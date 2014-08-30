Germany Axis Alert Puzzle

Since Sig Sauer was spotted in India more information about the Axis appear in Internet which analyses who were involved inside SS at 2nd World War. I just quoted some "random" rare puzzle pieces to inform...

"At the beginning of the Second World War, Sauer & Sohn increased its production of military weapons again. After 1941 armaments were produced almost exclusively. Alongside Mauser, the Sauer company was one of the most important manufacturers of the standard rifle of the Wehrmacht, the 98k carbine, which was built in 14 million copies."

https://de.wikipedia.org/wiki/J._P._Sauer_%26_Sohn#Zweiter_Weltkrieg

"Indian army to buy additional 72,000 Sig Sauer rifles from US: Report"

https://freepresskashmir.news/2020/07/16/indian-army-to-buy-additional-72000-sig-sauer-rifles-from-us-report/

The Indian Legion (German: Indische Legion), officially the Free India Legion (German: Legion Freies Indien) or 950th (Indian) Infantry Regiment (German: Infanterie-Regiment 950 (indisches)), was a military unit raised during the Second World War initially as part of the German Army and later the Waffen-SS from August 1944.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Indian_Legion

"During World War II, the Waffen-SS recruited significant numbers of non-Germans, both as volunteers and conscripts. In total some 500,000 non-Germans and ethnic Germans from outside Germany, mostly from German-occupied Europe, were recruited between 1940 and 1945."

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Waffen-SS_foreign_volunteers_and_conscripts

https://www.axishistory.com/books/122-germany-waffen-ss/germany-waffen-ss-minor-units/1436-indische-freiwilligen-legion-der-waffen-ss

"in 1952 about 100,000 former NSDAP members were members of the SED"

"a provocation for the veterans from former workers' party and the communist opposition groups of the Weimar Republic": the "avant-garde of anti-fascist Germany was recruited from the rearguard of the NS regime."

https://www.bpb.de/geschichte/zeitgeschichte/deutschlandarchiv/139636/sed-mitglieder-und-funktionaere-mit-ns-vergangenheit

"After the beginning of the German invasion of Russia, el-Raschid served as a liaison officer and the main line of contact between the Reich Main Security Office and the Grand Mufti of Jerusalem, Haj Amin al-Husseini, who was seen as the spiritual leader of the SS Neu-Turkestan Division. Previously prevented from forming in Slovakia, the Germans did not give up on their goal to create a Muslim division."

In late March 1956, former Imam of the Osttürkischer Waffenverband Nurredin Namangani returned to Germany, landing in Munich. His early activities included talking about a Muslim prayer room in Munich. However, by late 1958, he was talking about building an entire mosque in the city. El-Raschid was one of his key supporters – the two were close, and had known each other during the war. Both had been imprisoned by the United States. El-Raschid wrote to the federal president, Theodor Heuss, stressing Namangani's "love for Germany" and that he was a "trueHERMANN RÖCHLING loyal friend of Germany". He argued that Muslims in Germany lacked a politically free mosque and a "dignified central religious and cultural center", as they did in other Western countries.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Harun_el-Raschid_Hintersatz

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Azerbaijani_SS_volunteer_formations#Ostt%C3%BCrkische_Waffen-Verb%C3%A4nde_der_SS

"In 1941, Haj Amin al-Husseini fled to Germany and met with Adolf Hitler, Heinrich Himmler, Joachim Von Ribbentrop and other Nazi leaders. He wanted to persuade them to extend the Nazis’ anti-Jewish program to the Arab world.

The Mufti sent Hitler 15 drafts of declarations he wanted Germany and Italy to make concerning the Middle East. One called on the two countries to declare the illegality of the Jewish home in Palestine. Furthermore, “they accord to Palestine and to other Arab countries the right to solve the problem of the Jewish elements in Palestine and other Arab countries, in accordance with the interest of the Arabs and, by the same method, that the question is now being settled in the Axis countries.”"

https://www.jewishvirtuallibrary.org/the-mufti-and-the-f-uuml-hrer

"On March 31, 1933, the day before the National Socialist boycott of Jews, al-Husseini had met Heinrich Wolff, the German consul general in Jerusalem, and offered him support for the Nazi regime. He explained to Wolff in detail that all Muslims worldwide “welcomed the Nazi regime and hope that fascist anti-democratic governance will spread to other countries. The current Jewish influence on the economy and politics is harmful everywhere and must be combated ”. The whole Islamic world will enthusiastically join a German appeal for a boycott of Jews; he himself will spread this idea among all Muslims and encourage an active organization to do so. Germany should supply enough industrial products to Palestine so that non-Jews could drive them out there. Al-Husseini and many Arabs called Adolf Hitler with the honorary name Abu Ali ("Father Ali", of the caliph ʿAlī ibn Abī Tālib, to whom all Muslims can be traced back).

From 1937 the Nazi regime and fascist Italy granted al-Husseini financial aid. In January 1937, according to The New York Times, he declared: The Arabs and Nazi Germany were jointly fighting Zionism in Palestine. They would have the same enemy, the British and the Jews. Because the Peel Commission's two-state plan emerged, in June 1937 the Nazi regime stopped the emigration of German Jews to Palestine, which had been subsidized until then. Foreign Minister Konstantin von Neurath instructed the German ambassadors in London, Baghdad and Jerusalem to strengthen “Arabism” as a counterweight to Zionism. A Jewish state would only provide “World Jewry” with an additional power base and is therefore not in the German interest. A circular issued by the Foreign Office confirmed this “revision of the German position”."

https://de.wikipedia.org/wiki/Mohammed_Amin_al-Husseini#Partner_des_NS-Regimes

Siemens Ring Winner 1952

https://siemens-ring.de/portfolio_page/hermann-roechling/

"He was a senator of the Kaiser Wilhelm Society.[6] On 30 January 1938 Hermann Röchling was appointed a military economist by Hermann Göring (1893–1946).[3] As Wehrwirtschaftsführer (defense economy leader) he headed the "South West District of the steel industry economic grouping""

"After the World War II Röchling was interrogated during the Nuremberg trials in June 1945.[32] In November 1946 he was arrested by the Allies, and in May 1947 was transferred to France. His trial at the International Military Court in Rastatt began on 16 February 1948 for crimes against humanity."

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Hermann_Röchling

Siemens Ring Winner 1937

https://siemens-ring.de/portfolio_page/fritz-todt/

"On 5 July 1933, five months after Adolf Hitler became Reichskanzler, Todt was appointed "Inspector General for German Roadways" (Generalinspektor für das deutsche Straßenwesen). In November, this public authority was raised to the status of a "Supreme Reich Authority" (Oberste Reichsbehörde) outside the hierarchy of Reich Ministries; Todt was subordinated directly to Hitler.[2] Alan S. Milward characterized this phase as follows: "His personal views on business questions and, what was more important, the success of the motorway project kept Todt in the inner circle of the Führer."

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Fritz_Todt

"Military production recommenced in 1921, and in 1925, the German government acquired a majority stake of the company. The railway locomotive manufacturer August Borsig GmbH was taken over in 1933; in 1936 the two merged to create Rheinmetall-Borsig AG.[5] In 1938 the company headquarters moved from Düsseldorf to Berlin."

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Rheinmetall

"During the Second World War, numerous forced laborers worked in the Rheinmetall factories. In the Unterlüß plant alone, around 5,000 foreign forced laborers and prisoners of war (around 2,500 Poles, 1,000 from the USSR, 500 Yugoslavs, 1,000 from other countries) were liberated by British troops at the end of the war. Hungarian Jewish women from a subcamp of the Bergen-Belsen concentration camp were also temporarily deployed there."

https://de.wikipedia.org/wiki/Rheinmetall#Besch%C3%A4ftigung_von_Zwangsarbeitern

Rheinmetall High-energy laser effectors HEL

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PV3jfR-FUFc

"In accordance with his view of rigorously combating inaction, lack of cooperation and neglect of duty, Simon, as a staunch social Darwinist and hereditary biologist, not only advocated the forced sterilization of the "inferior" and "ballast", but also their elimination, which he called "salvation". He denounced the "pampering care" for the cripples, the weak and the sick and therefore welcomed Hitler's rise to power, as he saw the National Socialist race and health policy as a welcome opportunity to use "social parasitism" as a contribution to the racial and biological recovery of Germany To stamp out the people. In 1929 Simon asserted: “We live in an age of general care for everything weak, sick and unfit!” And further asked: “Are we gradually getting to the point where one half of our people cares for and cares for the other, weaker half?” 1931 defined he group of people allegedly inferior: the physically weak, sickly, weakling, moronic, crippled, mentally ill and came to the conclusion: "It will have to be died again." Ernst Klee criticized Hermann Simon in a speech on August 6, 2006 at the University of Hamburg, that through this definition he laid the foundation for the later murders of the sick under National Socialism."

Since 1971, Hermann Simon zu Ehren has been awarded a prize by the German Society for Psychiatry, Psychotherapy and Neurology (DGPPN) for outstanding work or services in the field of social psychiatry, donated by Lundbeck in Hamburg. This prize has not been awarded since 2009.

https://de.wikipedia.org/wiki/Hermann_Simon_(Mediziner)

"According to research, more than 10,000 people die each year (in Germany) as a result of or during psychiatric treatment. RDL spoke to a Freiburg activist about this day and about the alternative psychiatric or psychiatric critical structures and contact points in Freiburg."

https://www.untergrund-blättle.ch/audio/510984/gedenktag-der-psychiatrie-toten.html

