Forced Vaccination By Monday in Fiji

Submitted by Anonymous on Thu, 2021-07-08 21:26
Top image: 
Catholic Monarch Frank Bainimarama - Gives "Papal" Hidden Hand to Media
Pope Francis - Gives Hidden Hand to Media
Future Pope Francis - Gives Hidden Hand to Media
Author: 
anonymous
Locality: 
Other
Summary: 
PM Frank Bainimarama is requiring ALL employers and employees, including civil servants to be vaccinated by monday, or will be refused return to work, making individuals and families homeless. This is a gun to the head!

PM Frank Bainimarama is requiring ALL employers and employees, including civil servants to be vaccinated by monday, or will be refused return to work, making individuals and families homeless. This is a gun to the head!

THIS IS ABSOLUTE "TERRORISM!"

THIS IS "FORCED" MEDICAL "EXPERIMENTATION!"

FIJIANS AND THEIR FAMILIES CANNOT LIVE WITHOUT A JOB. THEY ARE BEING DENIED "VOLUNTARY" INFORMED CONSENT.

THIS IS A GUN TO THE HEAD!

THIS IS A VIOLATION OF THE "NUREMBURG-CODE!"

https://www.fijivillage.com/news/All-employers-and-employees-in-Fiji-including-civil-servants-must-be-vaccinated-as-a-condition-of-their-employment--PM-8x4fr5/

NUREMBURG CODE

http://www.cirp.org/library/ethics/nuremberg/

  • Share/Save

Add new comment

More information about text formats

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
To prevent automated spam submissions leave this field empty.
CAPTCHA
This question is for testing whether you are a human visitor and to prevent automated spam submissions.
Image CAPTCHA
Enter the characters shown in the image.