Excusing The Inexcusable

“The true measure of any society can be found in how it treats its most vulnerable members.”

When Mahatma Gandhi spoke these words, I doubt he envisioned there would ever have evolved a society as the one that has evolved in the 21st century.

No doubt, the ‘vulnerable’ he spoke of was representative of a broad section of the population. But we can safely assume it included children.

The very definition of the word, as per the Merriam-Webster dictionary is:

1: capable of being physically or emotionally wounded

2: open to attack or damage

Certainly, nowadays in particular in Western nations around the world, this is applicable to so many - the faithful, the truth seeker, the dissident, the unmasked, and the rebellious, to name but a few. In fact, it may even be argued that as we stand on Planet Earth, right now, humanity itself is a vulnerability. The cruel and divisive anti-human, anti-people, anti-love agenda rolls on faster than ever and each man, woman and child alive has a bulls-eye target on their forehead - whether they are aware of it or not.

But no group of people are threatened more by this agenda today as much as children are.

And it doesn’t help that when they are bombarded with bullets, bombs and bioweapons, the adults among them make excuses for it.

Take the recent spate of rockets that have indiscriminately been launched upon the Gaza strip over the past ten days, at the hands of a savage imperialistic regime. Said rockets have maimed and brutalised the innocent. Children’s bodies have been dismembered and their blood has been spilt. No one could have described what they must be feeling better than 10-year-old Palestinian girl, Nadine Abdel-Taif, whose neighbour’s home was destroyed by Israeli airstrikes and resulted in the deaths of 8 children and 2 women. She said, in reference to the destruction and loss of life around her;

“What do you expect me to do? Fix it? I’m only ten. I can’t even deal with this anymore….I’m just a kid. I don’t even know what to do. I get scared…I’d do anything for my people but I don’t know what to do. I’m just ten. All of this when I see it, I literally cry every day. I say to myself, why do we deserve this?… You see all of the kids around me? They’re just kids. Why would you send a missile to them and kill them? It’s not fair. It’s not fair.

Nadine is the very definition of the word vulnerable.

So were the 65 children who have been murdered thus far by the Benjamin Netanyahu-led Zionist terror.

You cannot wage war on a land that is without a military - no troops, no navy, no hi-tech weaponry. You can only wage terror on them. Therefore, it is a land of vulnerability.

With the bodies of dead children piling higher - including that of a 6-year-old boy, buried today after been shot in the head by the IDF in the West Bank - there is no one that can exonerate such horror. As images of terrified children fleeing for cover, at the sound of rockets whistling over their homes, are broadcast to the world, there is no one that can vindicate such vicious, deadly assault.

But some do try.

Since the beginning of this - the latest in a decades long attempt to decimate the Palestinian people - many on the Right have acted as apologists for the murderers, excusing their disgusting behaviour and approving of their genocide. The right of ‘Israel to defend itself’ mantra drowns out the cries for the right of innocent children to live, as millions across the world side with the oppressor, standing up for terror in their cultish loyalty. Evidently demented, there are even some who justify the killing of the elderly, the sick, the weak, the pregnant and the young, by evangelically waving their bibles, in an effort to convince us that it is all part of God’s plan.

Users of a Facebook page entitled ‘I stand with Israel’ even go as far as to unabashedly announce:

“If you understand the bible, you will stand with Israel. No questions asked.”

Perhaps they should have taken the time to read their bible in full, before using it as a justification for massacre, and noted one very short and simple sentence;

“Thou shall not kill.”

I guess they must have skipped over that part.

Better still, it may be worth their while paying attention, as the Israeli army launch rockets on homes that are inhabited by small kids, to Psalm 127:3, which said;

“Behold, children are a gift of the Lord.”

As for the Christians across the world who are muttering exoneration for the carnage caused by Israel, they should remember what Jesus said of those who wilfully harm little ones, as the Zionists are currently doing;

“Those people would be better off thrown into the deepest part of the ocean with a heavy stone tied around their necks!”

Selective bible-reading and interchangeable scripture-quoting has long been a tactic of supporters of Zionism, as they use ancient text to pardon the stealing of land and the humiliation and degradation of an imprisoned population.

So too they have utilised the denial of crimes and distortion of rhetoric. We see this with the Right today as commentators on mainstream media and personalities on social platforms twist the narrative to portray the persecuted people as terrorists, when in reality the overwhelmingly vast majority of casualties and deaths have been civilian. This story is spun in an effort to defend and legitimise the most heinous crime imaginable - the murder of children.

Right-wing Israeli loyalists, such as RT’s political analyst and Pentagon asset, John Jordan turn a blind eye to small bloodied Palestinian bodies, in an effort to manipulate the perception of the public, painting Israel as the victims of aggressive, terrorist activities, when it is, in fact, they who are aggressive and engaging in terror. So-called alternative news outlets do the same, with Canada’s Conservative Rebel Media recently asking their viewers to give their opinions on current events in the Middle East in the comments section of their YouTube channel, leading with the question, ‘Do you think Israel has the right to defend herself from Hamas terror?’ - a one-sided, open-ended lead for what is supposed to be an objective discussion and with no mention, of course, of Palestine’s right to defend itself against ethnic cleansing and Jewish supremacy.

This is the fiercely loyal Israeli lobby and the Christian Right. Their fervent support of the apartheid state is far more important to them than pedicide. Therefore, they will defend their viewpoint and exculpate the murderers. They are too far programmed, too heavily invested and their minds too severely manipulated towards sticking by their left versus right paradigm, even the sight of maimed children will not shake them out of their hypnosis. Condemning the atrocities they witness would mean giving in to the other side and this would risk closing the divisions within their worlds. That could never happen. Therefore, let the bodies continue to pile up.

But is it any different on the Left? Will they put the lives of children before their political and ideological leanings?

Whereas in regards to the Palestinian massacre, the Left, among the general population, has been more vocal in their outrage than the Right. Despite the ramblings of Left-wing pundits like Brian Stelter, who believes that there is no other option for Israel but death and destruction, and self-avowed Zionists like President Joe Biden, who will forever stand by Israel’s genocidal practices, there has been widespread condemnation among the Left at what they have seen in the Middle East.

But if we ask, in general, will they put the lives of children before their political and ideological leanings, then the answer is, of course, a resounding no. What else would the answer be, when we consider it is asked about a group that glorifies the murder of children while they are still in the womb? Why then should children who are already born be of any concern to them?

They aren’t.

We must consider the Left’s response to the totalitarianism and tyranny of the 2020s thus far, and observe how they have responded to the dystopian nightmare that has descended upon the world via the COVID-19 hoax. Overwhelmingly the Left has embraced mask mandates, it has welcomed curfews with open arms, it has cheered as the populations of nation-states were put under house arrest and it has begged for increased restrictions, even supporting horrendously draconian proposed ‘Zero COVID’ policies. The maniacal Covidian Cult is predominantly made up of Liberals (read; illLiberals). And who suffers most for the hysteria of the illLiberal Covidians?

Children, of course.

Who will suffer most when they - the favourite public relations tools of the pharmaceutical industrial complex and the Bill Gates-funded vaccine conglomerates - demand that the arm of every minor in the world have a needle plunged inside it, to release an experimental, rushed-to-production, emergency-use, unapproved concoction of mRNA-laden junk into the bloodstream? It will, of course, again, be those same minors.

In fact, it is happening already.

As Leftists everywhere virtue signal like never before, displaying their bright, shiny ‘I have been vaccinated’ social media profile badges for all to see, the focus of the Anthony Faucis and Chris Whittys of this world has been directed onto children, with news that the FDA has authorized (but not approved) the Pfizer vaccine for kids between the ages of 12 to 15. If that is not enough, it has also been agreed that the vaccine can be co-administered with others, despite no research - not even one clinical trial - showing that it is safe for children to be injected with the COVID-19 vaccine, while their bodies are also being contaminated with adjuvants, such as aluminum, from another.

But this does not concern the Leftists. They are celebrating the news, as they inch closer and closer every day to their dream of mandatory vaccinations. They have been the greatest proponents of our newfound COVID-19-dominated existence and have rejected the evidence that proves it is a scam. Likewise, they reject the evidence that shows how COVID-19 vaccines have already caused the disability and deaths of children worldwide. They do not care. Their religious-like worship of vaccinations blinds them to the threat of harm. The health and well-being of their children pale in comparison to their devotion to Big Pharma.

In the meantime, as they bide their time until they can drag their sons and daughters to a vaccine clinic, to be injected with God-knows-what, 17-year-old student, Everest Romney, lies on a hospital bed in an ICU after developing blood clots in his brain following his COVID-19 injection and the family of a Wisconsin teenager by the name of Kamrynn Soleil Thomas suffer bereavement after the girl’s life ended on March 30th, shortly after receiving her second Pfizer shot. Worse still, a 2-year-old baby girl in Virginia, USA is no longer with us after her parents agreed to sign her up to participate in a clinical trial for the Pfizer vaccine, which killed her in March of this year. Then there’s the 12-month-old baby from Florida who passed away after suffering seizures two days after been injected with the experimental Moderna jab.

And this is just the tip of the iceberg. What will the death toll be when millions of children are subjected to these experimental vaccines all across the world? How much more disability and illness will be suffered by children?

When we take into account the number of miscarriages and spontaneous abortions that have already taken place as well, then the truth is, we may never know. Those who subject their children to these vile experiments most likely won’t ever want to know. They are too engrossed in vaccine fever to understand any of this now. They have been told what’s best by the powers-that-be and their media mouthpieces. This is enough for them to put the safety of their children on the line. They cannot be seen going against the grain of their relative political and ideological commandments. They didn’t do so whilst their children were suffocating behind masks in school, they didn’t while their children were suffering isolation and depression and they sure as hell won’t when the envisioned holy grail of immunology is placed at their disposal. The devotion to their sect is immovable. It is much stronger than concern for children.

For every person who thumps their bible to justify the murder of children in Palestine, there is another who bows down at the feet of Anthony Fauci and Bill Gates.

Radical, spellbound, irrational and manipulated, the extremists of the Left and the Right are unshakeable in their views - even if the price to be paid is the lives of the world’s most vulnerable.

This, shockingly, is where we are at in the year 2021.

Gary Jordan

Author - The COVID-19 Illusion; A Cacophony of Lies

thecovid19illusion@protonmail.com