Tant que nous aurons besoin
Tant que nous aurons besoin
Des maîtres à penser
Il n'y aura point d'humanité
Tant que nous aurons besoin
De gens à admirer
Il n'y aura point d'humanité
Tant que nous aurons besoin
De personnes à qui nous identifier
Il n'y aura point d'humanité
Tant que nous aurons besoin
De nous insulter, de nous flatter
De nous comparer, de nous célébrer
De nous guerroyer, de nous affronter
Ce qui est une seule et même chose
Car c'est toujours la même dose
Il n'y aura point d'humanité
Tant que nous aurons besoin
De tous les besoins aliénés
Il y aura une humanité
Sans aucune humanité
Patrice Faubert ( 1975 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )
As long as we need
Masters to think
There will be no humanity
As long as we need
Of people to admire
There will be no humanity
As long as we need
From people to whom we can identify
There will be no humanity
As long as we need
To insult us, to flatter us
To compare us, to celebrate us
To fight us, to confront us
Which is one and the same
Because it's always the same dose
There will be no humanity
As long as we need
Of all the insane needs
There will be a humanity
Without any humanity
Patrice Faubert (1975) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien (http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/) Pat says the guest on (http://www.hiway-glk.fr/)
