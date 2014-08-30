L'ordre contre l'harmonie

Printemps 1989, Chine

Et voici, hélas, Tian'anmen, qui s'incline

Le mai 68 chinois

Qui, pendant presque deux mois

Embrasa, une partie de la Chine, et surtout Pékin

Valeureux et courageux mouvement estudiantin

Que tout un peuple, pendant deux semaines, soutint

Mais, les bureaucrates staliniens

Firent appel à l'armée

Aux pires éléments de l'armée

Pour tout exterminer

Des tas d'étudiants

Des tas d'étudiantes

Sous les chars furent aplatis

Sous les chars furent anéantis

La dernière grande révolte populaire

Avec même de l'autogestionnaire et du libertaire

Il fallait donc que cela cesse

Et donc, rien sur cette vérité, dans la presse

Du national

De l'international

Des milliers de mortes et de morts

Un étudianticide

Tout pouvoir est un génocide !

Mais

Silence radio

Mais

Silence télé

Comme de nos jours

C'est-à-dire depuis toujours

Tous les médias

Aux mains des diverses droites

Et à propos

Du silence télé, du silence radio

La voix de leurs, de nos maîtres

De quelle droite êtes-vous ?

Puis, tout s'automatise, ma foi

De l'automatisme langagier chinois

As-tu bien mangé ?

De l'automatisme langagier français

Cela va ou ça va ?

Mais une seule réponse

Oui

Une réponse automatisée

Une réponse conditionnée

C'est de la pensée militaire

C'est de la pensée réactionnaire

Sachant que tout se récupère

Et à ce sujet, faisant fi, de toutes les chimères

Le système capital devait pour se perpétuer

Fabriquer de l'insécurité généralisée

Quand plus personne

Ne pourra plus voir personne en peinture

Chacun, chacune, se traitant d'ordure

Le sauve sa peau, qui tout, défigure

Même si des plantes régénératrices

Même si des plantes dépollutrices

Stockant les métaux lourds du sol

Comme le Nickel

Ainsi de Alyssum murale

Ainsi de Geissois pruinosa

Comme aussi le manganèse

Ainsi Grevillea exul

Toute une renaturation

Atténuant toute une pollution !

Mais peut-on réparer l'irréparable

Quand le mal, si profond, devient inattaquable ?

Face à l'échelle humaine

Qui n'est pas une échelle géologique, ô déveine

Et donc les quelques plantes hyperaccumulatrices

Ne peuvent à elles seules, être les initiatrices

Des tutrices de la résilience

D'un monde pollueur en pleine démence

Même si

Berkheya codii

Plante stockant Nickel, platine, palladium

Arabidopsis halleri

Plante stockant le zinc et le cadmium

L'archéologie de notre société actuelle

Moins de traces que la grotte de Bruniquel

C'était pourtant

Il y a environ 175 000 ans

Déjà, l'appropriation du monde souterrain

Certes, aucun métro, aucun train

Mais Neandertal savait symboliser

Mais Neandertal savait édifier

Avec le feu parfaitement maîtrisé

L'ordre est toujours contre l'harmonie

L'harmonie de l'anarchie

L'anarchie de l'harmonie !

Patrice Faubert ( 2019 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur ( http://hiway-glk.fr/ )

Spring 1989, China

And here, alas, Tian'anmen, bowing

Chinese May 68

Who, for almost two months

Embrasa, part of China, and especially Beijing

Valorous and courageous student movement

That a whole people, for two weeks, supported

But, the Stalinist bureaucrats

Appealed to the army

To the worst elements of the army

To exterminate everything

Lots of students

Lots of students

Under the tanks were flattened

Under the tanks were annihilated

The last great popular revolt

With even the self-manager and the libertarian

So it had to stop

And so, nothing about this truth, in the press

National

From the international

Thousands of dead and dead

A student anticide

All power is genocide!

But

Radio silence

But

TV silence

Like nowadays

That is to say since always

All media

In the hands of the various rights

And by the way

TV silence, radio silence

The voice of theirs, of our masters

Which right are you?

Then everything gets automated, my faith

Chinese language automatism

Have you eaten well ?

French language automatism

Are you going or going?

But only one answer

Yes

An automated response

A conditioned response

It's military thought

It's reactionary thinking

Knowing that everything is recovered

And about it, ignoring all the dreams

The capital system had to perpetuate itself

Create widespread insecurity

When no one else

Won't be able to see anyone in painting

Each, each, calling each other garbage

Saves him his skin, which disfigures everything

Even if regenerative plants

Even if depolluting plants

Storing heavy metals from the soil

Like Nickel

So from Alyssum mural

So from Geissois pruinosa

As also manganese

Thus Grevillea exul

A whole renaturation

Mitigating a whole pollution!

But can we fix the irreparable?

When evil, so deep, becomes unassailable?

Facing the human scale

Which is not a geological scale, oh luck

And so the few hyperaccumulating plants

Cannot be the initiators alone

Guardians of resilience

From a polluting world in the midst of dementia

Even if

Berkheya codii

Plant storing Nickel, Platinum, Palladium

Arabidopsis halleri

Plant storing zinc and cadmium

The archeology of our current society

Less traces than the Bruniquel cave

It was however

About 175,000 years ago

Already, the appropriation of the underground world

Of course, no metro, no train

But Neanderthals knew how to symbolize

But Neanderthals knew how to build

With the fire perfectly under control

Order is always against harmony

The harmony of anarchy

The anarchy of harmony!

Patrice Faubert (2019) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien (http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/) Pat says the guest on (http://hiway-glk.fr/)