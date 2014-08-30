La recherche de soumission

Aux lois de l'autorité

La soumission de la recherche

Aux lois des divers marchés

Donc, de l'individu aux sociétés

Tout un dressage bien cloné et formaté

Pognon de l'idéologie

L'idéologie du pognon

Mode de l'industrie

L'industrie du textile et de la mode

Tout y est si commode

Tout y est un code

Ainsi

Rivière Citarum en Indonésie

La plus polluée au monde, ô déesse industrie

500 usines textiles

Du rejet des eaux usées, pas de bile

En France

Trois mille anciens sites miniers

Des déchets et de leurs effets, partout incrustés

De loin ou de près

Ici ou là, recouvrant la planète, gigantesque pet

Sans même le faire exprès

Car il faut bien se vêtir

Ce qui empêche le prompt réagir

Et la marche du monde est comme cela

De l'horreur criminelle, en généralisation, voilà

Quand nous consommons

De la nourriture, du bâtiment, du divertissement

Du luxe, de l'informatique, du vêtement

Au TOUT POISON

Ce que nous respirons

Ce qui nous habille

Ce qui nous brille

Ce que nous mangeons et buvons

Car c'est là tout ce que nous produisons

Car c'est là tout ce que nous fabriquons

En plus ou en moins, c'est selon

Du poison à cent pour cent

Du poison à cinquante pour cent

Du poison à vingt pour cent

Et le zéro pour cent ?

Avec toute une irrigation !

Toutes les maladies associées

Du chimique ou autre, au presque tout contaminé

Et ce dans le monde entier

Avec en certains endroits du monde

Au pire du pire, la pollution en faconde

Toutes les usines du monde

Qui de leurs variés polluants nous inondent

Avec un vieillissement prématuré

Du délitement en accéléré

Nous devrions vivre au moins 130 ans

De ce fait, nous disparaissons bien avant

Car, maltraitance psychologique

Car, maltraitance physique

Car, maltraitance biochimique

Car, maltraitance écologique

Du multifactoriel

Du multivectoriel

Toute une production de l'inhumanité

L'inhumanité de toute production

Avec donc des décennies

En moins, pour l'espérance de vie

Pour toi, moi, eux, elles, lui

Toutes les eaux usées

Pas vraiment bien traitées

Et nos tombeaux ainsi sont creusés

Certes, là encore, à divers degrés

Avec là encore, plus ou moins de nocivité

Chrome, du sulfate, du phosphate, du plomb

Avec d'autres aussi, le parchemin en est long

Déficiences cérébrales, cerveaux en immersion

Certes, là encore, selon les pays et les régions

Mais avec la géographication mondialisation

Plus personne ne peut échapper à l'intoxication

Au tout aberré

Au tout méprisé

Au tout dangerosité

Tout une industrialisation

Du polluant

Du polluant de toute industrialisation !

Et voici donc Salsigne

De feu la mine d'or, d'Europe, la plus importante

Comme jamais vraiment fermée, toujours faisant signe

Comme une logistique qui reviendrait du passé, inélégante

Arsenic de cartes postales

Cartes postales à l'arsenic

Du tout vert dessus

Du tout pollué en dessous

Voilà le fonctionnement du monde en général

Même si de la résistance le met à mal

Adonques

Occitanie, reste du monde, sans quelconque

Des mines d'argent ou d'or

Qui à tous et toutes font du tort

Avec aussi d'autres nociceptions babord et tribord

Cancers, douleurs articulaires, malformations congénitales

C'est l'organisation inhérente au capital

Et hop, sous le tapis

Et hop, au tout enfoui

Du village, de la vallée, petite ou très grande ville

De la montagne, au tout vil

Et surtout dans nos corps aussi

Vraiment

Riches, pauvres, au tout emmerdant

Y a-t-il une vie avant la mort ?

Tout un déni

Toute une recherche de la soumission

Comme des médicaments

Comme des calmants

Contre l'anxiété, contre l'angoisse

Contre la réflexion qui porte la poisse

Adonques

Tout un déni

Toute une recherche de la soumission

Avec toute une explication

Si simple, d'un monde aberré et de son acceptation !

Patrice Faubert ( 2021 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )

Submission search

To the laws of authority

Research submission

To the laws of the various markets

So, from the individual to the companies

Quite a well cloned and formatted dressage

Cash for ideology

The ideology of the dough

Industry Fashion

Textile and fashion industry

Everything is so convenient

Everything is a code

So

Citarum River in Indonesia

The most polluted in the world, oh goddess of industry

500 textile factories

From wastewater discharge, no bile

In France

Three thousand old mining sites

Waste and its effects, everywhere encrusted

Far or near

Here or there, covering the planet, gigantic fart

Without even doing it on purpose

Because you have to dress well

What prevents the prompt react

And the walk of the world is like that

Criminal horror, in generalization, that's it

When we consume

Food, building, entertainment

Luxury, IT, clothing

At ALL POISON

What we breathe

What dresses us

What shines us

What we eat and drink

'Cause that's all we make

'Cause that's all we make

In more or in less, it is according to

One hundred percent poison

Fifty percent poison

Twenty percent poison

And the zero percent?

With all an irrigation!

All associated diseases

From chemical or other, to almost all contaminated

And this all over the world

With in some parts of the world

At the worst of the worst, pollution is failing

All factories in the world

Which of their various pollutants inundate us

With premature aging

Accelerated disintegration

We should live at least 130 years

As a result, we disappear long before

Because, psychological abuse

Because, physical abuse

Because, biochemical abuse

Because, ecological abuse

Multifactorial

Multivectorial

A whole production of inhumanity

The inhumanity of all production

So with decades

In less, for life expectancy

For you, me, them, them, him

All wastewater

Not really well treated

And our tombs are thus dug

Certainly, again, to varying degrees

With there again, more or less harmfulness

Chromium, sulfate, phosphate, lead

With others too, the parchment is long

Cerebral deficiencies, brains in immersion

Of course, again, depending on the country and region

But with globalization geography

No one can escape intoxication anymore

At all aberrated

At all despised

At all dangerousness

A whole industrialization

Pollutant

Pollutant of all industrialization!

And so here is Salsigne

From the late gold mine, in Europe, the most important

Like never really closed, always beckoning

Like a logistics that would come back from the past, inelegant

Postcard arsenic

Arsenic postcards

All green above

At all polluted below

This is how the world works in general

Even if resistance hurts him

Adonchi

Occitanie, rest of the world, without any

Silver or gold mines

Who wrongs everyone

With also other nociceptions port and starboard

Cancers, joint pain, birth defects

It is the organization inherent in capital

And hop, under the carpet

And hop, to everything buried

From the village, the valley, small or very large town

From the mountain, to the vil

And especially in our bodies too

Really

Rich, poor, fucking annoying

Is there life before death?

All a denial

A whole search for submission

Like drugs

Like sedatives

Against anxiety, against anguish

Against the reflection that brings bad luck

Adonchi

All a denial

A whole search for submission

With a whole explanation

So simple, of an aberrated world and its acceptance!

Patrice Faubert (2021) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien (http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/) Pat says the guest on (http://www.hiway-glk.fr/)