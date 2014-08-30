A Crisis of Hypocrisy

Having been reminded on a daily basis, the entirety of ours lives, of the litany of crises that lurk just around the corner; the endless threat to survival, the impending doom, the imminent disasters and the threats to life, we know when Earth Day comes around what to expect as the scaremongering drivel of the establishment and their media mouthpieces accelerate their efforts at frightening the living daylights out of us. It is a key date in the calendar of the alarmists and they don’t waste a second of it.

Whether it be the threat of terrorism, the deadly viral outbreak, the incoming asteroids, the nuclear apocalypse, the extinction of the bees or the racist White Supremacists, we’re told there’s always a reason for us to be scared and therefore a reason to put more money into the pockets of parasites, more control into the hands of predators.

Hence, nobody should have been surprised when the aristocrats were rolled out for the chattel on Earth Day to wag their fingers and lash their tongues, reminding the masses of what a nuisance they are as a species and condemning the untold damage they continue to inflict on the environment. The world’s facing an immediate catastrophe they tell us, and it is all our fault.

Our way of life throughout the generations, we are told, has been one of selfishness and gluttony and, as a result, we are to blame for the devastation. It is up to us now to fix it. The good news, of course, is that it is not too late. Luckily we can face the challenge of climate change in the same way we have been facing the challenge of the pandemic over the past year - by giving up our liberties and freedoms and sacrificing everything we hold near and dear. This seems to be the one-size-fits-all fix for every major world issue.

As long as we place our implicit trust in the powers-that-be, doing what we are told, then we can get through it all. We are all in this together supposedly - and that even includes limousine-riding, private jet-flying, Climate Czar himself, John Kerry, who implored us all on Earth Day to put more pressure on our governments regarding climate change, declaring that we need to be more aggressive in reducing CO2 emissions.

It was remarkable to hear this when we consider that only 24 hours or so earlier he didn’t appear to give a shit about the environment.

Seemingly, when there is an actual crisis looming that will cause major environmental damage, putting the lives of millions, perhaps billions, of people at risk, John Kerry is apathetic - casually brushing it off and stating he doesn’t want to get involved. When it’s time to roll out the ‘world’s going to end in 12 years, so give us more power’ argument, Kerry is always the first to the party. But when a nation’s government decides they are going to dump millions of tons of cancer-causing radioactive material into the ocean - well, it’s not really his business. He doesn’t like to poke his nose where it doesn’t belong.

I am, of course, referring to Japan and the intentions of their elected leaders to dump over 1.2 million tons of radioactive wastewater into the Pacific Ocean. Sparking outrage, the plan has been condemned by many environmentalist groups around the world and has led to public demonstrations. Discharging pollutants into the ocean is a careless, hazardous course of action and detrimental to numerous parties - not least of which is the local fishing industry. Despite this, the Japanese government insist that it is the only option available to them, as they continue to push forward with their plans. This, despite the knowledge that the wastewater contains tritium, also known as hydrogen-3, which has been linked directly to cancer in humans.

Unsurprisingly, many international diplomats have criticized Japan. The South Korean government has already vocally opposed the planned Fukushima dump, and the Chinese have labelled the proposed act as criminal. Their Ministry of Foreign Affairs Spokesperson, Wang Wenbin pulled no punches when speaking of this subject. He stated:

“In spite of the doubts and opposition of the international community, and in violation of its own international responsibilities, Japan is trying to drain the nuclear sewage and spread the risk of the safety of environment and health to the whole world. This kind of behaviour is opaque, unscientific, illegal, irresponsible and immoral, which is a great injustice to the world.”

It has been demanded that the Japanese leaders hold further discussions with their closest neighbours and they have been advised that transparency is paramount. It has also been suggested that these discussions are held within the framework of the United Nations and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). Japan plans to begin releasing the carcinogenic water into the ocean within the next two years, fuelling fears of massive environmental disturbance and a huge threat to public health. So you would expect the United States, particularly their Special Presidential Envoy for Climate, John Kerry, to express the same revulsion as the spokespersons of nations like China and South Korea have. But when asked about this, Kerry simply said;

“We don’t think it’s appropriate for the United States to jump in to a process that’s already underway.”

Ironically it’s been well documented throughout the decades that the United States has a habit of jumping in where it shouldn’t. For confirmation of this, just speak with the people of Iraq, Afghanistan, Libya, Syria, Venezuela, Belarus or Iran. Or take a stroll through history and research the CIA and their involvement in the 1990 elections of Nicaragua or the 2000 elections of Serbia, to name but a couple of cases of American intervention.

In fact, Kerry himself is never one to shy away from intervening where he shouldn’t. This is a man who in 1985, flew to Nicaragua to meet with the Sandinista regime for negotiations, in an act that was in direct opposition to Ronald Reagan’s foreign policy. There was also, more recently, the time he violated the 1799 Logan Act in his attempts to garner support for the Iranian nuclear deal, contrary to the efforts of the sitting President, Donald Trump. So rest assured, Kerry will ‘jump in’ at a moments notice. He’s proven himself to be a regular busybody on many occasions in the past. So why won’t he ‘jump in’, as would be his right in the position he holds presently, in this particular instance, which does pose a genuine threat; much greater than, say, the threat of farting cows, of which the climate movement he represents has had an active interest in, in the past?

It’s because John Kerry is swimming in a contaminated ocean of hypocrisy. There has indeed been a deluge of it lately.

Kerry’s inaction on the Fukushima wastewater dump is as noteworthy as his silence on the release of 630,000 pounds of toxic nitrate into the ocean in Hawaii courtesy of the US military in 2019. Where were the climate activists then? Where was the mainstream media? Where was John Kerry? When it involves the US government and Big Corp we don’t hear about it. If it is you or I who go against the dictates of the anti-CO2 religion, there is endless shaming and condemnation. The finger-pointing, with the ruling class placing the blame on the public, is ubiquitous but when it involves the powers-that-be and their sponsors, not a whimper can be heard as it is swept under the rug and ignored.

Take the mask mandates of 2020 as another example of this. Those who have been whining about single-use plastic for decades are now suddenly demanding that every living person on earth carries face masks with them at all times and lambasts (or reports to authorities) those who don’t. No mention of course is made of the estimated 1.5 billion single-use masks that will end up in the ocean this year though. How quickly the ‘save the planet’ cultists drop their agenda for one that is more important to the globalist operators.

In the area of agriculture, we see more of the climate hypocrisy. It is well known and agreed upon by many farmers and food production experts that small farms have the ability to produce sustainable, local, organic food that can feed the public, minus the negative impact to the environment, such as river pollution, coral reef damage and rainforest encroachment, that is caused by large industrial-scale agriculture. It is also believed that there are far more carbon emissions released via the latter method of farming. So, for that reason alone (carbon emissions, of course, being anathema to the climate movement), you would have thought, wouldn’t you, that the climate cult would jump at the idea of small-scale, regenerative farming? No. Instead, they go along with the ideologies of billionaires like Bill Gates and Klaus Schwab, who want us eating glyphosate-laden junk such as Impossible Burgers and who push the use of pesticides, chemical fertilisers and gene-edited organisms. This is despite the mounting evidence of the damage they do to both the health of the environment and the people. John Kerry himself has advocated for the use of such techniques, championing the development of biotechnology and pushing for the creation of ‘smart crops’. If it means more money and more control, Kerry and co. have no objections.

Schwab and Gates aren’t the only billionaires to be given a free pass. Elon Musk not only threatens to permanently spoil the night sky forever with his Starlink and Space X enterprises, he also intends on using gigantic amounts of raw materials and energy to make it happen. On top of that, should as little as 5% of the satellites he launches into space at any stage break down, he will have created a huge amount of waste in the earth’s orbit which will be present for centuries. The subsequent radiation that will be emitted from Musk’s 5G radiofrequency emissions are expected to create environmental pollution on the planet and have severe effects on plants and birds. Despite this, instead of being pulled up for his recklessness, Musk is backed up completely by the US government - particularly the Pentagon, who see his technology as an addition to their all-seeing eye.

So instead of those who are genuinely threatening the existence of the planet coming under scrutiny, it is you and I who are taken to task, as world leaders rebuke us - dressing us down for trivialities such as indulging in the odd tenderloin steak. Even this small pleasure is too much for some people, such as UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who once claimed that meat should be rationed. His pear-shaped, chunkiness is evidence that he is not practicing what he preaches, giving us reason to believe, once again, that the only crisis present is a crisis of hypocrisy.

If indeed there was a climate emergency, naturally Musk, Gates, Schwab and others would be the first on the list for a berating. It would not be left to you and I to sacrifice what little pleasure the psychopaths have left us with in our post-2020 dystopia. Instead, the powers-that-shouldn’t-be would put an end to the dangerous tactics of their technocratic accomplices. A good place to start would be Japan and the initiative would have been taken by John Kerry to ensure the prevention of the release of the radioactive material into the ocean.

But this would all make sense if indeed there was a true climate catastrophe in sight and if there was a genuine desire on the behalf of people like John Kerry and Boris Johnson to create a better, safer, cleaner world.

There isn’t.

In my book, The COVID-19 Illusion; A Cacophony of Lies, I explain how the cabal of rulers uses lies and propaganda to gain control and advance their agendas, as they are doing with both the illusory pandemic and contrived climate change narrative. What we are, in actual fact, experiencing is the implementation of fear-based rhetoric and mainstream media hypnosis. The manipulation of the masses is carried out so that we ourselves will march lockstep into our own enslavement.

Or in the words of the Masonic Club of Rome, it is another step towards ‘Reshaping The International Order’. The continuation of The First Global Revolution has made their ‘search for a new enemy to unite us’ a success and they have found that ‘pollution, the threat of global warming, water shortages, famine and the like would fit the bill’.

In the end, when you look past all the hypocrisy you will soon discover that, in their very own words, ‘the real enemy then is humanity itself.’

Gary Jordan

thecovid19illusion@protonmail.com