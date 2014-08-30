The Shortwave Report 05/21/21 Listen Globally!

This week's show features stories from Sputnik Radio, Radio Deutsche-Welle, and NHK Japan.

From RUSSIA- On his program called Going Underground Afshin Rattansi spoke with journalist and filmmaker John Pilger. He discusses why Palestine is still an issue in 2021, and the Israeli aerial bombardment of Gaza which has claimed hundreds of lives, including 63 children, and displaced over 50,000. He talks about the EU, US and UK role in the Israeli bombardment, Palestine's legal right to resist, and Hamas as a part of a resistance provoked by Israeli occupation. He addresses the media boycott of Gaza and why the mainstream media's "both sides" assertions are false.

From GERMANY- Weather events in Siberia, intense flooding in the Amazon forest, and the most powerful cyclone in India for decades point to the affects of climate change- it is true here in California as well. John Kerry is the US climate envoy and he spoke about what measures the US would like to see globally to combat climate change- he explains what he said recently about environmental technologies we need to implement to prevent a full scale catastrophe- they have been invented but 42 of the 46 are not yet ready to be brought to scale. A series of brief updates on the global Covid and vaccine situations. US Secretary of State Blinken spoke with Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov. Thousands of French police took to the streets to protest a recent officer who was murdered on duty.

From JAPAN- The US is deepening ties with coast guards in the Indo-Pacific region to counter China or other Asian nations that might disrupt maritime order. Tensions between the US and China continue to heat up, with Congresswoman Pelosi urging a boycott of the upcoming winter Olympics in Beijing. US lawmakers have passed a bill to fight anti-Asian hate crimes which have spiked recently. An update on the fighting in Myanmar, where armed civilians and ethnic forces are battling with the military junta. The US has waived sanctions it imposed on a German company working on the Nord Stream gas pipeline from Russia.

