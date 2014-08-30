Mayan belives decoded: German wiki missinterpretation?

Satan
Other

By naming Maya-Gods of Xibalbá, Wiki leaves us with 2 possible interpretation of the Role of the God Patan

In the “Book of the Council” of the Quiché, the Popol Vuh, the story of the young heroic brothers Hunahpú and Ixbalanqué, who descended into the underworld of Xibalba, is told. There they were challenged to a ball game by the gods of the underworld. You could defeat the gods in this game and so rose as the gods "sun" and "moon" in the sky.

in German wiki
Patan ("originator of burdens or taxes")
https://de.wikipedia.org/wiki/Xibalb%C3%A1

English wiki
Patan ("Packstrap")
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Xibalba

