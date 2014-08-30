The Chicago Transit Authority (CTA) began testing prototype electric buses on its #66 Chicago route. The six Proterra made vehicles will be monitored and evaluated before CTA authorizes production of an additional 17 electric buses through an existing contract.

The installation of five electric quick-charging stations was also made possible through the existing 2018 contract. The charging stations were installed at the Navy Pier and Chicago/Austin bus turnarounds and the Chicago Avenue garage.

https://www.masstransitmag.com/bus/vehicles/hybrid-hydrogen-electric-vehicles/article/21217137/six-electric-buses-enter-testing-with-cta