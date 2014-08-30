Boycotter les faux boycotts
Boycotter
Tous les faux boycotts
Comme le football mondial au Qatar
Foutage de gueule, qui en a marre
Des stades en construction
Déjà, au moins, 6500 travailleurs migrants
Exploités, humiliés, ignorés, accidentés, et surtout tués
J'ose y mettre mon grain de sel
J'ose y mettre un peu de fiel
Mais, il y a, nonobstant
Un milliard de milliards d'atomes
Dans un grain de sel, en rogomme
Aux chiottes les jeux olynfrics
Aux chiottes le football du fric
En fait, il faudrait quasiment tout boycotter
De toute une injustice fabriquée
De tant de vices encensés
De la douleur, de la souffrance, du gâché, au tout planifié
Et tout en solitude
Déjà, au Japon, un ministère de la solitude
De cette organisation du monde, pour personne, aucune quiétude
De la fausse vie programmée, au tout cadavre
Rien, en ce domaine, de paix, n'est un havre
Et si le capital le pouvait
Sans aucun doute, il n'hésiterait
Jeux olynfrics d'hiver à Saint-Tropez
Mais là, un principe de réalité
Quoique... Ailleurs, cela a pu se réaliser
Et si tout est un langage
Devenant casus belli pour tout bagage
Avec des capteurs proprioceptifs
Conditionnés et engrammés par la société en son émotif
Des pieds, des mains, de tout organe
Qui enfourcherait sa bécane
Boucle sensorimotrice comme canne
Avec toute une fausse mobilité
De toute une vraie immobilité
Un pas en avant
D'une période révolutionnaire
Trois pas en arrière
D'une période réactionnaire
Et tout est comme des monceaux de cadavres
De toutes les guerres
Travaux délétères
Tous les bas salaires
Aujourd'hui, demain, hier
L'on voudrait construire une nouvelle société ?
L'on voudrait, rénover, moderniser ?
Des horreurs, faire une réjouissante présentabilité
Malgré
Calcul en trois minutes
De l'ordinateur quantique
Calcul en 10.000 ans et même plus longtemps
De l'ordinateur classique
Car
L'atome du 99 pour cent de vide
Ne se fait jamais de bile
Mais à chaque escalier, chaque niveau d'organisation
Tout est différent
Mais tout se succédant et se complétant
Atomes, molécules, cellules, mitochondries, organes, les fonctions
Individus, sociétés, régions, nations
Matériaux nanoporeux
La technophilie de cerveaux peureux !
Car l'énergie naturelle
Sera toujours la plus belle
Ainsi, des insectes aquatiques en France
230 espèces environ, le contraire d'une évidence
Tout un habitus
De la toile cosmique en érectus
Filaments de gaz, galaxies
Du très grand et du très petit
De la lumière du filament, nous voici
Cinquante à soixante pour cent de notre univers
Mais avec notre ignorance, très vite, tout s'infirme, tout à revers
Chevaux de Troie, navires métaphoriques
Chevaux de mer, de l'homérique au numérique
Machines de guerre
Entités de guerre
Aujourd'hui, demain, hier
Mais, durée infinie des temps, la durée espère
Un milliard de micro-organismes
Dans un litre d'eau de mer
Phytorestauration en mimétisme
Utilisation en écologisation
De la technologisation
Phages contre bactéries
Bactéries contre phages
Entités biologiques
Contre la résistance aux antibiotiques
Avec de la phagothérapie
Parfois, associée, de l'antibiothérapie
Et chaque époque avec ses pandémies
Poux, puces, saleté, insalubrité, du passé
Syphilis, lèpre, peste, choléra, typhus, de l'oublié
Promiscuité, de très jadis, bains publics
Orgies publiques, du très lointain, toute une arithmétique
Avec donc des maladies propres à chaque temps
Et de temps en temps, comme un fantomatique revenant
Quand revoilà, de l'isolement, du confinement
Passé, futur, présent !
Patrice Faubert ( 2021 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/
Boycott
All the fake boycotts
Like world football in Qatar
Foutage face, who is fed up
Stadiums under construction
Already, at least, 6,500 migrant workers
Exploited, humiliated, ignored, injured, and above all killed
I dare to put my grain of salt in it
I dare to put a little gall
But, there is, notwithstanding
A billion billion atoms
In a grain of salt, in rogomme
In the toilet, the olynfric games
Money football in the toilet
In fact, almost everything should be boycotted
Of a whole fabricated injustice
Of so many vices acclaimed
From the pain, from the suffering, from the wasted, to the planned everything
And all in loneliness
Already in Japan, a ministry of solitude
Of this organization of the world, for no one, no peace of mind
From the fake programmed life, to the whole corpse
Nothing in this area of peace is a haven
What if capital could
Without a doubt he would hesitate
Winter Olympics in Saint-Tropez
But there, a principle of reality
Although ... Elsewhere, it may have happened
And if everything is a language
Becoming a casus belli for all luggage
With proprioceptive sensors
Conditioned and engramed by society in emotional sound
Feet, hands, any organ
Who would get on his bike
Sensorimotor loop as a cane
With all a false mobility
Of all a real stillness
One step forward
From a revolutionary period
Three steps back
From a reactionary period
And everything is like piles of corpses
Of all the wars
Deleterious work
All low wages
Today, tomorrow, yesterday
Would you like to build a new society?
Would you like to renovate, modernize?
Horrors, make a pleasing presentability
Despite
Calculation in three minutes
From the quantum computer
Calculation in 10,000 years and even longer
From the classic computer
Because
99 percent vacuum atom
Never get bile
But at every staircase, every level of organization
Everything is different
But everything succeeding and complementing each other
Atoms, molecules, cells, mitochondria, organs, functions
Individuals, societies, regions, nations
Nanoporous materials
The technophilia of fearful brains!
Because natural energy
Will always be the most beautiful
Thus, aquatic insects in France
Around 230 species, the opposite of an obvious
Quite a habit
From the cosmic web in erectus
Gas filaments, galaxies
Very large and very small
From the light of the filament, here we are
Fifty to sixty percent of our universe
But with our ignorance, very quickly, everything becomes invalid, all in reverse
Trojans, metaphorical ships
Sea horses, from the Homeric to the digital
Machines of war
Entities of war
Today, tomorrow, yesterday
But, infinite duration of time, the duration hopes
A billion microorganisms
In a liter of sea water
Phytorestauration in mimicry
Greening use
Of technologization
Phages against bacteria
Bacteria vs. phages
Biological entities
Against antibiotic resistance
With phage therapy
Sometimes combined with antibiotic therapy
And each era with its pandemics
Lice, fleas, filth, unsanitary conditions, from the past
Syphilis, leprosy, plague, cholera, typhus, the forgotten
Promiscuous, long ago, public baths
Public orgies, from the very distant, a whole arithmetic
So with diseases specific to each time
And every once in a while, like a ghostly ghost coming back
When it's back, isolation, confinement
Past, future, present!
Patrice Faubert (2021) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien (http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/) Pat says the guest on (http://www.hiway-glk.fr/
