Collapsologisme, effondrisme, catastrophisme
De quoi être, aujourd'hui, mais déjà hier, pessimiste
Quand tout le monde se conchie
Quand tout le monde se copie
Copieur, avant toi, je l'avais dit
Copieuse, avant toi, je l'avais dit
En tous domaines, des conflits et des hiérarchies
Bientôt, plus rien à boire et à manger, tout sera fini
Tout le monde d'accord, c'est ainsi
Quand une personne se meurt dans la rue
Et que personne ne s'arrête plus
Je crois que tout est dit
C'est au tout flingue
C'est au tout dingue
Avec toutes les ordures qui nous gouvernent
Et qui de leur mépris, de leurs crachats, nous mènent
De quoi avoir un malaise, un gilet jaune, du vertige
Et en cela, se battre pour tout, aucun litige
De quoi être effondriste
De quoi être collapsologiste
De quoi être catastrophiste
Certes, pour beaucoup, mes écrits sont à chier
Tant mieux pour tous les constipés
Tant mieux pour toutes les constipées
Qui, rien que pour cela, devraient m'en remercier
Mais de toute cette animosité, aucun vertige
Et à propos de vertige
Et bien, oui, j'ai le vertige
D'une enfance de timidité, un vestige
Ou autre inconscience de ce litige
Tiens, 2 juin 2019, ça va le faire
Un peu de soleil
Nudité en écologie naturelle
Me voici près d'une rivière
Dans cette abandonnée, mais jolie ville de Tonnerre
Quand, enfin, tout le corps prend l'air
Mais encore
Jamais, la pudibonderie ne dort
Soit, un peu partout
De la sexualité
Encore et toujours, un tabou
De la nudité
Encore et toujours, un tabou
Comme de se faire bronzer
Pas le droit de paresser
Pas le droit de méditer
Car, il faut toujours, s'agiter
Le système capital, il faut l'alimenter
Foin de l'écologie politique
De feu ( 1937 - 1973 ) Pierre Fournier, un des premiers théoriques
De nos gueules toutes ouvertes
La propagande marchande imposée, toute offerte
De l'humanité en suit toute la défaite !
Nous ne savons même plus
Nous rencontrer
Quand, parfois
De mêmes affinités
Dans les manifs, par exemple, cela peut se constater
Viens chez moi prendre un verre
Mais non, rien à faire
C'est la peur qui nous enserre
Au secours, la police
Une personne veut m'inviter chez elle
Voilà ce que c'est
En boucle, les mêmes faits
Changer les choses, mais pas maintenant
Cela serait le moment ou jamais, nonobstant
Surinformation de la peur
Dans tous les cerveaux, y mettre de la terreur
La peur de toi
La peur de soi
La peur de l'autre
La peur des autres
Et chiche !
Hors tout bakchich
Et si nous nous racontions ?
Et si nous nous visitions ?
Portes ouvertes
Et si enfin
Nous nous regardions ?
Nous nous écoutions ?
Nous nous parlions?
Et si enfin
Nous nous révolutionnions ?
Abordant, enfin
Les sujets qui fâchent, avec passion
Politique, idéologie, religion
Non pour en découdre
Mais, en faisant fi
De tout ceci, de toute cette ménagerie
Tous et toutes ensemble, nous recoudre
Dynamitant
Tous nos engrammes
Codage nerveux en plein vacarme
De tout ce qui nous sépare
Nous devrons en faire le faire-part
Et cela, dare-dare
Avant que tout ne disparaisse
C'est dans la bêtise que l'on s'engraisse
Toutes les religions
Toutes les idéologies
La plupart des idées
La plupart des pensées
Au tout programmé
Au tout engrammé
Au tout automatisé
Au tout déterminé et conditionné
Le savoir
C'est bien cela, un peu de liberté
De pouvoir, de tout cela, se distancier
Tout mettre à la question
Car tout est sujet à la discussion
Car tout cela est sujet à caution !
Alors
Qu'il n'y a plus rien de naturel
Tout tendant à devenir de l'artificiel
Il y a cependant
Environ 700 millions de personnes
Qui vivent dans des forêts tropicales
Vraiment, cela étonne
Sous le talon de fer du capital
Donc
Diverses types de population
Agriculture agroforestière
Mais des populations déplacées
Mais des populations éliminées
Mais des populations assimilées
Au tout déforesté
Au tout multiple, au tout divers
Du chercheur au chasseur-cueilleur
Comme en Amazonie
Exploitation minière
Exploitation agraire
Permanence ou intermittence
Logique marchande d'exploitation du milieu
De tout, le capital fait un feu
Comme pour les pâturages, et donc des feux
Représentation de l'interprétation
Interprétation de la représentation !
Patrice Faubert ( 2019 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )
What to be, today, but already yesterday, pessimistic
When everyone is conchied
When everyone is copying
Copier, before you, I said it
Copious, before you, I said it
In all areas, conflicts and hierarchies
Soon nothing to eat and drink, it will all be over
Everyone agree, that's how it is
When a person dies on the street
And that no one stops anymore
I believe that all is said
It's all gun
It's crazy
With all the garbage that rules us
And who with their contempt, their spitting, lead us
Something to be uneasy about, a yellow vest, dizziness
And in this, to fight for everything, no dispute
Enough to be a collapse
Enough to be a collapsologist
What to be catastrophist
Certainly, for many, my writings are shit
Good for all constipated
Good for all constipated
Who, just for that, should thank me
But of all this animosity, no dizziness
And about vertigo
Well, yes, I'm dizzy
From a childhood of shyness, a vestige
Or other oblivion of this dispute
Here, June 2, 2019, it will do it
A bit of sun
Nudity in natural ecology
Here I am near a river
In this abandoned, but pretty town of Tonnerre
When, finally, the whole body takes the air
But still
Prudishness never sleeps
Either everywhere
Sexuality
Again and again, a taboo
Nudity
Again and again, a taboo
Like to sunbathe
No right to laze around
No right to meditate
Because, it is always necessary, to be agitated
The capital system must be fed
Hay of political ecology
De feu (1937 - 1973) Pierre Fournier, one of the first theorists
With our mouths all open
The commercial propaganda imposed, all offered
From humanity follows all the defeat!
We don't even know anymore
Meet us
When, sometimes
Of the same affinities
In demonstrations, for example, this can be seen
Come to my place for a drink
But no, nothing to do
It's the fear that surrounds us
Help, the police
Someone wants to invite me to their home
This is what it is
Over and over, the same facts
Change things up, but not now
It would be now or never, notwithstanding
Over-information of fear
In all brains put terror there
Fear of you
Self-fear
Fear of the other
Fear of others
And stingy!
Overall Baksheesh
What if we tell each other?
What if we visited each other?
Open doors
And if finally
We were looking at each other?
We were listening to each other?
We were talking to each other?
And if finally
We were revolutionizing ourselves?
Approaching, finally
The subjects that annoy, with passion
Politics, ideology, religion
No to do battle
But, ignoring
Of all this, of all this menagerie
All together, sew us up
Energizing
All our engrams
Nervous coding in the midst of a din
From all that separates us
We will have to make the announcement
And that, dare-dare
Before it all goes away
It is in stupidity that we get fat
All religions
All ideologies
Most ideas
Most thoughts
At all programmed
At all engrammed
Fully automated
To the whole determined and conditioned
The knowledge
That's it, a little freedom
To be able, from all this, to distance oneself
Put everything to the question
Because everything is subject to discussion
Because all this is subject to caution!
So
That there is nothing natural anymore
Everything tending to become artificial
There is however
About 700 million people
Who live in tropical forests
Really, it amazes
Under the iron heel of capital
Therefore
Various types of population
Agroforestry agriculture
But displaced populations
But populations eliminated
But assimilated populations
At all deforested
To the all multiple, to the all diverse
From researcher to hunter-gatherer
As in the Amazon
Mining
Agrarian exploitation
Permanence or intermittence
Market logic of exploitation of the environment
Of everything, capital makes a fire
As for pastures, and therefore fires
Representation of interpretation
Interpretation of the representation!
Patrice Faubert (2019) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien (http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/) Pat says the guest on (http://www.hiway-glk.fr/)
