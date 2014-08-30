Tout gouvernement est un criminel de guerre
La plupart
Et même sur le tard
Des bacheliers et bachelières d'aujourd'hui
Au bac de 1966 ou autre, ne seraient pas admis
Surtout en orthographe
Et à laquelle, je ne demande, d'ailleurs, pas l'autographe
Selon temps et époque
Une norme comme équivoque
De l'arbitraire et du toc
Bien sûr
Il faut se comprendre
Bien sûr
Il ne faut pas se méprendre
Et même
Si, j'aime, j'ème, j'emme
Le principal est qu'on aime
Et même
Si je déteste, je détaiste, je détesste
Le principal est qu'on déteste
Cela dit, par rapport à jadis
Beaucoup du zéro et peu du dix
Le niveau scolaire et surtout de culture
Tout cela a baissé, d'année en année, au fur et à mesure
Nous ne savons plus lire
Nous ne savons plus écrire
Ni calculer, ni compter, ni même parler
Nous arrivons avec peine à mémoriser
Car les machines sont arrivées !
Il faudrait préférer
Le fond à la forme
Même si c'est hors toute norme
Et si c'est mal écrit
Devrait seulement compter ce qui est dit
Sinon
L'on s'extasie
Oh ! comme c'est bien écrit
Et après... si c'est vide et sans vie !
Forcément, cela plaît à une certaine bourgeoisie
De toutes façons
Dans le monde de l'édition
Où il y a correctrices et correcteurs
Pour réparer toutes les erreurs
La diffusion
Et non pas la vulgarisation
Qui sur l'irrespect inconscient en dit long
En effet, ce terme de vulgarisation
Prend les gens pour des cons
Comme quoi
Je vous laisse des miettes
Pour ce que je sais vraiment, c'est niet
Certes
Une faute d'orthographe en génétique
Je ne vous dis pas, le trafic
Mais, il y a des niveaux d'organisation différents
Se complétant, c'est entendu, donc, au suivant
Finalement
Tout nous invalide
Aucune connaissance n'étant vraiment impavide
Ainsi, les grands dinosaures aussi avaient du duvet ou des plumes
Contre le froid
De la parade nuptiale, on ne le sait trop, ma foi
Non, pas d'écailles, et rien, je ne fume !
C'était, j'en conviens
Il y a des dizaines de millions d'années
La vérité sait parfois se fossiliser
Parfois, et sans faire le malin
Cela vient d'arriver
Du récent, juste à côté
Avant
Et avant de l'avant ?
Après
Et après de l'après ?
Et puisque
Il y a changement climatique
Ce qui rime avec déterminisme climatique
Car à chaque climat
C'est si évident, qu'on l'occulte, voilà
Des cultures, des moeurs, des vêtements
De l'artisanat ou de l'industrie, des logements, tout à l'avenant
Des sexualités, des rituels, de l'alimentation, des médicaments
De A à Z, au tout intervenant
Au culte d'Aton et du solaire
A succédé le culte du séparé et du spectaculaire
Avec tout gouvernement
Qui est, indubitablement, un criminel de guerre
Au tout torturé
Au tout gâché
Au tout raté
Au tout massacré
Au tout assassiné
Au tout déforesté
Au tout pauvreté
Au tout privé
Au tout récupéré
Au tout oublié
Au tout confisqué
Au tout falsifié
Au tout bureaucratisé
Au tout spectacularisé
Au tout inhumanisé
Au tout nationalité
Au tout obsolescence programmée
Au tout, âge, domicile, profession
Au tout, idéologie, confession, religion
Au tout misère
Au tout guerre
Au tout mal assorti
Au tout mal fini
Du riche, du pauvre, c'est ainsi
Ne croyez pas que j'exagère
Par exemple, 2008, crise financière
Et plus tard, un demi-million de décès de plus, par cancer
Gens presque aussi maltraités qu'en prison, du capitalisme talon de fer
Et bientôt, mais pas comme dans le film " Soleil vert"
Mai 2020, Etat de Washington, compostage des corps humains
Mais là, pas pour manger, mais pour des jardins
Le capital se sentant sur sa fin
Et à l'écologie naturelle, il y vient !
Patrice Faubert ( 2019 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )
Most
And even late
Today's high school graduates
At the 1966 baccalaureate or other, would not be admitted
Especially in spelling
And which, moreover, I do not ask for the autograph
According to time and period
A standard as equivocal
Of arbitrariness and fake
Of course
We must understand each other
Of course
We must not be mistaken
And even
Yes, I love, I love, I love
The main thing is that we love
And even
If I hate, I detaist, I hate
The main thing is that we hate
That said, compared to formerly
A lot of zero and a little of ten
The educational level and especially of culture
It all went down, year by year, as it went
We no longer know how to read
We no longer know how to write
Neither calculate, nor count, nor even speak
We can hardly memorize
Because the machines have arrived!
We should prefer
Bottom to form
Even if it's out of the ordinary
And if it's badly written
Should only count what is said
If not
We are ecstatic
Oh ! as it is well written
And then ... if it's empty and lifeless!
Obviously, it pleases a certain bourgeoisie
Anyway
In the publishing world
Where there are correctors and correctors
To fix all errors
Diffusion
And not popularization
Who speaks volumes about unconscious disrespect
Indeed, this popularization term
Take people for idiots
Like what
I leave you crumbs
As far as I really know, it's niet
Certainly
A spelling mistake in genetics
I'm not telling you, traffic
But, there are different levels of organization
Completing each other, it is understood, therefore, to the next
Finally
Everything invalidates us
No acquaintance being truly fearless
So the large dinosaurs also had down or feathers
Against the cold
Of the courtship, we do not really know, my faith
No, no scales, and nothing, I do not smoke!
It was, I agree
Tens of millions of years ago
The truth sometimes knows how to fossilize
Sometimes, and without being smart
It just happened
Recent, right next door
Before
And before forward?
After
And after the after?
And since
There is climate change
What rhymes with climatic determinism
Because in every climate
It's so obvious, that we hide it, that's it
Cultures, customs, clothes
Crafts or industry, housing, everything to match
Sexualities, rituals, food, medicines
From A to Z, to all involved
To the cult of Aten and the solar
Has succeeded the cult of the separate and the spectacular
With any government
Who is, undoubtedly, a war criminal
At all tortured
Spoiled everything
At all failed
At all massacred
At all assassinated
At all deforested
To all poverty
At all private
At all recovered
At all forgotten
At all confiscated
At all falsified
All bureaucratized
At all spectacularized
At all inhumanized
At any nationality
At all planned obsolescence
At all, age, domicile, profession
At all, ideology, confession, religion
To all misery
At all war
At all mismatched
All badly ended
From the rich, from the poor, that's how it is
Don't think i'm exaggerating
For example, 2008, financial crisis
And later half a million more cancer deaths
People almost as mistreated as in prison, of iron heel capitalism
And soon, but not like in the movie "Green Sun"
May 2020, Washington State, composting of human bodies
But there, not to eat, but for gardens
Capital feeling at its end
And to natural ecology, he comes there!
Patrice Faubert (2019) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien (http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/) Pat says the guest on (http://www.hiway-glk.fr/)
