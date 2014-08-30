Le détournement du suicide
Tellement de raisons
De se suicider
Que de se suicider
Plus aucune raison
La mort de son père
La mort de sa mère
La mort dune soeur ou d'un frère
La mort de sa femme
La mort de son mari
La mort d'une amie ou d'un ami
La mort d'une compagne
La mort d'un compagnon
La mort nous déconstruit
La mort nous détruit
Et ce, petit à petit
De la douleur, de la souffrance, de la nostalgie
Au physique
Du psychologique
Un proche
Une proche
Ne sont plus
Et rien ne va plus
L'on attend que cela passe
Mais cela nous bouffe, cela nous casse
Puis l'on s'habitue, cela se tasse
Sinon, l'on se suicide par impasse !
Pour ne pas se tromper
Être toujours du côté du plus faible
Du côté des hommes révoltés
Du côté des femmes révoltées
Contre toute injustice, contre toute inégalité
Être solidaire de toutes les manifestations
Quand elles sont de la vraie rébellion
Quand elles sont de la vraie contestation
Tout, il est vrai
Comme devenu, contestable
Tout, il est vrai
Comme devenu, détestable
L'on ne se suicide pas
C'est la société qui nous tue
L'on ne se suicide pas
C'est la société qui nous pue
Et il y a, tant de raisons de se suicider
Que de se suicider
Plus aucune raison
Certes
Tout se passe dans la tête
Quand des orages mentaux sont à la fête
Parfois
Aucun médicament n'en vient à bout
Plus aucune parole ne réconfortant
Un état de Schrödinger, mais la mort, l'emportant !
Tant de gens
Se sont suicidés
Se suicident
Se suicideront
Quand il n'y a plus
Quand il n'y a pas
D'amitié, de fraternité
De sexualité, d'affectivité
D'égalité, de liberté
De solidarité, d'inventivité
Alors que, rien, que dans une rivière
Au soleil, le corps nu comme un ver
Petits poissons vous caressant
Petits poissons vous nettoyant
Petits poissons vous massant
Quand tout est sans visage
Quand tout est sans rivage
Dans la grande solitude, point d'abordage
Chacune enfermée dans sa bulle
Chacun enfermé dans sa bulle
Des automatismes
Ce, à au moins, quatre vingt quinze pour cent
Le monde réel étant donc côté à cinq pour cent
Déterminismes
Quels qu'ils soient
Et cela va de soi
L'on peut les utiliser
L'on ne peut les effacer
Faute de le savoir, pas de pot d'échappement
Cela nous annule, toute compréhension, l'invalidant
Des mortes-vivantes, des morts-vivants
Des mortes et des morts se suicidant !
Patrice Faubert ( 2019 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )
So many reasons
To commit suicide
Than to commit suicide
No more reason
The death of his father
The death of his mother
The death of a sister or a brother
The death of his wife
The death of her husband
The death of a friend or friend
The death of a companion
The death of a companion
Death deconstructs us
Death destroys us
And this, little by little
Pain, suffering, longing
To the physical
Psychological
A relative
A close
Are not anymore
And nothing is going anymore
We wait for it to pass
But it eats us, it breaks us
Then we get used to it, it settles down
Otherwise, we commit suicide by impasse!
So as not to be mistaken
Always be on the side of the weaker
On the side of rebellious men
On the side of rebellious women
Against all injustice, against all inequality
Be in solidarity with all events
When they are real rebellion
When they are real protest
Everything it is true
As become, questionable
Everything it is true
As has become, detestable
We do not commit suicide
It's society that is killing us
We do not commit suicide
It's society that stinks us
And there are so many reasons to kill yourself
Than to commit suicide
No more reason
Certainly
It all happens in the head
When mental storms are at the party
Sometimes
No drug can overcome it
No more comforting words
Schrödinger's state, but death winning!
So much people
Have committed suicide
Commit suicide
Will commit suicide
When there is no more
When there is not
Of friendship, of fraternity
Of sexuality, of affectivity
Equality, freedom
Of solidarity, of inventiveness
While nothing but in a river
In the sun, the body naked like a worm
Little fish stroking you
Little fish cleaning you up
Small fish massaging you
When everything is faceless
When everything is without a shore
In great solitude, boarding point
Each one locked in her bubble
Everyone locked in their own bubble
Automation
This, at least, ninety-five percent
The real world is therefore five percent side
Determinisms
Whatever they are
And that goes without saying
We can use them
We can't erase them
For lack of knowing, no exhaust
It nullifies us, all understanding, invalidating it
Undead, living dead
Deaths and deaths committing suicide!
Patrice Faubert (2019) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien (http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/) Pat says the guest on (http://www.hiway-glk.fr/)
