Forced Vaccination By Monday in Fiji
PM Frank Bainimarama is requiring ALL employers and employees, including civil servants to be vaccinated by monday, or will be refused return to work, making individuals and families homeless. This is a gun to the head!
THIS IS ABSOLUTE "TERRORISM!"
THIS IS "FORCED" MEDICAL "EXPERIMENTATION!"
FIJIANS AND THEIR FAMILIES CANNOT LIVE WITHOUT A JOB. THEY ARE BEING DENIED "VOLUNTARY" INFORMED CONSENT.
THIS IS A GUN TO THE HEAD!
THIS IS A VIOLATION OF THE "NUREMBURG-CODE!"
https://www.fijivillage.com/news/All-employers-and-employees-in-Fiji-including-civil-servants-must-be-vaccinated-as-a-condition-of-their-employment--PM-8x4fr5/
NUREMBURG CODE
http://www.cirp.org/library/ethics/nuremberg/
