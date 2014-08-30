Premier mai 2019

Trois manifestations

En une journée, record personnel

Forcément, tout ne fut pas miel

11H, Place des fêtes

CNT/F, et cortège libertaire

Arrêt Stalingrad, bonne ambiance, du grand soir, une répète

Déjà, toute une armada policière

Environ 1500 personnes

Mais aucune comptabilité n'est vraiment bonne

Pour les conversations

Manque de bol

Je ne suis jamais de rétention

Mais, car, bougeant sans cesse, en effet, beaucoup, j'autocolle

Et je le redis

Je vais manifester quand je le puis

De Nantes et de Paris

Presque jamais d'autres

Cela n'est pas à Tonnerre

Petite ville où je suis domicilié, là, je est un autre

Où je pourrais aller manifester avec mon drapeau libertaire

Noir et rouge, entouré

Et reconnaissable, d'un A cerclé

Car aucune trace de ce rite

Sinon, bien sûr, feu ( 1825 - 1862 ) Ernest Coeurderoy

Qui protesta contre toute institution, et tout roi

Et tout mécontentement a un fondement

Qu'il faut politiser révolutionnairement !

Mais de toute sotie

La société spectaculaire marchande techno-industrielle

Et oui, fait son nid

Avec toujours la part belle

Donc, de toute chose

La récupération politicienne fait sa rose

Elle est la voix des médias, ainsi, elle ose

Toutes les sources avinées du capital

S'entonnent sans trop de mal

Cependant, elles saoulent fort mal

49 additifs autorisés dans la vinification

Au moins 70 auxiliaires de technologie

Le capital est poison

Le capital est chienlit

Avec un art étudié de tout confondre

Pour mieux, pourfendre

Comme à pierre fendre

Certes

Jamais, il n'y eut autant de gens différents

Avec parfois, des motifs divergents

Qui ne s'étaient rassemblés dans la rue

Un, il y en a marre, généralisé

Englobant toutes les sensibilités

De l'intérieur, elles-mêmes opposées ou divisées

Et puis, une police dépassée

Qui gaze ou matraque des réfugiés

Qui humilie des paniqués

Dans un hôpital, agressés devenant agresseurs, tout inversé

Donc

Je fis une manif libertaire

Puis, une manif sauvage, vite avortée

Par les baceux, dispersés, volatilisés

Nous n'étions qu'une centaine, ô témérité

Merci au couple libertaire suédois, pour sa solidarité

Donc, évidemment, la peur sait y faire

Plus que jamais, méfiance, envers les syndicats muselières

Plus que jamais, méfiance, envers les syndicats contre-révolutionnaires

Pratiquement tous, inutile que je les énumère

Puis, je m'en fus rejoindre la grande manifestation

Mais là aussi, gazage pour tous et toutes, sans distinction !

Et comme d'habitude

Car c'est pour moi, une ivresse, une plénitude

Avec mon drapeau noir d'anarchie

Car je suis nomade dans l'esprit, et donc, la vie

Des manifestations, pour les comprendre, il faut les visiter

Que des musées ou des cinémas, que des théâtres, c'est beaucoup plus risqué

Finalement

Je suis nomade aussi dans les manifestations

Attentif aux dits et à toute discussion

Sans réserve, approuvant toute vraie contestation

Quand elle n'est donc pas en réduction

Premier mai 2019

Trois manifestations

En une journée, record personnel

Tout ne fut pas miel

11H Place des fêtes

Avec la CNT/F, un cortège libertaire

Bonne ambiance, du grand soir, une répète

Tout un ressenti de mécontentement populaire

Vivement une radicalisation révolutionnaire

Pas celle des nationalistes

Mais celle, moindre mal, des anarchistes

Certes

Les " Gilets jaunes ", il y a de tout

Comme un étonnant fourre-tout

Le retour d'une certaine sans-culotterie

Que pourrait absorber une bourgeoisie

Mais, de simplement survivre, les gens en ont marre

Quand toute misère vous guette, de toutes parts

Avec du gazage pour tous et toutes, une nouvelle donation !

Patrice Faubert ( 2019 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ )

May 1, 2019

Three events

In one day, personal best

Of course, not everything was honey

11am, Place des fête

CNT / F, and libertarian procession

Stalingrad stop, good atmosphere, great evening, a rehearsal

Already, a whole police armada

About 1500 people

But no accounting is really good

For conversations

Lack of bowl

I'm never holding back

But, because, moving constantly, indeed, a lot, I stick

And I say it again

I will protest when I can

From Nantes and Paris

Almost never others

This is not in Tonnerre

Small town where I live, there I am another

Where I could go and demonstrate with my libertarian flag

Black and red, circled

And recognizable, with a circled A

Because no trace of this rite

Otherwise, of course, the late (1825 - 1862) Ernest Coeurderoy

Who protested against any institution, and any king

And all discontent has a basis

That we must revolutionize politicization!

But out of all foolishness

The spectacular techno-industrial merchant society

And yes, makes its nest

With always the best part

So of everything

The political recovery makes its pink

She is the voice of the media, so she dares

All the sources of capital

Are sung without too much trouble

However, they get drunk very badly

49 additives authorized in winemaking

At least 70 technology aids

Capital is poison

The capital is dull

With an art studied to confuse everything

For better, to slay

Like to split stone

Certainly

Never were there so many different people

Sometimes with divergent motives

Who had not gathered in the street

One, there are enough, generalized

Encompassing all sensibilities

From the inside, themselves opposed or divided

And then, an outdated police

Who gauze or baton refugees

Who humiliates panicked

In a hospital, assaulted becoming abusers, all reversed

So

I made a libertarian demonstration

Then, a wild demonstration, quickly aborted

By the baceux, dispersed, volatilized

We were only a hundred, oh temerity

Thank you to the Swedish libertarian couple, for their solidarity

So obviously fear knows how to do it

More than ever, distrust, towards the muzzle unions

More than ever, distrust of counter-revolutionary unions

Almost all, no need to list them

Then I went to join the big demonstration

But there too, gassing for all, without distinction!

And as usual

Because it is for me, a drunkenness, a plenitude

With my black flag of anarchy

Because I am a nomad in my mind, and therefore life

Events, to understand them, you have to visit them

Than museums or cinemas, than theaters, it's much more risky

Finally

I am also a nomad in the demonstrations

Attentive to the said and to any discussion

Without reservation, approving any real dispute

When it is therefore not in reduction

May 1, 2019

Three events

In one day, personal best

It was not all honey

11am Place des Fêtes

With the CNT / F, a libertarian procession

Good atmosphere, great evening, a rehearsal

A whole feeling of popular discontent

Strongly revolutionary radicalization

Not that of the nationalists

But the lesser evil of the anarchists

Certainly

The "yellow vests", there is everything

Like an amazing tote

The return of a certain sans-culotterie

What could a bourgeoisie absorb

But, of just surviving, people are fed up

When all misery awaits you, from all sides

With gassing for all, a new donation!

Patrice Faubert (2019) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien (http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/)