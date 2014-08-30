Paraphysique du capitalocène, metteur en scène
1939 -1945
Neuf millions de chevaux tués
Utilisés, exploités, maltraités
Comme tant d'autres animaux
De perdre la vie
Plus de la probabilité, qu'au loto
Pour les soldats humains
40 millions de morts, au moins
Et impossible, là, d'en faire une photo
De quoi penser
Que l'espèce humaine est tarée
Elle est surtout, n'en déplaise, sous-informée ou mal informée
Avec toujours des minorités
Pour manipuler des majorités
Minorité de la majorité
Majorité de la minorité
Et à propos de maltraitance animale
Du capitalocène et de son fascisme pas si libéral
C'est encore avec l'Angleterre
Qu'avec l'animal, l'on est le moins pervers
Et sur le carnage de toute guerre
Déchiquetant tout corps
Du capitalocène faisant son sport
Il suffit de regarder, sur la question, un documentaire
Pour perdre tout espoir, toute envie
Et c'est à maudire, et c'est à pleurer
Aussi, il faut manifester, il faut se révolter !
Suffirait-il
De tuer tous les chefs de gouvernement
Ou pas de gouvernement
Et attention
Un gouvernement peut en cacher un futur autre
Suffirait-il
De tuer tous les aspirants dominants
Et il y en a aussi, dans le milieu militant
Et attention
Un dominant peut en cacher un autre
Une dominante peut en cacher une autre
Et donc pour un vrai changement
D'autres façons d'être
D'autres façons de penser
D'autres façons de se comporter
D'autres mots à prononcer
Des mots d'anarchie
Des mots de vie
Tout ce dont
Nous n'avons même pas vraiment l'idée
Ou en à peine dans le concept ébauché
Tellement
Nous sommes engrammés
Nous sommes conditionnés
Dans l'autorité
Dans la propriété
Dans la relation aliénée
Enfants, femmes, hommes, une continuité
Et ce, depuis des milliers d'années !
Tout gouvernement
Devenu fasciste, carrément
Et de ce fait, employant
Le mot fasciste, n'importe comment
Pour faire oublier son propre fascisme, forcément
Avec son despotisme, son autorité
Ne supportant plus d'être contesté
Et ce dans le monde entier
Comme en France, ces temps derniers
INTERDIT DE MANIFESTER
INTERDIT DE PENSER
INTERDIT DE SE REBELLER
Sinon
Gazage au cyanure
Avec, plus tard, des maladies qui durent
Sinon
Un oeil ou des yeux en moins
Des mains ou des pieds en moins
Sinon
De la matraque assermentée
Sinon
Du canon à eau pour nettoyer
Oui, vraiment
Soyons, soyez, anti, anti, anticapitaliste
Car, elle n'est pas si longue, la liste
Comme si une manifestation était une saleté
Avec diverses droites fascisantes
S'affrontant pour contrôler les lois du marché
Laquelle saura le mieux réprimer
Laquelle saura le mieux organiser l'inégalité
De la dictature
Puisque toute élection en est la confiture
Car, seule une minorité vote
Car, la plupart des gens, qui en rotent
Et en touche, ils la bottent !
Est-ce trop tard ?
Mais beaucoup de gens en ont marre
On vous l'avait pourtant bien dit
Le seul espoir pour l'humanité, c'est l'anarchie
Pour enfin
La liberté
L'égalité
La fraternité
Ici ou là, dans le désordre
Ici ou là, dans l'ordre
Toutes et tous, gagnant enfin le loto ou le tiercé
Justement sans argent à gagner
Inutile de se rendre sur une autre planète
Cela est vraiment trop bête !
Un jour, qui sait, ce trope
Se transformant, en drop
Ici ou ailleurs
Et pour d'autres heures
Déjà, autres mondes, et hop
Alors que la guerre nucléaire
Comme des gaz incapacitants, flottant dans l'air
Toujours prête à bondir
De toute forme de vie, prête à maudire
27 octobre 1962
Un samedi
Sous-marin soviétique
Méprise, erreur d'interprétation, mirage toxique
Et sur l'Amérique
Ordre donné d'envoyer des ogives nucléaires
Mais le capitaine, courageux, lucide, refusa de le faire
De fait, sans lui, avec l'escalade, plus aucun humain sur la Terre
Vassili Aleksandrovitch ARKHIPOV, sauveur de l'humanité
Et du même genre, tant de faits oubliés
Et du même genre, tant de faits cachés
Et à tout moment, pouvant, hélas, s'actualiser !
Patrice Faubert ( 2019 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )
1939 -1945
Nine million horses killed
Used, exploited, abused
Like so many other animals
To lose my life
More probability than the lottery
For human soldiers
40 million dead, at least
And impossible, there, to make a photo of it
What to think about
That the human species is crazy
Above all, she is, no offense, under-informed or poorly informed
Still with minorities
To manipulate majorities
Minority of the majority
Majority of the minority
And about animal abuse
Of the capitalocene and its not-so-liberal fascism
It's still with England
That with the animal, we are the least perverse
And on the carnage of all war
Shredding any body
Capitalocene doing his sport
Just watch a documentary on the issue
To lose all hope, all desire
And it's to curse, and it's to cry
Also, we must demonstrate, we must revolt!
Would it suffice
To kill all the heads of government
Or no government
And be careful
One government can hide another future
Would it suffice
To kill all the dominant aspirants
And there are also, in the militant milieu
And be careful
A dominant can hide another
A dominant can hide another
And so for a real change
Other ways of being
Other ways of thinking
Other ways of behaving
Other words to say
Words of anarchy
Words of life
Everything of which
We don't even really have the idea
Or barely in the concept sketched out
So much
We are engrammed
We are conditioned
In authority
In the property
In the alienated relationship
Children, women, men, a continuity
And it has been for thousands of years!
Any government
Become a fascist, downright
And therefore, employing
The word fascist, anyhow
To make people forget their own fascism, of course
With its despotism, its authority
Can't stand to be challenged anymore
And this all over the world
As in France, lately
PROHIBITED TO MANIFEST
FORBIDDEN TO THINK
FORBIDDEN TO REBELL
If not
Cyanide gassing
With later illnesses that last
If not
One eye or less eyes
Less hands or feet
If not
Of the sworn baton
If not
Water cannon for cleaning
Yes really
Let's be, be, anti, anti, anti-capitalist
Because, it is not so long, the list
As if a protest was dirt
With various fascist rights
Clashing to control the laws of the market
Which one will know how to best repress
Which one will be able to best organize inequality?
Of the dictatorship
Since every election is the jam
Because only a minority votes
Because most of the people who burp
And in touch, they kick it!
Is it too late?
But a lot of people are fed up
We told you so
The only hope for mankind is anarchy
To finally
Freedom
Legality
Brotherhood
Here or there, in disorder
Here or there, in order
All and all, finally winning the lottery or the trifecta
With no money to earn
No need to go to another planet
This is really too stupid!
One day, who knows, this trope
Transforming, into drop
Here or somewhere else
And for other hours
Already, other worlds, and hop
While nuclear war
Like incapacitating gases, floating in the air
Always ready to pounce
Of all life, ready to curse
October 27, 1962
A Saturday
Soviet submarine
Misunderstanding, misinterpretation, toxic mirage
And on America
Order given to send nuclear warheads
But the captain, courageous, lucid, refused to do so
In fact, without him, with the escalation, no more humans on Earth
Vassili Aleksandrovich ARKHIPOV, savior of humanity
And the same kind, so many forgotten facts
And the same kind, so many hidden facts
And at any time, being able, alas, to update itself!
Patrice Faubert (2019) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien (http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/) Pat says the guest on (http://www.hiway-glk.fr/)
