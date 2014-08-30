The Shortwave Report 07/02/21 Listen Globally!

This week's show features stories from NHK Japan, Radio Deutsche-Welle, Radio Havana Cuba, and Spanish National Radio.

From JAPAN- The Communist Chinese Party marked the 100th anniversary of its founding this week- at a time when it is tightening restrictions in Hong Kong. Chinese President Xi and Putin have been meeting on an online summit, criticizing other countries for interfering with their internal affairs and unilateral sanctions. Parades, cannons, and speeches exalted the communist party for improving the welfare of the people, with the promise of a modern socialist nation. Japan is donating $7 million to help Palestinians get Covid vaccines. The owner of the 7-11 convenience stores has signed a contract to power all their stores on solar energy. Major Japanese companies are asking their suppliers to halve their carbon footprints by 2030, in line with a global initiative called "Science Based Targets." Britain announced it will end coal-fired power generation in 2024.

From GERMANY- Many people in the island nation of Madagascar are facing famine as a result of climate change, which it has done little to cause. A Canadian climatologist discusses the cause of the current heat wave in NW North America- is it caused by climate change or intensified by it? What is the new normal in the climate?

From CUBA- At the White House dozens of nonviolent youth were arrested while demanding meaningful action on the climate crisis. In Minnesota sheriffs blocked access to an encampment of indigenous led water protectors. The WHO has urged that even fully vaccinated people should continue wearing masks in light of the Covid Delta variant- Going Underground producer Afshin Rattansi and numerous others in London are in isolation following positive tests. The Cuban Foreign Minister condemned this week's US bombings in Syria and Iraq. Then a Viewpoint on the presidential election in Peru.

From SPAIN- Justin Coe reports on Spanish President Sanchez releasing 9 Catalan leaders who were imprisoned for involvement in a separatist referendum in 2017.

