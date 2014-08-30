Nature de la culture

Culture de la nature

Si

Il y avait autant de symbiotes révolutionnaires

Que de symbiotes racinaires

Cela serait le paradis sur la planète Terre

Cela serait l'anarchie sur la planète Terre

Du pôle Nord ( 1831 ) magnétique

Du pôle Nord géographique

De l'électricité cérébrale

Avec toute sa musique neuronale

Chacun, chacune

Et peu importe, là, les lacunes

Chef d'orchestre de ses drones

Malgré une conscience si atone

Du trou noir

Au noyau du génome

Du noyau du génome

Au trou noir

Mais, nonobstant, toujours et encore, des guerres, des conflits

Toujours un permanent enfer, jamais, le paradis

Entre des idéologies

Des staliniens massacrant des anarchistes

Entre des religions

Des catholiques massacrant des cathares

Sans la compréhension

Voilà qui pourrait s'appeler, le démon

Voilà la superstition

Voilà la dissociation

1209

Les catholiques éliminent la concurrence cathare

Assiégeant toute l'Occitanie

Torturant, violant, tuant, ne laissant aucune vie

Jeunes, vieux, enfants, femmes, hommes, toute une pratique vile

20.000 morts dans la plus grande ville

La religion, c'est vraiment débile !

1936/1937, Espagne

Les staliniens éliminent les anars

L'idéologie, c'est vraiment débile

Toute religion

Rend imbécile

Toute idéologie

Rend imbécile

Car

L'on s'identifie avec

Toutes les nanas, tous les mecs

L'anarchie

Est pour sa part, sans religion, sans idéologie

Tout parti, elle rejette

Tout syndicat, elle regrette

Toute organisation, elle se méfie

De l'autogestion

De l'auto-organisation

Elle se réjouit

Toute une nouvelle production

Et en finir

Produire pour produire

Toute une nouvelle construction

Et en finir

Construire pour construire

Toute une nouvelle civilisation

Comme à partir de muscles, d'os, de tissus

Ressusciter ce qui fut

Reconstitution faciale

Reconstitution intégrale

Au tout égal

Même dans l'inégal

Au tout social

Révolution psychologique, révolution sociale !

Mais le bruit du monde

Ce monde du bruit que tout, obscurcit

De la technologie

De l'industrie

Une autre société pour en finir avec le bruit

Le silence n'existe plus, c'est fini

Pékin, Mexico, Paris

Parmi les villes les plus bruyantes au monde

En France, il y a aussi Orly

10.000 décès, par année, en Europe

Tout ceci en rapport au bruit, c'est pas le top

Certes

Par la pensée

Le cerveau peut modifier

Sa façon de fonctionner

Du corps, conscience et pensée

Il n'y a rien de séparé

Corps et pensée

Sont étroitement liés

Aux fausses apparences, ne pas se fier

Comme Mercure, du soleil, la plus proche

De toutes les autres planètes du système solaire

Que tout cliché enverrait braire

Tout est si peu clair

Que l'on se perd dans toute grammaire

Comme manifester qui devient un boulot à part entière

Cela devrait être remboursé par la sécurité sociale

Car c'est une soupape de sécurité pour le capital

De toute contestation parcellaire

Le capital se renforçant, c'est fatal !

Patrice Faubert ( 2019 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )

Nature of culture

Culture of nature

Yes

There were so many revolutionary symbiotes

So many root symbiotes

This would be paradise on planet earth

It would be lawlessness on planet Earth

North Pole (1831) magnetic

From the geographic North Pole

Brain electricity

With all his neural music

Each, each

And it doesn't matter, there, the gaps

Conductor of his drones

Despite such a lifeless conscience

From the black hole

At the nucleus of the genome

From the nucleus of the genome

To the black hole

But, notwithstanding, always and again, wars, conflicts

Always a permanent hell, never, heaven

Between ideologies

Stalinists slaughtering anarchists

Between religions

Catholics massacring Cathars

Without understanding

That could be called, the demon

This is the superstition

Here is the dissociation

1209

Catholics eliminate Cathar competition

Besieging all of Occitania

Torturing, raping, killing, leaving no life

Young, old, children, women, men, all a vile practice

20,000 dead in the largest city

Religion is really stupid!

1936/1937, Spain

The Stalinists eliminate the anars

Ideology is really stupid

Any religion

Make you fool

Any ideology

Make you fool

Because

We identify with

All the girls, all the guys

The anarchy

Is for its part, without religion, without ideology

All gone, she rejects

Any union, she regrets

Any organization, she is wary

Self-management

Self-organization

She rejoices

A whole new production

And finish it off

Produce to produce

A whole new construction

And finish it off

Build to build

A whole new civilization

Like from muscle, bone, tissue

Resuscitate what was

Facial reconstruction

Full reconstruction

At all equal

Even in the uneven

At all social

Psychological revolution, social revolution!

But the noise of the world

This world of noise that everything obscures

Technology

Of the industry

Another company to put an end to the noise

Silence no longer exists, it's over

Beijing, Mexico City, Paris

Among the loudest cities in the world

In France, there is also Orly

10,000 deaths, per year, in Europe

All this in relation to noise, it's not the best

Certainly

By thought

The brain can modify

His way of working

Of the body, consciousness and thought

There is nothing separate

Body and thought

Are closely related

To false appearances, do not trust

Like Mercury, from the sun, the closest

Of all the other planets in the solar system

That any cliché would send bray

Everything is so unclear

That we get lost in all grammar

Like demonstrating which becomes a full-fledged job

This should be reimbursed by social security

Because it's a safety valve for capital

Of any plot dispute

Capital is strengthening, it is fatal!

Patrice Faubert (2019) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien (http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/) Pat says the guest on (http://www.hiway-glk.fr/)