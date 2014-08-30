Houston Mengelist

Mainstream media reports today outline how medical staff from Houston Methodist - a leading hospital in Texas - have been either forced to quit their jobs or had their contracts terminated due to their refusal to have an unapproved, emergency use, mRNA-laden vaccination injected into their body. It is a story of historic proportions and a throwback to the days of Josef Mengele - a student of Rockefeller-funded Otmar Freiherr von Verschuer, who was placed in charge of gruesome medical experimentation in Auschwitz.

For sure and without doubt, the hospital has earned its place on the wrong side of history and the decision made by their leaders to mandate an unapproved vaccine will be remembered for a long time to come. The slippery slope into medical Fascism has turned quickly into a nosedive and Houston Methodist are front and centre.

Thankfully, not all of their employees were successfully bullied or coerced and many of them have taken it upon themselves to be fired before accepting any of the Bill Gates-inspired junk into their systems. They have made the choice to stand in the unemployment line before giving in to the dictates of dangerous drug dealers.

They can stand in line with pride, in my opinion.

They should hold their heads high, knowing that they have rejected the New Abnormal, sticking it to the useful idiots that implement the wishes of, son of a Nazi, Klaus Schwab. I salute them. As I am sure do many others. They are the minority. They are the ethnic Germans who refused to stand with the Nazis and instead threw their support behind the victims of the Fascist regimes. They are in the same category of class and excellence as the doctors and scientists of the Third Reich who risked their lives in objection to the lunacy that Hitler tried to force on them.

So incorruptible are the workers even the very real prospect that they would lose their annual income and benefits did not deter them. They said no to Fascism - unlike their employers, who embrace it. With the media, as usual, acting as the mouthpiece for the criminal pharmaceutical industrial complex - demonizing and vilifying the now ex-workers - we should remind ourselves what the brave men and women said no to.

They refused to be subjected to an experimental procedure that has yet to be approved. Mandating such a procedure for anybody is anathema to an ethical, civil society.

They refused to be injected with a vaccine that does not stop transmission, by the manufacturers’ own admission, but instead reduces symptoms. This despite the fact that we have been told (over, and over, and over, and over, and….yawn) for the past 15 months to be afraid - really afraid - of asymptomatic COVID-19 transmission. Who are these fraudsters trying to kid?

They are saying no to a vaccine that has taken the lives of 5,888 people to date - as per the government’s own data - all across the United States.

They are saying no to a vaccine that has killed more than 15,000 people - as per the data of the European Union’s database of adverse drug reactions for COVID-19 vaccine shots.

They are saying no to an injection that has caused hundreds of thousands of cases of adverse reactions worldwide, such as Guillan-Barre syndrome, myocarditis and blindness, to name but a few.

They have said no to a vaccine that has been responsible for the loss of life through miscarriages in many child-bearing young women who have accepted it.

They are saying no to a gene therapy that has never been administered in the history of modern medicine and one which we do not know the long term outcome of.

They are saying no to a vaccine that has been developed in record time. One which was developed to fight an illness that has made no difference to the death rates of any nation across the world, despite the incessant scaremongering, in the midst of a ‘pandemic’ that has exact parallels with regular influenza casualties.

They are saying no to a vaccine that should have already been removed from the market. In the US alone, the annual flu injection, administered to approximately 150 million people caused 100 deaths in the 2019/2020 season. Today, with a similar number of people having received the COVID vaccine, nearly 6000 of them have been sent to an early grave. In 1976, when the mass inoculation of the population against a (supposed) Swine Flu outbreak occurred, the campaign was cancelled and the vaccinations pulled when 25 people had been killed as a result of it. So why are the COVID-19 vaccines still being administered today, after thousands of deaths?

They refused to place their trust in a pharmaceutical industry that has, in recent years, been directly responsible for the deaths of over 500,000 opioid victims in the US alone.

They refused to be victims of Houston Methodist’s medical tyranny. They said no, as it is their right, and we should salute them for their bravery and intelligence.

Gary Jordan

Author - The COVID-19 Illusion; A Cacophony of Lies

thecovid19illusion@protonmail.com