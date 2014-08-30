La publicité humanophobe, ce crachat au visage
La publicité
Qui envahit tout
Partout, tout est publicité
De s'en défaire, impossibilité
Car, tout n'est que de la publicité
L'art de tout mépriser
De tout salir, de tout gâcher
Dans tout visage, de bien cracher
Aucune vraie gratuité
D'une façon l'autre, il faut payer
Contre son bon vouloir
Qui devient ainsi du faire-valoir
Tout blog, de publicité, est envahi
Vous êtes contre, mais l'on en fait fi
Et nous voilà
Hommes, femmes, sandwichs
De tout viol, la publicité se fiche
Tout y devient fétiche
Ou alors
Toute textualité, toute poésie, des décors
De la publicité encore
Ou alors, s'abstenir
Ne plus produire
Ne plus s'écrire
Ou alors, avoir son propre site
Être son propre lecteur qui s'édite
Être sa propre lectrice qui s'édite
Encore faut-il savoir le faire
Cela n'est pas évident, l'informatique, c'est clair
Quand tout site ou presque est publicitaire
Comme tout Etat est policier et réactionnaire
C'est comme un sabotage
Vite, à l'abordage !
Mais comme aucun éditeur
Avec la poésie ne fait son beurre
Il ne reste plus que l'artilect internet
Ou bien tout est flou, ou bien rien n'est net
Et où, la publicité enlaidit
Et où tout s'y médiocratise, aussi
Quand
Tout le monde, écrit
Quand
Tout le monde, chante
Quand
Tout le monde, peint
Certes
Cela est très bien
Mais aucune bouée
Ne peut empêcher de s'y noyer
Au tout mélangé, au tout galvaudé
Chacun, chacune, son mal-être, veut l'expulser
Avec, de plus, une cherté bien camouflée
Avec un prix réel à payer, à peine scotomisé
La publicité, la publicité, la publicité
Voilà pourquoi, sur l'artilect internet
Tout est sans valeur, tout est niet
Rien ne vaut le bouquin
En poésie, en philosophie, en tout, en rien
Même si dans chaque être humain
Il y a cent milliards
De milliards de milliards
De particules
Qui nous somnanbulent
Qui nous déambulent
Et de toute vie, et de toute mort, jamais ridicules !
Et il y a tant
Et encore tant
Se conjuguant à tous les temps
De lèche-bottes
Du plus influent
Du plus intrigant
Du plus entregent
Tant à la télévision
Tant à la radio
Tant dans les journaux
Et tout devient une conne ou un con
Avec tout un élevage de lèche-bottes
Et qui sont donc à la botte
Dix de der et rebelote
Bakounine ou un autre, est un con
Quand ce sont des connes et des cons
Qui en parlent
Baudelaire est un con
Quand ce sont des connes et des cons
Qui en parlent
Mais ne reste respectable, de la femme, son vagin, son con
Et au moins, l'anonymat
Pas celui, non signé, des minables, voilà
Préserve de cela
C'est bien la bêtise humaine
Sous toutes ses formes, qui est inhumaine
Avec toute une humanophobie
Qui entretient guerres et conflits
La tienne comme la mienne
Faisant tant de mortes et de morts
Et encore bien plus
Que la tuberculose, pourtant, un sacré bonus
Et qui fit, au cours des temps
Encore du navrant
Environ, un milliard de mortes et de morts
Et c'est pas du faux, comme aux infos, c'est du vrai !
Patrice Faubert ( 2021 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )
The advertisement
That invades everything
Everywhere, everything is publicity
To get rid of it, impossibility
Because it's all advertising
The art of despising everything
To dirty everything, to spoil everything
In every face, to spit well
No real free
Either way, you have to pay
Against his good will
Who thus becomes a foil
Any blog, advertising, is invaded
You are against it, but we ignore it
And here we are
Men, women, sandwiches
Advertising doesn't care about any rape
Everything becomes fetish there
Or
All textuality, all poetry, decorations
Advertising again
Or else, to abstain
No longer produce
Do not write anymore
Or, have your own site
Be your own reader who edits himself
Be your own reader who publishes herself
You still have to know how to do it
It is not obvious, IT is clear
When almost any site is advertising
As every state is police and reactionary
It's like sabotage
Quick, boarding!
But like no editor
With poetry does not make its butter
All that's left is the internet artilect
Either everything is blurry, or nothing is clear
And where, the advertising makes ugly
And where everything is mediocratized, too
When
Everyone, write
When
Everyone sing
When
Everyone, painted
Certainly
This is very good
But no buoy
Can't help drowning in it
All mixed up, all overused
Each, each, his discomfort, wants to expel him
With, moreover, a dearness well camouflaged
With a real price to pay, barely scotomized
Advertising, advertising, advertising
This is why, on the internet artilect
Everything is worthless, everything is niet
Nothing beats the book
In poetry, in philosophy, in everything, in nothing
Even if in every human being
There are a hundred billion
Billions of billions
Particles
That makes us sleepy
Who wander us
And of all life, and of all death, never ridiculous!
And there are so many
And still so much
Combining at all times
Bootlickers
Most influential
Most intriguing
More interpersonal skills
So much on television
Both on the radio
So much in the newspapers
And everything becomes a jerk or a jerk
With a whole breeding of bootlickers
And who are in the boot
Ten of der and rebelote
Bakunin or another, is a jerk
When it's assholes and idiots
Who talk about it
Baudelaire is a jerk
When it's assholes and idiots
Who talk about it
But do not remain respectable, of the woman, her vagina, her cunt
And at least anonymity
Not the unsigned one of the shabby ones, that's it
Preserve from that
It's human stupidity
In all its forms, which is inhuman
With all a humanophobia
Who maintains wars and conflicts
Yours like mine
Causing so many deaths and deaths
And many more
That tuberculosis, however, a hell of a bonus
And who did, over time
Still heartbreaking
About a billion deaths and deaths
And it's not fake, like in the news, it's real!
Patrice Faubert (2021) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien (http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/) Pat says the guest on (http://www.hiway-glk.fr/)
Add new comment