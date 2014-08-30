Tant que nous aurons besoin

Des maîtres à penser

Il n'y aura point d'humanité

Tant que nous aurons besoin

De gens à admirer

Il n'y aura point d'humanité

Tant que nous aurons besoin

De personnes à qui nous identifier

Il n'y aura point d'humanité

Tant que nous aurons besoin

De nous insulter, de nous flatter

De nous comparer, de nous célébrer

De nous guerroyer, de nous affronter

Ce qui est une seule et même chose

Car c'est toujours la même dose

Il n'y aura point d'humanité

Tant que nous aurons besoin

De tous les besoins aliénés

Il y aura une humanité

Sans aucune humanité

Patrice Faubert ( 1975 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )

As long as we need

Masters to think

There will be no humanity

As long as we need

Of people to admire

There will be no humanity

As long as we need

From people to whom we can identify

There will be no humanity

As long as we need

To insult us, to flatter us

To compare us, to celebrate us

To fight us, to confront us

Which is one and the same

Because it's always the same dose

There will be no humanity

As long as we need

Of all the insane needs

There will be a humanity

Without any humanity

Patrice Faubert (1975) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien (http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/) Pat says the guest on (http://www.hiway-glk.fr/)