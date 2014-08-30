Automatismes des répressions

" Mais les gars, c'est quand que vous allez vous réveiller ? Vous voyez pas qu'il se passe quelque chose ? Les gens comme vous, faut qu'y soient dans la rue aussi ! " Ah, ben, non... au début, dans leur tête, manipulés par les médias, ils croyaient que c'étaient des extrémistes de droite qui étaient dans ces mouvements... Moi je disais : " Y'a plus d'extrême droite, y'a plus d'extrême gauche, c'est le peuple, point barre ! On s'en fout ! "

Jean, Gilet jaune de Saint-Etienne, 5 juin 2019, un mois de taule

Via le journal " L'envolée " Pour en finir avec toutes les prisons ( juin 2019, numéro 50 )

Un monde marchand

Tout se loue, s'achète, se vend

Si tu n'as pas de monnaie

Tu n'as rien, et ouais

Comme dans le film " La belle verte "

Faudrait déconnecter tout préjugé, toute étiquette

Ni ceci, ni cela, mais tout simplement

Être un peu humain

Ni ceci, ni cela, tout bêtement

Cela serait plus malin

La pensée des maîtres

Les maîtres de la pensée

Voilà bien la vraie propriété

Forcément scotomisée

Forcément oubliée

De nos vies

Nous sommes

Des hommes expropriés

Des femmes expropriées

Des enfants expropriés

Comme des migrantes

Comme des migrants

Expulsés

Dublinés

Réfugiés

Inadmis

D'une façon l'autre

D'une vie l'autre

Aucune liberté

Absolument tout nous étant imposé !

Le système

Nous tient en laisse

Quelque soit sa longueur

Jamais, elle ne nous délaisse

Une permanente incompatibilité d'humeur

Pas besoin de thérapie génique

Quand fonctionne l'immunologique

Dans l'infiniment petit

Dans l'infiniment grand

Ce qui a été

Tout ce qui a été

Ce qui est est

Tout ce qui est

Ce qui sera

Tout ce qui sera

Est, a été, sera

Est comme simultanément

Dans l'histoire de tous les possibles

Où rien, justement, n'est impossible

Où toute uchronie est admissible

Car tout possible

Est, a été, sera

Point le besoin

Pour le concevoir, d'être une physicienne ou un physicien

Pas besoin d'être une paraphysicienne ou un paraphysicien

Dans un autre Univers

Ailleurs ou sur une autre Terre

Réel ou irréel ont les mêmes ailes !

Comme pour l'électricité cérébrale

Voir ou faire, c'est égal

Mais, certes, ici et maintenant

Comme en couple, quiproquo récurrent

Bavures policières

Ainsi, de la fête de la musique, Nantes, il y a peu de temps

Il n'était pas si tard, cependant

Juin 2019, gazage, poursuite, matraquage

Des jeunes tombant à l'eau

Les forces du fascisme libéral, comme c'est beau

Et un jeune noyé, disparu à jamais

Steve Maia Caniço, 24 ans

Et nonobstant, fête récupérée et donc légale

Mais pour les CRS/SS, tout est illégal

Quand bien même une fête du capital

Des automatismes et des Gilets jaunes

Et donc, de la charge policière contre cette faune

Il ne s'agissait pas

N'est-ce pas

D'un attroupement de rébellionnaires

Mais c'est la logique de la pensée dominante, réactionnaire

Steve Maia Caniço était un animateur

Ce à Treillières

Dans le périscolaire

Comme quoi, la bêtise éducastrationnelle

Et à toute heure

Quelque part, l'on se meurt

De cela, l'on se meure

La pensée des maîtres

Les maîtres de la pensée

Voilà bien la vraie propriété

Forcément scotomisée

Forcément oubliée

Voilà bien, effectivement, notre seul réel

Car même avec de l'argent, aucune vie ne peut-être belle !

Patrice Faubert ( 2019 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur ( www.hiway-glk.fr/)

