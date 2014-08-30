The Shortwave Report 04/23/21 Listen Globally!

This week's show features stories from Sputnik Radio, NHK Japan, and Spanish National Radio.

http://www.outfarpress.com/swr210423.mp3

(If you have access to Audioport there is a highest quality version posted up there {33MB} http://www.audioport.org/index.php?op=producer-info&uid=904&nav=&)

From RUSSIA- On his program called Going Underground, Afshin Rattansi interviewed Sea Shepherd founder Captain Paul Watson, and David R Boyd the UN Special Rapporteur on human rights and the environment. Watson discusses how the oceans are the planet’s life support, why we must issue a moratorium of 50 years on heavy industrial fishing and waste dumping into our oceans to fight climate change, how corporations and capitalism are making profit out of the deaths of entire species of fish and ecosystems, and how the corporate fishing industry has impoverished poor fishermen leading them to piracy. Boyd discusses the class dynamic of the climate change crisis, how poor countries are bearing the brunt of the effects of climate change, and myths about China being the world’s worst polluter.

From JAPAN- Talks in Austria to revive the 2015 Iran nuclear program appear to be showing signs of progress. The Chinese Foreign Minister criticized the latest Japan/US statement describing the country as a real threat to regional peace and stability- he also stressed the importance of not meddling in Chinas domestic affairs. The EU plans to step up its influence in the Indo Pacific region to counter the growing presence of China- the EU says that instability directly affects their interests.

From SPAIN- Alison Hughes reports on EU foreign Ministers meeting with their Ukrainian counterpart to discuss rising tensions with Russia, and threats from US Secretary of State Blinken. A Spanish journalist, Rafael Poch, published an essay on the US increasing the dangers of war in the Ukrainian Russian region, and with China in Taiwan and the South China Sea.

http://www.outfarpress.com/shortwave.shtml in 3 forms- (new) HIGHEST QUALITY (160kb)(33MB), broadcast quality (13MB), and quickdownload or streaming form (6MB) (28:59) Links at page bottom

(If you have access to Audioport there is a highest quality version posted up there {33MB} http://www.audioport.org/index.php?op=producer-info&uid=904&nav=&)

PODCAST!!!- feed://www.outfarpress.com/podcast.xml (160kb Highest Quality)

I was a guest on a poetry podcast called Cartwheels On The Sky on October 10. The 29 minute show can be found here- https://www.bmoreyou.net/2020/10/07/dan-roberts-on-cartwheels-on-the-sky/

Website Page-

< http://www.outfarpress.com/shortwave.shtml >

¡FurthuR! Dan Roberts

"If the climate were a bank, they would already have saved it."

-- Hugo Chavez

Dan Roberts

Shortwave Report-

www.outfarpress.com

YouthSpeaksOut!-

www.youthspeaksout.net