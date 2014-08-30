Automatismes des répressions
" Mais les gars, c'est quand que vous allez vous réveiller ? Vous voyez pas qu'il se passe quelque chose ? Les gens comme vous, faut qu'y soient dans la rue aussi ! " Ah, ben, non... au début, dans leur tête, manipulés par les médias, ils croyaient que c'étaient des extrémistes de droite qui étaient dans ces mouvements... Moi je disais : " Y'a plus d'extrême droite, y'a plus d'extrême gauche, c'est le peuple, point barre ! On s'en fout ! "
Jean, Gilet jaune de Saint-Etienne, 5 juin 2019, un mois de taule
Via le journal " L'envolée " Pour en finir avec toutes les prisons ( juin 2019, numéro 50 )
Un monde marchand
Tout se loue, s'achète, se vend
Si tu n'as pas de monnaie
Tu n'as rien, et ouais
Comme dans le film " La belle verte "
Faudrait déconnecter tout préjugé, toute étiquette
Ni ceci, ni cela, mais tout simplement
Être un peu humain
Ni ceci, ni cela, tout bêtement
Cela serait plus malin
La pensée des maîtres
Les maîtres de la pensée
Voilà bien la vraie propriété
Forcément scotomisée
Forcément oubliée
De nos vies
Nous sommes
Des hommes expropriés
Des femmes expropriées
Des enfants expropriés
Comme des migrantes
Comme des migrants
Expulsés
Dublinés
Réfugiés
Inadmis
D'une façon l'autre
D'une vie l'autre
Aucune liberté
Absolument tout nous étant imposé !
Le système
Nous tient en laisse
Quelque soit sa longueur
Jamais, elle ne nous délaisse
Une permanente incompatibilité d'humeur
Pas besoin de thérapie génique
Quand fonctionne l'immunologique
Dans l'infiniment petit
Dans l'infiniment grand
Ce qui a été
Tout ce qui a été
Ce qui est est
Tout ce qui est
Ce qui sera
Tout ce qui sera
Est, a été, sera
Est comme simultanément
Dans l'histoire de tous les possibles
Où rien, justement, n'est impossible
Où toute uchronie est admissible
Car tout possible
Est, a été, sera
Point le besoin
Pour le concevoir, d'être une physicienne ou un physicien
Pas besoin d'être une paraphysicienne ou un paraphysicien
Dans un autre Univers
Ailleurs ou sur une autre Terre
Réel ou irréel ont les mêmes ailes !
Comme pour l'électricité cérébrale
Voir ou faire, c'est égal
Mais, certes, ici et maintenant
Comme en couple, quiproquo récurrent
Bavures policières
Ainsi, de la fête de la musique, Nantes, il y a peu de temps
Il n'était pas si tard, cependant
Juin 2019, gazage, poursuite, matraquage
Des jeunes tombant à l'eau
Les forces du fascisme libéral, comme c'est beau
Et un jeune noyé, disparu à jamais
Steve Maia Caniço, 24 ans
Et nonobstant, fête récupérée et donc légale
Mais pour les CRS/SS, tout est illégal
Quand bien même une fête du capital
Des automatismes et des Gilets jaunes
Et donc, de la charge policière contre cette faune
Il ne s'agissait pas
N'est-ce pas
D'un attroupement de rébellionnaires
Mais c'est la logique de la pensée dominante, réactionnaire
Steve Maia Caniço était un animateur
Ce à Treillières
Dans le périscolaire
Comme quoi, la bêtise éducastrationnelle
Et à toute heure
Quelque part, l'on se meurt
De cela, l'on se meure
La pensée des maîtres
Les maîtres de la pensée
Voilà bien la vraie propriété
Forcément scotomisée
Forcément oubliée
Voilà bien, effectivement, notre seul réel
Car même avec de l'argent, aucune vie ne peut-être belle !
Patrice Faubert ( 2019 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur ( www.hiway-glk.fr/)
"But guys, when are you going to wake up? Can't you see there's something going on? People like you have to be in the streets too!" Ah, well, no ... at the beginning, in their heads, manipulated by the media, they believed that it was right-wing extremists who were in these movements ... I said: "There is no more extreme right, there is more extreme left, it's the people, period! Who cares! "
Jean, yellow vest from Saint-Etienne, June 5, 2019, a month in jail
Via the newspaper "The flight" To put an end to all prisons (June 2019, number 50)
A merchant world
Everything is rented, bought, sold
If you don't have change
You got nothing, and yeah
As in the film "La belle verte"
Should disconnect all prejudices, all labels
Neither this nor that, but quite simply
Be a little human
Neither this nor that, quite stupidly
It would be smarter
The thought of the masters
Masters of thought
This is the real property
Necessarily scotomized
Inevitably forgotten
Of our lives
We are
Expropriated men
Expropriated women
Expropriated children
Like migrants
Like migrants
Evicted
Dublines
Refugees
Not allowed
One way the other
From one life to another
No freedom
Absolutely everything being imposed on us!
The system
Keeps us on a leash
Whatever its length
She never leaves us
A permanent incompatibility of mood
No need for gene therapy
When does immunology work
In the infinitely small
In the infinitely large
Which was
All that has been
What is is
Everything that is
What will be
All that will be
Is, has been, will be
Is like simultaneously
In the history of all possibilities
Where nothing, precisely, is impossible
Where any uchronia is admissible
Because everything possible
Is, has been, will be
No need
To design it, to be a physicist or a physicist
No need to be a paraphysician or a paraphysician
In another Universe
Elsewhere or on another Earth
Real or unreal have the same wings!
As for brain electricity
See or do, it doesn't matter
But, of course, here and now
As in a relationship, recurring misunderstanding
Police burrs
Thus, of the music festival, Nantes, there is little time
It wasn't that late, however
June 2019, gassing, pursuit, clubbing
Young people falling into the water
The forces of liberal fascism, how beautiful
And a young drowned, gone forever
Steve Maia Caniço, 24
And notwithstanding, feast recovered and therefore legal
But for the CRS / SS, everything is illegal
Even though a capital festival
Automation and yellow vests
And so, the police charge against this fauna
It was not
Is not it
From a crowd of rebellions
But it is the logic of the dominant, reactionary thought
Steve Maia Caniço was an animator
This in Treillières
In the extracurricular
Like what, the educational stupidity
And at any time
Somewhere we are dying
Of that, we die
The thought of the masters
Masters of thought
This is the real property
Necessarily scotomized
Inevitably forgotten
Well, indeed, our only real
Because even with money, no life can be beautiful!
Patrice Faubert (2019) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien (http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/) Pat says the guest on (www.hiway-glk.fr/)
