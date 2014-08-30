Paraphysique du bestiaire

Des façons d'être

Qui ne se correspondent pas

Des conflits, de la guerre, des calomnies

D'être un peu en marge, aussi, il suffit

Il faut être en conformité, c'est ainsi

N'est-ce pas ?

Du couple aux amis

Hommes, femmes, enfants, l'on se dit

Et bien tant pis

Au travail, ou dans la vie

Des façons d'être

Qui ne se comprennent pas

Tant de divorces

Tant de séparations

Nos meilleures ennemies

Restant les ex-femmes de nos vies

Ou les ex-hommes de nos vies

Insultes, reproches, mépris

De la maltraitance subliminale, aussi

Nous traitant d'autistes, de profiteurs, de profiteuses, d'égoïstes

Sans empathie, bref, des égocentristes

Et autres joyeusetés

Des harpies associées

Des pères fouettards patentés

Mais, vous connaissez !?

Il y en a d'ailleurs pour tous les genres,et toutes les sexualités

Amour du sexe

Le sexe de l'amour

Mais, il ne faut pas l'oublier

Et à priori, une autre forme, en amitié !

Tout le monde a gagné

C'est comme pour les élections

Tout le monde a raison

Toi, moi, tu, il, elles, eux, on

Selon les expériences que chacun vit

Selon les expériences que chacune vit

Mais

L'objectivité n'existe pas

Mais

La lucidité n'existe pas

Ou alors, c'est quoi ?

Encore, selon, eux, elles, toi, moi

Moi, moi, moimoi, toi, toi, toitoi

Cessons cette antienne

Si ridicule à la symbiose microbienne

Des arbres, des forêts

Racines, du nutriment atmosphérique qui sait

1) Endomycorhiziens

2) Mycélium

3) Azote atmosphérique

Répartition globale des symbioses

Et si l'espèce humaine était en symbiose

Elle serait quasiment télépathe

Plus aucun échec et mat

Au pire, plus que du pat

Orgasmonautique sans farces et attrapes !

Il faudrait un tsunami psychique

563 de notre ère, des 6 lacs Léman

D'une montagne, l'effondrement

De la plaine, un enfoncement

Du rivage, un avancement

J'écris de la technique de feu ( 1887 - 1968 ) Marcel Duchamp

Des vagues allant à cent kilomètres par heure

Et pour arriver, un peu plus de une heure

Huit à treize mètres de hauteur

Voilà, l'enfer, voilà la terreur

Il nous faudrait

Pouvoir lire la carte émotionnelle

De chaque individu au civilisationnel

Des origines à nos jours

Du à bientôt au simple bonjour

Donc

Carte d'identité

Mais de l'émotionnel

Carte d'identité

Mais du personnel

Carte d'identité

Mais de l'affectif et du sexuel

Plus rien de professionnel

Et pour finir, toute carte d'identité, à la poubelle

Anciens automatismes perçus comme du fiel

Sauf les rares qui font la vie plus belle

Comme conduire sans y penser, presque irréel

Qu'ainsi

Pour chaque passion

Dont seul le subconscient connait la raison

Le droit d'assouvir, sexe, errance, affection, émotion

Et tout ce qu'enfante toute imagination

Avec sur soi, un signe distinctif

Dans la gratuité, plus rien de limitatif

De la condition principale, sans violence, dans le consultatif !

Tout est si lent

635 millions d'années, environ

Des éponges fossiles

550 millions d'années, environ

Coraux ou étranges bestiaux, fossiles

Un milliard d'années, environ

Le plus vieux champignon fossile

En toutes choses, toutes les histoires, en tous les domaines

Absolument TOUT, se promène

Absolument TOUT, y est profil

Comme le vagin qu'un pénis, enfile

Même si chaque zone du cerveau

Peut avoir une fonction spécifique

Certes

Mais cependant, dans une interaction holistique

D'un point de vue neurobiologique

D'un point de vue psychosomatique

Alors que la société spectaculaire marchande techno-industrielle

Est un permanent cafard

Nous faisant le teint blafard

Nonobstant

Aucun vrai caractère d'immutabilité

Désapprendre la rivalité

Désapprendre la compétitivité

Désapprendre à se juger et à se comparer

De ce fait, plus rien ni personne à jalouser

Gestion directe, démocratie directe, au tout collectivisé

La conscience de soi

La conscience de son inconscience, ma foi

La conscience de son ignorance, comme une utile loi

Alors qu'il faut se défier de toute loi

Toujours imposée par quelque tyrannie, par quelque roi

Plus tu sais

Moins tu sais

Plus je sais

Moins je sais

Du plus petit, du monde quantique

Au plus grand, de la physique classique

Comme pour les grottes ornées

Feu Pablo Picasso en fut sidéré

Possible d'imiter, impossible à égaler

Altamira ( 1879 ), Chauvet ( 1994 ), ( 1906 ) Niaux

Plusieurs milliers d'années, comme aussi ( 1940 ) Lascaux

Avec tout un bestiaire

Tout était déjà là, boire, manger, copuler, imaginer, l'éternel vestiaire !

Patrice Faubert ( 2019 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur ( www.hiway-glk.fr )

Ways of being

That do not match

Conflicts, war, slander

To be a little on the fringes, too, it suffices

It is necessary to be in conformity, it is thus

Is not it ?

From couple to friends

Men, women, children, we say to ourselves

Well too bad

At work, or in life

Ways of being

Who do not understand each other

So many divorces

So many separations

Our best enemies

Remaining the ex-women of our lives

Or the ex-men of our lives

Insults, reproaches, contempt

Subliminal abuse, too

Calling us autistic, profiteer, profiteer, selfish

Without empathy, in short, self-centered

And whatnot

Associated harpies

Licensed whip fathers

But, do you know !?

There is also something for all genders, and all sexualities

Love of sex

The sex of love

But, we must not forget it

And a priori, another form, in friendship!

Everyone won

It's like the elections

Everyone is right

You, me, you, he, they, them, we

According to the experiences that each one has

According to the experiences that each one lives

But

Objectivity does not exist

But

Lucidity does not exist

Or what is it?

Again, according to them, them, you, me

Me, me, me me, you, you, you

Let's stop this antiphon

So ridiculous to microbial symbiosis

Trees, forests

Roots, an atmospheric nutrient who knows

1) Endomycorrhizal

2) Mycelium

3) Atmospheric nitrogen

Global distribution of symbioses

What if the human species were in symbiosis

She would be almost telepath

No more checkmate

At worst, more than pat

Orgasmonautic without pranks and tricks!

It would take a psychic tsunami

563 AD, from the 6 lakes of Geneva

Of a mountain, the collapse

From the plain, a depression

From the shore, an advancement

I write with the technique of fire (1887 - 1968) Marcel Duchamp

Waves going at a hundred kilometers per hour

And to arrive, a little over an hour

Eight to thirteen meters high

Here it is, hell, here is the terror

We would need

Being able to read the emotional map

From each individual to civilization

From the origins to the present day

From see you soon to simple hello

Therefore

ID card

But the emotional

ID card

But staff

ID card

But of the emotional and the sexual

Nothing professional anymore

And finally, any identity card, in the trash

Old automatisms perceived as gall

Except the few who make life more beautiful

Like driving without thinking, almost unreal

That so

For every passion

Of which only the subconscious knows the reason

The right to satisfy, sex, wandering, affection, emotion

And everything that gives birth to all imagination

With on you, a distinctive sign

In free, nothing limiting

From the main condition, without violence, in the consultative!

Everything is so slow

635 million years ago, approximately

Fossil sponges

550 million years ago, approximately

Corals or strange animals, fossils

A billion years, approximately

The oldest fossil mushroom

In all things, all stories, in all areas

Absolutely EVERYTHING, take a walk

Absolutely EVERYTHING, there is profile

Like the vagina that a penis, put on

Even though every area of ​​the brain

May have a specific function

Certainly

But however, in a holistic interaction

From a neurobiological point of view

From a psychosomatic point of view

While the spectacular techno-industrial merchant society

Is a permanent cockroach

Making us look pale

Notwithstanding

No true character of immutability

Unlearn rivalry

Unlearn competitiveness

Unlearn to judge and compare yourself

As a result, nothing and nobody to envy

Direct management, direct democracy, all collectivized

Self-awareness

The awareness of his unconsciousness, my faith

Awareness of one's ignorance, like a useful law

While we must defy any law

Always imposed by some tyranny, by some king

The more you know

The less you know

The more i know

The less I know

From the smallest, from the quantum world

To the greatest, classical physics

As for the decorated caves

The late Pablo Picasso was flabbergasted

Possible to imitate, impossible to match

Altamira (1879), Chauvet (1994), (1906) Niaux

Several thousand years ago, as also (1940) Lascaux

With a whole bestiary

Everything was already there, drinking, eating, copulating, imagining, the eternal cloakroom!

Patrice Faubert (2019) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien (http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/) Pat says the guest on (www.hiway-glk.fr)