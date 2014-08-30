Digital Green Certificates - They Must Be Immediately Rejected

https://waketfupweekly.substack.com/p/digital-green-certificates

In Ireland, on the 25th of March 2021, a vote on the examination procedure for the Digital Green Certificate Regulation will take place. It aims to allow the newly jabbed persons of Europe to travel freely within the E.U, while limiting the movement of those who are unvaccinated.

Highly respected Irish barrister Tracey O’Mahoney has conducted an analysis of the proposal to reveal extremely worrying possibilities (or impossibilities) that lay in wait for those who will say no to the jab. In her YouTube presentation, she implores her audience to contact the Members of the European Parliament to demand that they refrain from giving the nod to this Orwellian law. I implore you to do the same.

A vote for this ugly apartheid system, which is currently in place in Israel and is proven to have already created a wave of discrimination and bias, is a vote for the Davos cult and a blow to the sovereignty of Irish people and of individualism. It is a vote against liberal democracy and a further step towards tyranny and oppression.

This is being addressed presently in Israel, with a law firm taking it towards the International Criminal Court, citing violations of the Nuremberg Code.

It is paramount that all Members of the European Parliament and all politicians in this country and all across Europe are reminded that a piece of paper does not trump the personal autonomy and the inalienable rights of the human being. No certificate anywhere in the world can deny these inherent rights and any attempt to do so is, by its very nature, anti-human.

Whereas the legislation text aims to take the focus off the real issue, which is the restriction of movement, it is obvious that the passing of this law will result in the greatest threat to liberty in the nation since the days of the colonial occupation. For this reason, it is a blatant and severe abuse of civil rights and an act of war on those who are unwilling or unable to be vaccinated. The idea that this same regulation should be fast-tracked, with little or no discussion, makes it even more egregious and is completely unacceptable. Any politician who votes for this will be historically remembered as one who voted for a law that is only comparable, in the restrictions it places on the select citizens, to the Nuremberg Laws of the 1930s.

There is no excuse for the passing of this law as it is not in any way proven to be for the benefit or the good health of society - as it is known and acknowledged, even by the WHO and Big Pharma, that the COVID-19 vaccinations do not, under any circumstances, prevent the transmission of the SARS-COV-2 virus. For this reason, it is merely designed as a law to further restrict the freedom of movement of the individual and thus increases the power of a government that is already, in its behaviour and actions, tyrannical and authoritarian. It is a blatant attempt at oppression and vilification of the unvaccinated. It is a Fascistic and human-rights destroying aberration and serves to benefit nobody besides those who gain financially from human capital.

In a time when government agents in Ireland are threatening church leaders with fines and imprisonment and academics are being pressured and bullied out of their positions in universities due to holding alternative opinions, adding coercion and medical experimentation to the already long list of human rights abuses is not going to be tolerated by those people in this country who value their freedom.

Allowing those who have made the decision to be vaccinated with an injection that is still in phase three trials to partake in activities such as travel, while prohibiting those who have not, is an intentional attempt at creating a divided society and is deeply malevolent. To use this method against the very people of the nation who pay the salaries of those in power, coercing them to be vaccinated with a product that has already damaged and disabled thousands of individuals, is mendacious and reprehensible. To restrict the movement of those who have not bowed down to pharmaceutical companies, all with track records of dishonesty, physical injury and death, is dishonourable and indicates an absence of integrity, to say the least.

To even consider implementing such a pointless exercise of oppression on the Irish people in a week, when the Central Statistics Office have revealed that in the first 9 months of 2020, there was a decrease in the number of deaths in Ireland compared with the previous seven years, begs the questions, what is the true purpose of this debacle and what is the agenda? Many of us have surmised, including me, as I have covered in my book, The COVID-19 Illusion; A Cacophony of Lies.

How long will it be before it is impermissible to shop at your local store without a vaccination certificate? How long until the unvaccinated are prohibited from entering restaurants and bars? How long before the so-called refuseniks are cast out of society and considered unworthy of entering sports arenas, concert venues and theatres. How long before your social services are discontinued because you are not vaccinated? How long before the jab is required in order for you to gain employment? How long before unvaccinated students are refused admission to university?

Not long at all if we let the unelected dictators impose their will on the masses, with the silence of compromised political representatives becoming deafening. The tiptoe towards totalitarianism has become a sprint. The avenue to apartheid is lined with wreaths as the slow suffocation of freedom leaves us limp like lifeless corpses, existing only to acquiesce to the demands of Davos.

These attempts of force by the European institutions and the Irish government are unacceptable. It is in the best interest of the nation that the Digital Green Certificates be avoided, along with any other tool that can be used to stifle liberties. It is highly recommended that this legislation is not passed. It is not conducive to a free and democratic society and should not be even considered.

The proposed New Normal, if this is what it is indicative of, should be rejected and discarded immediately.

Gary Jordan

thecovid19illusion@protonmail.com