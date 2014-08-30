The Shortwave Report 04/30/21 Listen Globally!

This week's show features stories from Radio Deutsche-Welle, Radio Havana Cuba, Spanish National Radio, NHK Japan, and Sputnik Radio.

From GERMANY- Some German politicians were asked to grade Joe Biden on his first 100 days as president. Then brief reports from around the world on Covid and the vaccines.

From CUBA- One billion doses of Covid vaccines have been administered world wide- 1 in 4 people in rich countries, with 1 in 500 in low income nations. Bill Gates again denied that patent rights on Covid vaccines should be suspended to help rein in the pandemic.

From SPAIN- Alison Hughes reports on the ongoing Israeli detention without charges of a Spanish woman working for a healthcare NGO. A fire broke out on an Iranian oil tanker off the shore of Syria following a drone attack, which was unclaimed but presumed to be from Israeli forces who continue bombing raids in Syria. The Stockholm International Peace Research Institute published its latest report on global arms spending.

From JAPAN- In a claimed effort to build stronger ties in the Indo-Pacific region, Britain is deploying a fleet of warships and a new aircraft carrier next month to the Indian Ocean and then to the Pacific. Then an update on the military coup in Myanmar.

From RUSSIA- On George Galloway's show academic Dr. Deepa Govindarajan Driver discussed why the press has stopped reporting on the incarceration of Julian Assange. He remains in Britain's most notorious maximum security prison without formal charges. She talks about the significance of Wikileaks and what Julian has accomplished.

