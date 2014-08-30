Hobby Intelligence Service Introducing to Who is who in the German History of Psychiatry (Google translated Wikipedia de) wich still influencing ICD and DSM diagnosis catalogues...

Ernst Kretschmer

Walkthrought: continuity of German national socialist History of Psychiatry

He was part of the founding committee of the first General Medical Congress for Psychotherapy, which was held in Germany in 1926, and of the General Medical Society for Psychotherapy (AÄGP).

On April 6, 1933, Ernst Kretschmer resigned from the chair for political reasons, but became a sponsoring member of the SS that same year. He also signed the German professors' commitment to Adolf Hitler on November 11, 1933, but was not a member of the NSDAP. He became a judge at the Hereditary Health Court in Marburg and at the Hereditary Health Court in Kassel, and in 1934 he advocated the sterilization of the "feeble-minded" in a contribution to Ernst Rüdin's anthology Hereditary Lore and Racial Hygiene. He was a member of the advisory board of the Society of German Neurologists and Psychiatrists, visited the Nazi killing center in Bernburg in 1940 and took part in a meeting of the Advisory Board for Aktion T4 in 1941. In the same year he wrote in a foreword to Geniale Menschen: “What is essentially degenerate, we will be able to safely eliminate from inheritance.” On the other hand, he questioned the “confusion” of the German people propagated by Hans Günther by calling the A special density of genius was attributed to zones where the Nordic and Alpine “races” were mixed (Swabia and Saxony). Since November 1942 he was a member of the board of the German Society for Constitution Research. In addition, he was in the rank of senior field doctor military psychiatrist of the military district IX in Marburg. In 1943 he became dean in Marburg (as a non-party member of the NSDAP).

With his constitutional typology, Kretschmer introduced the distinction between the types of leptosomes, pycnics and athletes in 1921. Based on this, Kretschmer developed a method for the differential diagnosis of schizophrenia and mania between 1915 and 1921. For the normal temperament of the leptosome type, he coined the term "schizothyma" and a stronger tendency to schizophrenia as well as less susceptibility to manic-depressive disorders, and vice versa for the pycniac. The athletic type is more prone to epilepsy. Because of Kretschmer's correlation between body shape and susceptibility to mental disorders, he was nominated for the Nobel Prize in 1929.

Kretschmer was involved in the journal for human inheritance and constitution doctrine published by Günther Just and Karl Heinrich Bauer from 1935 onwards. In 1940 he was the first to describe the apallic syndrome (vegetative state coma).

In 1936 Kretschmer was elected a member of the Leopoldina. In 1952 he received an honorary doctorate from the Catholic University of Santiago de Chile (Dr. med. H. C.). He became an honorary member of the American Psychiatric Society in June 1949.

In 1943 he received the Golden Medal (Josef Schneider Prize) from the University of Würzburg, in the spring of 1956 the Golden Kraepelin Medal, and in 1958 the Great Federal Cross of Merit. A street in the Ravensburg district of Weingartshof is named after Ernst Kretschmer.

Ernst Rüdin

In the study "On the inheritance and new emergence of dementia praecox" (1916), Rüdin developed the statistical method of "empirical genetic prognosis", with which he became scientifically known. In doing so, he resorted to methodological preparatory work by the medical statistician Wilhelm Weinberg.

When Kraepelin founded the German Research Institute for Psychiatry in Munich in 1917, Rüdin took over the management of the “Genealogical-Demographic Department”, which soon became an internationally recognized center for psychiatric-genetic research. In the last months of the First World War and after the end of the Munich Soviet Republic, he examined some revolutionaries, whom he devalued according to psychopathological criteria, while he attributed "no signs of mental illness" to the Count of Arco-Valley, who shot the Bavarian Prime Minister in 1919 . In 1925, Rüdin took over the chair for psychiatry at the University of Basel, which was connected to the management of the Friedmatt sanatorium, but continued to manage his department in Munich. Since he was unable to continue his psychiatric-genetic research in Basel to the extent he had hoped for, he returned to the German Research Institute for Psychiatry in 1928, two years after Kraepelin's death. In 1931 he became managing director of the research institute; the research institute was included in the Kaiser Wilhelm Society in 1924 as the "Kaiser Wilhelm Institute for Psychiatry".

1932 Rüdin was elected as the successor to Charles Davenport President of the International Federation of Eugenic Organizations; In 1936 he was succeeded by Torsten Sjögren as chairman of this international association.

After the National Socialists came to power, the new rulers worked closely with the renowned scientist Rüdin and with z. B. Robert Ritter. As chairman of the Society of German Neurologists and Psychiatrists, Rüdin was "one of the most important legitimators of the National Socialist health and science policy". His department at the German Research Institute for Psychiatry was supported with funds from the Reich Chancellery. In 1933 he became chairman of the working group for racial hygiene and racial policy of the expert advisory board for racial and population policy at the Reich Minister of the Interior. The "Law for the Prevention of Hereditary Offspring" of July 14, 1933, with which "biologically inferior genetic material" was to be eliminated by forced sterilization, was based, among other things, on Rüdin's "genetic prognoses". On behalf of the Reich Government, he wrote the official commentary on the law together with Arthur Gütt and Falk Ruttke. In it he described the law as "the most humane act of mankind".

In 1934 Rüdin became an assessor at the Hereditary Health Higher Court in Munich. In 1935, on the basis of a recommendation by Ernst Rüdin, Robert Ritter received the order from the Reich Health Office to “conduct a thorough racial record and inspection of all gypsies and mixed gypsies”. From 1936 to 1944 he was acting head of the Institute for Racial Hygiene in Munich, of which Lothar G. Tirala was previously director. In 1937 Rüdin became a member of the NSDAP; He also joined other Nazi organizations, such as the National Socialist People's Welfare (NSV), the Reich Air Protection Association and the NS Lecturer Association. In 1939, Adolf Hitler awarded him the Goethe Medal for Art and Science. During the Second World War, Rüdin and Fritz Roeder undertook studies on the chemical behavior of the brain parenchyma and the liquor system in the presence of oxygen deficiency, based on human experiments.

In 1945 he was deprived of his Swiss citizenship. The US military government relieved Rüdin of his office and interned him in autumn 1945. In the denazification process that followed, he was classified as a “minor offender” and after a probationary period as a “fellow traveler”. He was released as early as 1946 after Max Planck had campaigned for him. When Rüdin died in 1952, the obituary from the Max Planck Institute for Psychiatry stated that Rüdin had been "one of the most outstanding founders of genetic research in psychiatry". .

Emil Kraepelin

Emil Kraepelin provided the basis for today's system for classifying mental disorders. He introduced experimental psychological methods into psychiatry and is considered the founder of modern, empirically oriented psychopathology, with which psychological thinking became common in psychiatry in the first stages. The development of modern psychopharmacology can also be traced back to Kraepelin. To call him the founder, however, is neither justified by Kraepelin's research nor his publications. Because this attribution is based primarily on the narrow work On the Influence of Simple Psychological Processes by Some Medicines from 1892.

On December 21, 1903, Kraepelin and his brother Karl went on a trip from Heidelberg that took him via Genoa to Southeast Asia. Kraepelin carried out studies on the local population in Buitenzorg on Java. This published Kraepelin inter alia. under the title Psychiatric from Java, 1904. This in turn made him the founder of comparative or transcultural psychiatry.

In Munich, even before the First World War, he was thinking of founding a research center for psychiatry. With the help of generous funding from James Loeb, he succeeded in founding the German Research Institute for Psychiatry (Kaiser Wilhelm Institute) in Munich in 1917, from which the now Max Planck Institute for Psychiatry (German Research Institute for Psychiatry) emerged. The research institute had the following departments: clinical department (Johannes Lange), brain pathology department (Brodmann, Nissl, Spielmeyer), serological department (Plaut, Jahnel) and the genealogical department (Rüdin, a supporter of the theory of degeneration). During the First World War, Kraepelin helped found the Bavarian section of the German Fatherland Party. In 1920 he received an honorary doctorate from the philosophy faculty of the University of Königsberg.

Kraepelin expressed his personal attitude to the theory of degeneration z. B. 1908 in the work on the degeneracy question or 1918 in the work Sexual aberrations and population increase. The psychiatrist Kurt Kolle described in one of his works (Große Nervenärzte, 1956/1970) this Kraepelinian attitude as "emphatically ethnic".

The term and concept of dementia praecox (premature dementia) is associted with Kraepelin. He took this name from the French psychiatrist Bénédict Augustin Morel, who used it to describe the illness of a young person who - previously completely inconspicuous - increasingly withdrew and fell into a state of dementia. Kraepelin, however, expanded the term to include the diseases hebephrenia and catatonia described by Kahlbaum and Hecker, to which he saw parallels. Now the name no longer referred to a single sub-form, but to an entire group of diseases. As a common characteristic of all clinical pictures within this group, Kraepelin observed "a peculiar destruction of the inner connection of the psychic personality with predominant damage to the emotional life and the will".

However, this approach proved to be too limited and was replaced by the broader term schizophrenia by Eugen Bleuler. However, Kraepelin's approach, which today seems self-evident, is significant: instead of classifying mental disorders solely according to externally identifiable symptom similarities, he also took into account the change in symptoms over time and thus the course of a clinical picture in his research. This gave him a further criterion for differentiating, estimating and evaluating symptoms and symptom complexes (syndromes) in the case of psychological abnormalities, which was also able to narrow down not only temporal but also causal correlation.

https://de.wikipedia.org/wiki/Emil_Kraepelin

https://de.wikipedia.org/wiki/Goldene_Kraepelin-Medaille

Eugen Bleuler

-------------

He is best known for his achievements in schizophrenia research and introduced psychoanalysis to psychiatry. Bleuler also coined numerous terms in today's psychiatric terminology (including “schizophrenia”, “schizoid”, “autism”, “ambivalence”, “affectivity” and “depth psychology”).

Bleuler became famous for his description of schizophrenia (see Symptoms of Schizophrenia according to Bleuler), which is why it was sometimes also named Bleuler Morbus after him (1911: Dementia praecox or group of schizophrenias). He coined the term schizophrenia, with which he replaced Emil Kraepelin's diagnosis of dementia praecox. He did not judge the course of the disease as badly as Kraepelin. Of 515 patients who were admitted to Burghölzli for the first time between 1898 and 1905 because of dementia praecox, 60% could be discharged significantly better. For Bleuler, ambivalence was the main symptom of schizophrenia.

At a time when no drug therapy was available for the treatment of schizophrenia and other mental illnesses, Bleuler often achieved an improvement in symptoms by improving general health conditions and personal attention. He was also one of the first to point out this connection and brought about a departure from the classic madhouse, which had been little more than a mere custody and not infrequently led to the mental neglect of the sick. However, like his predecessor Auguste Forel, Bleuler also represented eugenic and racist views. He propagated and initiated the forced sterilization and castration of psychiatric patients.

However, Bleuler did not develop a healing concept. Institutional therapy was based solely on work and employment. The sick were brought up to control themselves and trained in severe cases. For the discharge it was necessary to suppress and control disturbing secondary symptoms. This was called "socialization" by Bleuler and his successors

After the death of Eugen Bleuler, his son Manfred Bleuler continued his work. The new editions of the standard work of his father's textbook on psychiatry, which had first appeared in 1916 and had already contained eugenic conceptions at that time, he obtained from 1937. In the editions that appeared in Germany in 1937 and 1943, Manfred Bleuler added essays by racial hygienists such as Hans Luxenburger and Friedrich Meggendorfer.

Hans Luxenburger

Luxenburger returned to Munich and from 1928 was deputy head of the genealogical-demographic department at the German Research Institute for Psychiatry at the Kaiser Wilhelm Institute. By 1944 he had written 111 papers on racial hygiene and in 1932 he participated in the formulation of a sterilization law. In 1932 he was licensed as a specialist in nervous diseases. In 1934 he was awarded the title of associate professor and he was appointed Scientific Member of the German Research Institute for Psychiatry at the Kaiser Wilhelm Institute. He became known through his psychiatric twin research on the genetic condition of schizophrenia:

“His genetic work on the“ hereditary constitutional correlation ”of tuberculosis and schizophrenia (1927) and the distribution of mental disorders in the population (1928) made him one of the leading psychiatric genetic researchers. He was committed to racial hygiene, but criticized individual measures of the National Socialist genetic health policy because they were not up to date with research ”.

At the beginning of December 1934, Luxenburger clashed with the anti-Semite and Gauleiter for Middle Franconia, Julius Streicher, at an event organized by the “doctors of German origin” in Nuremberg-Fürth, where he gave a lecture on racial hygiene. In his lecture he did not link racial hygiene with the Jewish question and dismissed the impregnation theory advocated by Streicher as nonsense, whereupon the latter reacted furiously and scientifically ignored Luxenburg. "Political blindness" was officially attested to him in the ensuing confrontations, but Rüdin was still able to keep him. For fear of murder, he then sought refuge in nearby monasteries.

After further conflicts with the Munich SS leadership and colleagues from the DFA at the KWI, Luxenburger switched to the Air Force's medical services during the Second World War in October 1941. As a full-time medical officer, he became an advisory psychiatrist for the head of medical services and commander of the Medical Academy of the Air Force in Berlin-Wittenau. In this context, he held a leading position in the training system of the Air Force and was "responsible for the allocation of research funds to the DFA". From April 1942 he was a senior medical officer and in 1944 was promoted to senior physician in the Air Force.

After the end of the war, Luxenburger issued an affidavit for Hermann Becker-Freyseng, who was accused in the Nuremberg doctors' trial. In the post-war period he played a key role in the rebuilding of youth welfare in Munich. From 1952 he held a teaching position for curative education at the University of Munich. In Munich he finally practiced as a psychiatrist.

Friedrich Meggendorfer

In 1909 he passed his state examination and received his doctorate in 1910 under Emil Kraepelin. He then worked as a medical intern in Munich-Eglfing, Bad Oeynhausen and Constantinople and became an assistant at Kraepelin in 1911. In 1913 he moved to Max Nonne at the Eppendorfer Hospital in Hamburg.

When the First World War broke out in 1914, Meggendorfer was assigned to the SMS Ostfriesland as a marine assistant doctor and was later assigned to the Mediterranean division. Here he worked, among other things, at the German bacteriological investigation center in Constantinople. In his free time he devoted himself to translating ancient medical works from Arabic into German.

On June 3, 1927, he became an associate professor and spent a few months with the neuroscientist Otfried Foerster in Breslau. He joined the NSDAP on May 1, 1933. In 1934 he became full professor for psychiatry and director of the psychiatric and nervous clinic at the University of Erlangen. A recall to Hamburg as Weygandt's successor failed in 1936.

Meggendorfer was released on August 22, 1945 by the military government, but remained acting director of the psychiatric and mental hospital in Erlangen. After examining his past, he was reappointed professor on October 15, 1947 and at the same time retired, but was still active in research after his retirement.

Meggendorfer was an exposed representative of hereditary biology oriented psychiatry. His first publications dealt with the alleged familial and hereditary disposition to progressive paralysis and alleged an increased incidence of schizophrenia among the relatives of criminals. For research on the clinic and genealogy of "moral insanity" he was on leave in 1921 at the German Research Institute for Psychiatry, where he worked with the director of the genealogical department there, Ernst Rüdin.

Meggendorfer derived the demand for racial hygiene measures from his research work. In 1930 he pleaded for easier divorce if a spouse had a predisposition to a hereditary mental illness and in 1933 he advocated castration as a therapeutic agent for homosexuality. His work on the indication of alcoholism, in which he not only spoke out in favor of the sterilization of the obviously severe alcoholics, but also wanted to see those "who, through their hereditary burden, their psychopathy, Their criminality and their other anti-social nature show that they are carriers of pathological hereditary factors. ”Meggendorfer was a member of the Bamberg Hereditary Health Supreme Court.

In 1930 he gave an early description of the familial form of Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease in a north German family. The first case had already been described by Kirschbaum in 1924, but Meggendorfer demonstrated that apart from the case described by Kirschbaum, there was an accumulation of other cases in the family.

On December 1, 1939, Meggendorfer carried out the first electroconvulsive therapy in Germany in collaboration with Siemens at the Erlangen Clinic. By the end of May 1940, he reported, 52 patients had been treated with a total of 790 individual applications. The success was short-term. In 1942 Meggendorfer concluded that electroconvulsions were not the ideal therapy for schizophrenia, but that in combination with insulin shock therapy, it was the most promising.

Due to his eugenic concepts, Meggendorfer is seen today in part as a scientific pioneer of National Socialist racial hygiene

Hermann Simon

From 1905 Simon was director of the Provincial Healing and Nursing Institution Warstein (today: LWL-Klinik Warstein) before he was appointed medical director of the Provincial Healing and Nursing Institution in Gütersloh, which was newly opened in 1919 (today: LWL-Klinik Gütersloh). From 1914 to 1918 he was in the military. After retiring in 1934, he worked as a doctor in the Bethel reserve hospital until 1942.

The new treatment method, which was supposed to help overcome the treatment concepts that had hitherto been based on permanent residence for the mentally ill in institutions, spurred social psychiatry all over Europe, especially in England and Holland. Simon did not publish his therapy concept until 1929 in a monograph, which provoked a conflict with the psychiatrist Otto Dornblüth, who referred to earlier work on this subject.

In accordance with his view of rigorously combating inaction, lack of cooperation and neglect of duty, Simon, as a staunch social Darwinist and hereditary biologist, not only advocated the forced sterilization of the "inferior" and "ballast", but also their elimination, which he called "salvation". He denounced the "pampering care" for the cripples, the weak and the sick and therefore welcomed Hitler's rise to power, as he saw the National Socialist race and health policy as a welcome opportunity to use "social parasitism" as a contribution to the racial and biological recovery of Germany To stamp out the people. In 1929 Simon asserted: “We live in an age of general care for everything weak, sick and unfit!” And further asked: “Are we gradually getting to the point where one half of our people cares for the other, weaker half?” 1931 defined he group of people allegedly inferior: the physically weak, sickly, weaklings, morons, cripples, mentally ill and came to the conclusion: "It will have to be died again." Ernst Klee criticized Hermann Simon in a speech on August 6, 2006 at the University of Hamburg, that through this definition he laid the foundation for the later murders of the sick under National Socialism.

Because of his critical attitude towards the Hitler regime, he resigned from the NSDAP.

Since 1971, Hermann Simon zu Ehren has been awarded a prize by the German Society for Psychiatry, Psychotherapy and Neurology (DGPPN) for outstanding work or services in the field of social psychiatry, donated by Lundbeck in Hamburg. This prize has not been awarded since 2009.

Schizophrenie (Morbus Bleuler)

In the acute stage of the disease, schizophrenic people experience a multitude of characteristic disorders that affect almost all areas of inner experience and behavior, such as perception, thinking, emotional and emotional life, will formation, psychomotor skills and drive.

Frequently voices that are not actually present are heard (so-called voice hearing). It can be delusional to be persecuted, spied on or controlled. You may also feel that you are being controlled externally, e.g. B. by deprivation of thoughts or inspiration. Persistent hallucinations of any sensory modality are possible. Social withdrawal, listlessness, lack of motivation, emotional flattening and joylessness are not infrequently observed. Depending on the prevailing symptoms, several subgroups of schizophrenia are distinguished.

Medical laypeople often mistakenly associate schizophrenia with the idea of a “split personality”, as the literal translation of the term (schizophrenia = “split soul”) seems to suggest this (see etymology).

ICD-10

F20.0 paranoid schizophrenia

F20.1 Hebephrenia

F20.2 catatonic schizophrenia

F20.3 undifferentiated schizophrenia

F20.4 Postschizophrenic depression

F20.5 schizophrenic residual

F20.6 Schizophrenia simplex

The term was first publicly presented on April 24, 1908 by the Swiss psychiatrist Eugen Bleuler at a meeting of the German Association for Psychiatry (DVP) in Berlin. Bleuler's colleague Carl Gustav Jung also used the term three days later on April 27 in Salzburg at the first International Psychoanalytic Congress (C.G. Jung was President of the Congress from 1910 to 1914). In the same year Bleuler published the article The prognosis of the dementia praecox (schizophrenia group) in the general journal for psychiatry and psychological-judicial medicine and in 1911 the well-known text Dementia praecox or the group of schizophrenias. Bleuler's concept of schizophrenia competed with Emil Kraepelin's concept of dementia praecox (premature dementia).

The first diagnoses with the designation “schizophrenia” were only made more frequently from 1921 and from 1930, at Burghölzli, (Eugen Bleuler had been director since 1898) for the first time in 1912.

In everyday clinical practice in psychiatric facilities, the term “Bleuler disease” used to be used during rounds and in doctor's letters in order to avoid the negative and stigmatizing term schizophrenia. In the past, schizophrenia and affective psychosis were summarized under the term endogenous psychosis.

Schizophrenia is associated with limitations in some intellectual abilities, but not with decreased intelligence, even if the historical term dementia praecox seems to confirm this error.

By medical laypeople, schizophrenia is often confused with identity disorders (dissociative identity disorder), especially with the idea of a “split personality”. This has its cause in a too literal translation back of the two parts of the technical term, namely "split" and "spirit"

In addition, since the 1950s, “schizophrenic” established itself in colloquial language as a derogatory classification in the sense of “nonsensical, absurdly behaving, delusional, ambivalent”. The general term mental illness was also used earlier to refer to schizophrenia.

Contrary to what the term suggests, however, this does not mean deficits in intelligence, but among other things. Problems with attention, memory, and planning actions. The extent to which they are affected in these areas best predicts how well patients can cope with their everyday lives. Cognitive disorders of this type are a central symptom complex of schizophrenia. Thinking can become short-stepped, or multilayered interrelationships can no longer be understood in their complexity. The linguistic expression is impoverished. In acute cases, perseveration (stereotypical repetition of a word or thought) or idiolalia (unintelligible sounds) can occur.

Affektverflachung:

Mangelnde Bandbreite von Emotionen in Wahrnehmung, Erleben und Ausdruck. Die Verarmung der Gemütserregungen (Affekte) äußert sich in einer verminderten Fähigkeit „emotional mitzumachen“. Die Betroffenen reagieren gemütsmäßig nur eingeschränkt auf normalerweise bewegende Ereignisse, erscheinen durch Erfreuliches wie Unerfreuliches wenig berührt. Der normale Wechsel zwischen verschiedenen affektiven Zuständen (Freude, Neugier, Trauer, Wut, Stolz …) geht verloren.

further Symptoms

Alogy:

Lack of linguistic utterances with delayed, taciturn answers and poorly differentiated language

Antisociality:

Lack of contact skills in the form of disinterest in dealing with other people, social withdrawal, few friends and few sexual interests (not to be confused with antisocial behavior)

Avolition:

inability to initiate and maintain purposeful behavior

Drive failure:

reduced ability and will for targeted activity (lack of drive)

Abulia:

Lack of willpower in the form of difficulty making decisions

Apathy:

lack of excitability and insensitivity to external stimuli, which leads to apathy and lack of interest

Anhedonia:

lack of ability to experience joy and pleasure or enjoyment

"Dynamic emptying":

Lack of motivation for activities resulting in a lack of drive. Includes a lack of future planning, up to and including a lack of prospects.

motor deficits:

Lack of facial expressions and gestures with reduced movement. These deficits often make the patient appear dismissive or disrupted. This distance can be bridged by affection, which is usually gratefully accepted by the sick, even if they cannot show this through facial expressions and gestures. The impoverishment of the psychomotor system makes the affective resonance appear more impaired than it is. If the patients are not addressed during a hardened state of madness, they are usually receptive to attention.

Schizophrenien mit einer ausgeprägten Negativsymptomatik beginnen oft schleichend, und der Krankheitsverlauf ist eher ungünstig. Negativsymptome können schon Monate oder Jahre vor den akuten psychotischen Symptomen auftreten („Knick in der Lebenskurve“, „vorauslaufender Defekt“). Als Frühsymptome treten sehr oft Schlafstörungen und nicht selten auch depressive Symptome auf. Die Negativsymptome verstärken oder verfestigen sich üblicherweise mit zunehmender Krankheitsdauer.

https://de.wikipedia.org/wiki/Schizophrenie

Deutsche Gesellschaft für Psychiatrie und Psychotherapie, Psychosomatik und Nervenheilkunde

After the National Socialists came to power, the DVP was forcibly united and brought into line with the “Society of German Neurologists”, which was established between 1906 and 1907 and held its first annual meeting in Dresden on September 14, 1907, to form the “Society of German Neurologists and Psychiatrists”, chaired by Ernst Rüdin (Munich) held until 1945. The darkest chapter of German psychiatry falls during this period: the psychiatrists who had been declared “Jewish” or “socialist” lost their work base and were driven into emigration. The vast majority of those who stayed in Germany were deported to concentration and extermination camps. Psychiatrists (including the aforementioned Ernst Rüdin) were instrumental in the forced sterilization of more than 360,000 people, especially those with mental illnesses. The financial resources for housing and treating the chronically mentally ill have been drastically reduced. Finally, between 1939 and 1945, again with the significant participation of psychiatrists - including ordinaries and institution directors - in the German Reich and the occupied territories, at least 400,000 mentally ill and disabled people were classified as "life unworthy of life" and victims of systematic killing of the sick ("euthanasia").

In the period of reconstruction after 1945 there was a shortage of young people. In September 1947, Ernst Kretschmer invited to the neurologist and psychiatrist conference in Tübingen, followed a year later by the “Annual Meeting of German Neurologists and Psychiatrists” in Marburg. The GDNP was re-established and Ernst Kretschmer, who was involved in hereditary health policy in the Third Reich, was appointed to the Emergency Board. In 1949 the society was divided into 4 sections according to its new statutes: psychiatry, neurology, psychotherapy with medical psychology and neurosurgery. In 1954, the "German Society for Psychiatry and Neurology" (DGPN) was founded in Baden-Baden as the successor organization to the DVP at the 70th hiking meeting of south-west German neurologists. In 1955, the General Association of German Neurologists was established as the successor to the Society of German Neurologists and Psychiatrists.

The "Society for Neurology and Psychiatry" that existed in the former GDR, from which the "Society for Psychiatry and Neurology in the GDR" briefly emerged before reunification, finally dissolved in 1991. The board members were co-opted by the DGPN. In 1992 the DGPN was renamed the “German Society for Psychiatry, Psychotherapy and Neurology” (DGPPN), and finally in 2012 the addition of the subject of psychosomatics expanded the company's name to “German Society for Psychiatry and Psychotherapy, Psychosomatics and Neurology” (still DGPPN ) to experience. ren.

https://de.wikipedia.org/wiki/Deutsche_Gesellschaft_f%C3%BCr_Psychiatrie_und_Psychotherapie,_Psychosomatik_und_Nervenheilkunde#Zeit_des_Nationalsozialismus

