The Shortwave Report 06/25/21 Listen Globally!

This week's show features stories from Radio Deutsche-Welle, NHK Japan, Radio Havana Cuba, and Sputnik Radio.

From GERMANY- There is a movement to charge people who are responsible for environmental destruction with ecocide before the International Criminal Court- Marie Toussaint is a European Parliamentarian and advocate for equating ecocide with genocide. Indigenous Brazilians clashed with police outside Congress where a bill removing their land rights was being finalized. The UN recommended that the Great Barrier Reef be protected as a world heritage site. A million people face starvation in Madagascar. Palestinians are protesting a new Israeli settlement in the West Bank. Germany and France have proposed an EU summit with Putin, and 9 Catalan separatist leaders were released from prison.

From JAPAN- The Japanese PM restated a goal of net zero carbon emissions by 2050. Britain continues to move toward joining the Trans-Pacific Partnership. China is upset by US offers of 2.5 million Covid vaccines to Taiwan. The US has banned the import of key solar panel materials from China over allegations of forced labor. The Chinese government has forced the closure of the pro-democracy newspaper Apple Daily. In his first speech, the Iranian President-elect Raisi called on the US to lift sanctions against his country and revive the nuclear agreement.

From CUBA- For the 29th time, the UN General Assembly voted 184-2 to end the US embargo against Cuba, with only the US and Israel opposing the resolution. Mexican indigenous leaders and Zapatista arrived in Spain by boat to mark 500 years of resistance. US youth environmentalists marched 400 miles to protest at Ted Cruz's Houston home. The Brazilian congress voted to privatize the national electrical company.

From RUSSIA- On his program called Going Underground Afshin Rattansi spoke with journalist Antony Loewenstein about Julian Assange. The Biden administration is continuing the Trump effort to extradite Assange, and Antony says the silence of mainstream media is shameful and hypocritical.

