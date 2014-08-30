State Terror And Kidnapping In Ireland

In February of this year, Irish Tanaiste, Leo Vardakar resorted to a well established Bolshevik tactic when he labelled a gathering of thousands of Irish people, who were marching through Dublin City in protest of the nation’s farcical COVID lockdown policy, as ‘bonkers’. Doing so, Varadakar made it clear, in a roundabout way, that anyone who dissents against the government could be assumed mentally unwell, sectioned and placed in a looney farm. He had confirmed that the Stalinist ploy to rid the country of opposition by locking them up in mental asylums had been adopted by the sitting Fianna Fail/Fine Gael/Green Party, World Economic Forum-sponsored cartel. On pointing this out to the hypnotised normies of Europe’s only fluoride-mandating nation, I was laughed at and fobbed off as a tin-hat wearing zany conspiracy theorist.

I pointed out further that legislation had recently been enacted in the country, with the COVID-19 illusory virus pandemic used as an excuse to change existing laws, in an effort to further tighten the grip of arbitrary control of the Irish people. The Emergency Measures in the Public Interest (Covid-19) Bill and the special powers granted to the Department of Health via the 2020 Mental Health Care Act, meant that an Irish citizen could be detained against their will without access to a lawyer, arrested without a warrant, subjected to force and coercion, and put before a single person tribunal who had full authority to have him or her isolated and placed in a detention facility of any sort, including, but not limited to, a psychiatric hospital. Once again, the Bolshevik techniques and the poisonous styles used to stifle political dissent were plain to be seen. Once again though, the majority of Irish men and women whom I spoke to about this, brushed it off as a minor triviality and showed no concern for its threat to their liberties. It was all for our own good, apparently.

Fast forward to May and we see an Irish citizen, Pat Sweeney, on video footage, shared widely across social media, being subjected to a home invasion by henchmen of the State at 3.30 in the morning, as he is placed under arrest with the Mental Health Act being cited as reason enough to do so. On top of this, having had his door kicked down and having been victimised by State terror, he then had his children, abruptly and without any valid reason, taken out of sight - abducted by the government of Micheal Martin, Leo Varadkar and Eamon Ryan.

In the hours and days after the act of Bolshevik terror occurred, with Irish police busy playing games of pool in their station, an Irish public - the majority of whom have spent the previous 14 months fast asleep - voiced their outrage and, I believe, seemed genuinely stunned that such an atrocity could occur in their land, at the hands of an establishment their minds are so deeply and intricately manipulated into believing have their best interests at heart. What most fail to realise though, is that the abduction of children by the government in Ireland happens all the time. Today, it is more a case of the veil being lifted than it is a one-off act of mendacity by the State.

Most Irish people are aware of the demonic wickedness of the Jesuit Christian Brothers and the sadism of the Roman Catholic priests throughout the decades, as they inflicted appalling abuse on the children of the nation under the eyes of the complicit Garda Siochana. But very few are aware that the abuse of children is still ongoing. In fact, only an extremely small percentage of the docile masses will know that Ireland remains mired in State-approved, State-enabled child sex trafficking and rampant child sex abuse. As the fantastic work of Anna Kavanagh’s Alliance of Birth Mothers group has been exposing for years, Irish institutions, particularly the Child Protection Services, known as Tusla, are actively involved in the kidnapping of children and remain a major contributor to traumatic, abusive acts that are inflicted among both children and parents of the country. A report which was completed by Anna and her team in 2019 makes for a lurid and disturbing read, but it is a must for anyone who wants to know more about the sins of the government and their agencies, in regards to the children of the country. I would recommend contacting Anna via her group’s social media page (linked here) and asking her to send you a copy of the report, which she offers free of charge. In it you will discover that the nauseating scenes recently witnessed online of child abduction, as pertains to Pat Sweeney’s case, are par for the course.

What makes Pat’s case so notable though is the reason he was subjected to State terror in the early hours of Sunday morning. The week before, he published a video that circulated widely online showing the anti-Christian, anti-Irish, Masonic cult that poses as a law enforcement service known as An Garda Siochana, in all their deplorability, banishing religious worshippers from a church in Athlone, Co. Westmeath. Understandably, the public was aghast at the sight of harmless individuals engaging in the act of prayer being thrown out of a holy building by brutish, low-IQ hooligans, who do not seem to have the intelligence to realise the extent of the damage their actions are causing, not just for the general public, but for themselves and their own families as well.

This video was immensely embarrassing to the force, who were shed in a new light, even amongst their most loyal supporters (read; sycophants and bootlickers). It prompted resident village idiot cum Fianna Fail representative, Cathal Crowe to demand that the public stop filming Gardai and that a ban be placed on them doing so. This despite the fact that the very same politician is a supporter of the Black Lives Matter rioters and even applauded the recent Derek Chauvin verdict on social media - one which would never have passed had somebody not filmed a police officer on duty. Others, such as Garda Chief Superintendent, Sean Colleran would also predictably denounce the filming of Gardai on duty, in an obvious attempt to divert attention away from the initial crime, which was the blatant despotism of the authorities in relation to religious worship.

Today, we must ask, what would these demented reptiles do if indeed there were no cameras filming their atrocities, considering the level of criminality they manage to participate in which is recorded?

The general feeling among the Irish public was one of disgust as they watched a band of thugs attack devotees in a place of spiritual worship in Athlone. This would rightfully bring great shame on the violent sect. For this reason, the fraternity had to ensure that someone paid the price. They chose the man who filmed the incident and exacted revenge on him by storming his home while he slept there with his kids and illegally kidnapped them. Thick as two short planks, they then tried to cover up their pathetic, petty underhandedness and claimed that they had received a call from Pat Sweeney’s mother who reported him for unsettling behaviour. What they didn’t know was that Pat’s mother died in 1997. This prompted the mindless fools to change course and declare that Pat had put his children at risk by ignoring COVID-19 protocol when he brought them to mass the previous Sunday - thus giving them reason to believe he was not fit to be in custody of them. Meanwhile, thankfully, the psychiatric expert who assessed Pat after he was brought to the police station could see no evidence of any mental issues, as was the initial claim of the Guard at the time of his arrest.

It should be mentioned, in a slightly unrelated subject, that as this was all going on, and as Pat Sweeney must have been in unimaginable panic, clueless as to the condition or whereabouts of his children, the Irish Mail on Sunday was about to go to print with their latest edition. Inside, could be found a piece with the headline, ‘Nearly all rural politicians favour local rules’. The story concerned a proposed idea, in which COVID-19 restrictions would be enforced in counties across the nation, with qualifying criteria depending on case infection rates. In the article, a Fianna Fail politician by the name of John McGuinness advocates for the proposal and states;

“You have to follow facts and reward compliance. When I am training my German Shepherds, I always carry treats.”

These words confirm the attitude of Irish politicians towards their voters, who they view as dumb animals, fit to be punished or rewarded as and when they see fit. Those among us who have been muzzled, isolated and distanced for over a year, unfortunately, do not present a good argument against McGuinness’ statement. However, it is worth noting that this is the view of the public among the Ivory Tower-dwelling sleazebags who run the nation on behalf of their corporate sponsors. Is it surprising then that a family would be subjected to a rude awakening and abducted in the middle of the night against their will? No. This is the mentality among the ruling class in Ireland - they have psychologically prepared themselves to dehumanize every man, woman and child alive in this nation. Consider that as you queue up for your unapproved, emergency-use, experimental vials of mRNA gene therapeutics.

The clip of the State terror waged in Pat Sweeney’s bedroom was broadcast to millions around the world. The Irish government and their police force had reached a new low. We can now view them as a criminal mafia organisation; a dangerous, vicious sect who are at war with the good people of Ireland. This gangster outfit is led by Micheal Martin, Leo Varadkar, Eamon Ryan and Drew Harris. These men can no longer be viewed as politicians, public servants or diplomats and must be looked upon as felons who oversee an illegitimate, corrupt, illegal operation - one that is detrimental to the people of Ireland.

Their obvious hatred of the culture, the people and, particularly, the religion of the nation sticks out a mile. Ireland’s population have been prohibited from practicing their chosen faith and the shuttering of churches remains in place as those across Europe and the world have been reopened. When the persecution of their own Catholic people is exposed to the world, their reaction is of spite and vengeance. Venom is spewed, and revenge is taken when their perverse mental state of being is broadcast for every man and his dog to see. The threats against priests, the arrests of worshippers and the Statsi mentality of public servants, such as Elisa O’Donovan, who recently called the police on seeing little old ladies stand and pray outside a cathedral in Co. Limerick, have all highlighted the fact that a gang of deranged, hate-filled psychopaths are best suited to taking up residence in a maximum-security prison, where they will be kept well away from the public they so passionately despise. They do not like when this fact is exposed.

Their loathing of religious worship is equated only with their resentment of children. Every parent in the nation should be in fear of the State and be on alert as a government, who has been complicit in the abuse and assault of minors for decades and one who funds and approves Tusla’s child sex industry, is now sending Stasi agents to homes in the middle of the night to kidnap small kids. If this does not worry you, nothing will. We are now under siege as the soulless, nasty vermin that are in control of our nation are using the well being and livelihoods of innocent children to make political statements.

Typical bullies, these savages use intimidation tactics to silence the rest of us. They use one man and his family as an example to force the rest of us into silence.

It will not work.

We recognise what and who we are dealing with. Leading gangster, Micheal Martin is on a mission carried out in the name of the World Economic Forum. He lives and breathes to serve it only. Hence he pushes on with his deliberate attempt at the destruction of all Irish businesses. Leo Varadkar, a true World Economic Forum stalwart, continues with the corruption of the youth, as he spends more time revamping the education system of Ireland, defiling and tarnishing, introducing a Marxist-inspired, anal sex-centric biological curriculum. Eamon Ryan’s radicalised plans are designed to ensure that the people of the nation are left cold, hungry and poor, as he continually launches attacks on food production, peat production and the fishing industry. And Garda Commissioner, Drew Harris grows ever more hateful of the Irish Catholics of the island. They remind him of the terrorists who murdered his father. Having this man in the position he is in is akin to having a Serbian citizen in charge of the Croatian police department. Harris himself has even admitted that he has to work hard “not to become bitter over his father’s killing by the IRA”. Deploying a gaggle of hired hands out to abduct a man and two small children in the middle of the night as they sleep in their beds is about as bitter as one can get, I would say. His heavy-handed Fascist approach is designed to scare the people he so deeply despises into subjugation.

But we will not be intimidated by these swine. We will not be silenced by gangsters. We will not be frightened into submission. If anything a fire has been lit. More eyes have been opened than ever before in Ireland. More people today see a government that is at war with its people, employing methods reminiscent of those used by terrorist networks.

The Irish people have had an opportunity to see the true face of the Fine Gael/Fianna Fail/Green Party cartel. They can now consider this cesspit of serpents illegitimate, unconstitutional and illegal.

If they don’t, it may very well be their own kids who are abducted by the State on the next occasion.

Gary Jordan

thecovid19illusion@protonmail.com