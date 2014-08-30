La foi ou l'angoisse
La foi ou l'angoisse
L'angoisse ou la foi
Toute religion
En tranquillisant naturel
Toute idéologie
En tranquillisant naturel
Toute croyance
En tranquillisant naturel
Tout espoir
En tranquillisant naturel
Du sexe
En tranquillisant naturel
Des caresses, des câlins, des massages, de l'orgasme
En tranquillisant naturel
Toujours mieux
Que le tout artificiel
Du médicament ou du faux septième ciel
Et toute étiquette
Nous fige et nous salit
Et toute étiquette
Nous falsifie et nous pétrifie
Car nous devenons cette étiquette
Elle nous traque comme une bête
Plus moyen de s'en sortir
Plus moyen d'en finir
En religion, en idéologie
En croyance, en philosophie
Avec toute étiquette, il faudrait en finir !
Plus aucune étiquette, l'anarchie d'une société parfaite
Tout ce que l'on a raté, c'est bien bête
L'organisation des choses par elles-mêmes
Quand tout le monde, vraiment, la bienveillance qui s'aime
Et donc
Avec les tranquillisants
De la section artificielle
De la télévision
De la radio
Du numérique
De la messe
De l'alcool
De la cigarette
De la drogue
De l'écriture
De la lecture
Du sport
Du travail
Et donc
Avec les tranquillisants
De la section naturelle
Le sexe
Le bronzage
La randonnée
La marche à pied
La réflexion
Avec des variants
Avec des mutants
Mais je suis d'outre- temps
Et pour très peu, je suis un signifiant
Et puis, tout doit être rangé
Et puis, tout doit être classifié et déclassifié
Et puis, tout doit être mesuré, comparé, habilité
Et puis, tout doit être cloné et formaté
Rendant risible toute unicité
Rendant puérile toute plasticité
Car tout doit être normalisé !
La foi ou l'angoisse
L'espoir ou l'angoisse
L'idéologie ou l'angoisse
Calmer la poisse
Calmer l'angoisse
Une religion ou l'angoisse
Il faut atténuer, diminuer
Toutes les dépressions, toutes les anxiétés
La fuite de tout le réifié
La fuite de tout le sublimé
La fuite de tout l'obsédé
Pour ne pas se suicider
Pour ne pas sombrer
Chacun, chacune, dans sa propre prison
Sans plus aucune vraie relation
Avec ou sans confinement, c'est la même situation
De la télévision en substitution
De la radio en substitution
De la culture en substitution
Avec toute une massification
Massification, certes, en érudition
Mais de toute fuite libératrice
Le suicide réussi est la fuite la plus libératrice
Ou alors, il faut aller jusqu'au bout de la farce
Inutile pour cela, de se rendre sur Mars
L'angoisse, l'anxiété, la dépression, la foi
Une foi, une angoisse, une dépression, une anxiété
Foi laïque, foi religieuse
Foi athée, foi superstitieuse
Quand vivre est devenu un dur métier
Rien que pour cela, il faudrait être payé !
Patrice Faubert ( 2021 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )
Faith or anguish
Anguish or Faith
Any religion
By natural tranquilizer
Any ideology
By natural tranquilizer
Any belief
By natural tranquilizer
All hope
By natural tranquilizer
Sex
By natural tranquilizer
Caresses, hugs, massages, orgasm
By natural tranquilizer
Always better
That all artificial
Medicine or fake seventh heaven
And any label
Freezes us and dirties us
And any label
Falsify us and petrifies us
Because we become that label
She stalks us like a beast
No way out
No way to end it
In religion, in ideology
In belief, in philosophy
With any label, it should be done!
No more labels, the anarchy of a perfect society
All we missed is stupid
The organization of things by themselves
When everyone, really, the benevolence that loves each other
And so
With tranquilizers
From the artificial section
Television
From the radio
Digital
Mass
Alcohol
Cigarette
Drug
Writing
Reading
Sport
Work
And so
With tranquilizers
From the natural section
Gender
The tan
Hiking
Walking
The reflection
With variants
With mutants
But I am from beyond time
And for very little, I am a signifier
And then everything must be put away
And then everything has to be classified and declassified
And then everything has to be measured, compared, empowered
And then everything has to be cloned and formatted
Making all uniqueness laughable
Making all plasticity childish
Because everything must be standardized!
Faith or anguish
Hope or anguish
Ideology or angst
Calm the bad luck
Calm anxiety
A religion or anguish
We must attenuate, decrease
All the depressions, all the anxieties
The flight of all the reified
The escape of all the sublime
The escape of all the obsessed
So as not to commit suicide
So as not to sink
Each, each, in their own prison
No longer any real relationship
With or without confinement, it's the same situation
Television as a substitute
Radio as a substitute
Culture as a substitute
With a whole massification
Massification, of course, in erudition
But from any liberating escape
Successful suicide is the most liberating escape
Or else, we have to go to the end of the farce
No need to go to Mars
Anguish, anxiety, depression, faith
Faith, anguish, depression, anxiety
Secular faith, religious faith
Atheist faith, superstitious faith
When living became a tough job
Just for that, you would have to get paid!
Patrice Faubert (2021) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien (http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/) Pat says the guest on (http://www.hiway-glk.fr/)
Add new comment