The Shortwave Report 06/18/21 Listen Globally!

This week's show features stories from NHK Japan, Radio Deutsche-Welle, Sputnik Radio, and Radio Havana Cuba.

From JAPAN- A Japanese climate activist has won this year's Goldman Environment Prize for her work reducing coal emissions in Japan. At the NATO conference the focus shifted from peace in Europe to following the US in a confrontational stance toward China and Russia. China has dismissed US news reports of a radiation leak at a nuclear facility in southern China. The G-7 published a communique which denounced human rights in China and conflicts with Taiwan- the Chinese foreign ministry rebuked the criticism.

From GERMANY- A report on the G-7 summit, where the countries praised their harmony in the wake of the Trump era, unified an anti-China stance, and did little to confront climate change. Swiss voters turned down a law aimed at cutting greenhouse gas emissions. Researchers are warning that sea ice around the North Pole has shrunk at the fastest rate on record, requiring an immediate drastic reduction in carbon emissions. Following a march of Israeli nationalists through occupied east Jerusalem, militants in Gaza sent fire balloons across the border and were bombed in return, ending a ceasefire that only lasted a few weeks.

From RUSSIA-On his program called Going Underground, Afshin Rattansi interviewed Clare Daly, a member of the European Parliament from Ireland. In this excerpt she discusses the Julian Assange case and how it shows the hypocrisy of the West in calling out Russia on human rights abuses and Alexey Navalny's arrest, the West's tensions with China and why the policy is pushing the EU closer to the US, and the myth of the Chinese threat.

From CUBA- A Viewpoint on the corporate media's bias against Venezuela. Reporting places the blame for the poverty in the country on its government rather than the financial sanctions imposed by the US and some European nations. The latest crisis is the inability of the Maduro government to complete the purchase Covid vaccines.

