Paraphysique de l'inhibition de l'action

L'inhibition de l'action

Est la matrice

De toutes les angoisses

L'angoisse est jumelle

De toutes les soumissions

La soumission est le médicament

Qui neutralise ce qui est angoissant

Quand l'on ne peut fuir

Quand l'on ne peut lutter

Henri, nous le fait comprendre aisément

Laborit, nous le dit décemment

L'inhibition de l'action

Est l'incarnation de toutes nos maladies

Tant physiques, que mentales

Elle porte, comme une mère, dans son ventre

L'angoisse et donc la soumission, c'est son antre

Et pour neutraliser nos angoisses

Et pour congédier nos poisses

Nous recherchons toutes les soumissions

L'inhibition de l'action

Nous fait vieillir prématurément

L'inhibition de l'action eut, est, aura, le savoir

De toutes les dominances, de tous les pouvoirs

A s'entretenir savamment

Sept milliards d'habitantes et d'habitants

Sept milliards de dominantes et dominants

Sept milliards de dominées et dominés

C'est le même mouvement

Toutes nos maladies

Toutes nos folies

Toutes nos vilenies

Toujours l'inhibition de l'action

Toujours cette action inhibée, à réaction

Et sans pouvoir ni lutter, ni fuir

Contre toutes les autorités

Nous mourons à 70/80 ans

Au lieu de 130 ans

Inhibition of action

Is the matrix

Of all the anguish

Anguish is twin

Of all submissions

Submission is the medicine

Who neutralizes what is scary

When we can't run away

When we can't fight

Henri, makes it easy for us to understand

Laborit, decently tells us

Inhibition of action

Is the embodiment of all our diseases

Both physical and mental

She carries, like a mother, in her womb

Anguish and therefore submission is his den

And to neutralize our anxieties

And to dismiss our fists

We are looking for all quotes

Inhibition of action

Makes us age prematurely

The inhibition of the action had, is, will, know

Of all the dominances, of all the powers

To discuss skillfully

Seven billion inhabitants

Seven billion dominants and dominants

Seven billion dominated and dominated

It's the same movement

All our illnesses

All our follies

All our villainies

Always inhibiting action

Always this inhibited action, reaction

And without being able to fight or to flee

Against all authorities

We die at 70/80 years old

Instead of 130 years

