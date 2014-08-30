Paraphysique de l'inhibition de l'action
L'inhibition de l'action
Est la matrice
De toutes les angoisses
L'angoisse est jumelle
De toutes les soumissions
La soumission est le médicament
Qui neutralise ce qui est angoissant
Quand l'on ne peut fuir
Quand l'on ne peut lutter
Henri, nous le fait comprendre aisément
Laborit, nous le dit décemment
L'inhibition de l'action
Est l'incarnation de toutes nos maladies
Tant physiques, que mentales
Elle porte, comme une mère, dans son ventre
L'angoisse et donc la soumission, c'est son antre
Et pour neutraliser nos angoisses
Et pour congédier nos poisses
Nous recherchons toutes les soumissions
L'inhibition de l'action
Nous fait vieillir prématurément
L'inhibition de l'action eut, est, aura, le savoir
De toutes les dominances, de tous les pouvoirs
A s'entretenir savamment
Sept milliards d'habitantes et d'habitants
Sept milliards de dominantes et dominants
Sept milliards de dominées et dominés
C'est le même mouvement
Toutes nos maladies
Toutes nos folies
Toutes nos vilenies
Toujours l'inhibition de l'action
Toujours cette action inhibée, à réaction
Et sans pouvoir ni lutter, ni fuir
Contre toutes les autorités
Nous mourons à 70/80 ans
Au lieu de 130 ans
Patrice Faubert ( 1984 ) pouète, peuète, puète, paraphysicien
Inhibition of action
Is the matrix
Of all the anguish
Anguish is twin
Of all submissions
Submission is the medicine
Who neutralizes what is scary
When we can't run away
When we can't fight
Henri, makes it easy for us to understand
Laborit, decently tells us
Inhibition of action
Is the embodiment of all our diseases
Both physical and mental
She carries, like a mother, in her womb
Anguish and therefore submission is his den
And to neutralize our anxieties
And to dismiss our fists
We are looking for all quotes
Inhibition of action
Makes us age prematurely
The inhibition of the action had, is, will, know
Of all the dominances, of all the powers
To discuss skillfully
Seven billion inhabitants
Seven billion dominants and dominants
Seven billion dominated and dominated
It's the same movement
All our illnesses
All our follies
All our villainies
Always inhibiting action
Always this inhibited action, reaction
And without being able to fight or to flee
Against all authorities
We die at 70/80 years old
Instead of 130 years
Patrice Faubert (1984) pouète, peuète, puète, paraphysicien
