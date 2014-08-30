The Shortwave Report 05/14/21 Listen Globally!

This week's show features stories from Radio Deutsche-Welle, NHK Japan, and Radio Havana Cuba.

From GERMANY- In a case brought forward by young activists, a German court has ruled that a 2019 climate protection law did not go far enough- in response the government has sped up the target dates for climate neutrality by 5 years. The primary international news topic this week has been the intensifying fighting between Israel and Palestine. Deadly bombing in both directions followed police riots in Jerusalem at the al-Aqsa mosque, which degenerated into nationalist mob violence. DW interviewed Palestinian leader Hanan Ashrawi about the provocations and fighting, which she describes as ethnic cleansing in Jerusalem. A French court dismissed an ecocide case against 14 manufacturers of Agent Orange, ruling that the US government bears responsibility. Then some brief Covid and vaccine updates including a medical workers strike in France.

From JAPAN- The military coup in Myanmar passed 100 days this week and protests continue despite violent oppression and the arrest of many journalists. Some of the protestors are being trained by minority ethnic groups to battle the military. Biden has picked Rahm Emanuel to be the US ambassador to Japan. Toyota Motor and a Japanese energy company are creating a new city that will be completely energized by clean hydrogen power, derived from renewable energy sources.

From CUBA- Brazilian president Bolsonaro congratulated Rio de Janeiro police for an attack on a slum leaving 29 people dead. Then a Viewpoint on the return of widespread poverty in Brazil since the ouster of Dilma Rousseff and the decline of the Workers Party. The Institute for Peace Studies reported 47 Colombians have been killed by riot squads in the demonstrations and work stoppages against President Duque. The Iranian foreign minister criticized the Israeli police who attacked Palestinians worshipping at the al-Aqsa mosque, which triggered the currently escalating war.

