The mother principle

"It is true that mainstream Judaism determines the Jewish identity of a child through the birth of a Jewish mother. This halachic rule follows an old tradition that goes back to the Mishnah - but in retrospect it is surprising in that the female egg cell and thus the contribution of Women in the emergence of new life was completely unknown in antiquity and was only discovered in the 19th century. The determination of identity via the paternal line would therefore have been the biologically obvious solution in the temporal context. "

"In the Torah - as in all other parts of the Bible as well as in the post-biblical writings up to the 2nd century - belonging to the people of Israel is defined via the paternal lineage. For a long time, no one bothered that Moshe married a Midianite woman, Joseph an Egyptian, King David a Philistine, to name a few. "

"But even this is scientifically untenable, because in antiquity neither Jews nor non-Jews drew legal conclusions from the intimacy of motherhood. In the event of divorces, the children were placed in the care of the father; only modern law is more differentiated here However, if you read the biblical books Ezra and Nehemiah more closely, you will only find that Ezra expelled non-Jewish women and children from the country, but not that he estabjuedische-allgemeinelished a regulation (Ezra 9:12; 10: 2) -3). "

"The rabbis reacted differently to the new cultural and social situation at the time, by changing the basic principle of Jewish identity. Since Roman times, that is, since the Mishnah, being Jewish has been defined through the mother - to this day."

https://www.juedische-allgemeine.de/religion/das-mutterprinzip/