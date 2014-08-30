Paraphysique de toxicité unifiée

Il y a

Il y aurait

Tant de personnes à aimer

Il y a

Il y aurait

Tant de personnes à exécrer

Que nos pauvres têtes

De la tête, ne peuvent s'y consacrer

Il y a

Il y aurait

Tant de livres

Et il faudrait

Tant et tant de vies pour tous les lire

Comme l'ouvrage de feu ( 1907 - 1964 ) Rachel Louise Carson

De 1962, " Printemps silencieux "

De ce qui se passe réellement sous nos cieux

Quand l'exploitation de l'environnement

Ne peut se coaguler dans la protection de l'environnement

Du décalage anthropologique

Du décalage galactique

De l'étoile qui naît

De l'étoile qui meurt

Décalage de l'évolution

L'évolution du décalage

Des rendez-vous forcément manqués

Des rendez-vous forcément théoriques !

Et quand toute forme de vie

De la surface du système Terre aura disparue

Ailleurs, très loin ou proche d'ici

La vie d'une forme l'autre, aura réapparue

Du génomique au galactique

Du galactique au génomique

De toutes les variantes et mutantes utopiques

De toutes les variantes et mutantes dystopiques

De ce qui a déjà été

De ce qui ne sera plus

De ce qui est déjà

De l'unicellulaire au pluricellulaire

Du robot d'aujourd'hui, de demain

D'hier

Du naturel et de l'artificiel

De notre Univers

De tous les Univers

Peut-être en de multiples exemplaires

Au tout répété

Mais au tout, mélangé, innové

Archéologie moléculaire

Anthropologie moléculaire

Certes

Mais la socioculture, elle, n'est pas moléculaire

Sans compter tout l'invérifiable

Experts et spécialistes de l'invérifiable

Car tout est peu fiable !

Mais, comme pour l'avion à réaction

Il y a l'être humain à réaction

La réaction populaire

La réaction populiste

La réaction bourgeoise

Stalinisme, nazisme, fascisme

S'adaptant à chaque époque

Et pouvant même, changer faussement, de défroque

Ce sont des ritournelles

Mais hélas, bien réelles

Tout comme pour le chocolat

Tout comme pour le soja

C'est de la déforestation

C'est de la dégradation

Du soja

Pour nourrir des animaux que nous mangeons

Je suis devenu végétarien, mais bon

Du chocolat

De l'espace exploité pour les plantations

Avec cette terrible équation

Du pâturage et de la plantation

C'est ainsi aussi

Puisque tout fonctionne comme ceci

Que cinquante pour cent des coraux

Ont disparu, ces trente dernières années

Malgré toute une évolution assistée

Avec des niches sensorielles aménagées

De la psycho-écologie

Quand presque tout a été détruit

Et quand chaque jour

Nous en sommes comme l'usufruit sans détour !

Oui, tout est à faire

Ainsi

Chaque femme pourrait avoir douze hommes

Chaque homme pourrait avoir douze femmes

Un ou une pour chaque mois de l'année

Inutile de se marier

Inutile de divorcer

Et onze mois, à chaque fois, pour se retrouver

Au tout permanent de l'impermanent

Au tout impermanent du permanent

Sans cesse de la nouveauté

Sans cesse du renouvelé

C'est une affaire de codage nerveux

Et donc, ni sérieux, ni pas sérieux

De toutes façons, tout a été fait

De toutes façons, tout a été défait

Ce que l'on ne sait pas, ce que l'on sait

Ainsi, de feu le tyran

Feu ( 1942 - 2011 ) Mouammar Kadhafi, qui fut en son temps

L'homme le plus riche du monde

150 milliards de dollars, et toute sa ronde

Mais, pour en revenir

De la pollution, qui sur nous, et à vue, tire

Plus d'un million de sacs en plastique

Sont utilisés, par minute, dans le monde

Et jamais réemployés, c'est l'hécatombe

Une bouffe au plastique

Pour les oiseaux et les poissons de mer

Du plancton au plastique

Du plastique au plancton !

Tout un pataquès

Qui sans cesse, fait florès

Un million d'oiseaux marins

Qui meurent chaque année

Du plastique, de l'avaler

Oh, vraiment, le genre humain

C'est chic, c'est très bien

Mer de plastique

Terre de plastique

Au tout plastique

Toute une toxicité élastique

De loin, le genre humain, est le plus TOXIQUE !

Patrice Faubert ( 2021 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr /)

There is

There would be

So many people to love

There is

There would be

So many people to hate

That our poor heads

Of the head, can not devote to it

There is

There would be

So many books

And it would take

So many lives to read them all

Like the Work of Fire (1907 - 1964) Rachel Louise Carson

From 1962, "Silent Spring"

Of what's really going on under our skies

When the exploitation of the environment

Can not coagulate in environmental protection

Of the anthropological shift

From the galactic shift

From the star that is born

Of the dying star

Evolution shift

The evolution of the lag

Appointments inevitably missed

Necessarily theoretical meetings!

And when all form of life

From the surface of the system Earth will have disappeared

Elsewhere, very far or near here

Life in one form another will have reappeared

From genomics to galactic

From galactic to genomic

Of all the utopian variants and mutants

Of all the dystopian variants and mutants

Of what has already been

Of what will no longer be

Of what is already

From unicellular to multicellular

Of today's robot, of tomorrow

From yesterday

Natural and artificial

From our Universe

From all Universes

Possibly in multiple copies

At all repeated

But at all, mixed, innovated

Molecular archeology

Molecular anthropology

Certainly

But socioculture is not molecular

Without counting all the unverifiable

Experts and specialists in the unverifiable

Because everything is unreliable!

But, as with the jet plane

There is the human being in reaction

Popular reaction

The populist reaction

The bourgeois reaction

Stalinism, Nazism, Fascism

Adapting to each era

And even being able to falsely change defrock

These are ritornellos

But alas, very real

Just like with chocolate

Just like soybeans

It's deforestation

It's degradation

Soybeans

To feed the animals we eat

I became a vegetarian, but hey

Chocolate

Space used for plantations

With this terrible equation

Grazing and planting

This is also the way

Since everything works like this

That fifty percent of the corals

Have disappeared, these last thirty years

Despite a whole assisted evolution

With furnished sensory niches

From psychoecology

When almost everything has been destroyed

And when every day

We are like the direct usufruct!

Yes, everything is to be done

So

Each woman could have twelve men

Each man could have twelve wives

One or one for each month of the year

No need to get married

No need to divorce

And eleven months, each time, to find each other

To the permanent whole of the impermanent

At the impermanent all of the permanent

Constantly new

Constantly renewed

It's all about nervous coding

And so, neither serious nor not serious

Either way, everything has been done

Either way, everything has been undone

What we don't know, what we know

So the late tyrant

Fire (1942 - 2011) Muammar Gaddafi, who was in his time

The richest man in the world

150 billion dollars, and all his round

But, to come back

From the pollution, which on us, and on sight, shoots

Over a million plastic bags

Are used, per minute, around the world

And never re-employed, it's a hecatomb

Plastic food

For sea birds and fish

From plankton to plastic

From plastic to plankton!

Quite a mess

Which ceaselessly flourishes

A million seabirds

Who die every year

Plastic, swallow it

Oh, really, the human race

It's chic, it's very good

Plastic sea

Plastic earth

All plastic

A whole elastic toxicity

By far, mankind is the most TOXIC!

Patrice Faubert (2021) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien (http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/) Pat says the guest on (http://www.hiway-glk.fr /)