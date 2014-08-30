Le détournement du suicide

Tellement de raisons

De se suicider

Que de se suicider

Plus aucune raison

La mort de son père

La mort de sa mère

La mort dune soeur ou d'un frère

La mort de sa femme

La mort de son mari

La mort d'une amie ou d'un ami

La mort d'une compagne

La mort d'un compagnon

La mort nous déconstruit

La mort nous détruit

Et ce, petit à petit

De la douleur, de la souffrance, de la nostalgie

Au physique

Du psychologique

Un proche

Une proche

Ne sont plus

Et rien ne va plus

L'on attend que cela passe

Mais cela nous bouffe, cela nous casse

Puis l'on s'habitue, cela se tasse

Sinon, l'on se suicide par impasse !

Pour ne pas se tromper

Être toujours du côté du plus faible

Du côté des hommes révoltés

Du côté des femmes révoltées

Contre toute injustice, contre toute inégalité

Être solidaire de toutes les manifestations

Quand elles sont de la vraie rébellion

Quand elles sont de la vraie contestation

Tout, il est vrai

Comme devenu, contestable

Tout, il est vrai

Comme devenu, détestable

L'on ne se suicide pas

C'est la société qui nous tue

L'on ne se suicide pas

C'est la société qui nous pue

Et il y a, tant de raisons de se suicider

Que de se suicider

Plus aucune raison

Certes

Tout se passe dans la tête

Quand des orages mentaux sont à la fête

Parfois

Aucun médicament n'en vient à bout

Plus aucune parole ne réconfortant

Un état de Schrödinger, mais la mort, l'emportant !

Tant de gens

Se sont suicidés

Se suicident

Se suicideront

Quand il n'y a plus

Quand il n'y a pas

D'amitié, de fraternité

De sexualité, d'affectivité

D'égalité, de liberté

De solidarité, d'inventivité

Alors que, rien, que dans une rivière

Au soleil, le corps nu comme un ver

Petits poissons vous caressant

Petits poissons vous nettoyant

Petits poissons vous massant

Quand tout est sans visage

Quand tout est sans rivage

Dans la grande solitude, point d'abordage

Chacune enfermée dans sa bulle

Chacun enfermé dans sa bulle

Des automatismes

Ce, à au moins, quatre vingt quinze pour cent

Le monde réel étant donc côté à cinq pour cent

Déterminismes

Quels qu'ils soient

Et cela va de soi

L'on peut les utiliser

L'on ne peut les effacer

Faute de le savoir, pas de pot d'échappement

Cela nous annule, toute compréhension, l'invalidant

Des mortes-vivantes, des morts-vivants

Des mortes et des morts se suicidant !

Patrice Faubert ( 2019 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )

So many reasons

To commit suicide

Than to commit suicide

No more reason

The death of his father

The death of his mother

The death of a sister or a brother

The death of his wife

The death of her husband

The death of a friend or friend

The death of a companion

The death of a companion

Death deconstructs us

Death destroys us

And this, little by little

Pain, suffering, longing

To the physical

Psychological

A relative

A close

Are not anymore

And nothing is going anymore

We wait for it to pass

But it eats us, it breaks us

Then we get used to it, it settles down

Otherwise, we commit suicide by impasse!

So as not to be mistaken

Always be on the side of the weaker

On the side of rebellious men

On the side of rebellious women

Against all injustice, against all inequality

Be in solidarity with all events

When they are real rebellion

When they are real protest

Everything it is true

As become, questionable

Everything it is true

As has become, detestable

We do not commit suicide

It's society that is killing us

We do not commit suicide

It's society that stinks us

And there are so many reasons to kill yourself

Than to commit suicide

No more reason

Certainly

It all happens in the head

When mental storms are at the party

Sometimes

No drug can overcome it

No more comforting words

Schrödinger's state, but death winning!

So much people

Have committed suicide

Commit suicide

Will commit suicide

When there is no more

When there is not

Of friendship, of fraternity

Of sexuality, of affectivity

Equality, freedom

Of solidarity, of inventiveness

While nothing but in a river

In the sun, the body naked like a worm

Little fish stroking you

Little fish cleaning you up

Small fish massaging you

When everything is faceless

When everything is without a shore

In great solitude, boarding point

Each one locked in her bubble

Everyone locked in their own bubble

Automation

This, at least, ninety-five percent

The real world is therefore five percent side

Determinisms

Whatever they are

And that goes without saying

We can use them

We can't erase them

For lack of knowing, no exhaust

It nullifies us, all understanding, invalidating it

Undead, living dead

Deaths and deaths committing suicide!

