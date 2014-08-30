The Shortwave Report 04/02/21 Listen Globally!

This week's show features stories from Radio Deutsche-Welle, Sputnik Radio, Spanish National Radio, Radio Havana Cuba, and NHK Japan.

From GERMANY- We will begin with a litany of brief global Covid and vaccine updates. In Brazil all the heads of the military branches have quit in opposition to president Bolsonaro, an international conference on aid for Syrians fell short of its goal, and 7 leaders of the pro-democracy movement in Hong Kong were found guilty and await sentencing.

From RUSSIA- On his program called Going Underground Afshin Rattansi interviewed Aviva Chomsky, professor and daughter of Noam Chomsky. She discusses the US-Mexico border crisis, how US immigration and foreign policy are behind thousands leaving their homes in Latin America and heading for the United States, why $4 billion for El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras in disaster aid won't end the migration crisis, and US interventions and regime change operations that have impoverished millions in Latin America.

From CUBA- A caravan of migrants from Honduras was broken up by police blockades at the Guatemalan border. A Viewpoint about US Secretary of State Blinken calling for the release of Bolivian coup leader Jeanine Anyez and 2 of her ministers. The pope sent a personal message to Julian Assange who remains in a maximum security prison in Britain. The Venezuelan government is suing the US before the WTO for sanctions which have crippled the country. A UN report accuses France of killing 19 civilians by bombing a wedding party in Mali.

From JAPAN- Thursday marked 2 months since the military staged a coup in Myanmar- protestors continue to take to the streets, with 536 civilians murdered by the soldiers, who have been bombing rural opposition groups.

I was a guest on a poetry podcast called Cartwheels On The Sky on October 10. The 29 minute show can be found here- https://www.bmoreyou.net/2020/10/07/dan-roberts-on-cartwheels-on-the-sky/

