The Shortwave Report 07/09/21 Listen Globally!

From GERMANY- Information on the assassination of the Haitian President Moise is very limited right now. Chile has selected an indigenous woman to preside over the drafting of a new constitution. Several short reports on the Covid crisis. The European Commission is warning Hungary about a new law banning LGBTQ education in schools and the media. China criticized US Secretary of State Blinken, while French, German and Chinese leaders held a video conference on cooperation. Climate researchers say the world may have passed a critical global warming threshold during the unprecedented heat wave in Canada and the US northwest- they say the weather would be impossible without climate change caused by human activities- a researcher says that US fossil fuel corporations sponsor disinformation campaigns and climate skeptics to confuse the public and maintain their sales.

From CUBA- In Honduras a court found a man guilty of masterminding the assassination of environmental activist Berta Caceres 5 years ago. Venezuelan President Maduro said independence must be built and defended every day, in the face of US and its allies sanctions. The Zapatista mission arrived in Madrid on the 500th anniversary of the conquest by Spain. The Peruvian government has rejected the request by Keiko Fujimori to convene international audits of the June election that she lost. Hawaiian native scholar, author and activist Haunani-Kay Trask passed away. The Israeli military continued bombing raids on Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

From RUSSIA- Afshin Rattansi interviewed Professor David Nutt, the former chair on the Advisory Council on the Misuse of Drugs in the UK. They discussed the entrenched power of the alcohol industry over parliament, his research into the creation of a substance that would provide an alcohol high without the health damage, why the policy of the current and previous governments towards recreational drugs has been a mistake, how racism was de facto encouraged in policing in the crackdown on drugs, the often-ignored severity of harm caused by alcohol, and how the damage caused by drink in the UK costs more than the revenue made from the industry.

