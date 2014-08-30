An Garda Siochana and Individual Rights

Even the grovelling apologists for Ireland’s army of Neanderthals, known as An Garda Siochana, are struggling to find justification this week for the severe lack of professionalism and downright illegal behaviour that has been on display.

In a week when the sell-outs of the nation’s one-party, Marxist parliament voted to extend emergency legislation, thereby presenting the force with a continuation of unchecked, unbridled power to terrorize a docile population, the Yellow Streak Brigade, true to form, showed contempt and disdain for the citizens that pay their salaries - harassing, bullying and assaulting.

As I have outlined in a previous article, police academy applicants scoring a high IQ are immediately rejected in their efforts to join law enforcement departments across the world. Therefore, what the public is left with is the bottom of the barrel, as empathy-deleted, inept morons roam the streets - too dim to realise that they are working, not for the people, nor even the governments of their countries, but for the corporations, banking dynasties and secret societies that siphon their way to wealth and prosperity. A pat on the head or a clap on the back, combined with a mediocre salary, is enough to placate the deluded sycophants, who falsely believe that they are carrying out law enforcement. They remain on a leash, as the powers-that-shouldn’t-be use them to oppress any dissent that may arise from members of the public who envision a brighter future for themselves, their fellow countrymen, as well as future generations. This brighter future, which is achieved by the non-compliance of unjust legislation by great numbers of people and the ultimate removal from power of unelected parasites, is as beneficial to the men and women of the police departments, as it is to everyone else. However, the deliberate recruitment of less-than-savvy individuals who are easily manipulated ensures that this realisation is incomprehensible and far too out of reach for the minds of the obsequious, badge-toting dopes. They persist in carrying out orders, like mindless Gestapo agents, leading nations into a techno-fascist, Orwellian nightmarish existence, where it is their very own children who are destined to suffer the most.

Nowhere is this mentality more evident than in Ireland.

This week alone, we have witnessed several members of the muzzled Yellow Streak Brigade continue their war on the people on behalf of their globalist puppeteers. Even the most high ranking personnel within the force have their heads too far buried inside the ani of corporate sponsors to realise the extent of their brutality, criminality, corruption, hypocrisy and stupidity.

Take, for example, the President of the Garda Representative Association (GRA), Frank Thornton. This week, he reacted rapidly when news broke that Garda Siochana members would be forced to undergo random testing for drugs. The drug tests will be put in place in the nation approximately six months from now in an effort to stamp out the prevalence of substance abuse among the ‘public servants’.

Every man on the street and his dog are cognizant of the fact that drug-taking, as well as dealing, happens within the force. This has been documented on several occasions, even by State media. For example, there was the infamous drug seizure in Athlone that occurred in 2012 and the subsequent disappearance of the contraband, with no formal recording or storing of the stash having ever taken place. The testimony of a credible police whistleblower was later given in relation to the missing drugs and it was claimed that they were sold via an arrangement between Gardai and local criminal gangs.

On top of this, there have been cases where Gardai have attended house parties at the residences of known and convicted drug dealers, an occasion when one of them stole needles from drink-driving test kits to be used for the administering of drugs and there was even a time when a Gardai member married into the family of a renowned drug cartel network. So it would be incredibly naive for anyone to state that there was no issue regarding substance abuse in An Garda Siochana. Therefore you would expect Thorton to quietly accept the new measures and view them as an opportunity to clean up the rancid force.

Instead, Thornton - although saying that he approved of the drug testing - claimed in a statement that the launch of the policy was ‘disrespectful’ and demanded that there was no infringement on ‘members’ individual rights’. He also stated that he was concerned for the ‘privacy, confidentiality, and the welfare and well being of all members of An Garda Siochana.’

In other words, Thornton demanded that the men and women of the force be given what they themselves consistently work to deprive the Irish people of on a daily basis.

In the past 7 days alone they have brazenly exhibited their ‘disrespectful’ nature and shown absolutely no regard for anyone’s ‘individual rights’. Nor have they shown any regard for the ‘privacy, confidentiality’, ‘welfare’ or ‘well being’ of any person that they have engaged with. Thornton seemingly does not understand that respect is a two-way thing. He fails, in his hubris, to see that there is little-to-no respect among the Irish public for his men and women, as they show little-to-no respect for them to begin with.

Thornton I’m sure, like the rest of us, will have witnessed the diabolical attitude and display of Fascism on a recent video that went viral throughout the nation. It showed a man who was medically exempt from wearing masks being viciously arrested after horrendous treatment on a train at the hands of an ignorant, uncouth duo of hooligans in uniform. The gentleman was travelling with his wife and caught the attention of a devout COVID cultist employed by Irish Rail. On noticing the man and his wife sat in the carriage without any masks on, the perceptually programmed useful idiot decided to call the police and - in a scene straight out of 1940s Nazi Germany - pointed the couple out to the Gestapo agents when they arrived. Judas Iscariot then left the carriage and we were treated to the spectacle of Irish policing in 2021.

What ensued was unfiltered rudeness, lack of courtesy, zero empathy and brutality. The gentleman explained his situation and presented his medical exemption papers to an irate female police officer who was visibly uncomfortable with being filmed. This, of course, is unsurprising, considering she had no knowledge of the legislation she was attempting to enforce and thus was publicly shown up in her incompetence. Ignoring the explanation of the man and disregarding his medical exemption, she, along with the thug she was accompanied by, forcefully arrested him and his wife in a show of complete discrimination against the medically exempt.

Where was the concern for ‘welfare’ and ‘well being’ of this couple, that Thornton demands for An Garda Siochana?

On top of this show of inhumanity, we were subject to yet another video of the Yellow Streak Brigade. This time they were harassing, bullying and intimidating an innocent woman in the town of Naas. A lady named Ana who had been in mandatory quarantine after flying into Ireland (despite being fully vaccinated and showing two negative PCR tests, but that’s another story for another time) met with unruly criminals in uniform who appeared, uninvited, on the doorstep of her lodgings. Despite the fact that Ireland has recently experienced a spate of cases where fraudsters have approached people in their homes impersonating public officials in order to steal from them, the Gardai who arrived at Ana’s place refused repeatedly to show any identification. Understandably concerned, especially as the incident was occurring late at night, Ana spoke with an adviser over the telephone who also demanded the officer identify himself. Unlawfully, he continued to refuse and instead fired threats at Ana, in an effort to coerce and subdue her.

Where was her ‘right to privacy’ and ‘confidentiality’ as Gardai attempted to invade her place of dwelling in the dark of night, with no indication of who they were or what the purpose of the visit truly was? Where is this same privacy and confidentiality for members of the public and visitors to the nation, that is so staunchly demanded by Frank Thornton on behalf of his Garda Siochana members?

And where was the respect for the ‘individual rights’ of the people of Dublin over the June bank holiday weekend, when they were attacked and violated by vicious government agents? More online footage showed a group of pedestrians in the city centre, who came out of their homes on Friday and Saturday to enjoy the sunshine - having endured a criminally long lockdown, mandated by the Big Pharma tools of the Dail. As the predominantly young crowd were making their way through the streets, with no indication they had broken any laws, the dangerous baton-wielding mentally unstable hoodlums of An Garda Siochana were seen charging them from behind as they swung their weapons at them, savagely assaulting the unarmed civilian population. One young man was seen covering the back of his head as his back was turned to a Guard, who proceeded to launch his baton at him.

Only weeks after Ireland’s Prime Minister, An Taoiseach, Micheal Martin stated that outdoor activity would be widespread this summer in Ireland, due to the supposedly low infection spread of the non-isolated, unidentified SARS-COV-2 virus in an open-air setting, the police department of Ireland were confiscating beer, closing off streets, fencing off popular picnic areas and battering the living shit out of people.

And all of this, of course, is ordered by Garda Commissioner, Drew Harris - a man who has a history of endeavouring to cover up some of the worst crimes ever committed on the island, including the rape, trafficking and abuse of children in Kincora and the extra judicial murders of innocent civilians by death squads.

Who is he, Frank Thornton or anybody else in An Garda Siochana to speak about ‘individual rights’?

Gary Jordan

thecovid19illusion@protonmail.com

Author - The COVID-19 Illusion; A Cacophony of Lies