019
Three events
In one day, personal best
Of course, not everything was honey
11am, Place des fête
CNT / F, and libertarian procession
Stalingrad stop, good atmosphere, great evening, a rehearsal
Already, a whole police armada
About 1500 people
But no accounting is really good
For conversations
Lack of bowl
I'm never holding back
But, because, moving constantly, indeed, a lot, I stick
And I say it again
I will protest when I can
From Nantes and Paris
Almost never others
This is not in Tonnerre
Small town where I live, there I am another
Where I could go and demonstrate with my libertarian flag
Black and red, circled
And recognizable, with a circled A
Because no trace of this rite
Otherwise, of course, the late (1825 - 1862) Ernest Coeurderoy
Who protested against any institution, and any king
And all discontent has a basis
That we must revolutionize politicization!
But out of all foolishness
The spectacular techno-industrial merchant society
And yes, makes its nest
With always the best part
So of everything
The political recovery makes its pink
She is the voice of the media, so she dares
All the sources of capital
Are sung without too much trouble
However, they get drunk very badly
49 additives authorized in winemaking
At least 70 technology aids
Capital is poison
The capital is dull
With an art studied to confuse everything
For better, to slay
Like to split stone
Certainly
Never were there so many different people
Sometimes with divergent motives
Who had not gathered in the street
One, there are enough, generalized
Encompassing all sensibilities
From the inside, themselves opposed or divided
And then, an outdated police
Who gauze or baton refugees
Who humiliates panicked
In a hospital, assaulted becoming abusers, all reversed
So
I made a libertarian demonstration
Then, a wild demonstration, quickly aborted
By the baceux, dispersed, volatilized
We were only a hundred, oh temerity
Thank you to the Swedish libertarian couple, for their solidarity
So obviously fear knows how to do it
More than ever, distrust, towards the muzzle unions
More than ever, distrust of counter-revolutionary unions
Almost all, no need to list them
Then I went to join the big demonstration
But there too, gassing for all, without distinction!
And as usual
Because it is for me, a drunkenness, a plenitude
With my black flag of anarchy
Because I am a nomad in my mind, and therefore life
Events, to understand them, you have to visit them
Than museums or cinemas, than theaters, it's much more risky
Finally
I am also a nomad in the demonstrations
Attentive to the said and to any discussion
Without reservation, approving any real dispute
When it is therefore not in reduction
May 1, 2019
Three events
In one day, personal best
It was not all honey
11am Place des Fêtes
With the CNT / F, a libertarian procession
Good atmosphere, great evening, a rehearsal
A whole feeling of popular discontent
Strongly revolutionary radicalization
Not that of the nationalists
But the lesser evil of the anarchists
Certainly
The "yellow vests", there is everything
Like an amazing tote
The return of a certain sans-culotterie
What could a bourgeoisie absorb
But, of just surviving, people are fed up
When all misery awaits you, from all sides
With gassing for all, a new donation!
Patrice Faubert (2019) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien (http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/)
