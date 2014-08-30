L'ordre contre l'harmonie
Printemps 1989, Chine
Et voici, hélas, Tian'anmen, qui s'incline
Le mai 68 chinois
Qui, pendant presque deux mois
Embrasa, une partie de la Chine, et surtout Pékin
Valeureux et courageux mouvement estudiantin
Que tout un peuple, pendant deux semaines, soutint
Mais, les bureaucrates staliniens
Firent appel à l'armée
Aux pires éléments de l'armée
Pour tout exterminer
Des tas d'étudiants
Des tas d'étudiantes
Sous les chars furent aplatis
Sous les chars furent anéantis
La dernière grande révolte populaire
Avec même de l'autogestionnaire et du libertaire
Il fallait donc que cela cesse
Et donc, rien sur cette vérité, dans la presse
Du national
De l'international
Des milliers de mortes et de morts
Un étudianticide
Tout pouvoir est un génocide !
Mais
Silence radio
Mais
Silence télé
Comme de nos jours
C'est-à-dire depuis toujours
Tous les médias
Aux mains des diverses droites
Et à propos
Du silence télé, du silence radio
La voix de leurs, de nos maîtres
De quelle droite êtes-vous ?
Puis, tout s'automatise, ma foi
De l'automatisme langagier chinois
As-tu bien mangé ?
De l'automatisme langagier français
Cela va ou ça va ?
Mais une seule réponse
Oui
Une réponse automatisée
Une réponse conditionnée
C'est de la pensée militaire
C'est de la pensée réactionnaire
Sachant que tout se récupère
Et à ce sujet, faisant fi, de toutes les chimères
Le système capital devait pour se perpétuer
Fabriquer de l'insécurité généralisée
Quand plus personne
Ne pourra plus voir personne en peinture
Chacun, chacune, se traitant d'ordure
Le sauve sa peau, qui tout, défigure
Même si des plantes régénératrices
Même si des plantes dépollutrices
Stockant les métaux lourds du sol
Comme le Nickel
Ainsi de Alyssum murale
Ainsi de Geissois pruinosa
Comme aussi le manganèse
Ainsi Grevillea exul
Toute une renaturation
Atténuant toute une pollution !
Mais peut-on réparer l'irréparable
Quand le mal, si profond, devient inattaquable ?
Face à l'échelle humaine
Qui n'est pas une échelle géologique, ô déveine
Et donc les quelques plantes hyperaccumulatrices
Ne peuvent à elles seules, être les initiatrices
Des tutrices de la résilience
D'un monde pollueur en pleine démence
Même si
Berkheya codii
Plante stockant Nickel, platine, palladium
Arabidopsis halleri
Plante stockant le zinc et le cadmium
L'archéologie de notre société actuelle
Moins de traces que la grotte de Bruniquel
C'était pourtant
Il y a environ 175 000 ans
Déjà, l'appropriation du monde souterrain
Certes, aucun métro, aucun train
Mais Neandertal savait symboliser
Mais Neandertal savait édifier
Avec le feu parfaitement maîtrisé
L'ordre est toujours contre l'harmonie
L'harmonie de l'anarchie
L'anarchie de l'harmonie !
Patrice Faubert ( 2019 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur ( http://hiway-glk.fr/ )
Spring 1989, China
And here, alas, Tian'anmen, bowing
Chinese May 68
Who, for almost two months
Embrasa, part of China, and especially Beijing
Valorous and courageous student movement
That a whole people, for two weeks, supported
But, the Stalinist bureaucrats
Appealed to the army
To the worst elements of the army
To exterminate everything
Lots of students
Lots of students
Under the tanks were flattened
Under the tanks were annihilated
The last great popular revolt
With even the self-manager and the libertarian
So it had to stop
And so, nothing about this truth, in the press
National
From the international
Thousands of dead and dead
A student anticide
All power is genocide!
But
Radio silence
But
TV silence
Like nowadays
That is to say since always
All media
In the hands of the various rights
And by the way
TV silence, radio silence
The voice of theirs, of our masters
Which right are you?
Then everything gets automated, my faith
Chinese language automatism
Have you eaten well ?
French language automatism
Are you going or going?
But only one answer
Yes
An automated response
A conditioned response
It's military thought
It's reactionary thinking
Knowing that everything is recovered
And about it, ignoring all the dreams
The capital system had to perpetuate itself
Create widespread insecurity
When no one else
Won't be able to see anyone in painting
Each, each, calling each other garbage
Saves him his skin, which disfigures everything
Even if regenerative plants
Even if depolluting plants
Storing heavy metals from the soil
Like Nickel
So from Alyssum mural
So from Geissois pruinosa
As also manganese
Thus Grevillea exul
A whole renaturation
Mitigating a whole pollution!
But can we fix the irreparable?
When evil, so deep, becomes unassailable?
Facing the human scale
Which is not a geological scale, oh luck
And so the few hyperaccumulating plants
Cannot be the initiators alone
Guardians of resilience
From a polluting world in the midst of dementia
Even if
Berkheya codii
Plant storing Nickel, Platinum, Palladium
Arabidopsis halleri
Plant storing zinc and cadmium
The archeology of our current society
Less traces than the Bruniquel cave
It was however
About 175,000 years ago
Already, the appropriation of the underground world
Of course, no metro, no train
But Neanderthals knew how to symbolize
But Neanderthals knew how to build
With the fire perfectly under control
Order is always against harmony
The harmony of anarchy
The anarchy of harmony!
Patrice Faubert (2019) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien (http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/) Pat says the guest on (http://hiway-glk.fr/)
