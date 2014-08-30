Nature de la culture
Nature de la culture
Culture de la nature
Si
Il y avait autant de symbiotes révolutionnaires
Que de symbiotes racinaires
Cela serait le paradis sur la planète Terre
Cela serait l'anarchie sur la planète Terre
Du pôle Nord ( 1831 ) magnétique
Du pôle Nord géographique
De l'électricité cérébrale
Avec toute sa musique neuronale
Chacun, chacune
Et peu importe, là, les lacunes
Chef d'orchestre de ses drones
Malgré une conscience si atone
Du trou noir
Au noyau du génome
Du noyau du génome
Au trou noir
Mais, nonobstant, toujours et encore, des guerres, des conflits
Toujours un permanent enfer, jamais, le paradis
Entre des idéologies
Des staliniens massacrant des anarchistes
Entre des religions
Des catholiques massacrant des cathares
Sans la compréhension
Voilà qui pourrait s'appeler, le démon
Voilà la superstition
Voilà la dissociation
1209
Les catholiques éliminent la concurrence cathare
Assiégeant toute l'Occitanie
Torturant, violant, tuant, ne laissant aucune vie
Jeunes, vieux, enfants, femmes, hommes, toute une pratique vile
20.000 morts dans la plus grande ville
La religion, c'est vraiment débile !
1936/1937, Espagne
Les staliniens éliminent les anars
L'idéologie, c'est vraiment débile
Toute religion
Rend imbécile
Toute idéologie
Rend imbécile
Car
L'on s'identifie avec
Toutes les nanas, tous les mecs
L'anarchie
Est pour sa part, sans religion, sans idéologie
Tout parti, elle rejette
Tout syndicat, elle regrette
Toute organisation, elle se méfie
De l'autogestion
De l'auto-organisation
Elle se réjouit
Toute une nouvelle production
Et en finir
Produire pour produire
Toute une nouvelle construction
Et en finir
Construire pour construire
Toute une nouvelle civilisation
Comme à partir de muscles, d'os, de tissus
Ressusciter ce qui fut
Reconstitution faciale
Reconstitution intégrale
Au tout égal
Même dans l'inégal
Au tout social
Révolution psychologique, révolution sociale !
Mais le bruit du monde
Ce monde du bruit que tout, obscurcit
De la technologie
De l'industrie
Une autre société pour en finir avec le bruit
Le silence n'existe plus, c'est fini
Pékin, Mexico, Paris
Parmi les villes les plus bruyantes au monde
En France, il y a aussi Orly
10.000 décès, par année, en Europe
Tout ceci en rapport au bruit, c'est pas le top
Certes
Par la pensée
Le cerveau peut modifier
Sa façon de fonctionner
Du corps, conscience et pensée
Il n'y a rien de séparé
Corps et pensée
Sont étroitement liés
Aux fausses apparences, ne pas se fier
Comme Mercure, du soleil, la plus proche
De toutes les autres planètes du système solaire
Que tout cliché enverrait braire
Tout est si peu clair
Que l'on se perd dans toute grammaire
Comme manifester qui devient un boulot à part entière
Cela devrait être remboursé par la sécurité sociale
Car c'est une soupape de sécurité pour le capital
De toute contestation parcellaire
Le capital se renforçant, c'est fatal !
Patrice Faubert ( 2019 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )
Nature of culture
Culture of nature
Yes
There were so many revolutionary symbiotes
So many root symbiotes
This would be paradise on planet earth
It would be lawlessness on planet Earth
North Pole (1831) magnetic
From the geographic North Pole
Brain electricity
With all his neural music
Each, each
And it doesn't matter, there, the gaps
Conductor of his drones
Despite such a lifeless conscience
From the black hole
At the nucleus of the genome
From the nucleus of the genome
To the black hole
But, notwithstanding, always and again, wars, conflicts
Always a permanent hell, never, heaven
Between ideologies
Stalinists slaughtering anarchists
Between religions
Catholics massacring Cathars
Without understanding
That could be called, the demon
This is the superstition
Here is the dissociation
1209
Catholics eliminate Cathar competition
Besieging all of Occitania
Torturing, raping, killing, leaving no life
Young, old, children, women, men, all a vile practice
20,000 dead in the largest city
Religion is really stupid!
1936/1937, Spain
The Stalinists eliminate the anars
Ideology is really stupid
Any religion
Make you fool
Any ideology
Make you fool
Because
We identify with
All the girls, all the guys
The anarchy
Is for its part, without religion, without ideology
All gone, she rejects
Any union, she regrets
Any organization, she is wary
Self-management
Self-organization
She rejoices
A whole new production
And finish it off
Produce to produce
A whole new construction
And finish it off
Build to build
A whole new civilization
Like from muscle, bone, tissue
Resuscitate what was
Facial reconstruction
Full reconstruction
At all equal
Even in the uneven
At all social
Psychological revolution, social revolution!
But the noise of the world
This world of noise that everything obscures
Technology
Of the industry
Another company to put an end to the noise
Silence no longer exists, it's over
Beijing, Mexico City, Paris
Among the loudest cities in the world
In France, there is also Orly
10,000 deaths, per year, in Europe
All this in relation to noise, it's not the best
Certainly
By thought
The brain can modify
His way of working
Of the body, consciousness and thought
There is nothing separate
Body and thought
Are closely related
To false appearances, do not trust
Like Mercury, from the sun, the closest
Of all the other planets in the solar system
That any cliché would send bray
Everything is so unclear
That we get lost in all grammar
Like demonstrating which becomes a full-fledged job
This should be reimbursed by social security
Because it's a safety valve for capital
Of any plot dispute
Capital is strengthening, it is fatal!
Patrice Faubert (2019) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien (http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/) Pat says the guest on (http://www.hiway-glk.fr/)
