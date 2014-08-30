A PHOTO OF STALIN'S EAR LUBS (spiegel 1962)

The Führer even suspected Stalin himself of being a Jew. Long after the war, Heinrich Hoffmann, Hitler's funny old "court photographer", told me the story of the secret mission that Hitler had entrusted him with when Hoffmann accompanied Ribbentrop to Moscow to sign the German-Russian alliance.

"Listen, Hoffmann," Hitler had said. “I want you to come very close to Stalin. As close as humanly possible. Try to take a picture of his earlobe. And if that doesn't work, take a good look at the ear. I would like to find out from you whether Stalin's earlobes have grown, that is, whether they are Jewish or free and Aryan. It is very important for me to know that. "

Hoffmann did his job and came back with a great, up-close profile picture of Stalin. She reassured Hitler. Whatever his ally, he wasn't a Jew - at least not after the earlobe test.

https://www.spiegel.de/politik/ein-photo-von-stalins-ohrlaeppchen-a-e9b3c289-0002-0001-0000-000045124291

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Sefton_Delmer