Paraphysique de toxicité unifiée
Il y a
Il y aurait
Tant de personnes à aimer
Il y a
Il y aurait
Tant de personnes à exécrer
Que nos pauvres têtes
De la tête, ne peuvent s'y consacrer
Il y a
Il y aurait
Tant de livres
Et il faudrait
Tant et tant de vies pour tous les lire
Comme l'ouvrage de feu ( 1907 - 1964 ) Rachel Louise Carson
De 1962, " Printemps silencieux "
De ce qui se passe réellement sous nos cieux
Quand l'exploitation de l'environnement
Ne peut se coaguler dans la protection de l'environnement
Du décalage anthropologique
Du décalage galactique
De l'étoile qui naît
De l'étoile qui meurt
Décalage de l'évolution
L'évolution du décalage
Des rendez-vous forcément manqués
Des rendez-vous forcément théoriques !
Et quand toute forme de vie
De la surface du système Terre aura disparue
Ailleurs, très loin ou proche d'ici
La vie d'une forme l'autre, aura réapparue
Du génomique au galactique
Du galactique au génomique
De toutes les variantes et mutantes utopiques
De toutes les variantes et mutantes dystopiques
De ce qui a déjà été
De ce qui ne sera plus
De ce qui est déjà
De l'unicellulaire au pluricellulaire
Du robot d'aujourd'hui, de demain
D'hier
Du naturel et de l'artificiel
De notre Univers
De tous les Univers
Peut-être en de multiples exemplaires
Au tout répété
Mais au tout, mélangé, innové
Archéologie moléculaire
Anthropologie moléculaire
Certes
Mais la socioculture, elle, n'est pas moléculaire
Sans compter tout l'invérifiable
Experts et spécialistes de l'invérifiable
Car tout est peu fiable !
Mais, comme pour l'avion à réaction
Il y a l'être humain à réaction
La réaction populaire
La réaction populiste
La réaction bourgeoise
Stalinisme, nazisme, fascisme
S'adaptant à chaque époque
Et pouvant même, changer faussement, de défroque
Ce sont des ritournelles
Mais hélas, bien réelles
Tout comme pour le chocolat
Tout comme pour le soja
C'est de la déforestation
C'est de la dégradation
Du soja
Pour nourrir des animaux que nous mangeons
Je suis devenu végétarien, mais bon
Du chocolat
De l'espace exploité pour les plantations
Avec cette terrible équation
Du pâturage et de la plantation
C'est ainsi aussi
Puisque tout fonctionne comme ceci
Que cinquante pour cent des coraux
Ont disparu, ces trente dernières années
Malgré toute une évolution assistée
Avec des niches sensorielles aménagées
De la psycho-écologie
Quand presque tout a été détruit
Et quand chaque jour
Nous en sommes comme l'usufruit sans détour !
Oui, tout est à faire
Ainsi
Chaque femme pourrait avoir douze hommes
Chaque homme pourrait avoir douze femmes
Un ou une pour chaque mois de l'année
Inutile de se marier
Inutile de divorcer
Et onze mois, à chaque fois, pour se retrouver
Au tout permanent de l'impermanent
Au tout impermanent du permanent
Sans cesse de la nouveauté
Sans cesse du renouvelé
C'est une affaire de codage nerveux
Et donc, ni sérieux, ni pas sérieux
De toutes façons, tout a été fait
De toutes façons, tout a été défait
Ce que l'on ne sait pas, ce que l'on sait
Ainsi, de feu le tyran
Feu ( 1942 - 2011 ) Mouammar Kadhafi, qui fut en son temps
L'homme le plus riche du monde
150 milliards de dollars, et toute sa ronde
Mais, pour en revenir
De la pollution, qui sur nous, et à vue, tire
Plus d'un million de sacs en plastique
Sont utilisés, par minute, dans le monde
Et jamais réemployés, c'est l'hécatombe
Une bouffe au plastique
Pour les oiseaux et les poissons de mer
Du plancton au plastique
Du plastique au plancton !
Tout un pataquès
Qui sans cesse, fait florès
Un million d'oiseaux marins
Qui meurent chaque année
Du plastique, de l'avaler
Oh, vraiment, le genre humain
C'est chic, c'est très bien
Mer de plastique
Terre de plastique
Au tout plastique
Toute une toxicité élastique
De loin, le genre humain, est le plus TOXIQUE !
Patrice Faubert ( 2021 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr /)
There is
There would be
So many people to love
There is
There would be
So many people to hate
That our poor heads
Of the head, can not devote to it
There is
There would be
So many books
And it would take
So many lives to read them all
Like the Work of Fire (1907 - 1964) Rachel Louise Carson
From 1962, "Silent Spring"
Of what's really going on under our skies
When the exploitation of the environment
Can not coagulate in environmental protection
Of the anthropological shift
From the galactic shift
From the star that is born
Of the dying star
Evolution shift
The evolution of the lag
Appointments inevitably missed
Necessarily theoretical meetings!
And when all form of life
From the surface of the system Earth will have disappeared
Elsewhere, very far or near here
Life in one form another will have reappeared
From genomics to galactic
From galactic to genomic
Of all the utopian variants and mutants
Of all the dystopian variants and mutants
Of what has already been
Of what will no longer be
Of what is already
From unicellular to multicellular
Of today's robot, of tomorrow
From yesterday
Natural and artificial
From our Universe
From all Universes
Possibly in multiple copies
At all repeated
But at all, mixed, innovated
Molecular archeology
Molecular anthropology
Certainly
But socioculture is not molecular
Without counting all the unverifiable
Experts and specialists in the unverifiable
Because everything is unreliable!
But, as with the jet plane
There is the human being in reaction
Popular reaction
The populist reaction
The bourgeois reaction
Stalinism, Nazism, Fascism
Adapting to each era
And even being able to falsely change defrock
These are ritornellos
But alas, very real
Just like with chocolate
Just like soybeans
It's deforestation
It's degradation
Soybeans
To feed the animals we eat
I became a vegetarian, but hey
Chocolate
Space used for plantations
With this terrible equation
Grazing and planting
This is also the way
Since everything works like this
That fifty percent of the corals
Have disappeared, these last thirty years
Despite a whole assisted evolution
With furnished sensory niches
From psychoecology
When almost everything has been destroyed
And when every day
We are like the direct usufruct!
Yes, everything is to be done
So
Each woman could have twelve men
Each man could have twelve wives
One or one for each month of the year
No need to get married
No need to divorce
And eleven months, each time, to find each other
To the permanent whole of the impermanent
At the impermanent all of the permanent
Constantly new
Constantly renewed
It's all about nervous coding
And so, neither serious nor not serious
Either way, everything has been done
Either way, everything has been undone
What we don't know, what we know
So the late tyrant
Fire (1942 - 2011) Muammar Gaddafi, who was in his time
The richest man in the world
150 billion dollars, and all his round
But, to come back
From the pollution, which on us, and on sight, shoots
Over a million plastic bags
Are used, per minute, around the world
And never re-employed, it's a hecatomb
Plastic food
For sea birds and fish
From plankton to plastic
From plastic to plankton!
Quite a mess
Which ceaselessly flourishes
A million seabirds
Who die every year
Plastic, swallow it
Oh, really, the human race
It's chic, it's very good
Plastic sea
Plastic earth
All plastic
A whole elastic toxicity
By far, mankind is the most TOXIC!
Patrice Faubert (2021) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien (http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/) Pat says the guest on (http://www.hiway-glk.fr /)
