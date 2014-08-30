Collapsologisme, effondrisme, catastrophisme

De quoi être, aujourd'hui, mais déjà hier, pessimiste

Quand tout le monde se conchie

Quand tout le monde se copie

Copieur, avant toi, je l'avais dit

Copieuse, avant toi, je l'avais dit

En tous domaines, des conflits et des hiérarchies

Bientôt, plus rien à boire et à manger, tout sera fini

Tout le monde d'accord, c'est ainsi

Quand une personne se meurt dans la rue

Et que personne ne s'arrête plus

Je crois que tout est dit

C'est au tout flingue

C'est au tout dingue

Avec toutes les ordures qui nous gouvernent

Et qui de leur mépris, de leurs crachats, nous mènent

De quoi avoir un malaise, un gilet jaune, du vertige

Et en cela, se battre pour tout, aucun litige

De quoi être effondriste

De quoi être collapsologiste

De quoi être catastrophiste

Certes, pour beaucoup, mes écrits sont à chier

Tant mieux pour tous les constipés

Tant mieux pour toutes les constipées

Qui, rien que pour cela, devraient m'en remercier

Mais de toute cette animosité, aucun vertige

Et à propos de vertige

Et bien, oui, j'ai le vertige

D'une enfance de timidité, un vestige

Ou autre inconscience de ce litige

Tiens, 2 juin 2019, ça va le faire

Un peu de soleil

Nudité en écologie naturelle

Me voici près d'une rivière

Dans cette abandonnée, mais jolie ville de Tonnerre

Quand, enfin, tout le corps prend l'air

Mais encore

Jamais, la pudibonderie ne dort

Soit, un peu partout

De la sexualité

Encore et toujours, un tabou

De la nudité

Encore et toujours, un tabou

Comme de se faire bronzer

Pas le droit de paresser

Pas le droit de méditer

Car, il faut toujours, s'agiter

Le système capital, il faut l'alimenter

Foin de l'écologie politique

De feu ( 1937 - 1973 ) Pierre Fournier, un des premiers théoriques

De nos gueules toutes ouvertes

La propagande marchande imposée, toute offerte

De l'humanité en suit toute la défaite !

Nous ne savons même plus

Nous rencontrer

Quand, parfois

De mêmes affinités

Dans les manifs, par exemple, cela peut se constater

Viens chez moi prendre un verre

Mais non, rien à faire

C'est la peur qui nous enserre

Au secours, la police

Une personne veut m'inviter chez elle

Voilà ce que c'est

En boucle, les mêmes faits

Changer les choses, mais pas maintenant

Cela serait le moment ou jamais, nonobstant

Surinformation de la peur

Dans tous les cerveaux, y mettre de la terreur

La peur de toi

La peur de soi

La peur de l'autre

La peur des autres

Et chiche !

Hors tout bakchich

Et si nous nous racontions ?

Et si nous nous visitions ?

Portes ouvertes

Et si enfin

Nous nous regardions ?

Nous nous écoutions ?

Nous nous parlions?

Et si enfin

Nous nous révolutionnions ?

Abordant, enfin

Les sujets qui fâchent, avec passion

Politique, idéologie, religion

Non pour en découdre

Mais, en faisant fi

De tout ceci, de toute cette ménagerie

Tous et toutes ensemble, nous recoudre

Dynamitant

Tous nos engrammes

Codage nerveux en plein vacarme

De tout ce qui nous sépare

Nous devrons en faire le faire-part

Et cela, dare-dare

Avant que tout ne disparaisse

C'est dans la bêtise que l'on s'engraisse

Toutes les religions

Toutes les idéologies

La plupart des idées

La plupart des pensées

Au tout programmé

Au tout engrammé

Au tout automatisé

Au tout déterminé et conditionné

Le savoir

C'est bien cela, un peu de liberté

De pouvoir, de tout cela, se distancier

Tout mettre à la question

Car tout est sujet à la discussion

Car tout cela est sujet à caution !

Alors

Qu'il n'y a plus rien de naturel

Tout tendant à devenir de l'artificiel

Il y a cependant

Environ 700 millions de personnes

Qui vivent dans des forêts tropicales

Vraiment, cela étonne

Sous le talon de fer du capital

Donc

Diverses types de population

Agriculture agroforestière

Mais des populations déplacées

Mais des populations éliminées

Mais des populations assimilées

Au tout déforesté

Au tout multiple, au tout divers

Du chercheur au chasseur-cueilleur

Comme en Amazonie

Exploitation minière

Exploitation agraire

Permanence ou intermittence

Logique marchande d'exploitation du milieu

De tout, le capital fait un feu

Comme pour les pâturages, et donc des feux

Représentation de l'interprétation

Interprétation de la représentation !

Patrice Faubert ( 2019 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )

