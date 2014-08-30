The Shortwave Report 04/09/21 Listen Globally!

This week's show features stories from Spanish National Radio, NHK Japan, Sputnik Radio, Radio Havana Cuba, and Radio Deutsche-Welle.

From SPAIN- Protests grew in Britain over proposed laws to impose harsh prison sentences on demonstrators. The Pope made an Easter message condemning the ongoing wars in Syria, Yemen, and Libya, and the proliferation of weapons while the pandemic creates more struggle.

From JAPAN- An update on Myanmar where more citizens have been murdered by the military junta, and celebrities have been targeted for speaking out. The Japanese government will decide next week whether to discharge vast quantities of radioactively contaminated water from Fukushima into the Pacific Ocean.

From RUSSIA- On George Galloway's program veteran UN journalist Joe Lauria discussed the state of Libya 10 years after the overthrow of Gaddafi. Joe describes it as utter chaos, with mass poverty, migrations, and jihadists. He also explains the disinformation that the US presented to the UN and NATO to justify the war, which was revealed in British courts in 2016.

From CUBA- The US released a report on human rights around the world, and Syria and other nations condemned it as delusional and hypocritical. Venezuela will ask the UN for assistance in removing land mines placed by Colombian groups near their border- after Afghanistan, Colombia has the most land mine victims in the world. The Biden administration lifted sanctions against officials of the ICC, though the US still denies that the organization has any jurisdiction.

From GERMANY- Amnesty International released a report about Covid amplifying massive global inequalities and giving governments the justification to crack down on human rights. Then brief global Covid reports.

