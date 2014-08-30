The Shortwave Report 05/28/21 Listen Globally!

This week's show features stories from Sputnik Radio, Radio Havana Cuba, Radio Deutsche-Welle, and NHK Japan.

http://www.outfarpress.com/swr210528.mp3

(If you have access to Audioport there is a highest quality version posted up there {33MB} http://www.audioport.org/index.php?op=producer-info&uid=904&nav=&)

From RUSSIA- On his program called Going Underground Afshin Rattansi spoke with Prof. Aviva Chomsky, author of 'Central America's Forgotten History: Revolution, Violence and the Roots of Migration', and the daughter of Noam Chomsky. She discusses the US support for right-wing governments in Latin America, how Hugo Chavez's Venezuela provided a different path for Latin American nations to avoid neoliberalism imposed by the US, IMF, and World Bank, the US demand that Latin American policies must be favorable for US corporations, which in turn hurts the working classes of Latin America, the US government's efforts to destroy left-wing politics within trade unions in the United States, Latin America, and around the world, the US-backed overthrow of Manuel Zelaya in Honduras in 2009, and why Biden's foreign policy in Latin America is not likely to diverge from past presidents.

From CUBA- An economic commission for Latin America released a report that the region is experiencing the highest levels of extreme poverty in 20 years. In 2020 the number of people forced to move within their own country because of climate disasters reached at least 30 million, the highest level in a decade. China has donated 12,000 solar electrical systems to Cuba to help combat climate change. Reuters conducted a poll that showed that the majority of Republican voters in the US believe that Biden stole the election from Trump and that the January 6th failed revolution was led by violent left-wing protestors to make Trump look bad. Israeli PM Netanyahu said that any renewed attacks by Hamas would be met with a more powerful response.

From GERMANY- Brief reports on Shell oil being forced to reduce carbon emissions, Germany and Norway are establishing shared renewable energy supplies, Bayer is trying to limit the future legal risk from its acquired product Roundup, updates on Covid across the globe, and the EU is planning sanctions against Belarus.

From JAPAN- The US issued a maximum warning against traveling to Japan. South Korea has had long range missile development restrictions lifted by the US. An update on Myanmar. The Eiffel tower in Paris has been lit up by carbon-free hydrogen fuel cells, charged from renewable sources.

http://www.outfarpress.com/shortwave.shtml in 3 forms- (new) HIGHEST QUALITY (160kb)(33MB), broadcast quality (13MB), and quickdownload or streaming form (6MB) (28:59) Links at page bottom

(If you have access to Audioport there is a highest quality version posted up there {33MB} http://www.audioport.org/index.php?op=producer-info&uid=904&nav=&)

PODCAST!!!- feed://www.outfarpress.com/podcast.xml (160kb Highest Quality)

I was a guest on a poetry podcast called Cartwheels On The Sky on October 10. The 29 minute show can be found here- https://www.bmoreyou.net/2020/10/07/dan-roberts-on-cartwheels-on-the-sky/

Website Page-

< http://www.outfarpress.com/shortwave.shtml >

¡FurthuR! Dan Roberts

"The people of Nicaragua were suffering oppression. This made us develop an awareness which eventually led us to commit ourselves to the struggle against the domination of the capitalists of our country in collusion with the U.S. government, i.e. imperialism."

-- Daniel Ortega

Dan Roberts

Shortwave Report-

www.outfarpress.com

YouthSpeaksOut!-

www.youthspeaksout.net