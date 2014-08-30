Paraphysique du bestiaire
Des façons d'être
Qui ne se correspondent pas
Des conflits, de la guerre, des calomnies
D'être un peu en marge, aussi, il suffit
Il faut être en conformité, c'est ainsi
N'est-ce pas ?
Du couple aux amis
Hommes, femmes, enfants, l'on se dit
Et bien tant pis
Au travail, ou dans la vie
Des façons d'être
Qui ne se comprennent pas
Tant de divorces
Tant de séparations
Nos meilleures ennemies
Restant les ex-femmes de nos vies
Ou les ex-hommes de nos vies
Insultes, reproches, mépris
De la maltraitance subliminale, aussi
Nous traitant d'autistes, de profiteurs, de profiteuses, d'égoïstes
Sans empathie, bref, des égocentristes
Et autres joyeusetés
Des harpies associées
Des pères fouettards patentés
Mais, vous connaissez !?
Il y en a d'ailleurs pour tous les genres,et toutes les sexualités
Amour du sexe
Le sexe de l'amour
Mais, il ne faut pas l'oublier
Et à priori, une autre forme, en amitié !
Tout le monde a gagné
C'est comme pour les élections
Tout le monde a raison
Toi, moi, tu, il, elles, eux, on
Selon les expériences que chacun vit
Selon les expériences que chacune vit
Mais
L'objectivité n'existe pas
Mais
La lucidité n'existe pas
Ou alors, c'est quoi ?
Encore, selon, eux, elles, toi, moi
Moi, moi, moimoi, toi, toi, toitoi
Cessons cette antienne
Si ridicule à la symbiose microbienne
Des arbres, des forêts
Racines, du nutriment atmosphérique qui sait
1) Endomycorhiziens
2) Mycélium
3) Azote atmosphérique
Répartition globale des symbioses
Et si l'espèce humaine était en symbiose
Elle serait quasiment télépathe
Plus aucun échec et mat
Au pire, plus que du pat
Orgasmonautique sans farces et attrapes !
Il faudrait un tsunami psychique
563 de notre ère, des 6 lacs Léman
D'une montagne, l'effondrement
De la plaine, un enfoncement
Du rivage, un avancement
J'écris de la technique de feu ( 1887 - 1968 ) Marcel Duchamp
Des vagues allant à cent kilomètres par heure
Et pour arriver, un peu plus de une heure
Huit à treize mètres de hauteur
Voilà, l'enfer, voilà la terreur
Il nous faudrait
Pouvoir lire la carte émotionnelle
De chaque individu au civilisationnel
Des origines à nos jours
Du à bientôt au simple bonjour
Donc
Carte d'identité
Mais de l'émotionnel
Carte d'identité
Mais du personnel
Carte d'identité
Mais de l'affectif et du sexuel
Plus rien de professionnel
Et pour finir, toute carte d'identité, à la poubelle
Anciens automatismes perçus comme du fiel
Sauf les rares qui font la vie plus belle
Comme conduire sans y penser, presque irréel
Qu'ainsi
Pour chaque passion
Dont seul le subconscient connait la raison
Le droit d'assouvir, sexe, errance, affection, émotion
Et tout ce qu'enfante toute imagination
Avec sur soi, un signe distinctif
Dans la gratuité, plus rien de limitatif
De la condition principale, sans violence, dans le consultatif !
Tout est si lent
635 millions d'années, environ
Des éponges fossiles
550 millions d'années, environ
Coraux ou étranges bestiaux, fossiles
Un milliard d'années, environ
Le plus vieux champignon fossile
En toutes choses, toutes les histoires, en tous les domaines
Absolument TOUT, se promène
Absolument TOUT, y est profil
Comme le vagin qu'un pénis, enfile
Même si chaque zone du cerveau
Peut avoir une fonction spécifique
Certes
Mais cependant, dans une interaction holistique
D'un point de vue neurobiologique
D'un point de vue psychosomatique
Alors que la société spectaculaire marchande techno-industrielle
Est un permanent cafard
Nous faisant le teint blafard
Nonobstant
Aucun vrai caractère d'immutabilité
Désapprendre la rivalité
Désapprendre la compétitivité
Désapprendre à se juger et à se comparer
De ce fait, plus rien ni personne à jalouser
Gestion directe, démocratie directe, au tout collectivisé
La conscience de soi
La conscience de son inconscience, ma foi
La conscience de son ignorance, comme une utile loi
Alors qu'il faut se défier de toute loi
Toujours imposée par quelque tyrannie, par quelque roi
Plus tu sais
Moins tu sais
Plus je sais
Moins je sais
Du plus petit, du monde quantique
Au plus grand, de la physique classique
Comme pour les grottes ornées
Feu Pablo Picasso en fut sidéré
Possible d'imiter, impossible à égaler
Altamira ( 1879 ), Chauvet ( 1994 ), ( 1906 ) Niaux
Plusieurs milliers d'années, comme aussi ( 1940 ) Lascaux
Avec tout un bestiaire
Tout était déjà là, boire, manger, copuler, imaginer, l'éternel vestiaire !
Patrice Faubert ( 2019 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur ( www.hiway-glk.fr )
Ways of being
That do not match
Conflicts, war, slander
To be a little on the fringes, too, it suffices
It is necessary to be in conformity, it is thus
Is not it ?
From couple to friends
Men, women, children, we say to ourselves
Well too bad
At work, or in life
Ways of being
Who do not understand each other
So many divorces
So many separations
Our best enemies
Remaining the ex-women of our lives
Or the ex-men of our lives
Insults, reproaches, contempt
Subliminal abuse, too
Calling us autistic, profiteer, profiteer, selfish
Without empathy, in short, self-centered
And whatnot
Associated harpies
Licensed whip fathers
But, do you know !?
There is also something for all genders, and all sexualities
Love of sex
The sex of love
But, we must not forget it
And a priori, another form, in friendship!
Everyone won
It's like the elections
Everyone is right
You, me, you, he, they, them, we
According to the experiences that each one has
According to the experiences that each one lives
But
Objectivity does not exist
But
Lucidity does not exist
Or what is it?
Again, according to them, them, you, me
Me, me, me me, you, you, you
Let's stop this antiphon
So ridiculous to microbial symbiosis
Trees, forests
Roots, an atmospheric nutrient who knows
1) Endomycorrhizal
2) Mycelium
3) Atmospheric nitrogen
Global distribution of symbioses
What if the human species were in symbiosis
She would be almost telepath
No more checkmate
At worst, more than pat
Orgasmonautic without pranks and tricks!
It would take a psychic tsunami
563 AD, from the 6 lakes of Geneva
Of a mountain, the collapse
From the plain, a depression
From the shore, an advancement
I write with the technique of fire (1887 - 1968) Marcel Duchamp
Waves going at a hundred kilometers per hour
And to arrive, a little over an hour
Eight to thirteen meters high
Here it is, hell, here is the terror
We would need
Being able to read the emotional map
From each individual to civilization
From the origins to the present day
From see you soon to simple hello
Therefore
ID card
But the emotional
ID card
But staff
ID card
But of the emotional and the sexual
Nothing professional anymore
And finally, any identity card, in the trash
Old automatisms perceived as gall
Except the few who make life more beautiful
Like driving without thinking, almost unreal
That so
For every passion
Of which only the subconscious knows the reason
The right to satisfy, sex, wandering, affection, emotion
And everything that gives birth to all imagination
With on you, a distinctive sign
In free, nothing limiting
From the main condition, without violence, in the consultative!
Everything is so slow
635 million years ago, approximately
Fossil sponges
550 million years ago, approximately
Corals or strange animals, fossils
A billion years, approximately
The oldest fossil mushroom
In all things, all stories, in all areas
Absolutely EVERYTHING, take a walk
Absolutely EVERYTHING, there is profile
Like the vagina that a penis, put on
Even though every area of the brain
May have a specific function
Certainly
But however, in a holistic interaction
From a neurobiological point of view
From a psychosomatic point of view
While the spectacular techno-industrial merchant society
Is a permanent cockroach
Making us look pale
Notwithstanding
No true character of immutability
Unlearn rivalry
Unlearn competitiveness
Unlearn to judge and compare yourself
As a result, nothing and nobody to envy
Direct management, direct democracy, all collectivized
Self-awareness
The awareness of his unconsciousness, my faith
Awareness of one's ignorance, like a useful law
While we must defy any law
Always imposed by some tyranny, by some king
The more you know
The less you know
The more i know
The less I know
From the smallest, from the quantum world
To the greatest, classical physics
As for the decorated caves
The late Pablo Picasso was flabbergasted
Possible to imitate, impossible to match
Altamira (1879), Chauvet (1994), (1906) Niaux
Several thousand years ago, as also (1940) Lascaux
With a whole bestiary
Everything was already there, drinking, eating, copulating, imagining, the eternal cloakroom!
Patrice Faubert (2019) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien (http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/) Pat says the guest on (www.hiway-glk.fr)
