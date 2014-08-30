La foi ou l'angoisse

L'angoisse ou la foi

Toute religion

En tranquillisant naturel

Toute idéologie

En tranquillisant naturel

Toute croyance

En tranquillisant naturel

Tout espoir

En tranquillisant naturel

Du sexe

En tranquillisant naturel

Des caresses, des câlins, des massages, de l'orgasme

En tranquillisant naturel

Toujours mieux

Que le tout artificiel

Du médicament ou du faux septième ciel

Et toute étiquette

Nous fige et nous salit

Et toute étiquette

Nous falsifie et nous pétrifie

Car nous devenons cette étiquette

Elle nous traque comme une bête

Plus moyen de s'en sortir

Plus moyen d'en finir

En religion, en idéologie

En croyance, en philosophie

Avec toute étiquette, il faudrait en finir !

Plus aucune étiquette, l'anarchie d'une société parfaite

Tout ce que l'on a raté, c'est bien bête

L'organisation des choses par elles-mêmes

Quand tout le monde, vraiment, la bienveillance qui s'aime

Et donc

Avec les tranquillisants

De la section artificielle

De la télévision

De la radio

Du numérique

De la messe

De l'alcool

De la cigarette

De la drogue

De l'écriture

De la lecture

Du sport

Du travail

Et donc

Avec les tranquillisants

De la section naturelle

Le sexe

Le bronzage

La randonnée

La marche à pied

La réflexion

Avec des variants

Avec des mutants

Mais je suis d'outre- temps

Et pour très peu, je suis un signifiant

Et puis, tout doit être rangé

Et puis, tout doit être classifié et déclassifié

Et puis, tout doit être mesuré, comparé, habilité

Et puis, tout doit être cloné et formaté

Rendant risible toute unicité

Rendant puérile toute plasticité

Car tout doit être normalisé !

La foi ou l'angoisse

L'espoir ou l'angoisse

L'idéologie ou l'angoisse

Calmer la poisse

Calmer l'angoisse

Une religion ou l'angoisse

Il faut atténuer, diminuer

Toutes les dépressions, toutes les anxiétés

La fuite de tout le réifié

La fuite de tout le sublimé

La fuite de tout l'obsédé

Pour ne pas se suicider

Pour ne pas sombrer

Chacun, chacune, dans sa propre prison

Sans plus aucune vraie relation

Avec ou sans confinement, c'est la même situation

De la télévision en substitution

De la radio en substitution

De la culture en substitution

Avec toute une massification

Massification, certes, en érudition

Mais de toute fuite libératrice

Le suicide réussi est la fuite la plus libératrice

Ou alors, il faut aller jusqu'au bout de la farce

Inutile pour cela, de se rendre sur Mars

L'angoisse, l'anxiété, la dépression, la foi

Une foi, une angoisse, une dépression, une anxiété

Foi laïque, foi religieuse

Foi athée, foi superstitieuse

Quand vivre est devenu un dur métier

Rien que pour cela, il faudrait être payé !

Patrice Faubert ( 2021 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )

Faith or anguish

Anguish or Faith

Any religion

By natural tranquilizer

Any ideology

By natural tranquilizer

Any belief

By natural tranquilizer

All hope

By natural tranquilizer

Sex

By natural tranquilizer

Caresses, hugs, massages, orgasm

By natural tranquilizer

Always better

That all artificial

Medicine or fake seventh heaven

And any label

Freezes us and dirties us

And any label

Falsify us and petrifies us

Because we become that label

She stalks us like a beast

No way out

No way to end it

In religion, in ideology

In belief, in philosophy

With any label, it should be done!

No more labels, the anarchy of a perfect society

All we missed is stupid

The organization of things by themselves

When everyone, really, the benevolence that loves each other

And so

With tranquilizers

From the artificial section

Television

From the radio

Digital

Mass

Alcohol

Cigarette

Drug

Writing

Reading

Sport

Work

And so

With tranquilizers

From the natural section

Gender

The tan

Hiking

Walking

The reflection

With variants

With mutants

But I am from beyond time

And for very little, I am a signifier

And then everything must be put away

And then everything has to be classified and declassified

And then everything has to be measured, compared, empowered

And then everything has to be cloned and formatted

Making all uniqueness laughable

Making all plasticity childish

Because everything must be standardized!

Faith or anguish

Hope or anguish

Ideology or angst

Calm the bad luck

Calm anxiety

A religion or anguish

We must attenuate, decrease

All the depressions, all the anxieties

The flight of all the reified

The escape of all the sublime

The escape of all the obsessed

So as not to commit suicide

So as not to sink

Each, each, in their own prison

No longer any real relationship

With or without confinement, it's the same situation

Television as a substitute

Radio as a substitute

Culture as a substitute

With a whole massification

Massification, of course, in erudition

But from any liberating escape

Successful suicide is the most liberating escape

Or else, we have to go to the end of the farce

No need to go to Mars

Anguish, anxiety, depression, faith

Faith, anguish, depression, anxiety

Secular faith, religious faith

Atheist faith, superstitious faith

When living became a tough job

Just for that, you would have to get paid!

Patrice Faubert (2021) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien (http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/) Pat says the guest on (http://www.hiway-glk.fr/)