Art Advancing Justice: A Chicago-Based Artwork and Book Sale Raises Money to Build Racial Equity

Author: 
Colossal (CIMC Repost)

Following a horrifying number of anti-Asian hate crimes in recent months, a group of artists and activists in Chicago have teamed up for an ongoing fundraiser, Art Advancing Justice. The artwork and book sale is organized by Chicago API Artists United (CAAU) and launched...with a wave of support—many of the pieces sold within the first day—with proceeds going toward Asian Americans Advancing Justice Chicago, an organization that’s been hosting bystander training and other advocacy and civic engagement endeavors as a way to build racial equity.

https://www.thisiscolossal.com/2021/05/chicago-artist-fundraiser/

