Politique de la poésie

" Selon l ' apprentissage , l ' entraînement , l ' instruction et sous l ' effet des modifications de l ' environnement , les synapses entre neurones se font et se défont constamment .Il existe un taux de renouvellement des synapses à tous les niveaux du système nerveux , variable selon l ' intensité d ' utilisation des voies nerveuses . "

Ladislas Robert ( chercheur en gérontologie )

Tout ce que l ' homme et la femme font ou disent , écrivent , est baratin pour les uns et la vérité pour d ' autres . Pour les staliniens/staliniennes , fascistes , gauchistes , assermentés/assermentées , tout ce qui déborde de leur étroitesse d ' esprit est baratin . Comme pour les jeunes cons/connes et vieux/vielles cons/connes qui croient tout savoir , et qui ne savent pas pourquoi ils/elles ne savent rien . Baratin , baratin , tout est vain , tout est baratin , surtout ce que l ' on ne comprend pas ! baratin , baratin , tout est vain . Hier , aujourd'hui , demain , tout est baratin .

C ' est ce que pourrait dire le géologue , dont l ' unité de mesure , est le million d ' années ... l ' art de la guerre , c ' est aussi celui de s ' infiltrer partout où on le peut et là où on le peut . De propager la théorie révolutionnaire dans le moindre trou de souris . Et à cheval donné , l ' on ne regarde pas la bride , et l ' on peut même se servir du cheval pour attaquer celui/celle qui vous a donné le cheval . Nous supportons nos vies prostituées et soumises , aux règles de la société spectaculaire marchande techno-industrielle , grâce aux béquilles sophistiquées ou non , qui sont vendues ou parfois données , dans les boutiques de la société spectaculaire marchande techno-industrielle . Des béquilles livres , des béquilles médicaments , des béquilles sportives , des béquilles religieuses , des béquilles idéologiques , des béquilles pornographiques , des béquilles croyances , des béquilles nationalistes , des béquilles ceci , des béquilles cela , les béquilles du mariage ou de la vie de couple , toutes les panoplies qui nous aident à supporter une vie parfaitement insignifiante .

Comment réfuter que notre société de consommation fut dans un premier temps , marchande , puis de marchande , elle devint technicienne , puis encore spectaculaire ,et enfin , elle parfit le tout dans l ' industrialisation à outrance . Ce qui nous fait , l ' équation la plus simple à comprendre de toutes les équations , celle qui nonobstant , contient toutes les autres équations , à savoir , la société spectaculaire marchande techno-industrielle . Même si le mot porte n ' est pas la porte , et si la neutralité , pas plus que l ' objectivité sont des notions inexistantes .Et seulement deux personnes peuvent poser la question , qu ' est-ce-que la réalité ? le physicien théoricien , et le fou .

" Quand la merde vaudra de l ' or , le cul des pauvres ne leur appartiendra plus . "

" Les oeuvres des enfants ont leur place à côté des chefs d ' oeuvre des grands maîtres . "

Henry Miller ( 1891-1980 )

Vous croyez que tout n ' est pas politique , parce que vous compartimentez la vie , vous la divisez , en fait , vous la dépolitisez . La vie n ' a pas la moindre rubrique , elle se contente d ' être , c ' est nous qui la compartimentons . Nous nageons dans le réductionnisme du matin au soir , dans les mots que nous employons , même notre " globalité " est toujours sectaire , et singulièrement locale . L ' on parle d ' apprendre , mais il faudrait avant tout , désapprendre tous les catéchismes que l ' on a fichu sous nos crânes et ce depuis nos naissances , et dont l ' on n ' arrive pas à se débarrasser ... et qu ' un volcan Islandais du glacier Eyjafjallajokull , puisse provoquer une paralysie de secteurs importants de l ' économie , ( par effet Tchernobyl inversé , le Tchernobyl tragique du vingt six avril 1986 ) , ce que ne savent plus faire les syndicats de collaboration avec le patronat , en dit long sur le dérèglement climatique , provoqué par l ' activité démente de la société spectaculaire marchande techno-industrielle .

Et une phrase peut contenir dix fois le mot politique et n ' être pas du tout politique , ( voir les journaux bourgeois et " populaires " ) , et une phrase peut-être dépourvue du mot politique , et être politique des pieds à la tête . Méfions-nous du piège des mots , qui sont les mots des pièges . Nous confondons le manifeste et le subtil .Le manifeste de la subtilité n ' est pas la subtilité du manifeste .Mais pour beaucoup , la politique doit rester dans un certain cadre , et ne pas en sortir . Alors qu ' elle est absolument partout . C ' est justement ce que l ' on cache si bien ! ce même à l ' extrême gauche du capital , et peut-être surtout .

Tous les chefs d ' Etat , sont remplaçables , interchangeables , ils ne sont que des pantins , chargés d ' appliquer les politiques du patronat local , de la bourgeoisie locale , et des grandes puissances financières internationales . C ' est l ' inter-national(e) du capital ... la véritable " libre pensée " c ' est d ' être sans parti , sans religion , sans organisation bureaucratisée , sans croyance , sans religion ni idéologie , car toutes les religions sont des monstruosités, des supercheries , des idioties , des malhonnêtetés ( lots de consolation pour les vies absentes ) , et l ' une des pires qui soient est la religion catholique qui est une abomination . Les catholiques pensent être nés/nées pour en chier , et il faut qu ' ils/elles en bavent , et en font baver les autres . Il suffit de voir sos tous pourris/sos tout- petits pour le comprendre !

Un aréopage de crétins/crétines , de demeurés/demeurées qui a pour nom donc , sos tout-petits . Les synonymes d ' aréopage sont : tribunal , compagnie , assemblée , réunion , pléiade , conseil , mais c ' est encore tribunal qui convient le mieux avec la religion catholique , une religion qui ne dit jamais , veuillez m ' excuser de mes millions de crimes et autres atrocités , mais je m ' excuse , ce qui n ' est pas du tout pareil ! cela dit , la plupart des gens disent " je m ' excuse " au lieu de dire plus sincèrement , je vous prie de m ' excuser ...un détail ? croyez-vous ? car " je m ' excuse " c ' est simplement s ' excuser soi-même , les autres n ' ont donc pas la parole ... et contrairement aux commentaires haineux et aliénés , il ne s ' agit pas ici de donner des leçons sur la leçon , à qui que ce soit , car dans cette société spectaculaire marchande techno-industrielle de haine , de guerre , de compétition , de rivalité , de mépris , d ' aberrations religieuses et idéologiques , personne ne sort indemne et nous sommes tous et toutes contaminés/contaminées par l ' apprentissage de tout transformer en gros problèmes , même les choses les plus simples ...

" En effet , être capable de se concentrer signifie être capable de rester seul avec soi-même - et cette aptitude est précisément une condition à l ' aptitude à aimer . Si je m ' attache à une autre personne parce que je ne puis me tenir sur mes jambes , il ou elle est peut-être un sauveteur , mais ce n ' est pas une relation d ' amour . Paradoxalement , l ' aptitude à rester seul est la condition de l ' aptitude à aimer . "

Eric Fromm ( 1900-1980 )

Voici une petite expérience de psychologie sociale simple à réaliser . Mettez des commentaires défavorables après un article sur un site dit " alternatif " , et celui-ci sera déjà moins apprécié , voire honni . Mettez-y des commentaires favorables , et l ' article en question sera déjà beaucoup plus " flatté " , voire " compris " . C ' est ce que font tous/toutes les critiques de profession pour les programmes télévision et les films de cinéma qui sortent sur les écrans , et ce partout sur la planète ... en fait , il s ' agit là encore de soumission à l ' autorité , l ' autorité du critique de profession qui va orienter votre jugement . Il faudrait faire l ' expérience avec un article signé par une notoriété/autorité , dans un domaine particulier , pour que cela fasse sens/signification , et que cela soit vraiment probant ... en fait , cela a déjà été expérimenté tant avec des inconnus/inconnues qu ' avec des " notables " .Il s ' agit bien sûr , aussi , de techniques de la propagande . Les services secrets et moins secrets connaissent bien cela .

C ' est comme la forme et le fond . Et nous ferons plus confiance à une écriture sans fautes d ' orthographe , qu ' à une écriture pleine de fautes d ' orthographe . Même si la page remplie de fautes d ' orthographe est pleine de bonnes idées , et si la page vierge de fautes d ' orthographe et de mauvais français est sans la moindre idée . Du moins , dans le domaine de l ' épistolaire ( de la correspondance ) , ou sur les sites dits " alternatifs " pour les articles , car dans le monde de l ' édition , il y a bien sûr des correcteurs et des correctrices , qui sont là pour corriger toutes sortes de fautes qui existent dans un manuscrit d ' origine . Et ainsi , vous ne saurez jamais , si votre auteur/auteure de prédilection faisait ou ne faisait pas de fautes d ' orthographe ...et conditionnés/conditionnées comme nous le sommes à la forme plus qu ' au fond , cela amoindrirait l ' appréciation que nous aurions d ' une oeuvre ... et cependant , est-ce si indispensable quand cela n ' empêche pas la compréhension d ' un texte ?

" Illusion est le souffle de l ' existence

Car, croyez-le bien

Tout n ' est que leurre

De la première à la dernière heure "

Patrice Faubert ( 1970 ) puète , pouète , peuète, paraphysicien

Le plus souvent , c ' est le préjugé que nous avons de quelqu ' un /quelqu ' une que nous voyons , et pas le quelqu ' un ou la quelqu ' une en question . C ' est comme la pornographie , ce qui est intéressant , c ' est pas de parler de pornographie , c ' est de montrer pourquoi la pornographie est interdite . Alors que la stase libidinale qui s ' accumule produit des pestes émotionnelles comme le football , le fascisme , le stalinisme , le libéralisme , toutes ces choses étant une même peste émotionnelle . Et mieux vaut forniquer que se vautrer dans la peste émotionnelle .

Et nous savons que le sport de compétition est la continuation de la guerre en temps de paix ! hélas en notre triste époque , l ' on ne parle plus , l ' on ne lit plus , le psychanalyste sexologue Autrichien feu Wilhelm Reich ( 1897-1957 ) ou si peu ... à propos de l ' uranisme ( homosexualité masculine ) , il y a eu pas mal de dignitaires nazis qui furent des bougres comme feu Röhm le fondateur des S.A et initiateur de feu Hitler en politique ... mais il y eut aussi des communistes libertaires uranistes comme le théoricien du marxisme libertaire feu Daniel Guérin ( 1904-1988 ) , etc ... en vérité , il n ' existe aucune forme " normale " de sexualité , mais seulement une forme de sexualité adéquate pour chaque individu . Tout être humain est un ensemble de préjugés , jugements de valeur , lieux communs , ainsi l ' on pense femme que l ' on relie avec opprimée , homosexuel avec rejeté , noir avec racisme , etc ... c ' est souvent vrai , mais méfions-nous car toute généralisation est erreur ! et puis tout dépend en plus de la classe sociale à laquelle vont appartenir ces minorités ou ces rejetés/rejetées , cela sera plus " facile " à vivre pour ceux et celles issus/issues de la classe bourgeoise que pour ceux et celles issus/issues de la classe ouvrière ... quoique , pas si évident !

Donc nous sommes joués/jouées par les associations Pavloviennes ( feu Yvan Pavlov 1849-1936 ) , qui font justement les préjugés favorables ou défavorables , comme la notion de " race " humaine , alors qu ' il y a simplement des groupes humains qui se sont mélangés au fil des temps et des grandes invasions , et chaque être humain est constitué de tout autre être humain . Et nous sommes nous les blancs , des Africains qui avons blanchi au fil des climats et de l ' écoulement du temps qui rend tout possible . Un blanc est donc un noir qui a blanchi au fil du temps anthropologique . Rappelons que feu Henri Laborit le biologiste des comportements ( 1914-1995 ) fut le Pavlov Français , il avait voulu intituler un de ses livres de grande diffusion " De mes couilles au cosmos " qui s ' est transformé sous les pressions de l ' éditeur , en " Copernic n ' y a pas changé grand - chose " .

Donc , toute stase énergétique de sexualité non résolue se transforme en pathologie ou en politique autoritaire , ce qui fait oxymoron , et toute création de sublimation , est une pathologie qui n ' a pas pu s ' exprimer autrement . comme la peinture , l ' écriture , la musique , la poésie , le sport , ce que l ' on appelle l ' " art " en général , et bien sûr toutes les formes de compétition . Mais la puissance orgastique sans conscience , purement éjaculatoire ou vulvaire , purement mécanique , sans tendresse ni partage , engendre aussi les mêmes effets qu ' une stase libidinale non résolue et en accumulation par succession stasique .

Et des fascistes ou des staliniens/staliniennes peuvent dans ce cas , avoir une puissance orgastique indéniable , mais dépourvue de conscience et de tendresse , simplement une forme brute , qui reste une sublimation ou une pathologie . Car les autorités de masse comme le fascisme ou le stalinisme sont des pathologies collectives . Mais ce monde nazifié est une pathologie collective , c ' est bien évident pour tout être humain censé .L ' on peut aussi sublimer dans l ' idéologie et la religion . Et bien paradoxalement dans la névrose ou la psychose . Et toute maladie mentale est une maladie de l ' égo , pas d ' égo , pas de maladie mentale . Il n ' est pas rare qu ' un/qu ' une malade mental/mentale se prennent pour Jeanne d ' Arc ou pour Napoléon , plus rarement pour le clochard du coin ...

L ' on peut parler beaucoup de suicide , et finir par le faire , et l ' on peut parler beaucoup de sexualité et avoir une vie sexuelle satisfaisante . L ' inverse est vrai aussi , peut - être vrai , même si la misère sexuelle et affective saute aux yeux dans cette société spectaculaire marchande techno-industrielle . Il suffit d ' observer autour de soi , et comme tout/toute un/une chacun/chacune , j ' ai hélas trop bien connu cette misère sexuelle et affective . Enfin , je pense que tout devrait pouvoir se dire , car rien n ' est sacré , tout n ' étant qu ' une interprétation morale des phénomènes , pour paraphraser le philosophe Allemand " insane " , F . Nietzsche ( 1844-1900 ) .

Il nous faudra rendre l ' individu ingouvernable . Et ce malgré les dictatures qui tendent à vouloir faire via les éducastrations nationales , des collections de semblables , comme l ' écrivait jadis le biologiste feu Jean Rostand ( 1894-1977 ) . Il nous faut réfléchir à la formule de feu le philosophe allemand et théoricien de l ' anarchisme individualiste , feu Johann Caspar Schmid dit Max Stirner ( 1806-1856 ) , " Il n ' est rien , pour moi , au-dessus de moi . " Et ne nous fâchons pas ...

Patrice Faubert ( 2010 ) pouète , peuète , puète , paraphysicien

"Depending on learning, training, instruction and under the influence of changes in the environment, synapses between neurons are constantly being made and broken down. There is a rate of synapse renewal at all levels of the system. nervous, variable according to the intensity of use of the nervous pathways. "

Ladislas Robert (researcher in gerontology)

Everything that man and woman do or say, write, is bullshit for some and the truth for others. For the Stalinists / Stalinists, fascists, leftists, sworn / sworn in, anything that overflows their narrow-mindedness is bullshit. As for the young idiots and old / old idiots who think they know everything, and who do not know why they do not know anything. Spiel, spiel, everything is in vain, everything is spiel, especially what we do not understand! spiel, spiel, everything is in vain. Yesterday, today, tomorrow, everything is bullshit.

This is what the geologist could say, whose unit of measurement is the million years ... the art of war is also that of infiltrating wherever you can and wherever we can. To propagate the revolutionary theory in the smallest mouse hole. And on a given horse, we do not look at the bridle, and we can even use the horse to attack the one who gave you the horse. We support our lives as prostitutes and subject, to the rules of the spectacular techno-industrial merchant society, thanks to the crutches, sophisticated or not, which are sold or sometimes given, in the shops of the spectacular techno-industrial merchant society. Book crutches, medicine crutches, sports crutches, religious crutches, ideological crutches, pornographic crutches, belief crutches, nationalist crutches, crutches this, crutches that, the crutches of marriage or the life of a couple , all the panoply that helps us to support a perfectly insignificant life.

How can we refute that our consumer society was initially a market, then a market, it became technical, then again spectacular, and finally, it completes the whole in excessive industrialization. Which makes us the easiest equation to understand of all the equations, the one that notwithstanding, contains all the other equations, namely, the spectacular techno-industrial commodity society. Even if the word door is not the door, and if neutrality, nor objectivity are non-existent notions. And only two people can ask the question, what is reality? the theoretical physicist, and the madman.

"When shit is worth gold, the ass of the poor will no longer be theirs."

"The works of children have their place alongside the masterpieces of the great masters."

Henry Miller (1891-1980)

You believe that everything is not political, because you compartmentalize life, you divide it, in fact, you depoliticize it. Life does not have the slightest rubric, it is content to be, it is we who compartmentalize it. We swim in reductionism from morning to night, in the words we use, even our "globality" is still sectarian, and singularly local. We are talking about learning, but above all we should unlearn all the catechisms that we have put under our skulls since our births, and which we can not get rid of ... and which 'an Icelandic volcano on the Eyjafjallajokull glacier, could cause a paralysis of important sectors of the economy, (by the reverse Chernobyl effect, the tragic Chernobyl of April 26, 1986), which the unions working with the employers no longer know how to do, says a lot about climate change, caused by the insane activity of the spectacular techno-industrial merchant society.

And a sentence can contain ten times the word political and not be at all political, (see bourgeois and "popular" newspapers), and a sentence perhaps without the word political, and be political from head to toe. Let us beware of the trap of words, which are the words of the traps. We confuse the manifesto and the subtle. The manifesto of the subtlety is not the subtlety of the manifesto. But for many, the policy must remain within a certain framework, and not leave it. While it is absolutely everywhere. This is precisely what we hide so well! this even to the extreme left of capital, and perhaps above all.

All heads of state are replaceable, interchangeable, they are only puppets, responsible for applying the policies of local employers, the local bourgeoisie, and the great international financial powers. It is the international (e) of the capital ... the true "free thought" it is to be without party, without religion, without bureaucratized organization, without belief, without religion or ideology, because all religions are monstrosities, deceptions, idiocy, dishonesty (consolation prizes for absent lives), and one of the worst there is is the Catholic religion which is an abomination. Catholics think they were born to shit, and they have to drool over it, and make others drool over it. It is enough to see sos tous rotten / sos toddlers to understand it!

An areopagus of morons / idiots, of remained / remained whose name therefore, sos toddlers. The synonyms of Areopagus are: tribunal, company, assembly, reunion, pleiad, council, but it is still the tribunal that best suits the Catholic religion, a religion that never says, please excuse me for my millions of crimes. and other atrocities, but I apologize, which is not the same at all! that said, most people say "I'm sorry" instead of saying more sincerely, I beg your pardon ... any detail? do you think? because "I apologize" is simply to apologize yourself, so others do not have the floor ... and unlike hateful and insane comments, it is not about giving lessons on the lesson, to anyone, because in this spectacular techno-industrial trading society of hatred, war, competition, rivalry, contempt, religious and ideological aberrations, no one comes out unscathed and we are all contaminated / contaminated by learning to turn everything into big problems, even the simplest things ...

"Indeed, to be able to concentrate means to be able to be alone with oneself - and this ability is precisely a condition of the ability to love. If I attach myself to another person because I cannot stand on my legs he or she may be a rescuer, but it is not a loving relationship. Paradoxically, the ability to be alone is the condition of the ability to love. "

Eric Fromm (1900-1980)

Here is a small experiment in social psychology that is easy to perform. Put unfavorable comments after an article on a site called "alternative", and this one will already be less appreciated, even hated. Add favorable comments, and the article in question will already be much more "flattered", even "understood". This is what all professional critics do for television programs and cinema films that come out on screens, and this all over the planet ... in fact, it is again about submission to the authority, the authority of the professional critic who will guide your judgment. It would be necessary to experiment with an article signed by a notoriety / authority, in a particular field, for it to make sense / meaning, and for it to be really convincing ... in fact, it has already been experienced so much with strangers / unknown only with "notables". These are of course, also, techniques of propaganda. The secret and less secret services know this well.

It's like form and substance. And we will trust writing without spelling mistakes more than writing full of spelling mistakes. Even if the page full of spelling mistakes is full of good ideas, and the blank page of spelling mistakes and bad French is clueless. At least, in the field of letter writing (correspondence), or on so - called "alternative" sites for articles, because in the world of publishing, there are of course proofreaders and proofreaders. there to correct all kinds of mistakes that exist in an original manuscript. And so, you will never know, if your favorite author made or did not make spelling mistakes ... and conditioned / conditioned as we are formally more than in substance, it would undermine the appreciation. that we would have a work ... and yet, is it so essential when it does not prevent the understanding of a text?

"Illusion is the breath of existence

Cause believe it

Everything is a lure

From the first to the last hour "

Patrice Faubert (1970) puète, pouète, peuète, paraphysicien

Most often, it is the prejudice we have of someone that we see, and not the person in question. It's like pornography, which is interesting is not to talk about pornography, it's to show why pornography is prohibited. As the libidinal stasis that accumulates produces emotional plagues like football, fascism, Stalinism, liberalism, all of these things being one emotional plague. And better to fornicate than wallow in the emotional plague.

And we know competitive sport is a continuation of war in peacetime! alas in our sad time, we no longer speak, we no longer read, the Austrian sex therapist late Wilhelm Reich (1897-1957) or so little ... about uranism (male homosexuality), he There were a lot of Nazi dignitaries who were buggers like the late Röhm the founder of the SA and initiator of the late Hitler in politics ... but there were also libertarian Uranist communists like the theorist of libertarian Marxism the late Daniel Guérin (1904- 1988), etc ... indeed, there is no such thing as a "normal" form of sexuality, but only a suitable form of sexuality for each individual. Every human being is a set of prejudices, value judgments, commonplaces, so we think of a woman who is linked with the oppressed, homosexual with rejected, black with racism, etc ... this is often true, but beware us because any generalization is an error! and then everything depends in addition to the social class to which these minorities or those rejected / rejected will belong, it will be "easier" to live with for those from / from the bourgeois class than for those from / from the working class ... although, not so obvious!

So we are played / played by the Pavlovian associations (the late Yvan Pavlov 1849-1936), which are precisely the favorable or unfavorable prejudices, such as the notion of human "race", whereas there are simply human groups which are mixed up over time and great invasions, and every human being is made up of every other human being. And we are the whites, Africans who have whitened over the climates and the passage of time that makes everything possible. A white is therefore a black that has whitened over anthropological time. Let us recall that the late Henri Laborit the behavioral biologist (1914-1995) was the French Pavlov, he wanted to title one of his widely distributed books "From my balls to the cosmos" which was transformed under pressure from the publisher, to "Copernicus has not changed much".

So, any energetic stasis of unresolved sexuality turns into pathology or authoritarian politics, which makes an oxymoron, and any creation of sublimation, is a pathology that could not be expressed otherwise. like painting, writing, music, poetry, sport, what is called "art" in general, and of course all forms of competition. But the orgastic power without consciousness, purely ejaculatory or vulvar, purely mechanical, without tenderness or sharing, also generates the same effects as an unresolved libidinal stasis and in accumulation by stasis succession.

And fascists or Stalinists / Stalinists can in this case an undeniable orgastic power, but devoid of conscience and tenderness, simply a raw form, which remains a sublimation or a pathology. Because mass authorities like fascism or Stalinism are collective pathologies. But this Nazified world is a collective pathology, it is quite obvious for any human being considered. One can also sublimate in the ideology and the religion. Well, paradoxically, in neurosis or psychosis. And all disease of the mind is a disease of the ego, no ego, not a disease of the mind. It is not uncommon for a mentally ill person to take themselves for Joan of Arc or for Napoleon, more rarely for the local tramp ...

You can talk a lot about suicide, and end up doing it, and you can talk a lot about sex and have a satisfying sex life. The reverse is also true, perhaps true, even if the sexual and emotional misery is obvious in this spectacular techno-industrial trading society. It is enough to observe around you, and like all / all one / one each / each, I have unfortunately too well known this sexual and emotional misery. Finally, I think that everything should be able to be said, because nothing is sacred, while being only a moral interpretation of the phenomena, to paraphrase the German "insane" philosopher, F. Nietzsche (1844-1900).

We will have to make the individual ungovernable. And this despite the dictatorships which tend to want to create, via national education, collections of similar ones, as the late biologist Jean Rostand (1894-1977) wrote in the past. We must reflect on the formula of the late German philosopher and theorist of individualist anarchism, the late Johann Caspar Schmid aka Max Stirner (1806-1856), "There is nothing, for me, above me." And let's not get angry ...

Patrice Faubert (2010) pouète, peuète, puète, paraphysicien