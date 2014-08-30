Policing Their Way Into Slavery

Once upon a time in Ireland, a glowing mother or father could sit at a dinner table and be proud to exclaim she gave birth to a child who grew up to be a policeman.

Those days are gone.

On Sunday morning, in a Church in the town of Athlone, Ireland, there sat a group of men and women, some accompanied by their children, who committed the crime of attending mass and thus were treated like criminals by a gang of thugs who happened to be sporting badges and donning uniform. These people were spending Sunday morning worshipping their God in a building that was, in the eyes of the State, a crime scene. They were considered felons. Contempt by the government for the average man, woman and child of Ireland could not have been more evident.

Throughout history, there have been notable documented events that have stood out among others as the unmistakable epitome of the evil of government. These events signified a declaration of war by the autocracy on their very own people. In Germany, in the 1930s it was the images of the broken glass on the streets that were beamed to the world the day after Kristallnacht. The scenes confirmed what was already suspected and provided verification that the leaders of the Third Reich were intent on persecuting the Jewish people of their nation and ultimately murdering them. In the USA, it was the image of the roaring flames of Waco, Texas, which proved that the establishment would massacre their own citizens in a heartbeat, given half the chance. In the Soviet Union it was the shocking sight of malnourished bodies as people were deliberately starved to death by their own rulers.

These images left nothing to the imagination. They identified without question both the oppressors and the oppressed, and distinctly distinguished between. Likewise, on Sunday morning in Ireland, there could have been no mistake on anyone’s part of what the nation had come to, as they watched an elderly woman get up off her knees at the demands of agents of Fascism, after it was made clear she would not be allowed to pray to God. There could be no mistake that we were witnessing totalitarianism, when we beheld the sight of a priest leaving his altar, as high-handed despots forced him to cease his service. The glory of God was to submit to the imperiousness of the oligarchs. The reign of Our Lord was dominated by the reign of State terror. The house of faith became the house of hubris. It was clear that Catholicism was no longer welcome in an era of Absolutism. Jesus Christ had been expelled and his followers ejected by the henchmen of the Globalists.

What would that proud Mum and Dad have to say today if asked what their offspring did for a living? Hang their heads in shame, I suspect. How would they respond? Perhaps, if they were to be truthful, in the following manner;

‘My child serves the elites and carries out the wishes of the billionaires and their bought-and-paid-for politicians. He does this in the full knowledge that he is enforcing laws that will ultimately enslave his very own children and his grandchildren and in the full knowledge that he is betraying his own people . He works on a daily basis to create a future in which we will all live as servants to the 1%, obeying their diktats. He does this by throwing elderly men and little old ladies out of churches and denying them the opportunity to engage in spirituality. He suppresses the freedom to worship and the freedom of movement in his role. He regularly defecates on the constitution and has no regard for even the most basic human rights. He earns good money but he will most likely be kicked to the curb like everyone else, when his duty as a useful idiot is no longer necessary and he is replaced by robots, drones and A.I. Later he’ll most probably join the rest of us in the ‘New Normal’ when automation makes his position redundant. Then he can pick up his Universal Basic Income. He’ll receive this every week, as long as he behaves himself and follows the rules, that is. He likes to take his daughter to the zoo or to a park once a week, by the way - but he hasn't been able to do that for the past year or so because…..well, because of the legislation that he himself enforces.’

I remember, many years back, reading an article about a man who was rejected in his efforts to enter the police force in the United States, based on the fact that his IQ was too high. When the man opposed this decision and brought it before a court, it was revealed that it was not only him who was subject to this principle. It was a generalization in the force. People with high IQs are disallowed from becoming cops. For this reason, the man lost his case as it was proven he had not been discriminated against. It was the same for everybody - a person with a high IQ is not regarded highly in the police force. If you’re too clever you won’t be able to become a cop. Intelligence and policing do not mix. They are not compatible. This seemed to be the message that was given out by the judge. It was explained that someone with a high IQ will grow bored in their role and therefore, there is a high chance they will leave their position within a short period of time. Somehow, considering what we have been witnessing these past 12 months, I don’t believe that this is the real reason.

At the time, when I read this article though, I found it hard to get my head around it. I couldn’t imagine how a highly intelligent person would be refused entry to the police force.

Now I fully understand why.

Put very bluntly, you have to be severely simple-minded and thick-headed to do what police officers across the world are doing today. No intelligent person would be complicit in creating a dystopian hellhole for themselves and their own families unless they were mindless morons. Why would an intelligent person, knowing that his actions are going to be deeply detrimental to the future of his or her own children, continue to commit those same actions day after day for a year straight? Why would anyone march into a church and clear the building, knowing that the very rights that they are trampling on are the same rights that they themselves and their loved ones will be just as in need of in the future as the people they are persecuting today? Why would any grown man or woman, with a fully functioning apparatus for perception and acumen contribute to a system that is guaranteed to have drastically negative repercussions for the very people that they love and care about, for a very long time to come? Why would any intelligent person do that?

The answer can be found in the article I mentioned above.

There is no intelligence to speak of.

Instead, what we have are senseless brutes following orders. They can be found in every period of history since the beginning of time. Senseless brutes who follow orders are always the victims of their own feeble-mindedness in the end. And sadder still, they are the ones who, inevitably, cause the victimhood of future generations. They are the ones who will have to watch their children suffer the sorrows of State tyranny. They are the very people who will have to explain to their children why there is no longer liberty or freedom in the world. They are the very same people who will have to tell their grandchildren of their active donation to the dictatorship in which they now exist under. They will have to open up and come clean, confessing that it was their own lack of discernment and aptitude that helped to ring in an era of force and Fascism.

I doubt that individuals such as those who invaded the place of worship today realise this now. For the reasons outlined, I don’t believe they have the adequate cognitive skills to comprehend it. This is an obviously deliberate manipulation on the part of those who control the police forces worldwide. There is a necessity to keep law enforcement agents dumbed down. If the police officers of the world today were an astute and rational group of people, there is no way they would continue to do what they are doing. They would not oppress their own people. They would throw down their badges and stand in solidarity with their brothers and sisters. They would reject the nightmare that lies before us. They would do it for their children and their grandchildren. They would do for all of humanity.

Instead, we see them march lockstep, headfirst into an existence that will make them shudder. They condemn their own to a world that only benefits the few - the few being the people that they now serve.

Like the doctors who remain tight-lipped on the dangers of administering experimental vaccines to billions of people worldwide, the nurses who stay silent as they watch our elderly population die a lonely death, the scientists who refuse to call out the pseudoscience that our imprisonment has been based on, and the teachers who allow their pupils to be subjected to painful, invasive tests and suffocating masks, the police officers of today will not be forgotten for their ignorance. The public will remain disgusted at their blind, empty-headed behaviour for a very, very long time to come.

When we all wake up one morning, in the not too distant future, and it dawns on us that the freedom and liberty we once had are gone forever, these same useful idiots will look into the eyes of those they love and have to somehow deal with the knowledge that they themselves were the ones who constructed their hellish nightmare.

I would not like to be in their shoes when that day descends upon them.

Gary Jordan

Author - The COVID-19 Illusion; A Cacophony of Lies

thecovid19illusion@protonmail.com