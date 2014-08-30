The Road To Nuremberg

A glimmer of good news, when you’ve suffered a year of unprecedented deception, is very welcome.

Independent media sources have reported that Martin Ackermann, head of Switzerland’s COVID Task Force, is being investigated for fraud, with criminal charges expected due to his unnecessary scaremongering and dissemination of fear porn over the COVID-19 (non)pandemic.

A successful court case would open the floodgates for the prosecution and imprisonment of countless other celebrity doctors and scientists who have terrorized the public through TV sets and dictated draconian public policy measures which have led to misery and woe for billions of people.

It should not stop with Ackermann though. He is accused of deliberately and successfully frightening the population. There are countless actors worldwide, masquerading as benevolent patrons of good health and well being, who are guilty of the same. It is our responsibility to ensure they are brought to trial for this. It is the responsibility of those within our justice system to ensure that trust in it is restored. A great way to start would be to trigger the mass incarceration of those culpable in the destruction of the world’s economy and the pauperisation of its citizens through their blatant lies and manipulation. These criminals deserve nothing less.

Whereas most of us are aware of leading German lawyer Reiner Fuellmich and his lawsuit against the fraudulent practices of virologist Christian Drosten and Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus of the WHO, it should not be a reason to rest on our laurels. There are numerous cogs, in all of our nations, that have kept the machines of Drosten and Ghebreyesus running.

The vast majority of the population of the world agreed on a whim, in March 2020, to comply with government instructions which effectively shut down life as we know it. This acquiescence was based on the advice of so-called experts. If it can be authenticated and demonstrated that these same experts lied and deceived the public en masse, then there is no reason they should not be sentenced for their crimes. The subsequent lockdowns resulted in crippled businesses, record unemployment, the theft of middle-class wealth, the isolation of the elderly, missed cancer appointments, the house arrest of families, the closure of schools and universities and a staggering increase in mental health issues and drug and alcohol abuse.

Evidence, fourteen months later, shows that death rates in 2020 remained roughly the same as they were in other years, with no major leap in figures as a result of a deadly virus we were told was a threat to humanity. Cases of the regular flu have suddenly disappeared - suggesting that what was once classified as ‘death from influenza’, is now being labelled ‘death from COVID-19’, thus fuelling the pandemic rhetoric further. Even former US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, spoke, not of a plague, but of a ‘live exercise’. PCR tests were misused to maintain the illusion that people were getting sick in droves. Death certificates were doctored to falsely show that people were dying of COVID-19 when they were not. The deception was relentless. Two weeks to flatten the curve later, and it persisted.

While all of this was happening, the media repeated the same lies, hour after hour, plunging the world further into a state of fear. A select number of doctors, scientists and professors became household names as they continuously appeared on prime time television, preying on the anxieties of their viewers, in an effort to enrich themselves in the multi-billion dollar pharmaceutical-industrial complex.

The list of these criminal doctors, scientists and professors is a long one.

So too, should be their prison sentences.

Start with Patrick Vallance, for example. Here is a man who has regularly stood in front of the British people, in his role as Chief Scientific Advisor, and bombarded them with apocalyptic prophecies. A true lockdown fanatic and endlessly chomping at the bit to have everyone detained in their homes, Vallance’s enthusiasm for medical tyranny was even noticed at one point by the Office for Statistics Regulation watchdog group, who had to issue a public warning advising against alarmism. Vallance will, of course, tell you that his over-reactions have been due to his genuine care for the health of the public. He’ll make no mention though of his £600,000 shareholding in GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) - one of the companies that had joined the COVID-19 vaccine production race in 2020.

His sidekick, Chris Whitty, is no better equipped nor any more reliable when it comes to giving public health advice. He is another professor-cum-TV star who has committed the same sins as the aforementioned Swiss doctor, who is due to stand trial. Whitty is the Dr. Death of British television and he specializes in (needless) dire warnings. Watching him on the podium next to Boris Johnson makes one wonder if they’ve mistakenly tuned into an episode of the Addams Family, instead of the nightly news. At one point he even publicly stated that hugging and kissing were acts that could lead to the death of a loved one. He said;

“Would I encourage someone to hug and kiss their elderly relatives? No. I would not….if you want them to survive to be hugged again.”

Whitty would have you believe that his speeches are a means to protect the elderly population of Britain. This argument of course falls flat on its face when we understand that neither he nor anyone else in the British government have done anything to protect the elderly and have instead, went out of their way to target them. Whitty and co. have created an environment of fear, trauma and isolation which ultimately caused the deaths of thousands of care home residents. It is, in fact, the re-engineering of society via his ‘shockvertisements’, that has led to the abandonment of senior citizens and the subsequent untimely demise of so many of them.

Like Vallance, he has been a proponent for lockdowns and has said that he wants to see social distancing measures in place for a very long time to come. No solution to the pandemic illusion has ever been envisioned by Whitty, besides the mass vaccination of everyone on earth. This is unsurprising when we uncover his deep ties to Bill Gates and learn that he was once a recipient of over US$40 million in grants from him and was also heavily involved in the launching of the Gates-backed Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) foundation.

Many of the world’s (supposedly) most trusted academics and researchers have made careers and fortunes for themselves out of fear-mongering. But no one has moulded it into an art form quite like Professor Neil Ferguson of Imperial College has. This is a man who, using complex computer models which are far too complicated for us plebs to understand, predicted the end of human existence via a deadly contagion at least three times in the past.

Not even farmyard animals are safe from Professor Ferguson’s projections. In 2001, they led to the slaughter of livestock across the UK, when 6.5 million animals were culled as part of an effort to contain foot-and-mouth disease. This mass extermination was carried out, despite the fact that only 2000 animals in total were found to have been infected and, ultimately led to financial repercussions to the tune of over £10 billion. On top of this, Ferguson warned the world in 2005 of an Avian Flu outbreak and stated that at least 200 million people would die as a result of been infected with it. When all was said and done, he was out by a mere 199,999,560, as the virus claimed the lives of only 440 people. So much for those computer projections.

A similar number of people died four years later from Swine Flu, despite Ferguson, once again, predicting enormous numbers of deaths and claiming we were due to see a level of mortality not experienced since the 1918 Spanish flu. Fast forward to 2020, and guess who is ranting and raving about computer-generated Coronavirus infection projections, reading from the very same script, and bringing up the Spanish flu yet again.

Then there’s veteran TV doctor Hilary Jones, who for decades has spent day after day on British television pushing the Big Pharma narrative. When the COVID-19 hysteria hit, he willingly engaged in a frenzy of doom and gloom on behalf of his establishment puppeteers. Standing as an adversary to those in the public who advocated for rights and freedoms (such as Rod Humphris, a landlord who rightfully demanded opposition leader, Keir Starmer leave his pub in protest at the Labour leader’s inaction in fighting lockdown restrictions), Dr. Jones positions himself as a sneering know-it-all, despite flip-flopping on subjects such as masks - shamelessly twisting the science he supposedly abides by to suit the agenda of those who control him. He has had to apologise time and time again for getting it wrong on several different topics and has displayed arrogance and hypocrisy with his “laws for thee, but not for me” attitude. On several occasions he has been caught breaking the rules of the COVID cult that he himself preaches of - entering stores without a mask and breaking social distancing guidelines.

His scaremongering and finger-pointing have been incessant, as he attempts to terrify a nation, putting out ludicrous warnings and pushing preposterous public policy, such as the mandatory wearing of masks on the beach and even in the sea. On top of this, he has reacted harshly, live on-air, to any suggestion that the economy is reopened, miserably admonishing those who suggest so and warning them of allowing the virus to ‘run riot.’ His fear porn is extensive and not exclusively aimed at the frail and elderly. In one show he turned his attention to the youth of the UK and ominously claimed;

“Young people can get this too. This can be a very serious illness.”

Conveniently, this supposed health expert has never made any mention of the disproportionate effect that the pandemic has had on the mental health of children and young adults or the trends currently present in suicidal tendencies, as were discovered when investigated by the authors of a Lancet Psychiatry study and again in a separate study published in the British Journal of Psychiatry. These are, of course, the damaging consequences that the rampant, fear-inducing rants of Dr. Hilary and those like him have had on the younger population of the world, this past year. Yet another reason they should be brought to trial for their criminal psychological attacks on the people.

Jones, who regularly appears on the Good Morning Britain TV show, is not the only doctor to have used morning television as a platform for lies and deceit. Notably, another celebrity doctor, Sara Kayat, made a brief but unforgettable appearance at the beginning of the year on This Morning TV, to speak on the vaccine craze. Dr. Sara outdid some of the most infamous pathological liars that we have witnessed on our sets when she falsely declared that;

“After 12 days from the first vaccination of the Astra Zeneca vaccine, you are 100% effective against hospitalisation and death.

Far from preventing hospitalisation and death, the experimental vaccine has, as per the data taken from an April 1st UK government report, caused the hospitalisation of tens of thousands of people and the deaths of over 400 in Britain alone. How does Dr. Sara explain this? How many of the people who have been rendered disabled as a result of the jab, agreed to take it as a result of her advice? How many of the now-deceased made a decision to be vaccinated after watching her slot on the This Morning show? Perhaps, she would be best explaining herself in a court of law.

Others are dishing out advice on international TV and demanding that people obediently line up for the unapproved COVID-19 vaccine without asking any questions. Australian immunologist, John Hayball recently appeared on Sky News, admitting that he was not an expert on clinical trials, but still went on to say;

“I would encourage everybody out there offered a vaccine; don’t ask questions. Really, please take it.

I wonder if 74-year-old Australian, Clive Haddon asked questions before he decided to take the vaccine? Less than two weeks after doing so, he was suffering from excruciating pain when blood clots developed in his urinary tract. After having them removed at Modbury Hospital in South Australia, he suffered a stroke and was transferred to Royal Adelaide Hospital where doctors discovered more clots - this time in his brain. Emergency surgery was performed on Clive, but there was no success in removing the clots. His condition worsened as his daughter’s questions regarding the Astra Zeneca vaccine he had been administered were fobbed off by the doctors and nurses on site. Eventually, he would be placed on a ventilator before medical staff concurred that there was nothing more they could do for him. He died shortly after.

It makes you wonder if it was John Hayball’s father who had endured a painful death after the horrendous effects of a vaccine, would he be so quick in telling the public not to ask questions? One day, a prosecutor or a judge may ask him this.

Here in my native land of Ireland it is no different. You could fill an entire prison with the doomsday cult members that appear on our screens day after day. Their horror stories are lined up to scare the people of the nation and their vaccine fanaticism is ubiquitous. Some of the Mengele-wannabes can no longer deny anymore that it is a deliberate attempt to induce hysteria and fear. They have already been caught in the act planning their fear-mongering fury.

Dublin-based academic, Professor Anthony Staines continues to issue warnings of the perceived Indian variant and denounces national reopening plans via a fawning Irish media, only months after being caught red-handed staging a campaign to bombard the public with bone-chilling information which was purposely designed to petrify them. Independent media outlet, Gript, revealed that messages had been leaked to their reporters, proving that Staines had encouraged his COVID sect followers to ‘look for ways to increase insecurity, anxiety and uncertainty’, reminding them that the ‘threat of a thing is usually more terrifying than the thing itself.’

As I outline in my book, The COVID-19 Illusion; A Cacophony of Lies, that same ‘threat’ has been what has fuelled the illusory pandemic. It has resulted in the loss of income and economic destitution of billions worldwide. That same ‘threat’ is now responsible for the vaccine rollout which has, thus far, cost the lives of over 15,000 people. And that same vaccine rollout was of course predicated by the scaremongering of the evil scientists and mad doctors who have been appearing on our TV screens for the past 14 months. Those demented creatures are now overdue a date with their destiny and an appointment with justice.

It is high time that they join Martin Ackermann and are each put before a court of law, taking their rightful place as some of history’s most sinister criminals.

The road to the new Nuremberg trials starts with we the people.

Gary Jordan

thecovid19illusion@protonmail.com