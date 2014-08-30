La recherche de soumission
La recherche de soumission
Aux lois de l'autorité
La soumission de la recherche
Aux lois des divers marchés
Donc, de l'individu aux sociétés
Tout un dressage bien cloné et formaté
Pognon de l'idéologie
L'idéologie du pognon
Mode de l'industrie
L'industrie du textile et de la mode
Tout y est si commode
Tout y est un code
Ainsi
Rivière Citarum en Indonésie
La plus polluée au monde, ô déesse industrie
500 usines textiles
Du rejet des eaux usées, pas de bile
En France
Trois mille anciens sites miniers
Des déchets et de leurs effets, partout incrustés
De loin ou de près
Ici ou là, recouvrant la planète, gigantesque pet
Sans même le faire exprès
Car il faut bien se vêtir
Ce qui empêche le prompt réagir
Et la marche du monde est comme cela
De l'horreur criminelle, en généralisation, voilà
Quand nous consommons
De la nourriture, du bâtiment, du divertissement
Du luxe, de l'informatique, du vêtement
Au TOUT POISON
Ce que nous respirons
Ce qui nous habille
Ce qui nous brille
Ce que nous mangeons et buvons
Car c'est là tout ce que nous produisons
Car c'est là tout ce que nous fabriquons
En plus ou en moins, c'est selon
Du poison à cent pour cent
Du poison à cinquante pour cent
Du poison à vingt pour cent
Et le zéro pour cent ?
Avec toute une irrigation !
Toutes les maladies associées
Du chimique ou autre, au presque tout contaminé
Et ce dans le monde entier
Avec en certains endroits du monde
Au pire du pire, la pollution en faconde
Toutes les usines du monde
Qui de leurs variés polluants nous inondent
Avec un vieillissement prématuré
Du délitement en accéléré
Nous devrions vivre au moins 130 ans
De ce fait, nous disparaissons bien avant
Car, maltraitance psychologique
Car, maltraitance physique
Car, maltraitance biochimique
Car, maltraitance écologique
Du multifactoriel
Du multivectoriel
Toute une production de l'inhumanité
L'inhumanité de toute production
Avec donc des décennies
En moins, pour l'espérance de vie
Pour toi, moi, eux, elles, lui
Toutes les eaux usées
Pas vraiment bien traitées
Et nos tombeaux ainsi sont creusés
Certes, là encore, à divers degrés
Avec là encore, plus ou moins de nocivité
Chrome, du sulfate, du phosphate, du plomb
Avec d'autres aussi, le parchemin en est long
Déficiences cérébrales, cerveaux en immersion
Certes, là encore, selon les pays et les régions
Mais avec la géographication mondialisation
Plus personne ne peut échapper à l'intoxication
Au tout aberré
Au tout méprisé
Au tout dangerosité
Tout une industrialisation
Du polluant
Du polluant de toute industrialisation !
Et voici donc Salsigne
De feu la mine d'or, d'Europe, la plus importante
Comme jamais vraiment fermée, toujours faisant signe
Comme une logistique qui reviendrait du passé, inélégante
Arsenic de cartes postales
Cartes postales à l'arsenic
Du tout vert dessus
Du tout pollué en dessous
Voilà le fonctionnement du monde en général
Même si de la résistance le met à mal
Adonques
Occitanie, reste du monde, sans quelconque
Des mines d'argent ou d'or
Qui à tous et toutes font du tort
Avec aussi d'autres nociceptions babord et tribord
Cancers, douleurs articulaires, malformations congénitales
C'est l'organisation inhérente au capital
Et hop, sous le tapis
Et hop, au tout enfoui
Du village, de la vallée, petite ou très grande ville
De la montagne, au tout vil
Et surtout dans nos corps aussi
Vraiment
Riches, pauvres, au tout emmerdant
Y a-t-il une vie avant la mort ?
Tout un déni
Toute une recherche de la soumission
Comme des médicaments
Comme des calmants
Contre l'anxiété, contre l'angoisse
Contre la réflexion qui porte la poisse
Adonques
Tout un déni
Toute une recherche de la soumission
Avec toute une explication
Si simple, d'un monde aberré et de son acceptation !
Patrice Faubert ( 2021 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )
Submission search
To the laws of authority
Research submission
To the laws of the various markets
So, from the individual to the companies
Quite a well cloned and formatted dressage
Cash for ideology
The ideology of the dough
Industry Fashion
Textile and fashion industry
Everything is so convenient
Everything is a code
So
Citarum River in Indonesia
The most polluted in the world, oh goddess of industry
500 textile factories
From wastewater discharge, no bile
In France
Three thousand old mining sites
Waste and its effects, everywhere encrusted
Far or near
Here or there, covering the planet, gigantic fart
Without even doing it on purpose
Because you have to dress well
What prevents the prompt react
And the walk of the world is like that
Criminal horror, in generalization, that's it
When we consume
Food, building, entertainment
Luxury, IT, clothing
At ALL POISON
What we breathe
What dresses us
What shines us
What we eat and drink
'Cause that's all we make
'Cause that's all we make
In more or in less, it is according to
One hundred percent poison
Fifty percent poison
Twenty percent poison
And the zero percent?
With all an irrigation!
All associated diseases
From chemical or other, to almost all contaminated
And this all over the world
With in some parts of the world
At the worst of the worst, pollution is failing
All factories in the world
Which of their various pollutants inundate us
With premature aging
Accelerated disintegration
We should live at least 130 years
As a result, we disappear long before
Because, psychological abuse
Because, physical abuse
Because, biochemical abuse
Because, ecological abuse
Multifactorial
Multivectorial
A whole production of inhumanity
The inhumanity of all production
So with decades
In less, for life expectancy
For you, me, them, them, him
All wastewater
Not really well treated
And our tombs are thus dug
Certainly, again, to varying degrees
With there again, more or less harmfulness
Chromium, sulfate, phosphate, lead
With others too, the parchment is long
Cerebral deficiencies, brains in immersion
Of course, again, depending on the country and region
But with globalization geography
No one can escape intoxication anymore
At all aberrated
At all despised
At all dangerousness
A whole industrialization
Pollutant
Pollutant of all industrialization!
And so here is Salsigne
From the late gold mine, in Europe, the most important
Like never really closed, always beckoning
Like a logistics that would come back from the past, inelegant
Postcard arsenic
Arsenic postcards
All green above
At all polluted below
This is how the world works in general
Even if resistance hurts him
Adonchi
Occitanie, rest of the world, without any
Silver or gold mines
Who wrongs everyone
With also other nociceptions port and starboard
Cancers, joint pain, birth defects
It is the organization inherent in capital
And hop, under the carpet
And hop, to everything buried
From the village, the valley, small or very large town
From the mountain, to the vil
And especially in our bodies too
Really
Rich, poor, fucking annoying
Is there life before death?
All a denial
A whole search for submission
Like drugs
Like sedatives
Against anxiety, against anguish
Against the reflection that brings bad luck
Adonchi
All a denial
A whole search for submission
With a whole explanation
So simple, of an aberrated world and its acceptance!
Patrice Faubert (2021) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien (http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/) Pat says the guest on (http://www.hiway-glk.fr/)
Add new comment