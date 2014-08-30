Boycotter les faux boycotts

Boycotter

Tous les faux boycotts

Comme le football mondial au Qatar

Foutage de gueule, qui en a marre

Des stades en construction

Déjà, au moins, 6500 travailleurs migrants

Exploités, humiliés, ignorés, accidentés, et surtout tués

J'ose y mettre mon grain de sel

J'ose y mettre un peu de fiel

Mais, il y a, nonobstant

Un milliard de milliards d'atomes

Dans un grain de sel, en rogomme

Aux chiottes les jeux olynfrics

Aux chiottes le football du fric

En fait, il faudrait quasiment tout boycotter

De toute une injustice fabriquée

De tant de vices encensés

De la douleur, de la souffrance, du gâché, au tout planifié

Et tout en solitude

Déjà, au Japon, un ministère de la solitude

De cette organisation du monde, pour personne, aucune quiétude

De la fausse vie programmée, au tout cadavre

Rien, en ce domaine, de paix, n'est un havre

Et si le capital le pouvait

Sans aucun doute, il n'hésiterait

Jeux olynfrics d'hiver à Saint-Tropez

Mais là, un principe de réalité

Quoique... Ailleurs, cela a pu se réaliser

Et si tout est un langage

Devenant casus belli pour tout bagage

Avec des capteurs proprioceptifs

Conditionnés et engrammés par la société en son émotif

Des pieds, des mains, de tout organe

Qui enfourcherait sa bécane

Boucle sensorimotrice comme canne

Avec toute une fausse mobilité

De toute une vraie immobilité

Un pas en avant

D'une période révolutionnaire

Trois pas en arrière

D'une période réactionnaire

Et tout est comme des monceaux de cadavres

De toutes les guerres

Travaux délétères

Tous les bas salaires

Aujourd'hui, demain, hier

L'on voudrait construire une nouvelle société ?

L'on voudrait, rénover, moderniser ?

Des horreurs, faire une réjouissante présentabilité

Malgré

Calcul en trois minutes

De l'ordinateur quantique

Calcul en 10.000 ans et même plus longtemps

De l'ordinateur classique

Car

L'atome du 99 pour cent de vide

Ne se fait jamais de bile

Mais à chaque escalier, chaque niveau d'organisation

Tout est différent

Mais tout se succédant et se complétant

Atomes, molécules, cellules, mitochondries, organes, les fonctions

Individus, sociétés, régions, nations

Matériaux nanoporeux

La technophilie de cerveaux peureux !

Car l'énergie naturelle

Sera toujours la plus belle

Ainsi, des insectes aquatiques en France

230 espèces environ, le contraire d'une évidence

Tout un habitus

De la toile cosmique en érectus

Filaments de gaz, galaxies

Du très grand et du très petit

De la lumière du filament, nous voici

Cinquante à soixante pour cent de notre univers

Mais avec notre ignorance, très vite, tout s'infirme, tout à revers

Chevaux de Troie, navires métaphoriques

Chevaux de mer, de l'homérique au numérique

Machines de guerre

Entités de guerre

Aujourd'hui, demain, hier

Mais, durée infinie des temps, la durée espère

Un milliard de micro-organismes

Dans un litre d'eau de mer

Phytorestauration en mimétisme

Utilisation en écologisation

De la technologisation

Phages contre bactéries

Bactéries contre phages

Entités biologiques

Contre la résistance aux antibiotiques

Avec de la phagothérapie

Parfois, associée, de l'antibiothérapie

Et chaque époque avec ses pandémies

Poux, puces, saleté, insalubrité, du passé

Syphilis, lèpre, peste, choléra, typhus, de l'oublié

Promiscuité, de très jadis, bains publics

Orgies publiques, du très lointain, toute une arithmétique

Avec donc des maladies propres à chaque temps

Et de temps en temps, comme un fantomatique revenant

Quand revoilà, de l'isolement, du confinement

Passé, futur, présent !

Patrice Faubert ( 2021 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/

Boycott

All the fake boycotts

Like world football in Qatar

Foutage face, who is fed up

Stadiums under construction

Already, at least, 6,500 migrant workers

Exploited, humiliated, ignored, injured, and above all killed

I dare to put my grain of salt in it

I dare to put a little gall

But, there is, notwithstanding

A billion billion atoms

In a grain of salt, in rogomme

In the toilet, the olynfric games

Money football in the toilet

In fact, almost everything should be boycotted

Of a whole fabricated injustice

Of so many vices acclaimed

From the pain, from the suffering, from the wasted, to the planned everything

And all in loneliness

Already in Japan, a ministry of solitude

Of this organization of the world, for no one, no peace of mind

From the fake programmed life, to the whole corpse

Nothing in this area of ​​peace is a haven

What if capital could

Without a doubt he would hesitate

Winter Olympics in Saint-Tropez

But there, a principle of reality

Although ... Elsewhere, it may have happened

And if everything is a language

Becoming a casus belli for all luggage

With proprioceptive sensors

Conditioned and engramed by society in emotional sound

Feet, hands, any organ

Who would get on his bike

Sensorimotor loop as a cane

With all a false mobility

Of all a real stillness

One step forward

From a revolutionary period

Three steps back

From a reactionary period

And everything is like piles of corpses

Of all the wars

Deleterious work

All low wages

Today, tomorrow, yesterday

Would you like to build a new society?

Would you like to renovate, modernize?

Horrors, make a pleasing presentability

Despite

Calculation in three minutes

From the quantum computer

Calculation in 10,000 years and even longer

From the classic computer

Because

99 percent vacuum atom

Never get bile

But at every staircase, every level of organization

Everything is different

But everything succeeding and complementing each other

Atoms, molecules, cells, mitochondria, organs, functions

Individuals, societies, regions, nations

Nanoporous materials

The technophilia of fearful brains!

Because natural energy

Will always be the most beautiful

Thus, aquatic insects in France

Around 230 species, the opposite of an obvious

Quite a habit

From the cosmic web in erectus

Gas filaments, galaxies

Very large and very small

From the light of the filament, here we are

Fifty to sixty percent of our universe

But with our ignorance, very quickly, everything becomes invalid, all in reverse

Trojans, metaphorical ships

Sea horses, from the Homeric to the digital

Machines of war

Entities of war

Today, tomorrow, yesterday

But, infinite duration of time, the duration hopes

A billion microorganisms

In a liter of sea water

Phytorestauration in mimicry

Greening use

Of technologization

Phages against bacteria

Bacteria vs. phages

Biological entities

Against antibiotic resistance

With phage therapy

Sometimes combined with antibiotic therapy

And each era with its pandemics

Lice, fleas, filth, unsanitary conditions, from the past

Syphilis, leprosy, plague, cholera, typhus, the forgotten

Promiscuous, long ago, public baths

Public orgies, from the very distant, a whole arithmetic

So with diseases specific to each time

And every once in a while, like a ghostly ghost coming back

When it's back, isolation, confinement

Past, future, present!

Patrice Faubert (2021) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien (http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/) Pat says the guest on (http://www.hiway-glk.fr/