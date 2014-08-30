La publicité humanophobe, ce crachat au visage

La publicité

Qui envahit tout

Partout, tout est publicité

De s'en défaire, impossibilité

Car, tout n'est que de la publicité

L'art de tout mépriser

De tout salir, de tout gâcher

Dans tout visage, de bien cracher

Aucune vraie gratuité

D'une façon l'autre, il faut payer

Contre son bon vouloir

Qui devient ainsi du faire-valoir

Tout blog, de publicité, est envahi

Vous êtes contre, mais l'on en fait fi

Et nous voilà

Hommes, femmes, sandwichs

De tout viol, la publicité se fiche

Tout y devient fétiche

Ou alors

Toute textualité, toute poésie, des décors

De la publicité encore

Ou alors, s'abstenir

Ne plus produire

Ne plus s'écrire

Ou alors, avoir son propre site

Être son propre lecteur qui s'édite

Être sa propre lectrice qui s'édite

Encore faut-il savoir le faire

Cela n'est pas évident, l'informatique, c'est clair

Quand tout site ou presque est publicitaire

Comme tout Etat est policier et réactionnaire

C'est comme un sabotage

Vite, à l'abordage !

Mais comme aucun éditeur

Avec la poésie ne fait son beurre

Il ne reste plus que l'artilect internet

Ou bien tout est flou, ou bien rien n'est net

Et où, la publicité enlaidit

Et où tout s'y médiocratise, aussi

Quand

Tout le monde, écrit

Quand

Tout le monde, chante

Quand

Tout le monde, peint

Certes

Cela est très bien

Mais aucune bouée

Ne peut empêcher de s'y noyer

Au tout mélangé, au tout galvaudé

Chacun, chacune, son mal-être, veut l'expulser

Avec, de plus, une cherté bien camouflée

Avec un prix réel à payer, à peine scotomisé

La publicité, la publicité, la publicité

Voilà pourquoi, sur l'artilect internet

Tout est sans valeur, tout est niet

Rien ne vaut le bouquin

En poésie, en philosophie, en tout, en rien

Même si dans chaque être humain

Il y a cent milliards

De milliards de milliards

De particules

Qui nous somnanbulent

Qui nous déambulent

Et de toute vie, et de toute mort, jamais ridicules !

Et il y a tant

Et encore tant

Se conjuguant à tous les temps

De lèche-bottes

Du plus influent

Du plus intrigant

Du plus entregent

Tant à la télévision

Tant à la radio

Tant dans les journaux

Et tout devient une conne ou un con

Avec tout un élevage de lèche-bottes

Et qui sont donc à la botte

Dix de der et rebelote

Bakounine ou un autre, est un con

Quand ce sont des connes et des cons

Qui en parlent

Baudelaire est un con

Quand ce sont des connes et des cons

Qui en parlent

Mais ne reste respectable, de la femme, son vagin, son con

Et au moins, l'anonymat

Pas celui, non signé, des minables, voilà

Préserve de cela

C'est bien la bêtise humaine

Sous toutes ses formes, qui est inhumaine

Avec toute une humanophobie

Qui entretient guerres et conflits

La tienne comme la mienne

Faisant tant de mortes et de morts

Et encore bien plus

Que la tuberculose, pourtant, un sacré bonus

Et qui fit, au cours des temps

Encore du navrant

Environ, un milliard de mortes et de morts

Et c'est pas du faux, comme aux infos, c'est du vrai !

Patrice Faubert ( 2021 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )

The advertisement

That invades everything

Everywhere, everything is publicity

To get rid of it, impossibility

Because it's all advertising

The art of despising everything

To dirty everything, to spoil everything

In every face, to spit well

No real free

Either way, you have to pay

Against his good will

Who thus becomes a foil

Any blog, advertising, is invaded

You are against it, but we ignore it

And here we are

Men, women, sandwiches

Advertising doesn't care about any rape

Everything becomes fetish there

Or

All textuality, all poetry, decorations

Advertising again

Or else, to abstain

No longer produce

Do not write anymore

Or, have your own site

Be your own reader who edits himself

Be your own reader who publishes herself

You still have to know how to do it

It is not obvious, IT is clear

When almost any site is advertising

As every state is police and reactionary

It's like sabotage

Quick, boarding!

But like no editor

With poetry does not make its butter

All that's left is the internet artilect

Either everything is blurry, or nothing is clear

And where, the advertising makes ugly

And where everything is mediocratized, too

When

Everyone, write

When

Everyone sing

When

Everyone, painted

Certainly

This is very good

But no buoy

Can't help drowning in it

All mixed up, all overused

Each, each, his discomfort, wants to expel him

With, moreover, a dearness well camouflaged

With a real price to pay, barely scotomized

Advertising, advertising, advertising

This is why, on the internet artilect

Everything is worthless, everything is niet

Nothing beats the book

In poetry, in philosophy, in everything, in nothing

Even if in every human being

There are a hundred billion

Billions of billions

Particles

That makes us sleepy

Who wander us

And of all life, and of all death, never ridiculous!

And there are so many

And still so much

Combining at all times

Bootlickers

Most influential

Most intriguing

More interpersonal skills

So much on television

Both on the radio

So much in the newspapers

And everything becomes a jerk or a jerk

With a whole breeding of bootlickers

And who are in the boot

Ten of der and rebelote

Bakunin or another, is a jerk

When it's assholes and idiots

Who talk about it

Baudelaire is a jerk

When it's assholes and idiots

Who talk about it

But do not remain respectable, of the woman, her vagina, her cunt

And at least anonymity

Not the unsigned one of the shabby ones, that's it

Preserve from that

It's human stupidity

In all its forms, which is inhuman

With all a humanophobia

Who maintains wars and conflicts

Yours like mine

Causing so many deaths and deaths

And many more

That tuberculosis, however, a hell of a bonus

And who did, over time

Still heartbreaking

About a billion deaths and deaths

And it's not fake, like in the news, it's real!

Patrice Faubert (2021) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien (http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/) Pat says the guest on (http://www.hiway-glk.fr/)