The Shortwave Report 06/11/21 Listen Globally!

This week's show features stories from Radio Deutsche-Welle, Sputnik Radio, NHK Japan, and Radio Havana Cuba.

From GERMANY- 10 years ago following the Fukushima catastrophe German Chancellor Merkel announced the closure of all nuclear power plants by 2022- an update on how that energy transition is going. A woman in El Salvador has had her 30 year prison sentence for having an abortion has been released after 10 years. A physical fight broke out in the Bolivian parliament. Germany is disbanding an elite police force for engaging in right-wing chat groups.

From RUSSIA- Afshin Rattansi interviewed Bernice King, daughter of MLK Jr. In this excerpt they discuss the different legacies of King and Malcolm X, whether speaking out against militarism is what got King assassinated at age 39, the Vietnam speech, and the transition of American police forces to military units.

From JAPAN- An update on the slow roll out of Covid vaccines in Japan where the state of emergency remains in effect in 10 prefectures. Japanese military forces are going to work alongside Australian forces against China in the Indo-Pacific region and to protect them at home. An update on the status of Aung Sang Suu Kyi who is facing new corruption charges from the military coup. French anti-trust authorities fined Google a quarter of a billion dollars for creating an advertising monopoly. El Salvador made history by approving Bitcoin as legal currency.

From CUBA- A network of global intellectuals and leaders have united against the US economic blockade against Cuba. Lula da Silva denounced US imperialism and attempts to control the nations of Latin America. Oxfam criticized the G7 agreement on a 15% international corporate tax as inadequate. Leftist Pedro Castillo declared victory in the very close Peruvian presidential election. Syria reports new missile attacks from Israel. Peace advocates in the US are calling on Biden to halt a $735 million sale of missiles to Israel.

