I ANDY FREEDMAN AM ALIVE THE U.S. COPYRIGHT OFFICE SAYS I DIED IN 2010 WHAT HAS HAPPENED WITH ME AND THE GOVERNMENT SINCE 1997

I ANDY FREEDMAN HAVE NOT POSTED ANY ARTICLES ON INDYMEDIA SINCE 2004 BUT THIS IS ALL IMPORTANT INFORMATION.

RIGHTNOW IN 2021 THERE ARE NO RECORD STORES ANYWHERE IN AMERICA.A RECORD STORE IS A PLACE WHERE PEOPLE PICK UP NEW CD’S,PUT THEM DOWN,DON’T BUY THEM,NONVIOLENLTY ASK WOMEN FOR THEIR PHONENUMBERS,AND HANGOUT.A USED CD STORE IS NOT A RECORD STORE.OF COURSE HAVING RECORD STORES IN SHOPPING MALLS MEANT AFTER PEOPLE WERE FINISHED HANGING OUT AT THE RECORD STORE AND BUYING THAT ONE PIECE OF MERCHANDISE THE $9 CASSETTE TAPE OR $12 CD.THEY WOULD HANGOUT IN EVERYOTHER STORE.FOR LONELY PEOPLE AMERICA WAS A NICE PLACE FILLED WITH FRIENDS AND OBVIOUSLY PEOPLE CAN HANGOUT IN MALLS AND HAVE A NICE TIME WHILE THE WAGES OF THE STORE EMPLOYEES GO UP,SINCE IF THE GUY BEHIND THE COUNTER ONLY GETS $10 AN HOUR THE GOVERNMENT AS LONG AS HE GOES TO HIS JOB,WILL ALSO SEND HIM A CHECK.HAVING RECORD STORES ISN’T JUST ABOUT MUSIC IT’S ABOUT BEING ABLE TO LEAVE YOUR HOME AND HAVE A NORMAL DAY OF HAPPINESS AND NICE PEOPLE,WITHOUT BEING AFRAID YOU WILL HAVE THE COPS CALLED ON YOU BECAUSE OF BIZARRE,”LOITERING LAWS”,WHICH ARE USED TO ALSO UNFAIRLY ACCUSE NICE NONVIOLENT PEOPLE OF BEING,”HARASSERS.”

SO AMERICA WOULD BE BETTER IF THE MUSIC INDUSTRY CAMEBACK.AND WHILE THERE WAS RAP MUSIC IN THE LATE 1980’S AND EARLY 1990’S WHICH WAS PROTEST MUSIC AGAINST RACISM IN THE AFRICAN-AMERICAN COMMUNITY MOST OF THE TIME EVEN IF THE RAP MUSIC IS WHAT IN 1990 AND 1991 AND 1992 I BOUGHT AT THE MALL,THE ACTUAL MUSIC THAT PLAYED IN THE RECORD STORE AND THE MALL WAS EITHER ROCK MUSIC WITHOUT POLITICAL LYRICS,R&B MUSIC WITHOUT POLITICAL LYRICS,OR THE RAP SONG WITHOUT POLITICAL LYRICS.AND BY 1995 OTHER THEN 2PAC NONE OF THE RAP MUSIC WAS POLITICAL ANYWAY,SO RAP MUSIC WITH LYRICS ABOUT GOING TO PARTIES OR ROCK MUSIC IS WHAT WOULD PLAY IF RECORD STORES RETURNED TO THE MALLS.

RIGHTNOW MUSIC CAN BE BOUGHT ON THE WEBSITE ITunes.Com SINGLES ARE SOLD FOR DOWNLOAD AT $1.25 YOU CAN PURCHASE AND DOWNLOAD A WHOLE ALBUM.YOU CAN BUY PHYSICAL CD’S AND HAVE THEM SHIPPED TO YOU FROM THE WEBSITE Amazon.Com.THERE ALSO ARE WEBSITES WHERE MUSIC IS STREAMED.YOU CAN NOT DOWNLOAD MUSIC FOR FREE ANYMORE THEY SHUTDOWN THOSE FREE MUSIC SITES.THAT MEANS IF THE ECONOMY PICKS UP AND THERE IS AN INCREASE IN PHYSICAL CD’S BOUGHT ON Amazon.Com AND WHOLE ALBUMS BOUGHT FOR DOWNLOAD AT Itunes.Com SINCE YOU HAVE TO PAY FOR THE MUSIC ANYWAY,PHYSICAL RECORD STORES COULD REOPEN AND LOITERING LAWS COULD BE REPEALED.IT IS ONLY BEEN SINCE 2009 THAT THERE HAVE BEEN NO AVAILABLE RECORD STORES IN AMERICA.

IT WAS 1997 THAT WITHOUT KNOWING IT I ENDED UP ON A GOVERNMENT LIST LET ME GIVE YOU THE WHOLE STORY OF WHAT HAPPENED AND HOW I WALKED INTO SOMETHING BIGGER THEN I REALIZED.

1982-Because the Government of Nicaragua was overthrown by Communists,the U.S. Congress decided that a way to get the Communist Government of Nicaragua removed without having another Vietnam type war,would be to pass a law saying the CIA gets Zero dollars or a minimal amount of money to overthrow the Communist Government of Nicaragua.The CIA congress predicted would respond to being told they can’t overthrow the Communist Government of Nicaragua by selling Cocaine and using the drug money to buy guns and shipping the guns down to Nicaragua to overthrow the Communist Government of Nicaragua anyway.The CIA has members of all the major Mafia organization on the payroll.And if Cocaine illegal drugmoney bought the guns to arm an anti-Communist resistance movement,making the overthrow of the Communist Nicaraguan Government under the table,would ensure that it wouldn’t lead to any major war.And an increase in illegal drug sales since the money would be laundered through business’s and the stock market,might pick the economy up after Jimmy Carter.

So Democrats who passed a law saying Republican Ronald Reagan either couldn’t use the CIA to overthrow the Communist Nicaraguan Government or would only get minimal funding weren’t really trying to stop the overthrow of the Communist Nicaraguan Government.

According to VolumeII of the CIA Inspector Generals Report released in 1998,From 1982-95 beginning with U.S.Attorney General William French-Smith the CIA was given permission by the U.S.Justice Department to,”Classify all Agents,Assets,and Independent Contractors as ‘Nonemployees’.And to put‘Narcotics violations’ on the list of ‘Nonemployee reportable crimes’.” Since,”The CIA is giving the Drug Enforcement Administration wonderful cooperation.By supplying them with all important information.”

This meant that while it was still against the law in all 50 states to sell drugs.

While the CIA which was created in 1948,is given a budget by the U.S. Congress a building on American soil and is not allowed to engage in any activity other then sitting in their offices,going to their homes in Maryland and Virginia and going to normal places on American soil.All the rough stuff the CIA does must be done in a foreign country.This agreement by the U.S. Justice Department from 1982-95 to let the CIA report if anyone working for them was selling drugs on American soil to the DEA but not the U.S.Justice Department,means the U.S. Justice Department will not have the necessary data to prosecute anyone who breaks Two major laws.1)They are a CIA agent,asset,or Independent Contractor engaging in activity on American soil that while they live in Maryland they can only do in foreign countries.2)They are selling illegal drugs.

Every U.S.Attorney General from 1982-95 decided that yes to avoid a war and make it under the table they’d create the loophole so Cocaine would be sold by the CIA.At that point the CIA made Three decisions which lead to political radicals in other countries who sell Cocaine themselves saying that the CIA is terrible.

1)Because they are selling enough Cocaine to fund an Army.They would sell it to a Black Drugdealer in L.A. and a Black drugdealer in Chicago.They would explain to the Black drugdealer that because African-Americans due to past discrimination can’t afford the price of expensive Powdered Cocaine that if the Black drugdealer cooked the Cocaine up into cheap smokeable crack rocks and the sameway they do in Central American countries sold bags of crack to poor Black people for $20 a bag.The Black drug dealer could make enough sales to make back the Millions of Dollars he paid CIA supported Nicaraguan exiles for the Cocaine and turn a profit.

2)Instead of using the drug money to buy guns and ship 100% of the guns down to Nicaragua to overthrow the Communist Government of Nicaragua.The CIA said 90% of the guns would go down to Nicaragua,while 10% of the guns would be leftbehind in L.A. and Chicago and St.Louis’s African-American neighborhoods.NewYork City for whatever reason did not have any guns left behind.Why would the CIA divert resources from the war effort,by leaving guns behind in Black neighborhoods?

As reprehensible as it is,encouraging Black teenagers to join gangs and shoot eachother, since they can choose to say no,the CIA actually believes kills people who might riot in the future.The fact there never was a famine at Chicago’s Cabrini-Green Housing projects means some store owned by someone who wasn’t Black had customers from Cabrini-Green going there in the 1980’s and 1990’s and the CIA really believed they were killing off future rioters.Because there was another way to prevent riots.And the riots in Miami in 1989 and LosAngeles in 1992 may have been a response to White people who would leave guns behind to discourage a riot.What the CIA did was obviously morally wrong.

George Bush Sr.,a lifetime CIA man and the Vice-President of the United States and the President of the United States and a former U.S. President at the time of CIA drugdealing,had the idea that because the Black Panthers allegedly took foreign money in the 1960’s.And there was a riot in Miami in 1980.That maybe the Communist Nicaraguans since they are 90 miles from Texas,might encourage riots in America. While America was trying to overthrow their Communist Government.This lead to the CIA leaving the guns behind in the Black community.

3)In 1986 Len Bias the University of Maryland Basketball player who was drafted by the Boston Celtics and many people hoped would be an African-American Basketball dunking teammate to the White Larry Bird,which would make the Celtics-Lakers rivalry less of a Black-White issue,died of a drug overdose.Had Len Bias lived White people in Boston probably would have said,”The Boston Celtics used to have Three White stars and Two Black guys who played the game the oldway,Robert Parish and Dennis Johnson.Now the Celtics have Three White stars,One Black guy who plays the game the oldway Robert Parish and One Black guy who is the sameway Black people on everyother team are.He’s a high flying slamdunking Black guy.But since it’s still the only team in the NBA with Three White stars.And after he does one of his Black Urban slamdunks he high fives his White teammates Larry Bird and Kevin McHale.And Larry Bird and Kevin McHale the White guys still score the most points,I’m still a Celtics fan.”

So while the Celtics would keep their White fans Black people and White Liberals would be less offended at the Lakers-Celtics marketing rivalry.And since the Black R&B singer Bobby Brown and the Black R&B group Bell Biv Devoe were from Boston,it would have made a younger generation of White people in Boston more tolerant of African-Americans.

But unfortunately after being drafted by the Celtics Len Bias died of a drug overdose. Republicans Ronald Reagan and George Bush Sr.(And according to Alexander Cockburn’s book “Whiteout” which was published in 1998 and 1999,)And Massachusetts Democratic Congressman Tip O’Neal,all said that Len Bias died of a Crack Cocaine overdose and a new Federal law was being passed that gave automatic jailtime to anyone caught using or selling Crack Cocaine.

Since according to CIA logic Black people who sell or use Crack Cocaine are not the same as Black Marijuana dealers.So according to CIA logic if you can take all the Black people who sell Crack Cocaine,use Crack Cocaine,along with the Black people who use the guns leftbehind to shoot someone and lock them up.You will according to CIA logic get rid of future rioters,while other future rioters are killed in the drive by’s.

Of course nonviolent Black teenagers who sell Crack Cocaine maynot be the same as the ones who choose to pick up a gun,but those nonviolent teenagers are unfortunately going to Federal prison anyway.

This meant that while overthrowing the Communist Government of Nicaragua abroad,1 out of 4 Blackmen would be murdered or locked in prison from 1982-95.

In 1776 America was founded as a Country,in 1789 the U.S.Constitution was written.Unfortunately page 1 of the U.S.Constitution says I got it from Wikipedia,

“Representatives and direct Taxes shall be apportioned among the several States which may be included within this Union, according to their respective Numbers, which shall be determined by adding to the whole Number of free Persons, including those bound to Service for a Term of Years, and excluding Indians not taxed, three fifths of all other Persons.”

“3/5 of all other persons”,since the only nonindentured servant slaves were African-Americans meant that Two enslaved Black people would unfortunately only be counted in the U.S. population as 6/10 of a humanbeing.Then there was another page in the U.S. Constitution that said no new slaves would be imported to America as of 1808,which doesn’t end slavery it just means that Americans of African descent and not anymore imported Africans would be enslaved.It’s still a prejudice towards people of African descent.

From there there is an amendment that says beginning in 1866 all slaves are to be set free and the slaves and there relatives are to be treated equally.That was added into the U.S. Constitution in 1866 after the Civil War.So Black people should have had equal rights in all 50 states by 1867.The U.S. Supreme Court unfortunately ruled that laws in Alabama arresting a Blackman for trying to marry a White Woman were not the same as slavery.And as long as Five Black people in Alabama could vote,even if those Five Black people couldn’t marry a WhiteWoman.And the other 8 million Black people couldn’t vote and those 5 Black voters had to pass a special “Blacks only Alabama voting test”,Alabama could unfortunately do that.

Then the U.S. Supreme Court said segregation had to end.So in 1964 the Civil Rights Act was passed,in 1965 the Voting Rights Act was passed,in 1967 the U.S. Supreme Court declared Black-White marriage must be legalized in all 50 states.In 1968 the Open Housing Act was passed.By 1968 Black people had full legal equality.And by 1970 Affirmative Action was created.

So now it is 1986 and while Black people can marry White people in all 50 states,eat in the same restaurants as White people in all 50 states,live nextdoor to White people in all 50 states,and vote in all 50 states.

Only 18 years after African-Americans got full legal equality,there is a Federal law without the word Black in it,that gives automatic jailtime to any nonviolent person selling or using a drug that is only available in majority Black communities since the CIA is bringing it in themselves,eventhough some White people who live in mostly Black neighborhoods may use it or sell it also.And this new law just happens to be putting 1 out of 4 Blackmen in prison.If you are Black,you are again being attacked by the U.S.Government for your skin color and for being a person of African descent.So protest Rap music and Spike Lee movies popped up.

If all the CIA did was sell Cocaine in majority Black neighborhoods,there would have been Crackhouses,no drive by shootings.

And in NewYork City,while there were Crackhouses and no drive by shootings already.There wouldn’t have been the massive Police arrests of Nonviolent Crackdealers in NewYork City due to the Cracklaws.So it’s because the CIA was doing more then selling Cocaine and overthrowing a Communist country that all this happened.

Also according to a bunch of African-American college students I knew when I was at Adelphi University from 1995-2000.Len Bias back in 1986,allegedly didn’t even take Crack Cocaine.Len Bias took powdered Cocaine died of a Powdered Cocaine overdose.And the politicians lied and said it was Crack Cocaine to give the CIA Onemore thing to Ethnically cleanse Black people with.

Of course while it was a Republican lifetime CIA man George Bush Sr.,who was the pointman for the CIA drug dealing from 1982-95.Democrat Bill Clinton who was Governor of Arkansas in 1982 according to Terry Reed and John Cummings 1994 book,”Compromised”.

Bill Clinton according to Reed and Cummings,was the one Democrat who laundered the majority of the Republican CIA’S drugmoney that went to different cities.Sherman Skolnick an investigator in Chicago who was on TV and had a website.Sherman Skolnick claimed that Bill Clinton’s father is not who the birth certificate says it is.

Bill Clinton according to Skolnick is the illegtimate son of Republican Arkansas Governor Winthrop Rockefeller.This would mean while Bill Clinton was raised by a single mom and grew up poor,that Bill Clinton is the nephew of Republican Vice-President Nelson Rockefeller and of Republican David Rockefeller who it has been alleged was not just the chairman of ChaseBank but a Republican CIA man who was an enemy of President John Kennedy and of Martin Luther King Jr. back in the 1960’s.

If what Sherman Skolnick said is true,then while Bill Clinton decided since he grew up poor to be a Democrat and be different then his Uncle on One or Two issues.Bill Clinton has disliked Martin Luther King Jr. and President John Kennedy for years.And if Bill Clinton really is David Rockefeller’s nephew then Bill Clinton wasn’t really against the Vietnam War.Bill Clinton was given a student deferment as a cover so Bill Clinton could spy on members of the anti-war movement.

I don’t know whether Sherman Skolnick’s allegations are true maybe Bill Clinton was really against the Vietnam War.What I do know is in 1998,at a moment when I was disliked by some Government people I was approached on the Adelphi University campus by some students who began a discussion with me,while using that tone of voice you use when you want to know wheather someone knows something they shouldn’t know,these students said things to me about Bill Clinton spying on members of the anti-Vietnam War movement,in the way you do when they don’t really dislike Bill Clinton.

In 1996 Newswriter Gary Webb,reported in the SanJose Mercury News.That Nicaraguan Exiles Oscar Danilo Blandon,who is referred to as Danilo Blandon and Norwin Menesis in the 1980’s were selling Cocaine.Danilo Blandon sold Cocaine to the African-American LosAngeles crack dealer Freeway Ricky Ross.Freeway Ricky Ross cooked the Cocaine he purchased from Blandon into Crackrocks and resold it to the African-American Bloods and Crips LA street gangs.

The CIA in the 1980’s according to the Webb article knew that Blandon,a Nicaraguan exile was selling the cocaine to Ross that was used to make Crackrocks.And because the drugmoney was funding the Nicaraguan anti-Communist resistance Army,the CIA chose to do nothing about Blandon selling Cocaine to Ross.This article by Webb proved that everything that the Rappers of the late 1980’s early 1990’s said about the Government bringing the drugs into the Black community was true.

But African-Americans who were now even angrier at Republican former Presidents Ronald Reagan and George Bush Sr,since the article said the CIA allowing Cocaine sales into the Black community happened back in the 1980’s,wasn’t the biggest political fallout from the Webb article.

Before the Webb article was published in the SanJose Mercury News in August 1996,a White Woman from Arkansas Linda Ives said that her White teenage son and his White teenage friend in 1987 were murdered.And their bodies were put on the train tracks to be run over.The official version of their death is that they were high on Marijuana and they lied down on the train tracks.

Linda Ives claims her son in 1987 witnessed CIA pilots landing planeloads of Cocaine at the Mena,Arkansas airport.CIA pilot Barry Seal,who threatened to tell everyone he was selling Cocaine for George Bush Sr.,was murdered a year before Linda Ives’s son was murdered for witnessing planeloads of Cocaine landing.

Before his dispute with Bush Sr.,to cover the fact he was CIA,Barry Seal always said he was a DEA informant.Tom Cruise played Barry Seal in the 2017 movie,”American Made.”

And since it was Arkansas,Linda Ives alleges to be friends with the CIA Arkansas Governor Bill Clinton was involved in her sons murder.Before Webb’s article the Wallstreet journal reported that Linda Ives was accusing the Clinton network of killing her son.Here is an excerpt from the Wallstreet journal article from 1996 I located it online today.This is already what was going on before Gary Webb’s article. https://www.wsj.com/articles/SB831418392332495500

The Lonely Crusade of Linda Ives

By Micah Morrison

April 18, 1996 11:59 pm ET

Of course, Mrs. Ives's own perceptions are colored by a nine-year obsession with her son's death. "I firmly believe my son and Don Henry were killed because they witnessed a drug drop by airplane connected to the Mena drug smuggling routes," Mrs. Ives says. "It's the only thing that could explain everything that has happened." It's well established that self-confessed cocaine smuggler and Drug Enforcement Administration informant Barry Seal operated out of Mena, in western Arkansas. Although he was murdered 18 months before the death of the boys, reports of Mena-connected drug activities persisted for years.

Police records also show that one of the early investigators on the train deaths case was Arkansas State Police Officer L.D. Brown, a former security aide to Gov. Clinton who is now cooperating with Independent Counsel Kenneth Starr's Whitewater probe. He says that he was ordered off the train deaths case in 1988. "I was told it had something to do with Mena and I was to get off it," Mr. Brown said in a recent interview. The superior officer who gave him the order died of cancer in 1994.

Last July, in an interview with American Spectator editor R. Emmett Tyrrell, Mr. Brown claimed that he worked briefly for Barry Seal, and that when he informed Gov. Clinton of Mr. Seal's activities, Gov. Clinton told him that it was "Lasater's deal" and that he was not to worry about it. Dan Lasater is the Little Rock bond dealer and Clinton supporter arrested for cocaine distribution in 1986, in the same probe that netted Roger Clinton, the president's brother. While Mr. Lasater has received far less publicity than Hillary Clinton's financial transactions, veteran Arkansas observers have long viewed him as one of Mr. Clinton's most troubling connections. The new round of Senate Whitewater hearings reauthorized yesterday will provide a glimpse of Mr. Lasater, since the next stage of investigation will delve into some of his deals.

So after allegations were made in an April 1996 Wallstreet Journal article,that Linda Ives’s White teenage son was murdered over witnessing drug drops related to the “Mena drug smuggling routes”,which everyone knows is CIA,even if the word CIA wasn’t used.

There was a Three day August 1996 series article in the SanJose Mercury News,that didnot mention George Bush Sr.,Arkansas or Bill Clinton by name.But said that in the 1980’s a Nicaraguan exile named Oscar Danilo Blandon,”Danilo Blandon” he is referred to as,sold Cocaine in LosAngeles,California to a Black Crack dealer Freeway Ricky Ross with the CIA’s knowledge and approval.Despite the fact this article is about African-American mistreatment on the Left,somehow it was being used by Whites on the Right who were angry over Mena,Arkansas 1980’s CIA drug dealing,to both say they were on the side of Black people while attacking the Clinton’s.

I don’t completely understand how an article about Black mistreatment on the Left can lead to things happening on the White Right.I assume an article that says a Nicaraguan exile named Oscar Danilo Blandon,who is called Danilo Blandon,with the CIA’s knowledge and approval sold Cocaine to a Black crack dealer in L.A in the 1980’s.Proves that a Nicaraguan named Danilo Blandon in the 1980’s,sold Cocaine for the CIA in California. And logically if a Nicaraguan named Danilo Blandon sold Cocaine for the CIA in California in the 1980’s to Black people,then rumors of things he did in other states like Arkansas to White people for the CIA,since we’ve proven he was CIA in the 1980’s must be true also.The SanJose Mercury News’s website was getting 2 million hits a day,as African-Americans in the innercity were going to the Public library just to print out the article and discussing how they needed to get a Computer for their home.

In 1997 I did exactly what Dr.Martin Luther King Jr.,would say to do.In the mailbox at my Adelphi dorm,was an invitation to an event being held by the Columbia University school of Journalism.The event called,”Project Censored”,honors the most important newsstories that were censored by the mainstream media.Because backwhen I was at boarding school in Vermont,I had read a Source magazine article about Mumia Abu-Jamal and called the organization in the article I believe it was The Quixote center it was back in 1995.So because I called someone in Maryland over Mumia from a phone in Vermont.

And I was on WRUV University of Vermont radio in 1995 defending Mumia,my name was on a list.So when I left Vermont and ended up in NewYork at Adelphi it was sent to me.

So I went into NewYork City since it said on the invitation that Gary Webb would be speaking at Columbia.I arrived at Columbia University I stood up in front of the Microphone and I asked Gary Webb,”Bush,Cheyney,North,Weinbgerger,Powell how many of them knew about this?”.Gary said he didn’t know how high it went up.I asked Gary whether the CIA was like a Police Department where local cops do something and just because the “Field agents”,do it doesn’t mean the Director knows about it,this was before VolumeII of the CIA Inspector Generals Report was released in 1998.And Gary Webb wrote that George Bush Sr.,was informed of the Cocaine sales in his 1998 book,”Dark Alliance”,.

The reason I asked Gary Webb about Bush,which in 1997 meant George Bush Sr.,Cheyney which meant Dick Cheyney,Colin Powell,and other Republican Reagan Bush administration officials,is because in 1997 I considered the Republicans to be the evil,racist,CIA drugdealers.And Bill Clinton I liked at the time,I considered Bill Clinton to be the good guy Liberal.

When the Clinton administration in 1997 decided to take the Black people who liked Bill Clinton and the White Liberals who liked Bill Clinton,who were supporting Gary Webb and trying to go after Republican former Reagan and Bush Sr.officials over CIA and drugs,and do things to them.

What they decided was they would victimize African-American Democrats and Liberal White Democrats,in order to protect a friend of Republican George Bush Sr.,who himself laundered drugmoney,that he knew was being used to victimize poor Black people.That’s who Democrat Bill Clinton was during those years as Governor of Arkansas.It converts the Democratic Party from a Liberal party into a party who’s cause is to protect and cover the fact a member of their Democratic Party had a deal with the CIA and the Republicans,even if it means Public policy wise you are no longer Liberal.Let’s defend the money launderer of the Ethnic Cleaning of Black people,over Liberal Democrats because the launderer is current President Bill Clinton.

After I spoke to Gary Webb at Columbia University,I went back to the Subway station.I am a White-Jewish guy.A man was sitting next to me inside Columbia University before and after I stood up in front of the Microphone and asked Gary Webb my question.This man either was an anti-Semite with untrue bigoted ideas about Jewish people.Or a Jewish guy himself who was trying to do something to the Liberal Jews in the room who supported Gary Webb.This man who had a piece of paper with him that said an untrue anti-Semetic thing,the piece of paper said,”The Jews and Witchcraft”,.

This man was now standing in the Subway when I arrived there.I extended my hand because I wasn’t sure what to do.The man didn’t shake it.Later on when I was on the LongIsland Railroad,I fell asleep and missed the Nassau Blvd stop.I woke up and got off at the GardenCity stop.A guy offered me a ride,he was a stranger he said he gives college students rides.It was stupid but it was cold it was January or February 1997,so I accepted the ride.He played Metallica music in the car the whole time and he asked me 15 times,”You are a College student right?”.If he was CIA he wanted to know how I knew the names of the people I asked about,I assume.I told him to drop me off at Linen Hall at Adelphi University.

I bought a Noam Chomsky book while I was up at Columbia.Once I got back to my Adelphi dormroom I thought about the concept of,”Martin Luther King Jr.fairness rules”.

According to Martin Luther King Jr. fairness rules the CIA is violent and morally wrong for Ethnically cleansing the African-American community with the CrackCocaine,Guns they leftbehind in the ‘Hood,and mandatory minimum sentences.And Andy Freedman was nonviolent and morally right for asking Gary Webb whether George Bush Sr.and Colin Powell knew about the Crack Cocaine the CIA brought into the African-American community.

Logically that means if anyone does anything to Andy Freedman for asking Gary Webb the question he asked.They would be guilty of attacking Andy Freedman just because Andy Freedman is nice,nonviolent,and against the Ethnic Cleansing of African-Americans.So if anyone does anything to me I am right and they are wrong.

During that same year 1997,Martin Luther King Jr.’s son Dexter King according to the NewYork Times met with James Earl Ray,Dexter said Ray didnot murder his father and the whole King family wanted a new trial for James Earl Ray.For the obvious reason that a new trial for Ray,if Dexter is correct and Ray is innocent.Would both set James Earl Ray free and force a national discussion on who in the Government murdered Martin Luther King Jr.Dexter was also on TV meeting with Ray.Coretta King when she was asked in a TV interview in 1997,whether Lyndon Johnson was involved in Martin Luther King Jr.’s murder’s back in 1968,said,”He had to have known”,that’s Coretta King saying Lyndon Johnson was involved in Martin Luther King Jr.’s murder.

William Pepper James Earl Ray’s former Lawyer.Became Ray’s Lawyer,because Pepper was a friend of Martin Luther King Jr.’s from the 1960’s.And Pepper felt that proving Ray’s innocence proves the Governments guilt.James Earl Ray’s former Lawyer William Pepper,then became the King family lawyer.

After Ray died in 1998 before he could get a new trial.Coretta,Dexter,MartinIII,Yolanda,and Bernice,decided to use Pepper to file a wrongful death suit in 1999 that would get the truth out about Martin Luther King Jr.’s murder back in 1968.

Pepper in his 1995 book,”Orders to Kill”,explains how he was a supporter and friend of Martin Luther King Jr.’s.Pepper got Martin Luther King Jr. to speakout against the Vietnam War.And to prove the U.S. Government hired Mafia members to murder Martin Luther King Jr.,Pepper became Ray’s Lawyer.Pepper alleges in “Orders to Kill”,that Nelson Rockefeller was one of the people involved in Martin Luther King Jr.’s murder.Pepper also alleges Raoul the Portuguese man who framed James Earl Ray previously did jobs for the Italian Chicago Mafia,eventhough Raoul was working for the Memphis Mafia when he was involved in Martin Luther King Jr.’s murder.

And in another Pepper book the 2016,”The Plot to kill King:The Truth behind the assassination of Martin Luther King Jr.”,Pepper says Raoul the man who framed James Earl Ray’s full name is Raoul Coelho.

At the sametime that there was a reaction to the Webb article and the statements made by the King family.Also in 1997 Zbigniew Brzezinski wrote a book called,”The GrandChess Board”, calling for America to attack itself and invade. ”Eurasia”.Eurasia is the area where Afghanistan and Iraq are located.

And also the “Obama idea”,was launched.”If there is a HalfBlack HalfWhite guy,who’s Whitemom and White Grandparents are Christians.He is a Christian himself.His Asian Halfsister is a Christian.He grew up in a mostly White smalltown since he was 9.But because his Black father who had no role in his life “belonged to a Muslim sect that said Black and White people are in Heaven.This HalfBlack HalfWhite born again Christian who supports Israel and would support One American war in the Middle East.And only oppose the otherwar if White military Generals are against it’s full name is Barack Hussein Obama Jr.”

“Because in 1997,after President Clinton ended welfare Half of African-Americans moved into mostly White neighborhoods.The Black people who live in mostly White neighborhoods will still live there.The Black people who live in majority Black neighborhoods,where there still is unfortunately poverty will still live there. America will be at war in the MiddleEast,while there probably won’t be any Recordstores by the time we get around to doing this,there won’t be another Gary Webb type article,about Black mistreatment that also gets White people to do things to the Government.And if America is a majority White country where unfortunately Black people with African names are discriminated against.And people whether they are Black or Arab with the name Hussein are unfortunately disliked.But the one Blackguy with the name. ’Barack Hussein Obama’,who despite having the middlename Hussein,it says on his ID card,’Barack H.Obama’happens to be a Christian Pro-Israel supporter,got to be the First Black President of the U.S.It means America was fair enough when the Blackguy with the Middle name Hussein was Christian to make him President.So “if Black people who belong to a Muslim sect that says Black and White people are in Heaven,and Asians who belong to a Muslim sect that says Black,White,and Asian people are in Heaven,have wartime things done to them on American soil,people will say America still is incredibly fair to different cultures.And after Barack H.Obama leaves office,the next President of the United States will be White.”

So while America was at war against the Arab Muslim O-S-A-M-A-,the Presidents name was Mr. O-B-A-M-A-.And Saddam Hussein’s Army with Hussein dead,were fighting against President Hussein-O-B-A-M-A-.How did they know who Barack Obama was in 1997?

According to Wikipedia the online encyclopedia Barack Obama got a job with a CIA front company BCI in 1983.From there Obama quit his job at BCI the CIA front company in NewYork city and moved to Chicago.Where Obama worked for,”Community Organizations”,because of the relationship between the CIA and the Chicago Mafia,Obama was probably at the minimum laundering CIA drugmoney through the “Community Organizations.” Obama was in Chicago when Chicago’s First African-American Mayor Harold Washington died.

Here is an excerpt from the Wikipedia article,while Barack Obama got his job with BCI in 1983 there is a typo where it says 1986.

Business International Corporation

From Wikipedia, the free encyclopedia

Jump to navigationJump to search

This article needs additional citations for verification. Please help improve this article by adding citations to reliable sources. Unsourced material may be challenged and removed.

Find sources: "Business International Corporation" – news · newspapers · books · scholar · JSTOR (January 2009) (Learn how and when to remove this template message)

Business International Corporation (BI) was a publishing and advisory firm dedicated to assisting American companies in operating abroad. It was founded in 1953. It organized conferences, and worked with major corporations. It has ties to the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA). Former president Barack Obama worked there as a financial researcher after graduating from Columbia University. In 1986, Business International was acquired by the Economist Group in London, and it eventually merged with the Economist Intelligence Unit.

Barack Obama[edit]

In the late summer of 1983, future United States President Barack Obama interviewed for a job at Business International Corporation. He worked there for "little more than year."[3] As a research associate in its financial services division, he edited Financing Foreign Operations, a global reference service, and wrote for Business International Money Report, a weekly financial newsletter.[4] His responsibilities included "interviewing business experts, researching trends in foreign exchange, following market developments. . . . He wrote about currency swaps and leverage leases. . . . Obama also helped write financial reports on Mexico and Brazil".[5]

Barack Obama was, in part, responsible for the publication of a special BI report advising clients on how to conduct financial management in the hyper inflationary and Byzantine financial regulatory period in Brazil in the early 1980s. The report was entitled Financial Action Report: Survival Financial Management in Brazil. The report published in 1984 discussed such issues as "Choosing Cruzeiro or Dollar Financing", "the Inter-Company Market: Alternative to Bank Financing", "The Effectiveness of Government Hedging Instruments", "Leading and Lagging International Trade Payments", "Blocked Funds" among many other treasury and cash management topics. [6]

The preface of the report states "Barack Obama, assistant manager, conducted the interviews and wrote up the results" in the report.[7]

CIA[edit]

This section needs expansion. You can help by adding to it. (May 2017)

A 1977 New York Times article mentioned Business International as one of the lesser known of 22 news organizations found to have employed journalists who were also working for the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA).[8] Elliott Haynes "said his father, Eldridge Haynes, had provided cover for four C.I.A. employees in various countries between 1955 and 1960."[

Besides being a CIA front company employee since 1983.And the guy allegedly that they based the uncool McCabe character in the 1984 movie,”Beverly Hills Cop”,on.Barack Obama was elected as an Illinois state Rep.,in 1996.While I was born in Chicago and spent the First 17 years of my life there,before going to boarding school in Vermont.I didn’t know who Barack Obama was,most of the time you don’t know who a State Rep.is.I knew who Bobby Rush was.He was a former Black Panther who actually got elected to the U.S. Congress.

Since I did the rightthing and stuck up for Ethnically cleansed African-Americans,the fact that in 1997 I went to a movie in NewYork City,a documentary about Muhammad Ali,there was One other person in the theater with me.A Blackguy.When this Blackman cried I thought he was emotionally moved because it was a documentary about Ali,with a Brian McKnight song playing.When I walked out of the movie theater Barack and Michelle Obama were standing in the lobby.Barack Obama and Michelle Obama were doing some form of signalling.I didn’t know who they were,eventhough I still was considered an Illinois resident in NewYork City.

In 2003 once I was back in Chicago,Illinois after I had back in 2002 dropped sections of VolumeII of the CIA Inspector Generals Report released in 1998 off at Oprah Winfrey’s,Harpo Studios.My Chicago Congressman Danny Davis was holding a Townhall meeting,I showed up with a printed out piece of paper,with suggestions on how the state of Illinois could pass laws making it illegal for any Special Education Dayschool to tackle students down to the ground,kneel down on their back and hold their arms up in the air,so no teenager in any Special Education Dayschool would be Physically restrained.

Because of what happened to a friend of mine.Stopping any Special Education Dayschool in the state of Illinois from tackling teenage students was something I decided to do.This is something that would benefit White teenagers, Black teenagers,Latino teenagers,and Asian teenagers,it was me at 27 going on 28 years of age using my College degree for something.

When I showed up at the Townhall meeting,Barack Obama was there.Malia was sitting on Barack Obama’s lap.I sat down next to Barack and Malia.The piece of paper with the suggestions was turned over,so Barack and Malia would not know what was on the paper it was something I was giving to Danny Davis.I smiled at Malia who was sitting on Barack’s lap.I said to Malia,”What’s going on?Are you having fun?”.Malia smiled at me and said,”Yes.”

From there Barack Obama who was sitting next to me,did what I didn’t understand until later was signalling.Barack Obama then stood up and said outloud while glancing at me,”I am running for the U.S.Senate.I come from the small house,the Illinois State Legislature.I am trying to get to the Bighouse”,and after he said “Bighouse”,Obama glanced at me.It wasn’t until later events that happened,that I realized that while I had been nice to Malia and came to the Townhall meeting to try and do something for teenagers,because of what went on with my friend when I was a teenager.That this is what Obama did to me.

According to Martin Luther King Jr. fairness rules,the CIA is morally wrong for violently Ethniccleansing the African-American community.Andy Freedman was nonviolent and morally right in 1997 for asking Gary Webb whether George Bush Sr. and Colin Powell knew about the CrackCocaine the CIA brought into the African-American community in the 1980’s.(Eventhough it continued until 1995).Andy Freedman is nonviolent and morally right for dropping sections of VolumeII of the CIA Inspectors Generals Report released in 1998 off at Oprah Winfrey’s Harpo Studios in 2002.Andy Freedman is nonviolent and morally right for going to a Townhall meeting to try and do something about teenagers who are mistreated at Special Education Dayschools in 2003.Because Andy Freedman was already known for what he said about the CIA in NewYork City in 1997 before going to a Chicago Townhall meeting in 2003.Barack Obama signalling on Andy Freedman means for doing the rightthing for Ethnically Cleansed African-Americans,Andy Freedman is being treated not nicely by the future first African-American President.African-Americans who are upset with you for caring about African-Americans that’s a blame the victim.

It was only because I was a volunteer on John Kerry’s 2004 Illinois Presidential campaign,that I was outside the African festival of the Arts in 2004.I actually did not know that Barack Obama was in there.Barbara Burchjolla,a Woman I met at a John Kerry volunteer meeting at a restaurant in Chicago,asked called me on the phone in 2004 and said to me that there would be an Obama victory party at a hotel.And if I was at the Kerry campaign party at a different hotel would I stop by.So I walked into the hotel where the Obama victory party was.

Because other people back in the 1990’s spoke out about CIA and Drugs.And I was asked by a bunch of people and I said that I support a Women’s right to an abortion in the First Trimester,it is just an egg she is removing.But I’m not sure whether I support lateterm abortion.And in 2004 the way they do when they are testing someone’s response a flier from the Alan Keys campaign that said infants were being killed at Planned Parenthood was put under my Condo door.Because of what has also been posted on Facebook.While I am Pro-Choice I support a Women’s right to an abortion in the First Trimester,if Planned Parenthood is doing something other then an abortion.And I was out of all the Liberals who criticized the CIA the only one who would not agree with whatever they are doing.Is that why things kept happening to me?When I was at the Obama victory party in 2004.Michelle Obama stood on stage and said things about people leaving their kids somewhere.And when Barack Obama got on stage he invited Danny Davis,Jesse Jackson Jr.and other African-American Congressmen onto the stage with him.And as a signal at me,the song from that Muhammad Ali movie I went to when Barack Obama was in the movie theater lobby in NewYork City.”When we were Kings”,by Brian McKnight played.

In 2005 I went to Barack Obama’s U.S. Senate website,Ap newsreporter John Solomon reported that fostercare kids who allegedly already had H.I.V. were given unapproved AIDS drugs and the drugs turned their H.I.V. into AIDS and killed the kids.I couldn’t prove and neither could Solomon that the kids were given AIDS by the government but I was suscipious.These were fostercare kids of all Ethnicbackgrounds White,Black,Latino,and Asian.So I sent Obama a message saying that I read the John Solomon article and I felt it was wrong that unapproved AIDS drugs were given to H.I.V. positive fostercare kids and I wanted the fostercare kids not be given unapproved drugs anymore.I received a letter from Barack Obama.Obama said in the letter because of the lack of availability of good drugs for fostercare kids,he was not against giving unapproved drugs to the fostercare kids.In 2004 Gary Matsumoto in his book,”Vaccine A”,said that the U.S.Military sold Anthrax to Saddam Hussein at a moment when Iraq was an American ally.Before COVID-19 allegedly came from China and killed 500,000 Americans.I was already asking,”Does the U.S. Government create and unleash diseases.”

While I support Civil Rights for African-Americans and Latinos.And I support abortion in the First Trimester for Women.Because I don’t want to live in a country where no one can hangout without the cops being called on them.In 2012 I took a Republican primary ballot and voted for Ron Paul.And after COVID-19 hit America,because I needed to wear a mask on my face while standing in the voting place to vote.After I was told I needed to stand at a distance while filling out the voter information form,I voted for Republican Donald Trump in 2020.

In 2010 The U.S. Copyhright Office sent me a form that said,”Andrew Michael Freedman Yearborn 1975 Yeardied 2010”,.I called the U.S. Copyright Office on the phone and they sent me an E-mail saying a mistake was made and they know that I am alive.It wasn’t until 2016 a new form was sent to me by the U.S.Copyright Office.A Picture of what was sent to me is at the top of this page.

Underneath this text is the website address for the website with the archived SanJose Mercury News articles about the CIA and Crack Cocaine by Gary Webb from 1996.Along with the articles by Gary Webb about the CIA and Crack Cocaine,I say articles because Gary Webb’s 1996 article about the CIA and Crack Cocaine was a Three day series.On the archived website is also the 1996 statement from the LA Police that that there was no wrong doing by the CIA.Because Two years later in 1998,VolumeII of the CIA Inspector Generals Report which proved that a legal loophole was created by the CIA to allow Cocaine sales was released I just pasted in all Three days of the Webb article.

https://web.archive.org/web/19961220020843/http://www.sjmercury.com/drugs/postscript/

America's 'crack' plague

has roots in Nicaragua war

Colombia-San Francisco Bay Area drug pipeline

helped finance CIA-backed Contras

Published: Aug. 18, 1996

BY GARY WEBB

Mercury News Staff Writer

FOR THE BETTER PART of a decade, a San Francisco Bay Area drug ring sold tons of cocaine to the Crips and Bloods street gangs of Los Angeles and funneled millions in drug profits to a Latin American guerrilla army run by the U.S. Central Intelligence Agency, a Mercury News investigation has found.

This drug network opened the first pipeline between Colombia's cocaine cartels and the black neighborhoods of Los Angeles, a city now known as the "crack'' capital of the world. The cocaine that flooded in helped spark a crack explosion in urban America … and provided the cash and connections needed for L.A.'s gangs to buy automatic weapons.

It is one of the most bizarre alliances in modern history: the union of a U.S.-backed army attempting to overthrow a revolutionary socialist government and the Uzi-toting "gangstas'' of Compton and South-Central Los Angeles.

Testimony links U.S. to drugs-guns trade

Dealers got their 'own little arsenal'

The army's financiers -- who met with CIA agents both before and during the time they were selling the drugs in L.A. -- delivered cut-rate cocaine to the gangs through a young South-Central crack dealer named Ricky Donnell Ross.

Unaware of his suppliers' military and political connections, "Freeway Rick" -- a dope dealer of mythic proportions in the L.A. drug world -- turned the cocaine powder into crack and wholesaled it to gangs across the country.

The cash Ross paid for the cocaine, court records show, was then used to buy weapons and equipment for a guerrilla army named the Fuerza Democratica Nicaraguense (Nicaraguan Democratic Force) or FDN, the largest of several anti-communist commonly called the Contras.

Biographical information on Rick Ross

More photos of Rick Ross

While the FDN's war is barely a memory today, black America is still dealing with its poisonous side effects. Urban neighborhoods are grappling with legions of homeless crack addicts. Thousands of young black men are serving long prison sentences for selling cocaine -- a drug that was virtually unobtainable in black neighborhoods before members of the CIA's army started bringing it into South-Central in the 1980s at bargain-basement prices.

And the L.A. gangs, which used their enormous cocaine profits to arm themselves and spread crack across the country, are still thriving, turning entire blocks of major cities into occasional war zones.

"There is a saying that the ends justify the means,'' former FDN leader and drug dealer Oscar Danilo Blandon Reyes testified during a recent cocaine trafficking trial in San Diego. "And that's what Mr. Bermudez (the CIA agent who commanded the FDN) told us in Honduras, OK? So we started raising money for the Contra revolution.''

Recently declassified reports, federal court testimony, undercover tapes, court records here and abroad and hundreds of hours of interviews over the past 12 months leave no doubt that Blandon was no ordinary drug dealer.

Biographical information on Danilo Blandon

Blandon's testimony

Shortly before Blandon -- who had been the drug ring's Southern California distributor -- took the stand in San Diego as a witness for the U.S. Department of Justice, federal prosecutors obtained a court order preventing defense lawyers from delving into his ties to the CIA.

Blandon, one of the FDN's founders in California, "will admit that he was a large-scale dealer in cocaine, and there is no additional benefit to any defendant to inquire as to the Central Intelligence Agency,'' Assistant U.S. Attorney L.J. O'Neale argued in his motion shortly before Ross' trial on cocaine trafficking charges in March.

Motion to preclude reference to CIA involvement

The most Blandon would say in court about who called the shots when he sold cocaine for the FDN was that "we received orders from the -- from other people.''

The 5,000-man FDN, records show, was created in mid-1981 when the CIA combined several existing groups of anti-communist exiles into a unified force it hoped would topple the new socialist government of Nicaragua.

From 1982 to 1988, the FDN -- run by both American and Nicaraguan CIA agents -- waged a losing war against Nicaragua's Sandinista government, the Cuban-supported socialists who'd overthrown U.S.-backed dictator Anastasio Somoza in 1979.

Blandon, who began working for the FDN's drug operation in late 1981, testified that the drug ring sold almost a ton of cocaine in the United States that year -- $54 million worth at prevailing wholesale prices. It was not clear how much of the money found its way back to the CIA's army, but Blandon testified that "whatever we were running in L.A., the profit was going to the Contra revolution.''

Blandon's testimony

At the time of that testimony, Blandon was a full-time informant for the Drug Enforcement Administration, a job the U.S. Department of Justice got him after releasing him from prison in 1994.

Though Blandon admitted to crimes that have sent others away for life, the Justice Department turned him loose on unsupervised probation after only 28 months behind bars and has paid him more than $166,000 since, court records show.

Motion for reduction of Oscar Danilo Blandon's sentence

"He has been extraordinarily helpful,'' federal prosecutor O'Neale told Blandon's judge in a plea for the trafficker's release in 1994. Though O'Neale once described Blandon to a grand jury as "the biggest Nicaraguan cocaine dealer in the United States,'' the prosecutor would not discuss him with the Mercury News.

A known dealer since '74 has stayed out of U.S. jails

Blandon's boss in the FDN's cocaine operation, Juan Norwin Meneses Cantarero, has never spent a day in a U.S. prison, even though the federal government has been aware of his cocaine dealings since at least 1974, records show.

Meneses -- who ran the drug ring from his homes in the San Francisco Bay Area -- is listed in the DEA's computers as a major international drug smuggler and was implicated in 45 separate federal investigations. Yet he and his cocaine-dealing relatives lived quite openly in the Bay Area for years, buying homes in Pacifica and Burlingame, along with bars, restaurants, car lots and factories in San Francisco, Hayward and Oakland.

Biographical information on Norwin Meneses

More photos of Norwin Meneses

"I even drove my own cars, registered in my name,'' Meneses said during a recent interview in Nicaragua.

Meneses' organization was "the target of unsuccessful investigative attempts for many years,'' prosecutor O'Neale acknowledged in a 1994 affidavit. But records and interviews revealed that a number of those probes were stymied not by the elusive Meneses but by agencies of the U.S. government.

Agents from four organizations -- the DEA, U.S. Customs, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department and the California Bureau of Narcotic Enforcement -- have complained that investigations were hampered by the CIA or unnamed "national security'' interests.

1988 investigation hit a wall of secrecy

One 1988 investigation by a U.S. Senate subcommittee ran into a wall of official secrecy at the Justice Department.

In that case, congressional records show, Senate investigators were trying to determine why the U.S. attorney in San Francisco, Joseph Russoniello, had given $36,000 back to a Nicaraguan cocaine dealer arrested by the FBI.

The money was returned, court records show, after two Contra leaders sent letters to the court swearing that the drug dealer had been given the cash to buy weapons for guerrillas. Russoniello said it was cheaper to give the money back than to disprove that claim.

"The Justice Department flipped out to prevent us from getting access to people, records -- finding anything out about it,'' recalled Jack Blum, former chief counsel to the Senate subcommittee that investigated allegations of Contra cocaine trafficking. "It was one of the most frustrating exercises that I can ever recall.''

It wasn't until 1989, a few months after the Contra-Sandinista war ended and five years after Meneses moved from the Peninsula to a ranch in Costa Rica, that the U.S. government took action against him -- sort of.

Federal prosecutors in San Francisco charged Meneses with conspiracy to distribute one kilo of cocaine in 1984, a year in which he was working publicly with the FDN.

In San Francisco photo, Meneses seen with CIA operative

Meneses' work was so public, in fact, that he posed for a picture in June 1984 in a kitchen of a San Francisco home with the FDN's political boss, Adolfo Calero, a longtime CIA operative who became the public face of the Contras in the United States.

According to the indictment, Meneses was in the midst of his alleged cocaine conspiracy at the time the picture was taken.

But the indictment was quickly locked away in the vaults of the San Francisco federal courthouse, where it remains today … inexplicably secret for more than seven years. Meneses was never arrested.

1984 meeting of anti-communist group in San Francisco

Biographical information on Adolfo Calero

Reporters found a copy of the secret indictment in Nicaragua, along with a federal arrest warrant issued Feb. 8, 1989. Records show the no-bail warrant was never entered into the national law enforcement database called NCIC, which police use to track down fugitives. The former federal prosecutor who indicted him, Eric Swenson, declined to be interviewed.

After Nicaraguan police arrested Meneses on cocaine charges in Managua in 1991, his judge expressed astonishment that the infamous smuggler went unmolested by American drug agents during his years in the United States.

Indictment of Norwin Meneses

Photo of the arrest warrant (58K)

"How do you explain the fact that Norwin Meneses, implicated since 1974 in the trafficking of drugs ... has not been detained in the United States, a country in which he has lived, entered and departed many times since 1974?'' Judge Martha Quezada asked during a pretrial hearing.

"Well, that question needs to be asked to the authorities of the United States,'' replied Roger Mayorga, then chief of Nicaragua's anti-drug agency.

U.S. officials amazed Meneses remained free

His seeming invulnerability amazed American authorities as well.

A Customs agent who investigated Meneses in 1980 before transferring elsewhere said he was reassigned to San Francisco seven years later "and I was sitting in some meetings and here's Meneses' name again. And I can remember thinking, "Holy cow, is this guy still around?'.''

Blandon led an equally charmed life. For at least five years he brokered massive amounts of cocaine to the black gangs of Los Angeles without being arrested. But his luck changed overnight.

On Oct. 27, 1986, agents from the FBI, the IRS, local police and the Los Angeles County sheriff fanned out across Southern California and raided more than a dozen locations connected to Blandon's cocaine operation. Blandon and his wife, along with numerous Nicaraguan associates, were arrested on drug and weapons charges.

The search warrant affidavit reveals that local drug agents knew plenty about Blandon's involvement with cocaine and the CIA's army nearly 10 years ago.

"Danilo Blandon is in charge of a sophisticated cocaine smuggling and distribution organization operating in Southern California,'' L.A. County sheriff's Sgt. Tom Gordon said in the 1986 affidavit. "The monies gained from the sales of cocaine are transported to Florida and laundered through Orlando Murillo, who is a high-ranking officer of a chain of banks in Florida named Government Securities Corporation. From this bank the monies are filtered to the Contra rebels to buy arms in the war in Nicaragua.''

Corporate records show that Murillo -- a Nicaraguan banker and relative of Blandon's wife -- was a vice-president of Government Securities Corporation in Coral Gables, a large brokerage firm that collapsed in 1987 amid allegations of fraud. Murillo did not respond to an interview request.

Despite their intimate knowledge of Blandon's operations, the police raids were a spectacular failure. Every location had been cleaned of anything remotely incriminating. No one was ever prosecuted.

Ron Spear, a spokesman for Los Angeles County Sheriff Sherman Block, said Blandon somehow knew that he was under police surveillance. Others thought so, too.

"The cops always believed that investigation had been compromised by the CIA,'' Los Angeles federal public defender Barbara O'Connor said in a recent interview. O'Connor knew of the raids because she later defended the raids' leader, Sgt. Gordon, against federal charges of police corruption. Gordon, convicted of tax evasion, declined to be interviewed.

Lawyer suggests aid was at root of problem

FBI records show that soon after the raids, Blandon's defense attorney, Bradley Brunon, called the sheriff's department to suggest that his client's troubles stemmed from a most unlikely source: a recent congressional vote authorizing $100 million in military aid to the CIA's Contra army.

According to a December 1986 FBI Teletype, Brunon told the officers that the "CIA winked at this sort of thing. ... (Brunon) indicated that now that U.S. Congress had voted funds for the Nicaraguan Contra movement, U.S. government now appears to be turning against organizations like this.''

That FBI report, part of the files of former Iran-Contra Special Prosecutor Lawrence Walsh, was made public only last year, when it was released by the National Archives at the Mercury News' request.

FBI Teletype regarding conversation with attorney Bradley Brunon

Blandon has also implied that his cocaine sales were, for a time, CIA-approved. He told a San Francisco federal grand jury in 1994 that once the FDN began receiving American taxpayer dollars, the CIA no longer needed his kind of help.

"When Mr. Reagan get in the power, we start receiving a lot of money,'' Blandon testified. "And the people that was in charge, it was the CIA, so they didn't want to raise any (drug) money because they have, they had the money that they wanted.''

"From the government?" asked Assistant U.S. Attorney David Hall.

"Yes," for the Contra revolution," Blandon said. "So we started -- you know, the ambitious person -- we started doing business by ourselves."

Asked about that, prosecutor Hall said, "I don't know what to tell you. The CIA won't tell me anything."

None of the government agencies known to have been involved with Meneses and Blandon over the years would provide the Mercury News with any information about them.

A Freedom of Information Act request filed with the CIA was denied on national security grounds. FOIA requests filed with the DEA were denied on privacy grounds. Requests filed months ago with the FBI, the State Department and the Immigration and Naturalization Service have produced nothing so far.

None of the DEA officials known to have worked with the two men would talk to a reporter. Questions submitted to the DEA's public affairs office in Washington were never answered, despite repeated requests.

Blandon's lawyer, Brunon, said in an interview that his client never told him directly that he was selling cocaine for the CIA, but the prominent Los Angeles defense attorney drew his own conclusions from the "atmosphere of CIA and clandestine activities'' that surrounded Blandon and his Nicaraguan friends.

"Was he involved with the CIA? Probably. Was he involved with drugs? Most definitely,'' Brunon said. "Were those two things involved with each other? They've never said that, obviously. They've never admitted that. But I don't know where these guys get these big aircraft ...''

That very topic arose during the sensational 1992 cocaine trafficking trial of Meneses after Meneses was arrested in Nicaragua in connection with a staggering 750-kilo shipment of cocaine. His chief accuser was his friend Enrique Miranda, a relative and former Nicaraguan military intelligence officer who had been Meneses' emissary to the cocaine cartel of Bogota, Colombia. Miranda pleaded guilty to drug charges and agreed to cooperate in exchange for a seven-year sentence.

In a long, handwritten statement he read to Meneses' jury, Miranda revealed the deepest secrets of the Meneses drug ring, earning his old boss a 30-year prison sentence in the process.

"He (Norwin) and his brother Luis Enrique had financed the Contra revolution with the benefits of the cocaine they sold,'' Miranda wrote. "This operation, as Norwin told me, was executed with the collaboration of high-ranking Salvadoran military personnel. They met with officials of the Salvadoran air force, who flew (planes) to Colombia and then left for the U.S., bound for an Air Force base in Texas, as he told me.''

Meneses -- who has close personal and business ties to a Salvadoran air force commander and former CIA agent named Marcos Aguado -- declined to discuss Miranda's statements during an interview at a prison outside Managua in January. He is scheduled to be paroled this summer, after nearly five years in custody.

U.S. General Accounting Office records confirm that El Salvador's air force was supplying the CIA's Nicaraguan guerrillas with aircraft and flight support services throughout the mid-1980s.

Miranda did not name the Air Force base in Texas where the FDN's cocaine was purportedly flown. The same day the Mercury News requested official permission to interview Miranda, he disappeared.

While out on a routine weekend furlough, Miranda failed to return to the Nicaraguan jail where he'd been living since 1992. Though his jailers, who described him as a model prisoner, claimed Miranda had escaped, they didn't call the police until a Mercury News correspondent showed up and discovered he was gone.

He has not been seen in nearly a year.

MONDAY: How the drug ring worked, and how crack was "born" in the San Francisco Bay Area. Plus, the story of how the U.S. government gave back $36,000 seized from a drug dealer after he claimed the money belonged to the Contras.

________________________________________

Shadowy origins

of 'crack' epidemic

Role of CIA-linked agents

a well-protected secret until now

Published: Aug. 19, 1996

BY GARY WEBB

Mercury News Staff Writer

IF THEY'D BEEN IN a more respectable line of work, Norwin Meneses, Danilo Blandon and ''Freeway Rick'' Ross would have been hailed as geniuses of marketing.

This odd trio -- a smuggler, a bureaucrat and a driven ghetto teen-ager -- made fortunes creating the first mass market in America for a product so hellishly desirable that consumers will literally kill to get it: ''crack'' cocaine.

Federal lawmen will tell you plenty about Rick Ross, mostly about the evils he visited upon black neighborhoods by spreading the crack plague in Los Angeles and cities as far east as Cincinnati. On Aug. 23, they hope, Freeway Rick will be sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

But those same officials won't say a word about the two men who turned Rick Ross into L.A's first king of crack, the men who, for at least five years, supplied him with enough Colombian cocaine to help spawn crack markets in major cities nationwide. Their critical role in the country's crack explosion, a Mercury News investigation found, has been a strictly guarded secret -- until now.

To understand how crack came to curse black America, you have to go into the volcanic hills overlooking Managua, the capital of the Republic of Nicaragua.

San Francisco agent thought she was onto something big

Meneses' trail was getting warm when her superiors took her off the case

'Crack' born in San Francisco Bay Area in '74

It was a failed attempt to copy something else

During June 1979, those hills teemed with triumphant guerrillas called Sandinistas -- Cuban- assisted revolutionaries who had just pulled off one of the biggest military upsets in Central American history. In a bloody civil war, they'd destroyed the U.S.-trained army of Nicaragua's dictator, Anastasio Somoza. The final assault on Somoza's downtown bunker was expected any day.

In the dictator's doomed capital, a minor member of Somoza's government decided to skip the war's obvious ending. On June 19, Oscar Danilo Blandon Reyes gathered his wife and young daughter, slipped through the encircling rebels and flew into exile in California.

Blandon, the then 29-year-old son of a wealthy slumlord, left a life of privilege and luxury behind. Educated at the finest private schools in Latin America, he had earned a master's degree in marketing and had become the head of a $27 million program financed by the U.S. government. As Nicaragua's director of wholesale markets, it had been his job to create an American-style agricultural system.

Today, Danilo Blandon is a well-paid and highly trusted operative for the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration. Federal officials say he is one of the DEA's top informants in Latin America, collecting intelligence on Colombian and Mexican drug lords and setting up stings.

In March, he was the DEA's star witness at a drug trial in San Diego, where, for the first time, he testified publicly about his strange interlude between government jobs -- the years he sold cocaine to the street gangs of black Los Angeles.

Drug Enforcement Agency

Dealer says patriotism for Nicaragua was motive

A stocky man with salt-and-pepper hair, a trim mustache and a distinguished bearing, Blandon swore that he didn't plan on becoming a dope dealer when he landed in the United States with $100 in his pocket, seeking political asylum. He did it, he insisted, out of patriotism.

When duty called in late 1981, he was working as a car salesman in East Los Angeles. In his spare time, he said, he and a few fellow exiles were working to rebuild Somoza's defeated army, the Nicaraguan national guard, in hopes of one day returning to Managua in triumph.

Like his friends, Blandon nursed a keen hatred of the Sandinistas, who had confiscated the Blandon family's cattle ranches and sprawling urban slums. His wife's politically prominent family -- the Murillos, whose patriarch was Managua's mayor in the 1960s -- lost its immense fortune as well.

''Because of the horror stories and persecution suffered by his family and countrymen, Blandon said he decided to assist his countrymen in fighting the tyranny of the (Sandinista) regime,'' stated a 1992 report from the U.S. Probation and Parole Department. ''He decided that because he was an adept businessman, he could assist his countrymen through monetary means.''

But the rallies and cocktail parties the exiles hosted raised little money. ''At this point, he became committed to raising money for humanitarian and political reasons via illegal activity (cocaine trafficking for profit),'' said the heavily censored report, which surfaced during the March trial.

Oscar Danilo Blandon probation report

That venture began, Blandon testified, with a phone call from a wealthy friend in Miami named Donald Barrios, an old college classmate. Corporate records show Barrios was a business partner of one of the ex-dictator's top military aides: Maj. Gen. Gustavo ''The Tiger'' Medina, a steely eyed counterinsurgency expert and the former supply boss of Somoza's army.

Blandon said his college chum, who also was working in the resistance movement, dispatched him to Los Angeles International Airport to pick up another exile, Juan Norwin Meneses Cantarero. Though their families were related, Blandon said, he'd never met Meneses -- a wiry, excitable man with a bad toupee -- until that day.

''I picked him up, and he started telling me that we had to (raise) some money and to send to Honduras,'' Blandon testified. He said he flew with Meneses to a camp there and met one of his new companion's old friends, Col. Enrique Bermudez.

Medina's quotation in a restaurant review

Bermudez -- who'd been Somoza's Washington liaison to the American military -- was hired by the Central Intelligence Agency in mid-1980 to pull together the remnants of Somoza's vanquished national guard, records show. In August 1981, Bermudez's efforts were unveiled at a news conference as the Fuerza Democratica Nicaraguense (FDN) -- in English, the Nicaraguan Democratic Force. It was the largest and best-organized of the handful of guerrilla groups Americans would know as the Contras.

Bermudez was the FDN's military chief and, according to congressional records and newspaper reports, received regular CIA paychecks for a decade, payments that stopped shortly before his still-unsolved slaying in Managua in 1991.

Biographical information on Col. Enrique Bermudez

Blandon's testimony about Bermudez

Reagan's secret order not enough to fund Contras

White House records show that shortly before Blandon's meeting with Bermudez, President Reagan had given the CIA the green light to begin covert paramilitary operations against the Sandinista government. But Reagan's secret Dec. 1, 1981, order permitted the spy agency to spend only $19.9 million on the project, an amount CIA officials acknowledged was not nearly enough to field a credible fighting force.

After meeting with Bermudez, Blandon testified, he and Meneses ''started raising money for the Contra revolution.'' ''There is a saying that the ends justify the means,'' Blandon testified. ''And that's what Mr. Bermudez told us in Honduras, OK?''

While Blandon says Bermudez didn't know cocaine would be the fund-raising device they used, the presence of the mysterious Mr. Meneses strongly suggests otherwise.

Norwin Meneses, known in Nicaraguan newspapers as ''Rey de la Droga'' (King of Drugs), was then under active investigation by the DEA and the FBI for smuggling cocaine into the United States, records show.

And Bermudez was very familiar with the influential Meneses family. He had served under two Meneses brothers, Fermin and Edmundo, who were generals in Somoza's army. Somoza himself spoke at the 1978 funeral of Edmundo Meneses, who was slain by leftists shortly after his appointment as Nicaragua's ambassador to Guatemala, hailing him as an anti-communist martyr.

A violent death -- someone else's -- had also made brother Norwin famous in his homeland. In 1977 he was accused of ordering the assassination of Nicaragua's chief of Customs, who was gunned down in the midst of an investigation into an international stolen car ring allegedly run by Norwin Meneses.

Though the customs boss accused Meneses on his deathbed of hiring his killer, Nicaraguan newspapers reported that the Managua police, then commanded by Edmundo Meneses, cleared Norwin of any involvement.

Despite that incident and a stack of law enforcement reports describing him as a major drug trafficker, Norwin Meneses was welcomed into the United States in July 1979 as a political refugee and given a visa and a work permit. He settled in the San Francisco Bay Area, and for the next six years supervised the importation of thousands of kilos of cocaine into California.

It arrived in all kinds of containers: false-bottomed shoes, Colombian freighters, cars with hidden compartments, luggage from Miami. Once here, it disappeared into a series of houses and nondescript storefront businesses scattered from Hayward to San Jose, Pacifica to Burlingame, Daly City to Oakland.

And, like Blandon, Meneses went to work for the CIA's army.

At the meeting with Bermudez, Meneses said in a recent interview, the Contra commander put him in charge of ''intelligence and security'' for the FDN in California.

Presidential directive ordering support of paramilitary operations against Nicaragua

A copy of the order signed by President Reagan (122K)

Blandon's testimony

Blandon's testimony about Meneses

Article reporting death of Edmundo Meneses Cantanero

''Nobody (from California) would join the Contra forces down there without my knowledge and approval,'' he said proudly. Blandon, he said, was assigned to raise money in Los Angeles.

Blandon testified that Meneses took him back to San Francisco and, over two days, schooled him in the cocaine trade.

Meneses declined to discuss any cocaine dealings he may have had, other than to deny that he ever ''transferred benefits from my business to the FDN. Business is business.''

Lessons over, Blandon said, Meneses gave him two kilograms of cocaine (roughly 4 pounds), the names of two customers and a one-way ticket to Los Angeles.

''Meneses was pushing me every week,'' he testified. ''It took me about three months, four months to sell those two keys because I didn't know what to do. ... In those days, two keys was too heavy.''

At the time, cocaine was so costly that few besides rock stars and studio executives could afford it. One study of actual cocaine prices paid by DEA agents put it at $5,200 an ounce.

But Blandon wasn't peddling the FDN's cocaine in Beverly Hills or Malibu. To find customers, he and several other Nicaraguan exiles working with him headed for the vast, untapped markets of L.A.'s black ghettos.

Uncanny timing made marketing strategy work

Blandon's marketing strategy, selling the world's most expensive street drug in some of California's poorest neighborhoods, might seem baffling, but in retrospect, his timing was uncanny. He and his compatriots arrived in South-Central L.A. right when street-level drug users were figuring out how to make cocaine affordable: by changing the pricey white powder into powerful little nuggets that could be smoked -- crack.

Crack turned the cocaine world on its head. Cocaine smokers got an explosive high unmatched by 10 times as much snorted powder. And since only a tiny amount was needed for that rush, cocaine no longer had to be sold in large, expensive quantities. Anyone with $20 could get wasted.

It was a ''substance that is tailor-made to addict people,'' Dr. Robert Byck, a Yale University cocaine expert, said during congressional testimony in 1986. ''It is as though (McDonald's founder) Ray Kroc had invented the opium den.''

Crack's Kroc was a disillusioned 19-year-old named Ricky Donnell Ross, who, at the dawn of the 1980s, found himself adrift on the streets of South-Central Los Angeles.

A talented tennis player for Dorsey High School, Ross had recently seen his dream of a college scholarship evaporate when his coach discovered he could neither read nor write.

At the end of tennis season, Ross quit high school and wound up at Los Angeles Trade-Technical College, a vocational community college where, ironically, he learned to bind books. But a bookbinding career was the last thing Ross had in mind. L.A. Trade-Tech had a tennis team, and Ross was still hoping his skills with the racquet would get his dreams back on track.

Hearing before the Select Committee on Narcotics Abuse and Control

''He was a very good player,'' recalled Pete Brown, his former coach at L.A. Trade-Tech. ''I'd say he was probably my No. 3 guy on the team at the time.''

To pay his bills, however, Ross picked up a different racket: stolen car parts. In late 1979, he was arrested for stealing a car and had to quit the trade while the charges were pending.

'Freeway Rick' hears about popularity of jet-set drug

During this forced hiatus, Ross said, a friend home on Christmas break from San Jose State University told him about the soaring popularity of a jet-set drug called cocaine, which Ross had only vaguely heard about. In the impoverished neighborhoods of South-Central, it was virtually non-existent. Most street cops, in fact, had never seen any because cocaine was then a parlor drug of the wealthy and the trendy.

Ross' friend -- a college football player -- told him ''cocaine was going to be the new thing, that everybody was doing it.'' Intrigued, Ross set off to find out more.

Through a cocaine-using auto upholstery teacher Ross knew, he met a Nicaraguan named Henry Corrales, who began selling Ross and his best friend, Ollie ''Big Loc'' Newell, small amounts of remarkably inexpensive cocaine.

Thanks to a network of friends in South-Central and Compton, including many members of various Crips gangs, Ross and Newell steadily built up clientele. With each sale, Ross reinvested his hefty profits in more cocaine.

Eventually, Corrales introduced Ross and Newell to his supplier, Danilo Blandon. And then business really picked up.

''At first, we was just going to do it until we made $5,000,'' Ross said. ''We made that so fast we said, no, we'll quit when we make $20,000. Then we was going to quit when we saved enough to buy a house ...''

Ross would eventually own millions of dollars' worth of real estate across Southern California, including houses, motels, a theater and several other businesses. (His nickname, ''Freeway Rick,'' came from the fact that he owned properties near the Harbor Freeway in Los Angeles.)

Within a year, Ross' drug operation grew to dominate inner-city Los Angeles, and many of the biggest dealers in town were his customers. When crack hit L.A.'s streets hard in late 1983, Ross already had the infrastructure in place to corner a huge chunk of the burgeoning market.

$2 million worth of crack moved in a single day

It was not uncommon, he said, to move $2 million or $3 million worth of crack in one day.

''Our biggest problem had got to be counting the money,'' Ross said. ''We got to the point where it was like, man, we don't want to count no more money.''

Nicaraguan cocaine dealer Jacinto Torres, another former supplier of Ross and a sometime- partner of Blandon, told drug agents in a 1992 interview that after a slow start, ''Blandon's cocaine business dramatically increased. ... Norwin Meneses, Blandon's supplier as of 1983 and 1984, routinely flew quantities of 200 to 400 kilograms from Miami to the West Coast.''

Leroy ''Chico'' Brown, an ex-crack dealer from Compton who dealt with Ross, told the Mercury News of visiting one of Ross' five cookhouses, where Blandon's powder was turned into crack, and finding huge steel vats of cocaine bubbling atop restaurant-size gas ranges.

Record of FBI interview with Jacinto Jose Torres

''They were stirring these big pots with those things you use in canoes,'' Brown said with amazement. ''You know -- oars.''

Blandon told the DEA last year that he was selling Ross up to 100 kilos of cocaine a week, which was then ''rocked up'' and distributed ''to the major gangs in the area, specifically the "Crips' and the "Bloods,''' the DEA report said.

At wholesale prices, that's roughly $65 million to $130 million worth of cocaine every year, depending on the going price of a kilo.

"He was one of the main distributors down here," said former Los Angeles Police Department narcotics detective Steve Polak, who was part of the Freeway Rick Task Force, which was set up in 1987 to put Ross out of business. "And his poison, there's no telling how many tens of thousands of people he touched. He's responsible for a major cancer that still hasn't stopped spreading."

Report of DEA investigation

But Ross is the first to admit that being in the right place at the right time had almost nothing to do with his amazing success. Other L.A. dealers, he noted, were selling crack long before he started.

What he had, and they didn't, was Danilo Blandon, a friend with a seemingly inexhaustible supply of high-grade cocaine and an expert's knowledge of how to market it.

''I'm not saying I wouldn't have been a dope dealer without Danilo,'' Ross stressed. ''But I wouldn't have been Freeway Rick.''

The secret to his success, Ross said, was Blandon's cocaine prices. ''It was unreal. We were just wiping out everybody.''

That alone, Ross said, allowed him to sew up the Los Angeles market and move on. In city after city, local dealers either bought from Ross or got left behind.

''It didn't make no difference to Rick what anyone else was selling it for. Rick would just go in and undercut him $10,000 a key,'' Chico Brown said. ''Say some dude was selling for 30. Boom -- Rick would go in and sell it for 20. If he was selling for 20, Rick would sell for 10. Sometimes, he be giving (it) away.''

Before long, Blandon was giving Ross hundreds of kilos of cocaine on consignment -- sell now, pay later -- a strategy that dramatically accelerated the expansion of Ross' crack empire, even beyond California's borders.

Ross said he never discovered how Blandon was able to get cocaine so cheaply. ''I just figured he knew the people, you know what I'm saying? He was plugged.''

But Freeway Rick had no idea just how ''plugged'' his erudite cocaine broker was. He didn't know about Norwin Meneses, or the CIA, or the Salvadoran air force planes that allegedly were flying the cocaine into an air base in Texas.

And he wouldn't find out about it for another 10 years.

TUESDAY: The impact of the crack epidemic on the black community, and why justice hasn't been for all.

________________________________________

War on drugs has unequal impact on black Americans

Contra case illustrates the discrepancy: Nicaraguan goes free; L.A. dealer faces life

Published: Aug. 20, 1996

BY GARY WEBB

Mercury News Staff Writer

FOR THE LAST YEAR and a half, the U.S. Department of Justice has been trying to explain why nearly everyone convicted in California's federal courts of ''crack'' cocaine trafficking is black.

Critics, who include some federal court judges, say it looks like the Justice Department is targeting crack dealers by race, which would be a violation of the U.S. Constitution.

Federal prosecutors, however, say there's a simple, if unpleasant, reason for the lopsided statistics: Most crack dealers are black.

''Socio-economic factors led certain ethnic and racial groups to be particularly involved with the distribution of certain drugs,'' the Justice Department argued in a case in Los Angeles last year, ''and blacks were particularly involved in the Los Angeles area crack trade.''

Flawed sentencing the main reason for race disparity

In 1993, crack smokers got 3 years; coke snorters got 3 months

San Francisco Bay Area man tangled in drug web

Tales to DEA of gun running, drug trafficking fall on deaf ears

But why -- of all the ethnic and racial groups in California to pick from -- crack planted its deadly roots in L.A.'s black neighborhoods is something only Oscar Danilo Blandon Reyes can say for sure.

Danilo Blandon, a yearlong Mercury News investigation found, is the Johnny Appleseed of crack in California -- the Crips' and Bloods' first direct-connect to the cocaine cartels of Colombia. The tons of cut-rate cocaine he brought into black L.A. during the 1980s and early 1990s became millions of rocks of crack, which spawned new crack markets wherever they landed.

On a tape made by the Drug Enforcement Administration in July 1990, Blandon casually explained the flood of cocaine that coursed through the streets of South-Central Los Angeles during the previous decade.

''These people have been working with me 10 years,'' Blandon said. ''I've sold them about 2,000 or 4,000 (kilos). I don't know. I don't remember how many.''

''It ain't that Japanese guy you were talking about, is it?'' asked DEA informant John Arman, who was wearing a hidden transmitter.

''No, it's not him,'' Blandon insisted. ''These ... these are the black people.''

Arman gasped. ''Black?!''

''Yeah,'' Blandon said. ''They control L.A. The people (black cocaine dealers) that control L.A.''

U.S. has paid Blandon more than $166,000

But unlike the thousands of young blacks now serving long federal prison sentences for selling mere handfuls of the drug, Blandon is a free man today. He has a spacious new home in Nicaragua and a business exporting precious woods, courtesy of the U.S. government, which has paid him more than $166,000 over the past 18 months, records show -- for his help in the war on drugs.

That turn of events both amuses and angers ''Freeway Rick'' Ross, L.A.'s premier crack wholesaler during much of the 1980s and Danilo Blandon's biggest customer.

''They say I sold dope everywhere but, man, I know he done sold 10 times more dope than me,'' Ross said with a laugh during a recent interview.

1990 conversation between John Arman and Oscar Danilo Blandon

Blandon discusses his contacts with Arman

Note: Strong language used in excerpt.

More of the conversation between Arman and Blandon

Confirmation of Blandon's identity as an informant

Nothing epitomizes the drug war's uneven impact on black Americans more clearly than the intertwined lives of Ricky Donnell Ross, a high school dropout, and his suave cocaine supplier, Danilo Blandon, who has a master's degree in marketing and was one of the top civilian leaders in California of an anti-communist guerrilla army formed by the U.S. Central Intelligence Agency. Called the Fuerza Democratica Nicaraguense (FDN), it became known to most Americans as the Contras.

In recent court testimony, Blandon, who began dealing cocaine in South-Central L.A. in 1982, swore that the first kilo of cocaine he sold in California was to raise money for the CIA's army, which was trying on a shoestring to unseat Nicaragua's new socialist Sandinista government.

After Blandon crossed paths with Ross, a South-Central teen-ager who had the gang connections and street smarts necessary to move the army's cocaine, a veritable blizzard engulfed the ghettos.

Former Los Angeles Police narcotics detective Stephen W. Polak said he was working the streets of South-Central in the mid-1980s when he and his partners began seeing more cocaine than ever before.

''A lot of detectives, a lot of cops, were saying, hey, these blacks, no longer are we just seeing gram dealers. These guys are doing ounces; they were doing keys,'' Polak recalled. But he said the reports were pooh-poohed by higher-ups who couldn't believe black neighborhoods could afford the amount of cocaine the street cops claimed to be seeing.

''Major Violators (the LAPD's elite anti-drug unit) was saying, basically, ahh, South-Central, how much could they be dealing?'' said Polak, a 21-year LAPD veteran. ''Well, they (black dealers) went virtually untouched for a long time.''

It wasn't until January 1987 -- when crack markets were popping up in major cities all over the U.S. -- that law enforcement brass decided to confront L.A.'s crack problem head-on. They formed the Freeway Rick Task Force, a cadre of veteran drug agents whose sole mission was to put Rick Ross out of business. Polak was a charter member.

''We just dedicated seven days a week to him. We were just on him at every move,'' Polak said.

Ross, as usual, was quick to spot a trend. He moved to Cincinnati and quietly settled into a home in the woodsy Republican suburbs on the east side of town.

''I called it cooling out, trying to back away from the game,'' Ross said. ''I had enough money.''

His longtime supplier, Blandon, reached an identical conclusion around the same time. A massive police raid on his cocaine operation in late 1986 nearly gave his wife a nervous breakdown, he testified recently, and by the summer of 1987 he was safely ensconced in Miami, with $1.6 million in cash.

Some of his drug profits, records show, were invested in a string of rental car and export businesses in Miami, often in partnership with an exiled Nicaraguan judge named Jose Macario Estrada. Like Blandon, the judge also worked for the CIA's army, helping FDN soldiers and their families obtain visas and work papers in the United States. Estrada said he knew nothing of Blandon's drug dealings at the time.

Blandon invested in four-star steak house

Blandon also bought into a swank steak-and-lobster restaurant called La Parrilla, which became a popular hangout for FDN leaders and supporters. The Miami Herald called it the ''best Nicaraguan restaurant in Dade County'' and gave it a four-star rating, its highest.

But neither Ross nor Blandon stayed ''retired'' for long.

A manic deal-maker, Ross found Cincinnati's virgin crack market too seductive to ignore. When he left Los Angeles, the price of a kilo was around $12,000. In the Queen City, Ross chuckled, ''keys was selling for $50,000. It was like when I first started.''

Review of La Parrilla

Plunging back in, the crack tycoon cornered the Cincinnati market using the same low-price, high-volume strategy -- and the same Nicaraguan drug connections -- he'd used in L.A. Soon, he was selling crack as far away as Cleveland, Indianapolis, Dayton and St. Louis.

''There's no doubt in my mind crack in Cincinnati can be traced to Ross,'' police officer Robert Enoch told a Cincinnati newspaper three years ago.

But Ross' reign in the Midwest was short-lived. In 1988, one of his loads ran into a drug-sniffing dog at a New Mexico bus station and drug agents eventually connected it to Ross. He pleaded guilty to crack trafficking charges and received a mandatory 10-year prison sentence, which he began serving in 1990.

In sunny Miami, Blandon's retirement plans also had gone awry. His 24-city rental car business collapsed in 1989 and later went into bankruptcy. To make money, he testified, he came to the Bay Area and began brokering cocaine again, buying and selling from the same Nicaraguan dealers he'd known from his days with the FDN. In 1990 and 1991, he testified, he sold about 425 kilos of cocaine in Northern California -- $10.5 million worth at wholesale prices.

But unlike before, when he was selling cocaine for the Contras, Blandon was constantly dogged by the police.

Twice in six months he was detained, first by Customs agents while taking $117,000 in money orders to Tijuana to pay a supplier, and then by the LAPD in the act of paying one of his Colombian suppliers more than $350,000.

The second time, after police found $14,000 in cash and a small quantity of cocaine in his pocket, he was arrested. But the U.S. Justice Department -- saying a prosecution would disrupt an active investigation -- persuaded the cops to drop their money laundering case.

Soon after that, Blandon and his wife, Chepita, were called down to the U.S. Immigration and Naturalization Service office in San Diego on a pretense and scooped up by DEA agents, on charges of conspiracy to distribute cocaine. They were jailed without bond as dangers to the community and several other Nicaraguans were also arrested.

Blandon's prosecutor, L.J. O'Neale, told a federal judge that Blandon had sold so much cocaine in the United States his mandatory prison sentence was ''off the scale.''

Then Blandon ''just vanished,'' said Juanita Brooks, a San Diego attorney who represented one of Blandon's co-defendants. ''All of a sudden his wife was out of jail and he was out of the case.''

The reasons were contained in a secret Justice Department memorandum filed in San Diego federal court in late 1993.

Prosecutor found Blandon 'extraordinarily valuable'

Blandon, prosecutor O'Neale wrote, had become ''extraordinarily valuable in major DEA investigations of Class I drug traffickers.'' And even though probation officers were recommending a life sentence and a $4 million fine, O'Neale said the government would be satisfied if Blandon got 48 months and no fine. Motion granted.

Motion for downward departure from sentencing guidelines

Less than a year later, records show, O'Neale was back with another idea: Why not just let Blandon go? After all, he wrote the judge, Blandon had a federal job waiting.

O'Neale, saying that Blandon ''has almost unlimited potential to assist the United States,'' said the government wanted ''to enlist Mr. Blandon as a full-time, paid informant after his release from prison.''

And since it would be hard to do that job with parole officers snooping around, O'Neale added, the government wanted him turned loose without any supervision. Motion granted. O'Neale declined to comment.

After only 28 months in custody, most of it spent with federal agents who debriefed him for ''hundreds of hours,'' he said, Blandon walked out of the Metropolitan Correctional Center in San Diego, was given a green card and began working on his first assignment: setting up his old friend ''Freeway Rick'' for a sting operation.

Motion for reduction of sentence for Oscar Danilo Blandon

Targeted for a sting while sitting in prison

Records show Ross was still behind bars, awaiting parole, when San Diego DEA agents targeted him for a ''reverse'' sting -- one in which government agents provide the drugs and the target provides the cash. The sting's author, DEA agent Chuck Jones, has testified that he had no evidence Ross was dealing drugs from his prison cell, where he'd spent the past four years.

But during his incarceration Ross did something that, in the end, may have been even more foolhardy: He testified against Los Angeles police officers, as a witness for the U.S. government.

Soon after Ross went to prison for the Cincinnati bust, federal prosecutors from Los Angeles came to see him, dangling a tantalizing offer. A massive scandal was sweeping the L.A. County sheriff's elite narcotics squads, and among the dozens of detectives fired or indicted for allegedly beating suspects, stealing drug money and planting evidence were members of the old Freeway Rick Task Force.

1994 statement regarding Ricky Ross and Danilo Blandon

Grand jury testimony by DEA agent Chuck Jones

If Ross would testify about his experiences, he was told, it could help him get out of jail.

In 1991, he took the stand against his old nemesis, LAPD detective Steve Polak, who eventually pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of excessive use of force and retired. But the deal Ross got from federal prosecutors for testifying -- five years off his sentence and an agreement that his remaining drug profits would not be seized -- galled many.

''Ross will fall again someday,'' Polak bitterly told a Los Angeles Times reporter in late 1994.

By then, the trip wires were already strung.

Within days of Ross' parole in October 1994, he and Blandon were back in touch and their conversation quickly turned to cocaine. It was almost like old times, except that Ross was now hauling trash for a living. He was also behind on his mortgage payments for an old theater he owned in South-Central, which he was trying to turn into a youth academy.

According to tapes Blandon made of some of their discussions, Ross repeatedly told Blandon that he was broke and couldn't afford to finance a drug deal. But Ross did agree to help his old mentor, who was also pleading poverty, find someone else to buy the 100 kilos of cocaine Blandon claimed he had.

Drug-laden vehicle was a trap for Ross

On March 2, 1995, in a shopping center parking lot in National City, near San Diego, Ross poked his head inside a cocaine-laden Chevy Blazer and the place exploded with police.

Drugs used in DEA's bust (15K)

Ross jumped into a friend's pickup and zoomed off ''looking for a wall that I could crash myself into,'' he said. ''I just wanted to die.'' He was captured after the truck careened into a hedgerow and has been held in jail without bond since then.

Ross' arrest netted Blandon $45,500 in government rewards and expenses, records show. On the strength of Blandon's testimony, Ross and two other men were convicted of cocaine conspiracy charges in San Diego last March -- conspiring to sell the DEA's cocaine. Sentencing is set for Aug. 23. Ross is facing a life sentence without the possibility of parole. The other men are looking at 10- to 20- year sentences.

Ross' truck at time of his capture by the DEA (13K)

Acquaintances say Blandon, who refused repeated interview requests, is a common sight these days in Managua's better restaurants, drinking with friends and telling of his ''escape'' from U.S. authorities.

According to his Miami lawyer, Blandon spends most of his time shuttling between San Diego and Managua, trying to recover Nicaraguan properties he left behind in 1979, when the socialists seized power and sent him running to the United States.

________________________________________

