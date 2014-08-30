Tout gouvernement est un criminel de guerre

La plupart

Et même sur le tard

Des bacheliers et bachelières d'aujourd'hui

Au bac de 1966 ou autre, ne seraient pas admis

Surtout en orthographe

Et à laquelle, je ne demande, d'ailleurs, pas l'autographe

Selon temps et époque

Une norme comme équivoque

De l'arbitraire et du toc

Bien sûr

Il faut se comprendre

Bien sûr

Il ne faut pas se méprendre

Et même

Si, j'aime, j'ème, j'emme

Le principal est qu'on aime

Et même

Si je déteste, je détaiste, je détesste

Le principal est qu'on déteste

Cela dit, par rapport à jadis

Beaucoup du zéro et peu du dix

Le niveau scolaire et surtout de culture

Tout cela a baissé, d'année en année, au fur et à mesure

Nous ne savons plus lire

Nous ne savons plus écrire

Ni calculer, ni compter, ni même parler

Nous arrivons avec peine à mémoriser

Car les machines sont arrivées !

Il faudrait préférer

Le fond à la forme

Même si c'est hors toute norme

Et si c'est mal écrit

Devrait seulement compter ce qui est dit

Sinon

L'on s'extasie

Oh ! comme c'est bien écrit

Et après... si c'est vide et sans vie !

Forcément, cela plaît à une certaine bourgeoisie

De toutes façons

Dans le monde de l'édition

Où il y a correctrices et correcteurs

Pour réparer toutes les erreurs

La diffusion

Et non pas la vulgarisation

Qui sur l'irrespect inconscient en dit long

En effet, ce terme de vulgarisation

Prend les gens pour des cons

Comme quoi

Je vous laisse des miettes

Pour ce que je sais vraiment, c'est niet

Certes

Une faute d'orthographe en génétique

Je ne vous dis pas, le trafic

Mais, il y a des niveaux d'organisation différents

Se complétant, c'est entendu, donc, au suivant

Finalement

Tout nous invalide

Aucune connaissance n'étant vraiment impavide

Ainsi, les grands dinosaures aussi avaient du duvet ou des plumes

Contre le froid

De la parade nuptiale, on ne le sait trop, ma foi

Non, pas d'écailles, et rien, je ne fume !

C'était, j'en conviens

Il y a des dizaines de millions d'années

La vérité sait parfois se fossiliser

Parfois, et sans faire le malin

Cela vient d'arriver

Du récent, juste à côté

Avant

Et avant de l'avant ?

Après

Et après de l'après ?

Et puisque

Il y a changement climatique

Ce qui rime avec déterminisme climatique

Car à chaque climat

C'est si évident, qu'on l'occulte, voilà

Des cultures, des moeurs, des vêtements

De l'artisanat ou de l'industrie, des logements, tout à l'avenant

Des sexualités, des rituels, de l'alimentation, des médicaments

De A à Z, au tout intervenant

Au culte d'Aton et du solaire

A succédé le culte du séparé et du spectaculaire

Avec tout gouvernement

Qui est, indubitablement, un criminel de guerre

Au tout torturé

Au tout gâché

Au tout raté

Au tout massacré

Au tout assassiné

Au tout déforesté

Au tout pauvreté

Au tout privé

Au tout récupéré

Au tout oublié

Au tout confisqué

Au tout falsifié

Au tout bureaucratisé

Au tout spectacularisé

Au tout inhumanisé

Au tout nationalité

Au tout obsolescence programmée

Au tout, âge, domicile, profession

Au tout, idéologie, confession, religion

Au tout misère

Au tout guerre

Au tout mal assorti

Au tout mal fini

Du riche, du pauvre, c'est ainsi

Ne croyez pas que j'exagère

Par exemple, 2008, crise financière

Et plus tard, un demi-million de décès de plus, par cancer

Gens presque aussi maltraités qu'en prison, du capitalisme talon de fer

Et bientôt, mais pas comme dans le film " Soleil vert"

Mai 2020, Etat de Washington, compostage des corps humains

Mais là, pas pour manger, mais pour des jardins

Le capital se sentant sur sa fin

Et à l'écologie naturelle, il y vient !

Patrice Faubert ( 2019 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )

Most

And even late

Today's high school graduates

At the 1966 baccalaureate or other, would not be admitted

Especially in spelling

And which, moreover, I do not ask for the autograph

According to time and period

A standard as equivocal

Of arbitrariness and fake

Of course

We must understand each other

Of course

We must not be mistaken

And even

Yes, I love, I love, I love

The main thing is that we love

And even

If I hate, I detaist, I hate

The main thing is that we hate

That said, compared to formerly

A lot of zero and a little of ten

The educational level and especially of culture

It all went down, year by year, as it went

We no longer know how to read

We no longer know how to write

Neither calculate, nor count, nor even speak

We can hardly memorize

Because the machines have arrived!

We should prefer

Bottom to form

Even if it's out of the ordinary

And if it's badly written

Should only count what is said

If not

We are ecstatic

Oh ! as it is well written

And then ... if it's empty and lifeless!

Obviously, it pleases a certain bourgeoisie

Anyway

In the publishing world

Where there are correctors and correctors

To fix all errors

Diffusion

And not popularization

Who speaks volumes about unconscious disrespect

Indeed, this popularization term

Take people for idiots

Like what

I leave you crumbs

As far as I really know, it's niet

Certainly

A spelling mistake in genetics

I'm not telling you, traffic

But, there are different levels of organization

Completing each other, it is understood, therefore, to the next

Finally

Everything invalidates us

No acquaintance being truly fearless

So the large dinosaurs also had down or feathers

Against the cold

Of the courtship, we do not really know, my faith

No, no scales, and nothing, I do not smoke!

It was, I agree

Tens of millions of years ago

The truth sometimes knows how to fossilize

Sometimes, and without being smart

It just happened

Recent, right next door

Before

And before forward?

After

And after the after?

And since

There is climate change

What rhymes with climatic determinism

Because in every climate

It's so obvious, that we hide it, that's it

Cultures, customs, clothes

Crafts or industry, housing, everything to match

Sexualities, rituals, food, medicines

From A to Z, to all involved

To the cult of Aten and the solar

Has succeeded the cult of the separate and the spectacular

With any government

Who is, undoubtedly, a war criminal

At all tortured

Spoiled everything

At all failed

At all massacred

At all assassinated

At all deforested

To all poverty

At all private

At all recovered

At all forgotten

At all confiscated

At all falsified

All bureaucratized

At all spectacularized

At all inhumanized

At any nationality

At all planned obsolescence

At all, age, domicile, profession

At all, ideology, confession, religion

To all misery

At all war

At all mismatched

All badly ended

From the rich, from the poor, that's how it is

Don't think i'm exaggerating

For example, 2008, financial crisis

And later half a million more cancer deaths

People almost as mistreated as in prison, of iron heel capitalism

And soon, but not like in the movie "Green Sun"

May 2020, Washington State, composting of human bodies

But there, not to eat, but for gardens

Capital feeling at its end

And to natural ecology, he comes there!

Patrice Faubert (2019) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien (http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/) Pat says the guest on (http://www.hiway-glk.fr/)