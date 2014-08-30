The Shortwave Report 06/04/21 Listen Globally!

This week's show features stories from NHK Japan, Radio Deutsche-Welle, Radio Havana Cuba, Spanish National Radio, and Sputnik Radio.

http://www.outfarpress.com/swr210604.mp3

(If you have access to Audioport there is a highest quality version posted up there {33MB} http://www.audioport.org/index.php?op=producer-info&uid=904&nav=&)

From JAPAN- The TPP is welcoming Britain which is looking for trade partners since leaving the EU. Japanese Defense leaders met with the new head of the US Indo-Pacific Command as more pressure is put on China and North Korea.

From GERMANY- It was revealed that Denmark helped the US NSA to spy on Germany and other European leaders in 2013. Opposition parties in Israel agreed to form a coalition government, with Netanyahu being first replaced by right-wing leader Neftali Bennett. Then brief reports on global Covid and vaccine news.

From CUBA- A Viewpoint on Peru which is voting this weekend on a president between diametrically opposed candidates while facing a serious Covid crisis. In Colombia police and military forces are brutally oppressing citizens protesting President Duque.

From SPAIN- Alison Hughes reports on the Belarus action of forcing a passenger jet to land so they could capture a dissident activist- Europe is up in arms over the event, unlike 2013 when the US forced a Bolivian jet to land in Austria thinking that Edward Snowden was on board. Amy describes the Spanish PM's support for pardoning 12 Catalan leaders for organizing a referendum in 2017.

From RUSSIA- Afshin Rattansi spoke with journalist Vijay Prashad. They talk about the Wuhan lab/Covid conspiracy that is being recharged by the CIA and MI6, China's changing foreign policy and defiance, and the US chemical and biological weapons programs.

http://www.outfarpress.com/shortwave.shtml in 3 forms- (new) HIGHEST QUALITY (160kb)(33MB), broadcast quality (13MB), and quickdownload or streaming form (6MB) (28:59) Links at page bottom

(If you have access to Audioport there is a highest quality version posted up there {33MB} http://www.audioport.org/index.php?op=producer-info&uid=904&nav=&)

PODCAST!!!- feed://www.outfarpress.com/podcast.xml (160kb Highest Quality)

I was a guest on a poetry podcast called Cartwheels On The Sky on October 10. The 29 minute show can be found here- https://www.bmoreyou.net/2020/10/07/dan-roberts-on-cartwheels-on-the-sky/

Website Page-

< http://www.outfarpress.com/shortwave.shtml >

¡FurthuR! Dan Roberts

"Remember this: Even if you win the rat race, you're still a rat."

-- Howard Zinn

Dan Roberts

Shortwave Report-

www.outfarpress.com

YouthSpeaksOut!-

www.youthspeaksout.net