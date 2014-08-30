Paraphysique du capitalocène, metteur en scène

1939 -1945

Neuf millions de chevaux tués

Utilisés, exploités, maltraités

Comme tant d'autres animaux

De perdre la vie

Plus de la probabilité, qu'au loto

Pour les soldats humains

40 millions de morts, au moins

Et impossible, là, d'en faire une photo

De quoi penser

Que l'espèce humaine est tarée

Elle est surtout, n'en déplaise, sous-informée ou mal informée

Avec toujours des minorités

Pour manipuler des majorités

Minorité de la majorité

Majorité de la minorité

Et à propos de maltraitance animale

Du capitalocène et de son fascisme pas si libéral

C'est encore avec l'Angleterre

Qu'avec l'animal, l'on est le moins pervers

Et sur le carnage de toute guerre

Déchiquetant tout corps

Du capitalocène faisant son sport

Il suffit de regarder, sur la question, un documentaire

Pour perdre tout espoir, toute envie

Et c'est à maudire, et c'est à pleurer

Aussi, il faut manifester, il faut se révolter !

Suffirait-il

De tuer tous les chefs de gouvernement

Ou pas de gouvernement

Et attention

Un gouvernement peut en cacher un futur autre

Suffirait-il

De tuer tous les aspirants dominants

Et il y en a aussi, dans le milieu militant

Et attention

Un dominant peut en cacher un autre

Une dominante peut en cacher une autre

Et donc pour un vrai changement

D'autres façons d'être

D'autres façons de penser

D'autres façons de se comporter

D'autres mots à prononcer

Des mots d'anarchie

Des mots de vie

Tout ce dont

Nous n'avons même pas vraiment l'idée

Ou en à peine dans le concept ébauché

Tellement

Nous sommes engrammés

Nous sommes conditionnés

Dans l'autorité

Dans la propriété

Dans la relation aliénée

Enfants, femmes, hommes, une continuité

Et ce, depuis des milliers d'années !

Tout gouvernement

Devenu fasciste, carrément

Et de ce fait, employant

Le mot fasciste, n'importe comment

Pour faire oublier son propre fascisme, forcément

Avec son despotisme, son autorité

Ne supportant plus d'être contesté

Et ce dans le monde entier

Comme en France, ces temps derniers

INTERDIT DE MANIFESTER

INTERDIT DE PENSER

INTERDIT DE SE REBELLER

Sinon

Gazage au cyanure

Avec, plus tard, des maladies qui durent

Sinon

Un oeil ou des yeux en moins

Des mains ou des pieds en moins

Sinon

De la matraque assermentée

Sinon

Du canon à eau pour nettoyer

Oui, vraiment

Soyons, soyez, anti, anti, anticapitaliste

Car, elle n'est pas si longue, la liste

Comme si une manifestation était une saleté

Avec diverses droites fascisantes

S'affrontant pour contrôler les lois du marché

Laquelle saura le mieux réprimer

Laquelle saura le mieux organiser l'inégalité

De la dictature

Puisque toute élection en est la confiture

Car, seule une minorité vote

Car, la plupart des gens, qui en rotent

Et en touche, ils la bottent !

Est-ce trop tard ?

Mais beaucoup de gens en ont marre

On vous l'avait pourtant bien dit

Le seul espoir pour l'humanité, c'est l'anarchie

Pour enfin

La liberté

L'égalité

La fraternité

Ici ou là, dans le désordre

Ici ou là, dans l'ordre

Toutes et tous, gagnant enfin le loto ou le tiercé

Justement sans argent à gagner

Inutile de se rendre sur une autre planète

Cela est vraiment trop bête !

Un jour, qui sait, ce trope

Se transformant, en drop

Ici ou ailleurs

Et pour d'autres heures

Déjà, autres mondes, et hop

Alors que la guerre nucléaire

Comme des gaz incapacitants, flottant dans l'air

Toujours prête à bondir

De toute forme de vie, prête à maudire

27 octobre 1962

Un samedi

Sous-marin soviétique

Méprise, erreur d'interprétation, mirage toxique

Et sur l'Amérique

Ordre donné d'envoyer des ogives nucléaires

Mais le capitaine, courageux, lucide, refusa de le faire

De fait, sans lui, avec l'escalade, plus aucun humain sur la Terre

Vassili Aleksandrovitch ARKHIPOV, sauveur de l'humanité

Et du même genre, tant de faits oubliés

Et du même genre, tant de faits cachés

Et à tout moment, pouvant, hélas, s'actualiser !

Patrice Faubert ( 2019 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )

1939 -1945

Nine million horses killed

Used, exploited, abused

Like so many other animals

To lose my life

More probability than the lottery

For human soldiers

40 million dead, at least

And impossible, there, to make a photo of it

What to think about

That the human species is crazy

Above all, she is, no offense, under-informed or poorly informed

Still with minorities

To manipulate majorities

Minority of the majority

Majority of the minority

And about animal abuse

Of the capitalocene and its not-so-liberal fascism

It's still with England

That with the animal, we are the least perverse

And on the carnage of all war

Shredding any body

Capitalocene doing his sport

Just watch a documentary on the issue

To lose all hope, all desire

And it's to curse, and it's to cry

Also, we must demonstrate, we must revolt!

Would it suffice

To kill all the heads of government

Or no government

And be careful

One government can hide another future

Would it suffice

To kill all the dominant aspirants

And there are also, in the militant milieu

And be careful

A dominant can hide another

A dominant can hide another

And so for a real change

Other ways of being

Other ways of thinking

Other ways of behaving

Other words to say

Words of anarchy

Words of life

Everything of which

We don't even really have the idea

Or barely in the concept sketched out

So much

We are engrammed

We are conditioned

In authority

In the property

In the alienated relationship

Children, women, men, a continuity

And it has been for thousands of years!

Any government

Become a fascist, downright

And therefore, employing

The word fascist, anyhow

To make people forget their own fascism, of course

With its despotism, its authority

Can't stand to be challenged anymore

And this all over the world

As in France, lately

PROHIBITED TO MANIFEST

FORBIDDEN TO THINK

FORBIDDEN TO REBELL

If not

Cyanide gassing

With later illnesses that last

If not

One eye or less eyes

Less hands or feet

If not

Of the sworn baton

If not

Water cannon for cleaning

Yes really

Let's be, be, anti, anti, anti-capitalist

Because, it is not so long, the list

As if a protest was dirt

With various fascist rights

Clashing to control the laws of the market

Which one will know how to best repress

Which one will be able to best organize inequality?

Of the dictatorship

Since every election is the jam

Because only a minority votes

Because most of the people who burp

And in touch, they kick it!

Is it too late?

But a lot of people are fed up

We told you so

The only hope for mankind is anarchy

To finally

Freedom

Legality

Brotherhood

Here or there, in disorder

Here or there, in order

All and all, finally winning the lottery or the trifecta

With no money to earn

No need to go to another planet

This is really too stupid!

One day, who knows, this trope

Transforming, into drop

Here or somewhere else

And for other hours

Already, other worlds, and hop

While nuclear war

Like incapacitating gases, floating in the air

Always ready to pounce

Of all life, ready to curse

October 27, 1962

A Saturday

Soviet submarine

Misunderstanding, misinterpretation, toxic mirage

And on America

Order given to send nuclear warheads

But the captain, courageous, lucid, refused to do so

In fact, without him, with the escalation, no more humans on Earth

Vassili Aleksandrovich ARKHIPOV, savior of humanity

And the same kind, so many forgotten facts

And the same kind, so many hidden facts

And at any time, being able, alas, to update itself!

Patrice Faubert (2019) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien (http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/) Pat says the guest on (http://www.hiway-glk.fr/)